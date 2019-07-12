John Deere Classic
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $6 million
Yardage: 7,268; Par 71
Second-round leaders
Jhonattan Vegas;67-62;—;129
Andrew Landry;65-65;—;130
Lucas Glover;67-64;—;131
Harold Varner III;67-65;—;132
Russell Henley;64-68;—;132
Daniel Berger;66-66;—;132
Cameron Tringale;66-66;—;132
Adam Schenk;67-65;—;132
Vaughn Taylor;65-68;—;133
Roger Sloan;68-65;—;133
Bill Haas;66-68;—;134
Brice Garnett;67-67;—;134
Brian Harman;67-67;—;134
Bud Cauley;67-67;—;134
Martin Laird;65-69;—;134
Sam Ryder;67-67;—;134
Stewart Cink;68-66;—;134
Kyle Stanley;68-66;—;134
Ryan Moore;67-67;—;134
Chris Stroud;68-66;—;134
Seamus Power;69-65;—;134
Bronson Burgoon;69-65;—;134
Doc Redman;69-65;—;134
Dylan Frittelli;66-68;—;134
Peter Malnati;67-68;—;135
Adam Svensson;70-65;—;135
Roberto Diaz;62-73;—;135
Nick Watney;68-67;—;135
Joaquin Niemann;66-69;—;135
Sungjae Im;68-67;—;135
Beau Hossler;67-68;—;135
Luke Donald;68-68;—;136
Ryan Palmer;65-71;—;136
Johnson Wagner;68-68;—;136
Wes Roach;69-67;—;136
Cameron Davis;66-70;—;136
Nick Taylor;67-69;—;136
Scott Stallings;69-67;—;136
Roberto Castro;68-68;—;136
Collin Morikawa;70-66;—;136
Champions
Senior Players Championship
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Second-round leaders
Retief Goosen;69-62;—;131
Brandt Jobe;69-65;—;134
Steve Stricker;64-70;—;134
Kent Jones;70-67;—;137
Tommy Tolles;70-67;—;137
Jay Haas;69-68;—;137
Steve Flesch;71-67;—;138
Scott Parel;66-72;—;138
Colin Montgomerie;71-68;—;139
Tim Petrovic;71-68;—;139
Kevin Sutherland;70-70;—;140
Olin Browne;70-70;—;140
Bob Estes;71-69;—;140
Ken Duke;69-71;—;140
Vijay Singh;70-70;—;140
Duffy Waldorf;70-70;—;140
Wes Short, Jr.;71-70;—;141
Jerry Kelly;69-72;—;141
Paul Goydos;70-71;—;141
Scott Dunlap;73-68;—;141
Scott McCarron;74-67;—;141
Marco Dawson;72-69;—;141
Woody Austin;71-71;—;142
Billy Andrade;73-69;—;142
Kenny Perry;71-71;—;142
Paul Broadhurst;73-70;—;143
John Daly;70-73;—;143
Miguel Angel Jimenez;73-70;—;143
Tom Lehman;72-71;—;143
Tom Byrum;74-70;—;144
Scott Verplank;68-76;—;144
Joe Durant;75-69;—;144
Dan Forsman;76-68;—;144
David McKenzie;70-74;—;144
Doug Garwood;72-72;—;144
Tom Pernice Jr.;71-73;—;144
Michael Bradley;77-68;—;145
Corey Pavin;75-70;—;145
Glen Day;72-73;—;145
Shaun Micheel;70-75;—;145
Jeff Maggert;71-74;—;145
LPGA
Marathon Classic
At Highland Meadows Golf Club
Sylvania, Ohio
Yardage: 6,561; Par 71
Purse: $1.75 million
Second-round leaders
Sei Young Kim;67-64;—;131
Jeongeun Lee6;66-66;—;132
Jennifer Kupcho;67-66;—;133
Lexi Thompson;66-67;—;133
Stacy Lewis;65-68;—;133
Carlota Ciganda;66-68;—;134
Clariss Guce;66-68;—;134
Youngin Chun;64-70;—;134
Caroline Masson;65-70;—;135
Azahara Munoz;65-70;—;135
Christina Kim;68-68;—;136
Ashleigh Buhai;67-69;—;136
Cheyenne Knight;67-69;—;136
Alena Sharp;64-72;—;136
Stephanie Meadow;71-66;—;137
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;70-67;—;137
Tiffany Joh;70-67;—;137
Brooke M. Henderson;67-70;—;137
Jenny Haglund;65-72;—;137
Elizabeth Szokol;71-67;—;138
Jing Yan;70-68;—;138
Sakura Yokomine;70-68;—;138
Emma Talley;70-68;—;138
Brittany Altomare;69-69;—;138
Su Oh;69-69;—;138
Alison Lee;69-69;—;138
Ruixin Liu;68-70;—;138
Pavarisa Yoktuan;68-70;—;138
Ayako Uehara;68-70;—;138
Linnea Strom;67-71;—;138
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;67-71;—;138
Alana Uriell;67-71;—;138
