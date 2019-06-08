RBC Canadian Open
At Hamilton Golf & Country Club
Hamilton, Ontario
Yardage: 6,967; Par 70
Purse: $7.6 million
Third-round leaders
Rory McIlroy;67-66-64;—;197
Webb Simpson;66-64-67;—;197
Matt Kuchar;65-63-69;—;197
Shane Lowry;64-68-66;—;198
Adam Hadwin;65-66-67;—;198
Brandt Snedeker;69-60-69;—;198
Henrik Stenson;66-66-68;—;200
Mackenzie Hughes;66-66-69;—;201
Jonathan Byrd;67-71-64;—;202
Erik van Rooyen;64-70-68;—;202
Graeme McDowell;65-67-70;—;202
Nick Taylor;64-65-73;—;202
Jim Furyk;69-67-67;—;203
Danny Willett;66-68-69;—;203
Peter Malnati;66-68-69;—;203
Scott Brown;65-63-75;—;203
Danny Lee;65-72-67;—;204
Dustin Johnson;71-65-68;—;204
Roberto Castro;64-71-69;—;204
Justin Thomas;70-65-69;—;204
Harris English;66-69-69;—;204
Jonas Blixt;67-67-70;—;204
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;67-66-71;—;204
Ben Silverman;71-61-72;—;204
Paul Barjon;68-70-67;—;205
Peter Uihlein;67-71-67;—;205
Joaquin Niemann;67-70-68;—;205
Collin Morikawa;70-66-69;—;205
Wes Roach;68-68-69;—;205
Cameron Tringale;68-68-69;—;205
Champions
Mastercard Japan Championship
At Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf
Naria-shi, Japan
Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $2.5 million
Second-round leaders
Scott McCarron;69-67;—;136
Kirk Triplett;69-68;—;137
Cliff Kresge;72-66;—;138
Billy Andrade;69-69;—;138
Scott Parel;70-68;—;138
Darren Clarke;68-70;—;138
Toshimitsu Izawa;69-70;—;139
Jerry Kelly;73-67;—;140
Wes Short Jr.;71-69;—;140
Joe Durant;69-71;—;140
Colin Montgomerie;68-72;—;140
Doug Garwood;67-73;—;140
David Frost;72-69;—;141
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama;71-70;—;141
Jeff Sluman;70-71;—;141
Jeff Maggert;70-71;—;141
Dudley Hart;67-74;—;141
Woody Austin;73-69;—;142
Keiichiro Fukabori;74-68;—;142
Bart Bryant;70-72;—;142
Corey Pavin;71-71;—;142
Paul Goydos;68-74;—;142
Ken Tanigawa;65-77;—;142
Jerry Smith;73-70;—;143
Toru Suzuki;74-69;—;143
Tom Gillis;73-70;—;143
Tom Pernice Jr.;72-71;—;143
Gene Sauers;74-69;—;143
Esteban Toledo;72-71;—;143
David McKenzie;72-71;—;143
LPGA
ShopRite LPGA Classic
At Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course)
Galloway, N.J.
Yardage: 6,190; Par 71 (37-34)
Purse: $1.75 million
Second-round leaders
Jeongeun Lee6;63-69;—;132
Mariah Stackhouse;66-67;—;133
Ally McDonald;67-67;—;134
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;66-68;—;134
Lexi Thompson;64-70;—;134
Sei Young Kim;67-68;—;135
Sandra Gal;67-68;—;135
Yu Liu;66-69;—;135
Marina Alex;70-66;—;136
Lee Lopez;67-69;—;136
Madelene Sagstrom;67-69;—;136
Cydney Clanton;66-70;—;136
Anne van Dam;66-70;—;136
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;66-70;—;136
Karen Chung;68-69;—;137
Anna Nordqvist;68-69;—;137
Mina Harigae;68-69;—;137
Stacy Lewis;67-70;—;137
Paula Creamer;67-70;—;137
Kristen Gillman;64-73;—;137
Amy Yang;69-69;—;138
Sakura Yokomine;69-69;—;138
Gerina Piller;68-70;—;138
Morgan Pressel;68-70;—;138
Alena Sharp;67-71;—;138
Pajaree Anannarukarn;67-71;—;138
Jacqui Concolino;67-71;—;138
Joanna Klatten;67-71;—;138
Ayako Uehara;65-73;—;138
Ariya Jutanugarn;72-67;—;139
