Desert Classic
At La Quinta, Calif.
s-Stadium Course (Host Course) 7,113 yards; Par 72
q-La Quinta Country Club 7,060 yards; Par 72
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course 7,159 yards; Par 72
Purse: $5.9 million
First-round leaders
a-amateur
Phil Mickelson;30-30;—;60q
Adam Long;32-31;—;63n
Curtis Luck;32-32;—;64q
Trey Mullinax;32-33;—;65n
Adam Hadwin;34-31;—;65s
Wyndham Clark;32-33;—;65q
Martin Laird;33-32;—;65n
Alex Cejka;33-33;—;66n
Sean O'Hair;34-32;—;66n
Adam Svensson;35-31;—;66q
Adam Schenk;33-33;—;66s
Abraham Ancer;32-34;—;66q
C.T. Pan;32-34;—;66n
Robert Streb;33-33;—;66q
Jon Rahm;33-33;—;66q
Steve Marino;31-35;—;66s
Jhonattan Vegas;33-33;—;66s
Tom Hoge;33-34;—;67s
Charles Howell III;33-34;—;67n
Dominic Bozzelli;32-35;—;67n
Alex Prugh;33-34;—;67n
Patrick Cantlay;31-36;—;67n
Chez Reavie;33-34;—;67q
Kramer Hickok;35-32;—;67n
Nicholas Lindheim;35-32;—;67n
Cameron Davis;34-33;—;67q
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;34-33;—;67s
Ryan Blaum;34-33;—;67n
Daniel Berger;32-35;—;67q
Talor Gooch;34-33;—;67s
State player
Mark Wilson;37-35;—;72s
Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
At Hualalai GC
Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $1.8 million
First-round leaders
Joe Durant;33-32;—;65
David Toms;33-32;—;65
Miguel Angel Jimenez;35-33;—;68
Scott Parel;35-33;—;68
Sandy Lyle;34-35;—;69
Jeff Sluman;35-34;—;69
Marco Dawson;33-36;—;69
Brandt Jobe;36-33;—;69
Kevin Sutherland;36-33;—;69
Tom Lehman;35-34;—;69
Kenny Perry;34-35;—;69
Paul Goydos;35-34;—;69
Kirk Triplett;34-35;—;69
Vijay Singh;33-36;—;69
Colin Montgomerie;34-35;—;69
Corey Pavin;38-32;—;70
Olin Browne;39-31;—;70
Paul Broadhurst;37-33;—;70
Steve Stricker;35-35;—;70
Bernhard Langer;37-33;—;70
Steve Flesch;36-35;—;71
Mark Calcavecchia;36-35;—;71
Rocco Mediate;35-36;—;71
Stephen Ames;35-36;—;71
Gene Sauers;37-34;—;71
Woody Austin;37-34;—;71
Jerry Kelly;38-33;—;71
Tom Watson;38-33;—;71
Scott McCarron;37-34;—;71
LPGA
Tournament of Champions
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 (34-37)
Purse: $1.2 million
First-round leaders
Brooke M. Henderson;33-32;—;65
Eun-Hee Ji;31-34;—;65
Lydia Ko;30-36;—;66
Stacy Lewis;33-33;—;66
Lexi Thompson;32-35;—;67
Ariya Jutanugarn;33-34;—;67
Mirim Lee;32-35;—;67
Annie Park;32-36;—;68
Mi Hyang Lee;32-36;—;68
Danielle Kang;32-36;—;68
Thidapa Suwannapura;32-36;—;68
Sei Young Kim;35-34;—;69
Gaby Lopez;31-38;—;69
Marina Alex;35-34;—;69
Nelly Korda;36-34;—;70
In Gee Chun;33-37;—;70
Brittany Lincicome;34-37;—;71
Moriya Jutanugarn;32-39;—;71
Anna Nordqvist;35-36;—;71
Shanshan Feng;33-38;—;71
Cristie Kerr;35-37;—;72
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.