U.S. Senior Open

At The Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind.

Yardage: 6,943; Par 70

Purse: TBA

Second-round leaders

(a-denotes amateur)

Steve Stricker;62-64;—;126

Jerry Kelly;64-64;—;128

David Toms;62-67;—;129

Retief Goosen;66-65;—;131

Chris DiMarco;66-66;—;132

Bob Estes;67-65;—;132

Kirk Triplett;64-68;—;132

Duffy Waldorf;65-69;—;134

Bernhard Langer;66-68;—;134

Billy Andrade;66-68;—;134

Tommy Armour III;69-65;—;134

Mark R. Brown;66-69;—;135

Joe Durant;67-69;—;136

Paul Goydos;67-69;—;136

Jeff Gallagher;69-67;—;136

Steve Jones;71-66;—;137

Kevin Sutherland;67-70;—;137

Tom Lehman;68-69;—;137

Jeff Maggert;70-67;—;137

Toru Suzuki;65-72;—;137

Woody Austin;68-69;—;137

Tom Watson;69-68;—;137

Stephen Ames;70-67;—;137

Ken Tanigawa;68-69;—;137

Miguel Angel Jimenez;66-71;—;137

Vijay Singh;65-72;—;137

Kent Jones;70-67;—;137

Wes Short, Jr.;68-70;—;138

Gary Orr;70-68;—;138

Jay Haas;70-68;—;138

Jeff Sluman;67-71;—;138

Paul Broadhurst;71-67;—;138

Fran Quinn;68-70;—;138

Doug Garwood;70-69;—;139

Clark Dennis;69-70;—;139

Peter Fowler;71-68;—;139

Gary Nicklaus;68-71;—;139

Jean-Francois Remesy;70-69;—;139

Tim Petrovic;69-70;—;139

Roger Chapman;70-69;—;139

Tom Werkmeister;72-67;—;139

Tom Byrum;73-67;—;140

Billy Mayfair;68-72;—;140

Ken Duke;70-70;—;140

Corey Pavin;68-72;—;140

Colin Montgomerie;68-72;—;140

Scott Parel;67-73;—;140

Marco Dawson;72-68;—;140

Kirk Hanefeld;69-71;—;140

Phillip Price;72-68;—;140

Bart Bryant;72-68;—;140

Lee Janzen;70-70;—;140

Prayad Marksaeng;72-69;—;141

Paul Lawrie;70-71;—;141

Rocco Mediate;72-69;—;141

Mark O'Meara;68-73;—;141

Brad Bryant;71-70;—;141

Scott Dunlap;71-70;—;141

Scott McCarron;72-69;—;141

Kohki Idoki;69-72;—;141

Missed the cut

a-Todd Schaap;76-74;—;150

PGA

Rocket Mortgage Classic

At Detroit Golf Club

Detroit

Yardage: 7,340; Par 72

Purse: $7.3 million

Second-round leaders

Nate Lashley;63-67;—;130

Cameron Champ;66-65;—;131

Charles Howell III;65-67;—;132

Ryan Armour;64-69;—;133

J.T. Poston;70-63;—;133

Peter Malnati;68-66;—;134

Byeong Hun An;68-66;—;134

Rory Sabbatini;65-69;—;134

Joaquin Niemann;68-66;—;134

Harris English;66-68;—;134

Jonas Blixt;67-68;—;135

J.B. Holmes;67-68;—;135

Cameron Tringale;68-67;—;135

Chase Wright;65-70;—;135

Wes Roach;67-68;—;135

Martin Piller;66-69;—;135

Doc Redman;68-67;—;135

Ted Potter, Jr.;68-67;—;135

Hideki Matsuyama;68-67;—;135

Sepp Straka;68-67;—;135

Bronson Burgoon;66-70;—;136

Patrick Reed;68-68;—;136

Nick Watney;64-72;—;136

Adam Schenk;65-71;—;136

Dylan Frittelli;66-70;—;136

Anders Albertson;69-67;—;136

Brice Garnett;69-67;—;136

Luke Donald;67-69;—;136

Kevin Kisner;66-70;—;136

Rickie Fowler;68-68;—;136

Mackenzie Hughes;66-70;—;136

Kevin Streelman;66-70;—;136

Sam Burns;70-67;—;137

Denny McCarthy;69-68;—;137

Jason Kokrak;66-71;—;137

Sungjae Im;69-68;—;137

Carlos Ortiz;67-70;—;137

Max Homa;68-69;—;137

Josh Teater;68-69;—;137

Anirban Lahiri;69-68;—;137

Tom Hoge;67-70;—;137

Danny Lee;66-71;—;137

Talor Gooch;65-72;—;137

LPGA

NW Arkansas Championship

At Pinnacle Country Club

Rogers, Ark.

Yardage: 6,438; Par 71 (36-35)

Purse: $2 million

First-round leaders

Inbee Park;33-29;—;62

Paula Creamer;34-29;—;63

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong;33-30;—;63

Carlota Ciganda;32-31;—;63

Ariya Jutanugarn;32-32;—;64

Annie Park;33-31;—;64

Maria Torres;33-31;—;64

Jenny Shin;36-29;—;65

Katherine Perry;34-31;—;65

Nasa Hataoka;33-32;—;65

Jin Young Ko;32-33;—;65

Marina Alex;34-31;—;65

Lauren Kim;35-31;—;66

Sandra Gal;35-31;—;66

Aditi Ashok;35-31;—;66

Ashleigh Buhai;33-33;—;66

Wei-Ling Hsu;33-33;—;66

Linnea Strom;33-33;—;66

Brittany Altomare;35-31;—;66

Sung Hyun Park;33-33;—;66

Daniela Darquea;34-32;—;66

Jacqui Concolino;35-32;—;67

Jasmine Suwannapura;35-32;—;67

Hyo Joo Kim;33-34;—;67

Gaby Lopez;32-35;—;67

Kendall Dye;36-31;—;67

Stephanie Meadow;33-34;—;67

Giulia Molinaro;35-32;—;67

Pavarisa Yoktuan;35-32;—;67

Lizette Salas;34-33;—;67

Mariah Stackhouse;33-34;—;67

