BRITISH OPEN
At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
Carnoustie, Scotland
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,402; Par: 71
Third-round scores
a-amateur
Jordan Spieth;72-67-65;—;204
Xander Schauffele;71-66-67;—;204
Kevin Kisner;66-70-68;—;204
Kevin Chappell;70-69-67;—;206
Francesco Molinari;70-72-65;—;207
Tiger Woods;71-71-66;—;208
Webb Simpson;70-71-67;—;208
Alex Noren;70-71-67;—;208
Matt Kuchar;70-68-70;—;208
Rory McIlroy;69-69-70;—;208
Tommy Fleetwood;72-65-71;—;208
Zach Johnson;69-67-72;—;208
Justin Rose;72-73-64;—;209
Austin Cook;72-70-67;—;209
Adam Scott;71-70-68;—;209
Charley Hoffman;71-70-68;—;209
Tony Finau;67-71-71;—;209
Zander Lombard;67-71-71;—;209
Erik van Rooyen;67-71-71;—;209
Yusaku Miyazato;71-74-65;—;210
Chris Wood;70-74-66;—;210
Byeong Hun An;73-71-66;—;210
Haotong Li;71-72-67;—;210
Kyle Stanley;72-69-69;—;210
Ryan Moore;68-73-69;—;210
Danny Willett;69-71-70;—;210
Thorbjorn Olesen;70-70-70;—;210
Satoshi Kodaira;72-71-68;—;211
Sean Crocker;71-71-69;—;211
Louis Oosthuizen;72-70-69;—;211
Shaun Norris;74-68-69;—;211
Lucas Herbert;73-69-69;—;211
Michael Kim;73-69-69;—;211
Patrick Cantlay;70-71-70;—;211
Eddie Pepperell;71-70-70;—;211
Pat Perez;69-68-74;—;211
Bernhard Langer;73-71-68;—;212
Phil Mickelson;73-69-70;—;212
Rickie Fowler;70-69-73;—;212
Patrick Reed;75-70-68;—;213
Ross Fisher;75-70-68;—;213
Jason Dufner;75-70-68;—;213
Tom Lewis;75-70-68;—;213
Marc Leishman;72-72-69;—;213
Lee Westwood;72-72-69;—;213
Julian Suri;74-69-70;—;213
Thomas Pieters;70-73-70;—;213
Stewart Cink;72-70-71;—;213
Sung Kang;69-72-72;—;213
Brandon Stone;68-72-73;—;213
Adam Hadwin;73-70-71;—;214
Yuta Ikeda;70-73-71;—;214
Marcus Kinhult;74-69-71;—;214
Jason Day;71-71-72;—;214
Matthew Southgate;69-72-73;—;214
Rhys Enoch;74-71-70;—;215
a-Sam Locke;72-73-70;—;215
Masahiro Kawamura;77-67-71;—;215
Shubhankar Sharma;73-71-71;—;215
Gary Woodland;71-72-72;—;215
Gavin Green;72-73-71;—;216
Ryan Fox;74-71-71;—;216
Henrik Stenson;70-75-71;—;216
Paul Casey;73-71-72;—;216
Brett Rumford;74-70-72;—;216
Kevin Na;70-73-73;—;216
Cameron Davis;71-72-73;—;216
Brooks Koepka;72-69-75;—;216
Tyrrell Hatton;74-71-72;—;217
Paul Dunne;71-73-73;—;217
Cameron Smith;73-71-73;—;217
Brendan Steele;68-76-73;—;217
Luke List;70-70-77;—;217
Keegan Bradley;74-71-73;—;218
Bryson DeChambeau;75-70-73;—;218
Si Woo Kim;71-72-75;—;218
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;74-71-74;—;219
Rafa Cabrera Bello;74-70-76;—;220
Beau Hossler;73-70-77;—;220
PGA
BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Keene Trace Golf Club
Nicholasville, Ky.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,328; Par 72
Second-round leaders
Troy Merritt;62-67;—;129
Billy Horschel;65-66;—;131
Cameron Percy;67-64;—;131
Richy Werenski;66-66;—;132
Andres Romero;65-67;—;132
Tom Lovelady;66-67;—;133
Shawn Stefani;66-68;—;134
Hunter Mahan;66-68;—;134
Josh Teater;68-66;—;134
Charlie Wi;68-66;—;134
Robert Streb;67-68;—;135
Steve Wheatcroft;68-67;—;135
D.J. Trahan;67-68;—;135
Xinjun Zhang;70-65;—;135
Matt Atkins;66-69;—;135
Johnson Wagner;69-66;—;135
J.T. Poston;69-66;—;135
Brian Gay;67-68;—;135
Davis Love III;68-68;—;136
Michael Thompson;67-69;—;136
Jonathan Randolph;67-69;—;136
Zac Blair;69-67;—;136
David Lingmerth;67-69;—;136
Blayne Barber;71-65;—;136
J.J. Henry;69-67;—;136
Ricky Barnes;67-69;—;136
Sam Ryder;68-68;—;136
Conrad Shindler;72-64;—;136
