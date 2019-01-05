TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
Third-round scores
Gary Woodland;67-67-68;—;202
Rory McIlroy;69-68-68;—;205
Marc Leishman;68-70-68;—;206
Xander Schauffele;72-67-68;—;207
Bryson DeChambeau;69-68-70;—;207
Justin Thomas;67-72-70;—;209
Kevin Tway;66-71-72;—;209
Dustin Johnson;67-74-69;—;210
Jon Rahm;70-71-69;—;210
Patton Kizzire;69-71-71;—;211
Paul Casey;73-71-68;—;212
Andrew Putnam;69-73-70;—;212
Troy Merritt;73-71-69;—;213
Charles Howell III;74-70-69;—;213
Ian Poulter;71-69-73;—;213
Cameron Champ;71-68-74;—;213
Webb Simpson;70-72-72;—;214
Andrew Landry;69-75-71;—;215
Brandt Snedeker;75-69-71;—;215
Jason Day;69-71-75;—;215
Scott Piercy;76-72-69;—;217
Matt Kuchar;72-73-72;—;217
Patrick Reed;70-75-72;—;217
Francesco Molinari;73-71-73;—;217
Billy Horschel;72-75-71;—;218
Keegan Bradley;77-69-72;—;218
Aaron Wise;74-71-73;—;218
Brice Garnett;73-72-73;—;218
Ted Potter, Jr.;75-73-71;—;219
Brooks Koepka;76-70-73;—;219
Bubba Watson;70-79-74;—;223
Michael Kim;71-72-80;—;223
Satoshi Kodaira;77-76-73;—;226
