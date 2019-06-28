U.S. Senior Open
At The Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame
South Bend, Ind.
Yardage: 6,943; Par 70
Purse: TBA
Second-round leaders
(a-denotes amateur)
Steve Stricker;62-64;—;126
Jerry Kelly;64-64;—;128
David Toms;62-67;—;129
Retief Goosen;66-65;—;131
Chris DiMarco;66-66;—;132
Bob Estes;67-65;—;132
Kirk Triplett;64-68;—;132
Duffy Waldorf;65-69;—;134
Bernhard Langer;66-68;—;134
Billy Andrade;66-68;—;134
Tommy Armour III;69-65;—;134
Mark R. Brown;66-69;—;135
Joe Durant;67-69;—;136
Paul Goydos;67-69;—;136
Jeff Gallagher;69-67;—;136
Steve Jones;71-66;—;137
Kevin Sutherland;67-70;—;137
Tom Lehman;68-69;—;137
Jeff Maggert;70-67;—;137
Toru Suzuki;65-72;—;137
Woody Austin;68-69;—;137
Tom Watson;69-68;—;137
Stephen Ames;70-67;—;137
Ken Tanigawa;68-69;—;137
Miguel Angel Jimenez;66-71;—;137
Vijay Singh;65-72;—;137
Kent Jones;70-67;—;137
Wes Short, Jr.;68-70;—;138
Gary Orr;70-68;—;138
Jay Haas;70-68;—;138
Jeff Sluman;67-71;—;138
Paul Broadhurst;71-67;—;138
Fran Quinn;68-70;—;138
Doug Garwood;70-69;—;139
Clark Dennis;69-70;—;139
Peter Fowler;71-68;—;139
Gary Nicklaus;68-71;—;139
Jean-Francois Remesy;70-69;—;139
Tim Petrovic;69-70;—;139
Roger Chapman;70-69;—;139
Tom Werkmeister;72-67;—;139
Tom Byrum;73-67;—;140
Billy Mayfair;68-72;—;140
Ken Duke;70-70;—;140
Corey Pavin;68-72;—;140
Colin Montgomerie;68-72;—;140
Scott Parel;67-73;—;140
Marco Dawson;72-68;—;140
Kirk Hanefeld;69-71;—;140
Phillip Price;72-68;—;140
Bart Bryant;72-68;—;140
Lee Janzen;70-70;—;140
Prayad Marksaeng;72-69;—;141
Paul Lawrie;70-71;—;141
Rocco Mediate;72-69;—;141
Mark O'Meara;68-73;—;141
Brad Bryant;71-70;—;141
Scott Dunlap;71-70;—;141
Scott McCarron;72-69;—;141
Kohki Idoki;69-72;—;141
Missed the cut
a-Todd Schaap;76-74;—;150
PGA
Rocket Mortgage Classic
At Detroit Golf Club
Detroit
Yardage: 7,340; Par 72
Purse: $7.3 million
Second-round leaders
Nate Lashley;63-67;—;130
Cameron Champ;66-65;—;131
Charles Howell III;65-67;—;132
Ryan Armour;64-69;—;133
J.T. Poston;70-63;—;133
Peter Malnati;68-66;—;134
Byeong Hun An;68-66;—;134
Rory Sabbatini;65-69;—;134
Joaquin Niemann;68-66;—;134
Harris English;66-68;—;134
Jonas Blixt;67-68;—;135
J.B. Holmes;67-68;—;135
Cameron Tringale;68-67;—;135
Chase Wright;65-70;—;135
Wes Roach;67-68;—;135
Martin Piller;66-69;—;135
Doc Redman;68-67;—;135
Ted Potter, Jr.;68-67;—;135
Hideki Matsuyama;68-67;—;135
Sepp Straka;68-67;—;135
Bronson Burgoon;66-70;—;136
Patrick Reed;68-68;—;136
Nick Watney;64-72;—;136
Adam Schenk;65-71;—;136
Dylan Frittelli;66-70;—;136
Anders Albertson;69-67;—;136
Brice Garnett;69-67;—;136
Luke Donald;67-69;—;136
Kevin Kisner;66-70;—;136
Rickie Fowler;68-68;—;136
Mackenzie Hughes;66-70;—;136
Kevin Streelman;66-70;—;136
Sam Burns;70-67;—;137
Denny McCarthy;69-68;—;137
Jason Kokrak;66-71;—;137
Sungjae Im;69-68;—;137
Carlos Ortiz;67-70;—;137
Max Homa;68-69;—;137
Josh Teater;68-69;—;137
Anirban Lahiri;69-68;—;137
Tom Hoge;67-70;—;137
Danny Lee;66-71;—;137
Talor Gooch;65-72;—;137
LPGA
NW Arkansas Championship
At Pinnacle Country Club
Rogers, Ark.
Yardage: 6,438; Par 71 (36-35)
Purse: $2 million
First-round leaders
Inbee Park;33-29;—;62
Paula Creamer;34-29;—;63
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong;33-30;—;63
Carlota Ciganda;32-31;—;63
Ariya Jutanugarn;32-32;—;64
Annie Park;33-31;—;64
Maria Torres;33-31;—;64
Jenny Shin;36-29;—;65
Katherine Perry;34-31;—;65
Nasa Hataoka;33-32;—;65
Jin Young Ko;32-33;—;65
Marina Alex;34-31;—;65
Lauren Kim;35-31;—;66
Sandra Gal;35-31;—;66
Aditi Ashok;35-31;—;66
Ashleigh Buhai;33-33;—;66
Wei-Ling Hsu;33-33;—;66
Linnea Strom;33-33;—;66
Brittany Altomare;35-31;—;66
Sung Hyun Park;33-33;—;66
Daniela Darquea;34-32;—;66
Jacqui Concolino;35-32;—;67
Jasmine Suwannapura;35-32;—;67
Hyo Joo Kim;33-34;—;67
Gaby Lopez;32-35;—;67
Kendall Dye;36-31;—;67
Stephanie Meadow;33-34;—;67
Giulia Molinaro;35-32;—;67
Pavarisa Yoktuan;35-32;—;67
Lizette Salas;34-33;—;67
Mariah Stackhouse;33-34;—;67
