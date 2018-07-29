PGA
CANADIAN OPEN
At Glen Abbey Golf Club
Oakville, Ontario
Purse: $6.2 million
Yardage: 7,253; Par 72
Final leaders
a-amateur
Dustin Johnson (500), $1,116,000 68-66-65-66 — 265
Byeong Hun An (245), $545,600 66-67-66-69 — 268
Whee Kim (245), $545,600 67-65-67-69 — 268
Keegan Bradley (135), $297,600 69-63-73-64 — 269
Abraham Ancer (110), $248,000 73-66-65-67 — 271
Tommy Fleetwood (95), $215,450 66-71-68-67 — 272
Danny Lee (95), $215,450 68-69-67-68 — 272
Joel Dahmen (78), $173,600 69-68-67-69 — 273
Mackenzie Hughes (78), $173,600 69-69-67-68 — 273
Andrew Putnam (78), $173,600 67-68-71-67 — 273
Brandt Snedeker (78), $173,600 68-70-68-67 — 273
Jason Kokrak (58), $121,520 69-69-70-66 — 274
Shane Lowry (58), $121,520 70-67-68-69 — 274
Ian Poulter (58), $121,520 66-69-72-67 — 274
Rory Sabbatini (58), $121,520 68-67-68-71 — 274
Hudson Swafford (58), $121,520 66-70-67-71 — 274
Ricky Barnes (47), $86,800 67-70-69-69 — 275
Tyler Duncan (47), $86,800 71-69-65-70 — 275
Graeme McDowell (47), $86,800 67-72-67-69 — 275
Kevin Tway (47), $86,800 66-65-68-76 — 275
Harold Varner III (47), $86,800 69-67-72-67 — 275
Ryan Blaum (36), $55,889 69-71-71-65 — 276
Robert Garrigus (36), $55,889 63-72-69-72 — 276
Ryan Palmer (36), $55,889 68-72-70-66 — 276
Adam Schenk (36), $55,889 64-75-71-66 — 276
Shawn Stefani (36), $55,889 70-70-68-68 — 276
Gary Woodland (36), $55,889 67-72-68-69 — 276
Ryan Yip, $55,889 68-72-66-70 — 276
George Cunningham, $37,743 67-70-69-71 — 277
Also
Steve Stricker (6), $14,632 68-69-71-72 — 280
Royal & Ancient
SENIOR BRITISH OPEN
At The Old Course at St. Andrews
St. Andrews, Scotland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72
Final leaders
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $314,330 68-67-72-69 — 276
Bernhard Langer, $209,590 67-69-73-68 — 277
Stephen Ames, $97,380 66-69-74-69 — 278
Scott McCarron, $97,380 67-73-70-68 — 278
Kirk Triplett, $97,380 65-71-73-69 — 278
Marco Dawson, $52,985 71-67-73-68 — 279
Tom Lehman, $52,985 68-71-71-69 — 279
Tom Pernice Jr., $52,985 70-68-71-70 — 279
Thaworn Wiratchant, $52,985 65-76-69-69 — 279
Prayad Marksaeng, $37,640 70-70-70-71 — 281
Jarmo Sandelin, $34,690 68-69-74-71 — 282
Billy Andrade, $31,255 70-72-69-73 — 284
Woody Austin, $31,255 70-73-71-70 — 284
Jerry Kelly, $27,107 74-67-72-72 — 285
David McKenzie, $27,107 70-72-70-73 — 285
Colin Montgomerie, $27,107 71-68-72-74 — 285
Vijay Singh, $27,107 68-69-75-73 — 285
Stephen Dodd, $23,563 72-69-70-75 — 286
Paul McGinley, $23,563 66-73-72-75 — 286
Jesper Parnevik, $23,563 70-70-73-73 — 286
Fred Couples, $21,590 71-72-73-71 — 287
Brandt Jobe, $21,590 70-69-73-75 — 287
Tom Watson, $21,590 69-68-73-77 — 287
Mark Calcavecchia, $19,360 74-71-73-70 — 288
Peter Lonard, $19,360 73-70-71-74 — 288
Gene Sauers, $19,360 72-71-74-71 — 288
Kevin Sutherland, $19,360 70-71-73-74 — 288
LPGA
LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN
At Gullane GC
Gullane, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,480; Par: 71
Final leaders
Ariya Jutanugarn, $225,000 67-65-73-66 — 271
Minjee Lee, $136,292 67-68-71-66 — 272
Jin Young Ko, $87,677 71-70-68-67 — 276
Haeji Kang, $87,677 67-69-71-69 — 276
Carlota Ciganda, $55,965 70-70-68-69 — 277
Amy Yang, $55,965 66-66-73-72 — 277
In-Kyung Kim, $42,160 66-70-74-68 — 278
Jacqui Concolino, $33,455 72-70-71-66 — 279
Lee-Anne Pace, $33,455 68-69-72-70 — 279
Tiffany Joh, $33,455 62-67-80-70 — 279
Peiyun Chien, $23,940 70-66-77-67 — 280
Jenny Haglund, $23,940 72-70-69-69 — 280
Sung Hyun Park, $23,940 67-67-77-69 — 280
Cristie Kerr, $23,940 72-68-70-70 — 280
Karrie Webb, $23,940 71-69-70-70 — 280
So Yeon Ryu, $23,940 69-66-72-73 — 280
Anne Van Dam, $18,207 73-70-70-68 — 281
Ashleigh Buhai, $18,207 71-70-72-68 — 281
Bronte Law, $18,207 68-73-72-68 — 281
Gaby Lopez, $18,207 72-70-69-70 — 281
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.