Desert Classic

At La Quinta, Calif.

s-Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,113 yards; Par 72

q-La Quinta Country Club 7,060 yards; Par 72

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,159 yards; Par 72

Purse: $5.9 million

First-round leaders

a-amateur

Phil Mickelson;30-30;—;60q

Adam Long;32-31;—;63n

Curtis Luck;32-32;—;64q

Trey Mullinax;32-33;—;65n

Adam Hadwin;34-31;—;65s

Wyndham Clark;32-33;—;65q

Martin Laird;33-32;—;65n

Alex Cejka;33-33;—;66n

Sean O'Hair;34-32;—;66n

Adam Svensson;35-31;—;66q

Adam Schenk;33-33;—;66s

Abraham Ancer;32-34;—;66q

C.T. Pan;32-34;—;66n

Robert Streb;33-33;—;66q

Jon Rahm;33-33;—;66q

Steve Marino;31-35;—;66s

Jhonattan Vegas;33-33;—;66s

Tom Hoge;33-34;—;67s

Charles Howell III;33-34;—;67n

Dominic Bozzelli;32-35;—;67n

Alex Prugh;33-34;—;67n

Patrick Cantlay;31-36;—;67n

Chez Reavie;33-34;—;67q

Kramer Hickok;35-32;—;67n

Nicholas Lindheim;35-32;—;67n

Cameron Davis;34-33;—;67q

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;34-33;—;67s

Ryan Blaum;34-33;—;67n

Daniel Berger;32-35;—;67q

Talor Gooch;34-33;—;67s

State player

Mark Wilson;37-35;—;72s

Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

At Hualalai GC

Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $1.8 million

First-round leaders

Joe Durant;33-32;—;65

David Toms;33-32;—;65

Miguel Angel Jimenez;35-33;—;68

Scott Parel;35-33;—;68

Sandy Lyle;34-35;—;69

Jeff Sluman;35-34;—;69

Marco Dawson;33-36;—;69

Brandt Jobe;36-33;—;69

Kevin Sutherland;36-33;—;69

Tom Lehman;35-34;—;69

Kenny Perry;34-35;—;69

Paul Goydos;35-34;—;69

Kirk Triplett;34-35;—;69

Vijay Singh;33-36;—;69

Colin Montgomerie;34-35;—;69

Corey Pavin;38-32;—;70

Olin Browne;39-31;—;70

Paul Broadhurst;37-33;—;70

Steve Stricker;35-35;—;70

Bernhard Langer;37-33;—;70

Steve Flesch;36-35;—;71

Mark Calcavecchia;36-35;—;71

Rocco Mediate;35-36;—;71

Stephen Ames;35-36;—;71

Gene Sauers;37-34;—;71

Woody Austin;37-34;—;71

Jerry Kelly;38-33;—;71

Tom Watson;38-33;—;71

Scott McCarron;37-34;—;71

LPGA

Tournament of Champions

At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 (34-37)

Purse: $1.2 million

First-round leaders

Brooke M. Henderson;33-32;—;65

Eun-Hee Ji;31-34;—;65

Lydia Ko;30-36;—;66

Stacy Lewis;33-33;—;66

Lexi Thompson;32-35;—;67

Ariya Jutanugarn;33-34;—;67

Mirim Lee;32-35;—;67

Annie Park;32-36;—;68

Mi Hyang Lee;32-36;—;68

Danielle Kang;32-36;—;68

Thidapa Suwannapura;32-36;—;68

Sei Young Kim;35-34;—;69

Gaby Lopez;31-38;—;69

Marina Alex;35-34;—;69

Nelly Korda;36-34;—;70

In Gee Chun;33-37;—;70

Brittany Lincicome;34-37;—;71

Moriya Jutanugarn;32-39;—;71

Anna Nordqvist;35-36;—;71

Shanshan Feng;33-38;—;71

Cristie Kerr;35-37;—;72

