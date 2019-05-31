The Memorial
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Yardage: 7,392; Par 72
Purse: $9.1 million
Second-round leaders
Troy Merritt;69-66;—;135
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;68-67;—;135
Martin Kaymer;67-68;—;135
Jordan Spieth;66-70;—;136
Bud Cauley;67-70;—;137
Patrick Cantlay;68-69;—;137
Emiliano Grillo;69-68;—;137
Adam Scott;71-66;—;137
Rickie Fowler;69-68;—;137
Andrew Putnam;68-70;—;138
Danny Willett;69-69;—;138
Marc Leishman;67-71;—;138
Austin Cook;71-67;—;138
Justin Rose;75-63;—;138
Vaughn Taylor;67-72;—;139
Si Woo Kim;69-70;—;139
Xander Schauffele;69-70;—;139
Sam Ryder;69-71;—;140
Kevin Streelman;72-68;—;140
Brian Harman;71-69;—;140
Ryan Moore;65-75;—;140
Gary Woodland;69-71;—;140
Henrik Stenson;70-70;—;140
David Lipsky;70-70;—;140
Billy Horschel;71-70;—;141
Jim Furyk;72-69;—;141
Hideki Matsuyama;71-70;—;141
Haotong Li;69-72;—;141
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;70-71;—;141
Jason Dufner;72-69;—;141
Corey Conners;72-69;—;141
Russell Knox;68-73;—;141
Matt Jones;75-67;—;142
Sungjae Im;72-70;—;142
Michael Thompson;71-71;—;142
Keith Mitchell;73-69;—;142
Kevin Kisner;75-67;—;142
Nick Watney;74-68;—;142
Joel Dahmen;72-70;—;142
Max Homa;70-72;—;142
Tiger Woods;70-72;—;142
Ryan Armour;71-71;—;142
Aaron Baddeley;72-70;—;142
State player
Steve Stricker;69-76;—;145
USGA
U.S. Women's Open
At Country Club of Charleston
Charleston, S.C.
Yardage: 6,535; Par 71
Purse: $5.5 million
Second-round leaders
Round suspended because of weather
a-denotes amateur
Mamiko Higa;65-71;—;136
Jessica Korda;69-68;—;137
a-Gina Kim;66-72;—;138
Jeongeun Lee;70-69;—;139
Jaye Marie Green;71-68;—;139
Angel Yin;72-68;—;140
Azahara Munoz;68-72;—;140
Gerina Piller;70-70;—;140
Yu Liu;69-71;—;140
Minjee Lee;71-69;—;140
Inbee Park;70-70;—;140
Pei-Yun Chien;75-66;—;141
Dottie Ardina;71-70;—;141
a-Andrea Lee;69-72;—;141
Caroline Masson;70-71;—;141
Gaby Lopez;72-70;—;142
Minami Katsu;72-70;—;142
Morgan Pressel;70-72;—;142
Charley Hull;72-70;—;142
Ryann O'Toole;70-72;—;142
Jinyoung Ko;72-70;—;142
Lizette Salas;71-71;—;142
Aditi Ashok;72-71;—;143
Hina Arakaki;72-71;—;143
Ai Suzuki;73-70;—;143
Wei-Ling Hsu;72-71;—;143
Megan Khang;72-71;—;143
Carlota Ciganda;69-74;—;143
Chella Choi;72-72;—;144
Hannah Green;76-68;—;144
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;73-71;—;144
Mi Hyang Lee;71-73;—;144
Eun Hee Ji;72-72;—;144
Eri Okayama;72-72;—;144
Leaderboard when play suspended
Golfer;Score;Thru
Mamiko Higa;-6;F
Jessica Korda;-5;F
a-Gina Kim;-4;F
Celine Boutier;-4;14
Jeongeun Lee;-3;F
Jaye Marie Green;-3;F
Lexi Thompson;-3;16
Nelly Korda;-3;15
Champions
Principal Charity Classic
At Wakonda Club
Des Moines, Iowa
Yardage: 6,831; Par 72
Purse: $1.85 million
First-round leaders
Scott Parel;31-32;—;63
Chris DiMarco;34-31;—;65
Billy Andrade;34-32;—;66
Darren Clarke;35-32;—;67
David Toms;35-32;—;67
Duffy Waldorf;35-32;—;67
Woody Austin;35-32;—;67
Jerry Kelly;34-33;—;67
Gene Sauers;35-32;—;67
Tom Gillis;36-31;—;67
Lee Janzen;34-34;—;68
Tom Byrum;34-34;—;68
John Riegger;35-33;—;68
Tommy Armour III;34-34;—;68
Larry Mize;34-34;—;68
Jeff Maggert;34-34;—;68
Doug Garwood;35-33;—;68
Spike McRoy;34-35;—;69
Corey Pavin;37-32;—;69
Gary Hallberg;36-33;—;69
Marco Dawson;36-33;—;69
John Daly;34-35;—;69
Billy Mayfair;35-34;—;69
David McKenzie;36-33;—;69
Ken Duke;36-34;—;70
Scott McCarron;37-33;—;70
Mike Goodes;37-33;—;70
Michael Allen;34-36;—;70
Stephen Leaney;35-35;—;70
Brian Cooper;38-32;—;70
Other state player
Skip Kendall;38-36;—;74
