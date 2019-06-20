Travelers Championship
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Yardage: 6,841; Par 70 (35-35)
Purse: $7.2 million
First-round leaders
Ryan Armour;32-32;—;64
Bronson Burgoon;31-33;—;64
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;31-33;—;64
Abraham Ancer;30-34;—;64
Mackenzie Hughes;32-32;—;64
Zack Sucher;33-31;—;64
Chez Reavie;33-32;—;65
Keegan Bradley;30-35;—;65
Paul Casey;32-33;—;65
Robert Streb;33-32;—;65
Scott Langley;31-34;—;65
Brady Schnell;31-34;—;65
Peter Malnati;35-31;—;66
Cameron Tringale;33-33;—;66
Adam Long;34-32;—;66
Patrick Cantlay;35-31;—;66
Andrew Putnam;34-32;—;66
Nick Watney;32-34;—;66
Brandon Harkins;32-34;—;66
Seamus Power;32-34;—;66
Tommy Fleetwood;32-34;—;66
Marc Leishman;31-35;—;66
Louis Oosthuizen;35-31;—;66
Collin Morikawa;33-33;—;66
Sam Burns;34-33;—;67
Sam Ryder;32-35;—;67
Emiliano Grillo;35-32;—;67
C.T. Pan;32-35;—;67
Tom Hoge;32-35;—;67
Martin Laird;33-34;—;67
Scott Brown;32-35;—;67
Richy Werenski;34-33;—;67
Viktor Hovland;33-34;—;67
Jim Herman;35-32;—;67
Andrew Landry;33-34;—;67
Kyle Stanley;34-33;—;67
Phil Mickelson;33-34;—;67
Ryan Blaum;34-33;—;67
Kevin Streelman;34-33;—;67
Sam Saunders;34-33;—;67
Tyler Duncan;36-31;—;67
LPGA
Women's PGA Championship
At Hazeltine National GC
Chaska, Minn.
Yardage: 6,741; Par 72 (36-36)
Purse: $3.85 million
First-round leaders
Hannah Green;34-34;—;68
Hyo Joo Kim;33-36;—;69
Mel Reid;35-34;—;69
Annie Park;34-36;—;70
Ariya Jutanugarn;33-37;—;70
Xi Yu Lin;35-35;—;70
In Kyung Kim;35-35;—;70
Sung Hyun Park;34-36;—;70
Amy Yang;33-37;—;70
Angel Yin;35-36;—;71
Mirim Lee;36-35;—;71
Lydia Ko;37-34;—;71
Soyeon Ryu;35-36;—;71
Chella Choi;36-35;—;71
Carlota Ciganda;37-34;—;71
Moriya Jutanugarn;36-35;—;71
Kendall Dye;36-36;—;72
Haeji Kang;38-34;—;72
Yu Liu;37-35;—;72
Jenny Shin;36-36;—;72
Shanshan Feng;36-36;—;72
Pornanong Phatlum;35-37;—;72
Pernilla Lindberg;36-36;—;72
Inbee Park;37-35;—;72
Lexi Thompson;37-35;—;72
Caroline Masson;37-35;—;72
Wichanee Meechai;36-36;—;72
Lizette Salas;36-36;—;72
Nelly Korda;36-36;—;72
Lauren Stephenson;37-35;—;72
Caroline Hedwall;36-36;—;72
Local
Ives Grove G.L.
HONOR SCORE: Don Forecki 79 (Red to White).
