Travelers Championship

At TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Conn.

Yardage: 6,841; Par 70 (35-35)

Purse: $7.2 million

First-round leaders

Ryan Armour;32-32;—;64

Bronson Burgoon;31-33;—;64

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;31-33;—;64

Abraham Ancer;30-34;—;64

Mackenzie Hughes;32-32;—;64

Zack Sucher;33-31;—;64

Chez Reavie;33-32;—;65

Keegan Bradley;30-35;—;65

Paul Casey;32-33;—;65

Robert Streb;33-32;—;65

Scott Langley;31-34;—;65

Brady Schnell;31-34;—;65

Peter Malnati;35-31;—;66

Cameron Tringale;33-33;—;66

Adam Long;34-32;—;66

Patrick Cantlay;35-31;—;66

Andrew Putnam;34-32;—;66

Nick Watney;32-34;—;66

Brandon Harkins;32-34;—;66

Seamus Power;32-34;—;66

Tommy Fleetwood;32-34;—;66

Marc Leishman;31-35;—;66

Louis Oosthuizen;35-31;—;66

Collin Morikawa;33-33;—;66

Sam Burns;34-33;—;67

Sam Ryder;32-35;—;67

Emiliano Grillo;35-32;—;67

C.T. Pan;32-35;—;67

Tom Hoge;32-35;—;67

Martin Laird;33-34;—;67

Scott Brown;32-35;—;67

Richy Werenski;34-33;—;67

Viktor Hovland;33-34;—;67

Jim Herman;35-32;—;67

Andrew Landry;33-34;—;67

Kyle Stanley;34-33;—;67

Phil Mickelson;33-34;—;67

Ryan Blaum;34-33;—;67

Kevin Streelman;34-33;—;67

Sam Saunders;34-33;—;67

Tyler Duncan;36-31;—;67

LPGA

Women's PGA Championship

At Hazeltine National GC

Chaska, Minn.

Yardage: 6,741; Par 72 (36-36)

Purse: $3.85 million

First-round leaders

Hannah Green;34-34;—;68

Hyo Joo Kim;33-36;—;69

Mel Reid;35-34;—;69

Annie Park;34-36;—;70

Ariya Jutanugarn;33-37;—;70

Xi Yu Lin;35-35;—;70

In Kyung Kim;35-35;—;70

Sung Hyun Park;34-36;—;70

Amy Yang;33-37;—;70

Angel Yin;35-36;—;71

Mirim Lee;36-35;—;71

Lydia Ko;37-34;—;71

Soyeon Ryu;35-36;—;71

Chella Choi;36-35;—;71

Carlota Ciganda;37-34;—;71

Moriya Jutanugarn;36-35;—;71

Kendall Dye;36-36;—;72

Haeji Kang;38-34;—;72

Yu Liu;37-35;—;72

Jenny Shin;36-36;—;72

Shanshan Feng;36-36;—;72

Pornanong Phatlum;35-37;—;72

Pernilla Lindberg;36-36;—;72

Inbee Park;37-35;—;72

Lexi Thompson;37-35;—;72

Caroline Masson;37-35;—;72

Wichanee Meechai;36-36;—;72

Lizette Salas;36-36;—;72

Nelly Korda;36-36;—;72

Lauren Stephenson;37-35;—;72

Caroline Hedwall;36-36;—;72

Local

Ives Grove G.L.

HONOR SCORE: Don Forecki 79 (Red to White).

