BRITISH OPEN

At Royal & Ancient Golf Club

Carnoustie, Scotland

Purse: $10.5 million

Yardage: 7,402; Par: 71

Third-round scores

a-amateur

Jordan Spieth;72-67-65;—;204

Xander Schauffele;71-66-67;—;204

Kevin Kisner;66-70-68;—;204

Kevin Chappell;70-69-67;—;206

Francesco Molinari;70-72-65;—;207

Tiger Woods;71-71-66;—;208

Webb Simpson;70-71-67;—;208

Alex Noren;70-71-67;—;208

Matt Kuchar;70-68-70;—;208

Rory McIlroy;69-69-70;—;208

Tommy Fleetwood;72-65-71;—;208

Zach Johnson;69-67-72;—;208

Justin Rose;72-73-64;—;209

Austin Cook;72-70-67;—;209

Adam Scott;71-70-68;—;209

Charley Hoffman;71-70-68;—;209

Tony Finau;67-71-71;—;209

Zander Lombard;67-71-71;—;209

Erik van Rooyen;67-71-71;—;209

Yusaku Miyazato;71-74-65;—;210

Chris Wood;70-74-66;—;210

Byeong Hun An;73-71-66;—;210

Haotong Li;71-72-67;—;210

Kyle Stanley;72-69-69;—;210

Ryan Moore;68-73-69;—;210

Danny Willett;69-71-70;—;210

Thorbjorn Olesen;70-70-70;—;210

Satoshi Kodaira;72-71-68;—;211

Sean Crocker;71-71-69;—;211

Louis Oosthuizen;72-70-69;—;211

Shaun Norris;74-68-69;—;211

Lucas Herbert;73-69-69;—;211

Michael Kim;73-69-69;—;211

Patrick Cantlay;70-71-70;—;211

Eddie Pepperell;71-70-70;—;211

Pat Perez;69-68-74;—;211

Bernhard Langer;73-71-68;—;212

Phil Mickelson;73-69-70;—;212

Rickie Fowler;70-69-73;—;212

Patrick Reed;75-70-68;—;213

Ross Fisher;75-70-68;—;213

Jason Dufner;75-70-68;—;213

Tom Lewis;75-70-68;—;213

Marc Leishman;72-72-69;—;213

Lee Westwood;72-72-69;—;213

Julian Suri;74-69-70;—;213

Thomas Pieters;70-73-70;—;213

Stewart Cink;72-70-71;—;213

Sung Kang;69-72-72;—;213

Brandon Stone;68-72-73;—;213

Adam Hadwin;73-70-71;—;214

Yuta Ikeda;70-73-71;—;214

Marcus Kinhult;74-69-71;—;214

Jason Day;71-71-72;—;214

Matthew Southgate;69-72-73;—;214

Rhys Enoch;74-71-70;—;215

a-Sam Locke;72-73-70;—;215

Masahiro Kawamura;77-67-71;—;215

Shubhankar Sharma;73-71-71;—;215

Gary Woodland;71-72-72;—;215

Gavin Green;72-73-71;—;216

Ryan Fox;74-71-71;—;216

Henrik Stenson;70-75-71;—;216

Paul Casey;73-71-72;—;216

Brett Rumford;74-70-72;—;216

Kevin Na;70-73-73;—;216

Cameron Davis;71-72-73;—;216

Brooks Koepka;72-69-75;—;216

Tyrrell Hatton;74-71-72;—;217

Paul Dunne;71-73-73;—;217

Cameron Smith;73-71-73;—;217

Brendan Steele;68-76-73;—;217

Luke List;70-70-77;—;217

Keegan Bradley;74-71-73;—;218

Bryson DeChambeau;75-70-73;—;218

Si Woo Kim;71-72-75;—;218

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;74-71-74;—;219

Rafa Cabrera Bello;74-70-76;—;220

Beau Hossler;73-70-77;—;220

PGA

BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Keene Trace Golf Club

Nicholasville, Ky.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,328; Par 72

Second-round leaders

Troy Merritt;62-67;—;129

Billy Horschel;65-66;—;131

Cameron Percy;67-64;—;131

Richy Werenski;66-66;—;132

Andres Romero;65-67;—;132

Tom Lovelady;66-67;—;133

Shawn Stefani;66-68;—;134

Hunter Mahan;66-68;—;134

Josh Teater;68-66;—;134

Charlie Wi;68-66;—;134

Robert Streb;67-68;—;135

Steve Wheatcroft;68-67;—;135

D.J. Trahan;67-68;—;135

Xinjun Zhang;70-65;—;135

Matt Atkins;66-69;—;135

Johnson Wagner;69-66;—;135

J.T. Poston;69-66;—;135

Brian Gay;67-68;—;135

Davis Love III;68-68;—;136

Michael Thompson;67-69;—;136

Jonathan Randolph;67-69;—;136

Zac Blair;69-67;—;136

David Lingmerth;67-69;—;136

Blayne Barber;71-65;—;136

J.J. Henry;69-67;—;136

Ricky Barnes;67-69;—;136

Sam Ryder;68-68;—;136

Conrad Shindler;72-64;—;136

