PGA

CANADIAN OPEN

At Glen Abbey Golf Club

Oakville, Ontario

Purse: $6.2 million

Yardage: 7,253; Par 72

Final leaders

a-amateur

Dustin Johnson (500), $1,116,000 68-66-65-66 — 265

Byeong Hun An (245), $545,600 66-67-66-69 — 268

Whee Kim (245), $545,600 67-65-67-69 — 268

Keegan Bradley (135), $297,600 69-63-73-64 — 269

Abraham Ancer (110), $248,000 73-66-65-67 — 271

Tommy Fleetwood (95), $215,450 66-71-68-67 — 272

Danny Lee (95), $215,450 68-69-67-68 — 272

Joel Dahmen (78), $173,600 69-68-67-69 — 273

Mackenzie Hughes (78), $173,600 69-69-67-68 — 273

Andrew Putnam (78), $173,600 67-68-71-67 — 273

Brandt Snedeker (78), $173,600 68-70-68-67 — 273

Jason Kokrak (58), $121,520 69-69-70-66 — 274

Shane Lowry (58), $121,520 70-67-68-69 — 274

Ian Poulter (58), $121,520 66-69-72-67 — 274

Rory Sabbatini (58), $121,520 68-67-68-71 — 274

Hudson Swafford (58), $121,520 66-70-67-71 — 274

Ricky Barnes (47), $86,800 67-70-69-69 — 275

Tyler Duncan (47), $86,800 71-69-65-70 — 275

Graeme McDowell (47), $86,800 67-72-67-69 — 275

Kevin Tway (47), $86,800 66-65-68-76 — 275

Harold Varner III (47), $86,800 69-67-72-67 — 275

Ryan Blaum (36), $55,889 69-71-71-65 — 276

Robert Garrigus (36), $55,889 63-72-69-72 — 276

Ryan Palmer (36), $55,889 68-72-70-66 — 276

Adam Schenk (36), $55,889 64-75-71-66 — 276

Shawn Stefani (36), $55,889 70-70-68-68 — 276

Gary Woodland (36), $55,889 67-72-68-69 — 276

Ryan Yip, $55,889 68-72-66-70 — 276

George Cunningham, $37,743 67-70-69-71 — 277

Also

Steve Stricker (6), $14,632 68-69-71-72 — 280

Royal & Ancient

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

At The Old Course at St. Andrews

St. Andrews, Scotland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72

Final leaders

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $314,330 68-67-72-69 — 276

Bernhard Langer, $209,590 67-69-73-68 — 277

Stephen Ames, $97,380 66-69-74-69 — 278

Scott McCarron, $97,380 67-73-70-68 — 278

Kirk Triplett, $97,380 65-71-73-69 — 278

Marco Dawson, $52,985 71-67-73-68 — 279

Tom Lehman, $52,985 68-71-71-69 — 279

Tom Pernice Jr., $52,985 70-68-71-70 — 279

Thaworn Wiratchant, $52,985 65-76-69-69 — 279

Prayad Marksaeng, $37,640 70-70-70-71 — 281

Jarmo Sandelin, $34,690 68-69-74-71 — 282

Billy Andrade, $31,255 70-72-69-73 — 284

Woody Austin, $31,255 70-73-71-70 — 284

Jerry Kelly, $27,107 74-67-72-72 — 285

David McKenzie, $27,107 70-72-70-73 — 285

Colin Montgomerie, $27,107 71-68-72-74 — 285

Vijay Singh, $27,107 68-69-75-73 — 285

Stephen Dodd, $23,563 72-69-70-75 — 286

Paul McGinley, $23,563 66-73-72-75 — 286

Jesper Parnevik, $23,563 70-70-73-73 — 286

Fred Couples, $21,590 71-72-73-71 — 287

Brandt Jobe, $21,590 70-69-73-75 — 287

Tom Watson, $21,590 69-68-73-77 — 287

Mark Calcavecchia, $19,360 74-71-73-70 — 288

Peter Lonard, $19,360 73-70-71-74 — 288

Gene Sauers, $19,360 72-71-74-71 — 288

Kevin Sutherland, $19,360 70-71-73-74 — 288

LPGA

LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

At Gullane GC

Gullane, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,480; Par: 71

Final leaders

Ariya Jutanugarn, $225,000 67-65-73-66 — 271

Minjee Lee, $136,292 67-68-71-66 — 272

Jin Young Ko, $87,677 71-70-68-67 — 276

Haeji Kang, $87,677 67-69-71-69 — 276

Carlota Ciganda, $55,965 70-70-68-69 — 277

Amy Yang, $55,965 66-66-73-72 — 277

In-Kyung Kim, $42,160 66-70-74-68 — 278

Jacqui Concolino, $33,455 72-70-71-66 — 279

Lee-Anne Pace, $33,455 68-69-72-70 — 279

Tiffany Joh, $33,455 62-67-80-70 — 279

Peiyun Chien, $23,940 70-66-77-67 — 280

Jenny Haglund, $23,940 72-70-69-69 — 280

Sung Hyun Park, $23,940 67-67-77-69 — 280

Cristie Kerr, $23,940 72-68-70-70 — 280

Karrie Webb, $23,940 71-69-70-70 — 280

So Yeon Ryu, $23,940 69-66-72-73 — 280

Anne Van Dam, $18,207 73-70-70-68 — 281

Ashleigh Buhai, $18,207 71-70-72-68 — 281

Bronte Law, $18,207 68-73-72-68 — 281

Gaby Lopez, $18,207 72-70-69-70 — 281

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments