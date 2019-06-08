RBC Canadian Open

At Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Hamilton, Ontario

Yardage: 6,967; Par 70

Purse: $7.6 million

Third-round leaders

Rory McIlroy;67-66-64;—;197

Webb Simpson;66-64-67;—;197

Matt Kuchar;65-63-69;—;197

Shane Lowry;64-68-66;—;198

Adam Hadwin;65-66-67;—;198

Brandt Snedeker;69-60-69;—;198

Henrik Stenson;66-66-68;—;200

Mackenzie Hughes;66-66-69;—;201

Jonathan Byrd;67-71-64;—;202

Erik van Rooyen;64-70-68;—;202

Graeme McDowell;65-67-70;—;202

Nick Taylor;64-65-73;—;202

Jim Furyk;69-67-67;—;203

Danny Willett;66-68-69;—;203

Peter Malnati;66-68-69;—;203

Scott Brown;65-63-75;—;203

Danny Lee;65-72-67;—;204

Dustin Johnson;71-65-68;—;204

Roberto Castro;64-71-69;—;204

Justin Thomas;70-65-69;—;204

Harris English;66-69-69;—;204

Jonas Blixt;67-67-70;—;204

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;67-66-71;—;204

Ben Silverman;71-61-72;—;204

Paul Barjon;68-70-67;—;205

Peter Uihlein;67-71-67;—;205

Joaquin Niemann;67-70-68;—;205

Collin Morikawa;70-66-69;—;205

Wes Roach;68-68-69;—;205

Cameron Tringale;68-68-69;—;205

Champions

Mastercard Japan Championship

At Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf

Naria-shi, Japan

Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $2.5 million

Second-round leaders

Scott McCarron;69-67;—;136

Kirk Triplett;69-68;—;137

Cliff Kresge;72-66;—;138

Billy Andrade;69-69;—;138

Scott Parel;70-68;—;138

Darren Clarke;68-70;—;138

Toshimitsu Izawa;69-70;—;139

Jerry Kelly;73-67;—;140

Wes Short Jr.;71-69;—;140

Joe Durant;69-71;—;140

Colin Montgomerie;68-72;—;140

Doug Garwood;67-73;—;140

David Frost;72-69;—;141

Tsuyoshi Yoneyama;71-70;—;141

Jeff Sluman;70-71;—;141

Jeff Maggert;70-71;—;141

Dudley Hart;67-74;—;141

Woody Austin;73-69;—;142

Keiichiro Fukabori;74-68;—;142

Bart Bryant;70-72;—;142

Corey Pavin;71-71;—;142

Paul Goydos;68-74;—;142

Ken Tanigawa;65-77;—;142

Jerry Smith;73-70;—;143

Toru Suzuki;74-69;—;143

Tom Gillis;73-70;—;143

Tom Pernice Jr.;72-71;—;143

Gene Sauers;74-69;—;143

Esteban Toledo;72-71;—;143

David McKenzie;72-71;—;143

LPGA

ShopRite LPGA Classic

At Seaview Hotel and Golf Club (Bay Course)

Galloway, N.J.

Yardage: 6,190; Par 71 (37-34)

Purse: $1.75 million

Second-round leaders

Jeongeun Lee6;63-69;—;132

Mariah Stackhouse;66-67;—;133

Ally McDonald;67-67;—;134

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;66-68;—;134

Lexi Thompson;64-70;—;134

Sei Young Kim;67-68;—;135

Sandra Gal;67-68;—;135

Yu Liu;66-69;—;135

Marina Alex;70-66;—;136

Lee Lopez;67-69;—;136

Madelene Sagstrom;67-69;—;136

Cydney Clanton;66-70;—;136

Anne van Dam;66-70;—;136

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;66-70;—;136

Karen Chung;68-69;—;137

Anna Nordqvist;68-69;—;137

Mina Harigae;68-69;—;137

Stacy Lewis;67-70;—;137

Paula Creamer;67-70;—;137

Kristen Gillman;64-73;—;137

Amy Yang;69-69;—;138

Sakura Yokomine;69-69;—;138

Gerina Piller;68-70;—;138

Morgan Pressel;68-70;—;138

Alena Sharp;67-71;—;138

Pajaree Anannarukarn;67-71;—;138

Jacqui Concolino;67-71;—;138

Joanna Klatten;67-71;—;138

Ayako Uehara;65-73;—;138

Ariya Jutanugarn;72-67;—;139

