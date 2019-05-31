The Memorial

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Yardage: 7,392; Par 72

Purse: $9.1 million

Second-round leaders

Troy Merritt;69-66;—;135

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;68-67;—;135

Martin Kaymer;67-68;—;135

Jordan Spieth;66-70;—;136

Bud Cauley;67-70;—;137

Patrick Cantlay;68-69;—;137

Emiliano Grillo;69-68;—;137

Adam Scott;71-66;—;137

Rickie Fowler;69-68;—;137

Andrew Putnam;68-70;—;138

Danny Willett;69-69;—;138

Marc Leishman;67-71;—;138

Austin Cook;71-67;—;138

Justin Rose;75-63;—;138

Vaughn Taylor;67-72;—;139

Si Woo Kim;69-70;—;139

Xander Schauffele;69-70;—;139

Sam Ryder;69-71;—;140

Kevin Streelman;72-68;—;140

Brian Harman;71-69;—;140

Ryan Moore;65-75;—;140

Gary Woodland;69-71;—;140

Henrik Stenson;70-70;—;140

David Lipsky;70-70;—;140

Billy Horschel;71-70;—;141

Jim Furyk;72-69;—;141

Hideki Matsuyama;71-70;—;141

Haotong Li;69-72;—;141

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;70-71;—;141

Jason Dufner;72-69;—;141

Corey Conners;72-69;—;141

Russell Knox;68-73;—;141

Matt Jones;75-67;—;142

Sungjae Im;72-70;—;142

Michael Thompson;71-71;—;142

Keith Mitchell;73-69;—;142

Kevin Kisner;75-67;—;142

Nick Watney;74-68;—;142

Joel Dahmen;72-70;—;142

Max Homa;70-72;—;142

Tiger Woods;70-72;—;142

Ryan Armour;71-71;—;142

Aaron Baddeley;72-70;—;142

State player

Steve Stricker;69-76;—;145

USGA

U.S. Women's Open

At Country Club of Charleston

Charleston, S.C.

Yardage: 6,535; Par 71

Purse: $5.5 million

Second-round leaders

Round suspended because of weather

a-denotes amateur

Mamiko Higa;65-71;—;136

Jessica Korda;69-68;—;137

a-Gina Kim;66-72;—;138

Jeongeun Lee;70-69;—;139

Jaye Marie Green;71-68;—;139

Angel Yin;72-68;—;140

Azahara Munoz;68-72;—;140

Gerina Piller;70-70;—;140

Yu Liu;69-71;—;140

Minjee Lee;71-69;—;140

Inbee Park;70-70;—;140

Pei-Yun Chien;75-66;—;141

Dottie Ardina;71-70;—;141

a-Andrea Lee;69-72;—;141

Caroline Masson;70-71;—;141

Gaby Lopez;72-70;—;142

Minami Katsu;72-70;—;142

Morgan Pressel;70-72;—;142

Charley Hull;72-70;—;142

Ryann O'Toole;70-72;—;142

Jinyoung Ko;72-70;—;142

Lizette Salas;71-71;—;142

Aditi Ashok;72-71;—;143

Hina Arakaki;72-71;—;143

Ai Suzuki;73-70;—;143

Wei-Ling Hsu;72-71;—;143

Megan Khang;72-71;—;143

Carlota Ciganda;69-74;—;143

Chella Choi;72-72;—;144

Hannah Green;76-68;—;144

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;73-71;—;144

Mi Hyang Lee;71-73;—;144

Eun Hee Ji;72-72;—;144

Eri Okayama;72-72;—;144

Leaderboard when play suspended

Golfer;Score;Thru

Mamiko Higa;-6;F

Jessica Korda;-5;F

a-Gina Kim;-4;F

Celine Boutier;-4;14

Jeongeun Lee;-3;F

Jaye Marie Green;-3;F

Lexi Thompson;-3;16

Nelly Korda;-3;15

Champions

Principal Charity Classic

At Wakonda Club

Des Moines, Iowa

Yardage: 6,831; Par 72

Purse: $1.85 million

First-round leaders

Scott Parel;31-32;—;63

Chris DiMarco;34-31;—;65

Billy Andrade;34-32;—;66

Darren Clarke;35-32;—;67

David Toms;35-32;—;67

Duffy Waldorf;35-32;—;67

Woody Austin;35-32;—;67

Jerry Kelly;34-33;—;67

Gene Sauers;35-32;—;67

Tom Gillis;36-31;—;67

Lee Janzen;34-34;—;68

Tom Byrum;34-34;—;68

John Riegger;35-33;—;68

Tommy Armour III;34-34;—;68

Larry Mize;34-34;—;68

Jeff Maggert;34-34;—;68

Doug Garwood;35-33;—;68

Spike McRoy;34-35;—;69

Corey Pavin;37-32;—;69

Gary Hallberg;36-33;—;69

Marco Dawson;36-33;—;69

John Daly;34-35;—;69

Billy Mayfair;35-34;—;69

David McKenzie;36-33;—;69

Ken Duke;36-34;—;70

Scott McCarron;37-33;—;70

Mike Goodes;37-33;—;70

Michael Allen;34-36;—;70

Stephen Leaney;35-35;—;70

Brian Cooper;38-32;—;70

Other state player

Skip Kendall;38-36;—;74

