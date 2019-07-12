John Deere Classic

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,268; Par 71

Second-round leaders

Jhonattan Vegas;67-62;—;129

Andrew Landry;65-65;—;130

Lucas Glover;67-64;—;131

Harold Varner III;67-65;—;132

Russell Henley;64-68;—;132

Daniel Berger;66-66;—;132

Cameron Tringale;66-66;—;132

Adam Schenk;67-65;—;132

Vaughn Taylor;65-68;—;133

Roger Sloan;68-65;—;133

Bill Haas;66-68;—;134

Brice Garnett;67-67;—;134

Brian Harman;67-67;—;134

Bud Cauley;67-67;—;134

Martin Laird;65-69;—;134

Sam Ryder;67-67;—;134

Stewart Cink;68-66;—;134

Kyle Stanley;68-66;—;134

Ryan Moore;67-67;—;134

Chris Stroud;68-66;—;134

Seamus Power;69-65;—;134

Bronson Burgoon;69-65;—;134

Doc Redman;69-65;—;134

Dylan Frittelli;66-68;—;134

Peter Malnati;67-68;—;135

Adam Svensson;70-65;—;135

Roberto Diaz;62-73;—;135

Nick Watney;68-67;—;135

Joaquin Niemann;66-69;—;135

Sungjae Im;68-67;—;135

Beau Hossler;67-68;—;135

Luke Donald;68-68;—;136

Ryan Palmer;65-71;—;136

Johnson Wagner;68-68;—;136

Wes Roach;69-67;—;136

Cameron Davis;66-70;—;136

Nick Taylor;67-69;—;136

Scott Stallings;69-67;—;136

Roberto Castro;68-68;—;136

Collin Morikawa;70-66;—;136

Champions

Senior Players Championship

At Firestone CC

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70

Second-round leaders

Retief Goosen;69-62;—;131

Brandt Jobe;69-65;—;134

Steve Stricker;64-70;—;134

Kent Jones;70-67;—;137

Tommy Tolles;70-67;—;137

Jay Haas;69-68;—;137

Steve Flesch;71-67;—;138

Scott Parel;66-72;—;138

Colin Montgomerie;71-68;—;139

Tim Petrovic;71-68;—;139

Kevin Sutherland;70-70;—;140

Olin Browne;70-70;—;140

Bob Estes;71-69;—;140

Ken Duke;69-71;—;140

Vijay Singh;70-70;—;140

Duffy Waldorf;70-70;—;140

Wes Short, Jr.;71-70;—;141

Jerry Kelly;69-72;—;141

Paul Goydos;70-71;—;141

Scott Dunlap;73-68;—;141

Scott McCarron;74-67;—;141

Marco Dawson;72-69;—;141

Woody Austin;71-71;—;142

Billy Andrade;73-69;—;142

Kenny Perry;71-71;—;142

Paul Broadhurst;73-70;—;143

John Daly;70-73;—;143

Miguel Angel Jimenez;73-70;—;143

Tom Lehman;72-71;—;143

Tom Byrum;74-70;—;144

Scott Verplank;68-76;—;144

Joe Durant;75-69;—;144

Dan Forsman;76-68;—;144

David McKenzie;70-74;—;144

Doug Garwood;72-72;—;144

Tom Pernice Jr.;71-73;—;144

Michael Bradley;77-68;—;145

Corey Pavin;75-70;—;145

Glen Day;72-73;—;145

Shaun Micheel;70-75;—;145

Jeff Maggert;71-74;—;145

LPGA

Marathon Classic

At Highland Meadows Golf Club

Sylvania, Ohio

Yardage: 6,561; Par 71

Purse: $1.75 million

Second-round leaders

Sei Young Kim;67-64;—;131

Jeongeun Lee6;66-66;—;132

Jennifer Kupcho;67-66;—;133

Lexi Thompson;66-67;—;133

Stacy Lewis;65-68;—;133

Carlota Ciganda;66-68;—;134

Clariss Guce;66-68;—;134

Youngin Chun;64-70;—;134

Caroline Masson;65-70;—;135

Azahara Munoz;65-70;—;135

Christina Kim;68-68;—;136

Ashleigh Buhai;67-69;—;136

Cheyenne Knight;67-69;—;136

Alena Sharp;64-72;—;136

Stephanie Meadow;71-66;—;137

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;70-67;—;137

Tiffany Joh;70-67;—;137

Brooke M. Henderson;67-70;—;137

Jenny Haglund;65-72;—;137

Elizabeth Szokol;71-67;—;138

Jing Yan;70-68;—;138

Sakura Yokomine;70-68;—;138

Emma Talley;70-68;—;138

Brittany Altomare;69-69;—;138

Su Oh;69-69;—;138

Alison Lee;69-69;—;138

Ruixin Liu;68-70;—;138

Pavarisa Yoktuan;68-70;—;138

Ayako Uehara;68-70;—;138

Linnea Strom;67-71;—;138

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;67-71;—;138

Alana Uriell;67-71;—;138

