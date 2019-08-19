DICK'S Sporting Goods Scores

Sunday

At En Joie GC

Endicott, N.Y.

Purse: $2.05 million

Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)

Final Round

Doug Barron, $307,500;65-68-66;—;199

Fred Couples, $180,400;70-68-63;—;201

Woody Austin, $147,600;68-68-67;—;203

Scott McCarron, $110,700;69-66-69;—;204

Colin Montgomerie, $110,700;70-68-66;—;204

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $73,800;65-72-68;—;205

Scott Parel, $73,800;66-69-70;—;205

Kevin Sutherland, $73,800;67-70-68;—;205

Billy Andrade, $51,250;67-70-69;—;206

Marco Dawson, $51,250;66-69-71;—;206

Kenny Perry, $51,250;68-73-65;—;206

Duffy Waldorf, $51,250;68-69-69;—;206

Joe Durant, $35,875;73-66-68;—;207

Retief Goosen, $35,875;72-66-69;—;207

Paul Goydos, $35,875;68-69-70;—;207

Jay Haas, $35,875;68-68-71;—;207

Tim Petrovic, $35,875;69-68-70;—;207

Tommy Tolles, $35,875;68-68-71;—;207

Paul Broadhurst, $26,291;71-66-71;—;208

Ken Duke, $26,291;68-76-64;—;208

Steve Flesch, $26,291;68-69-71;—;208

Tom Lehman, $26,291;68-72-68;—;208

Tom Pernice Jr., $22,550;71-68-70;—;209

Chris DiMarco, $19,598;68-71-71;—;210

Bernhard Langer, $19,598;68-70-72;—;210

David McKenzie, $19,598;67-69-74;—;210

Joey Sindelar, $19,598;70-72-68;—;210

Ken Tanigawa, $19,598;70-71-69;—;210

John Daly, $16,195;71-70-70;—;211

Tom Gillis, $16,195;70-70-71;—;211

Gary Nicklaus, $16,195;69-73-69;—;211

Olin Browne, $13,223;71-71-70;—;212

Glen Day, $13,223;71-71-70;—;212

Bob Estes, $13,223;71-72-69;—;212

Gibby Gilbert III, $13,223;70-72-70;—;212

Davis Love III, $13,223;68-71-73;—;212

Wes Short, Jr., $13,223;72-70-70;—;212

Mike Goodes, $10,660;70-74-69;—;213

Dudley Hart, $10,660;74-66-73;—;213

Skip Kendall, $10,660;71-70-72;—;213

Jeff Maggert, $10,660;70-73-70;—;213

Lee Janzen, $9,430;73-71-70;—;214

David Toms, $9,430;73-72-69;—;214

Brian Cooper, $8,405;70-72-73;—;215

Billy Mayfair, $8,405;72-71-72;—;215

Corey Pavin, $8,405;72-73-70;—;215

Michael Allen, $6,970;71-78-67;—;216

Tommy Armour III, $6,970;73-69-74;—;216

Bart Bryant, $6,970;72-74-70;—;216

David Frost, $6,970;75-74-67;—;216

Mark Brooks, $4,894;73-75-69;—;217

Fred Funk, $4,894;74-73-70;—;217

Larry Mize, $4,894;74-72-71;—;217

Jerry Smith, $4,894;74-74-69;—;217

John Huston, $4,894;73-71-73;—;217

Kent Jones, $4,894;68-73-76;—;217

Jeff Sluman, $4,894;73-71-73;—;217

Esteban Toledo, $4,894;70-73-74;—;217

Michael Bradley, $3,280;74-74-70;—;218

Brad Bryant, $3,280;76-72-70;—;218

Gavin Coles, $3,280;71-74-73;—;218

Doug Garwood, $3,280;73-70-75;—;218

Greg Kraft, $3,280;76-71-71;—;218

Stephen Leaney, $3,280;69-71-78;—;218

Gene Sauers, $3,280;73-72-73;—;218

Tom Byrum, $2,460;71-75-73;—;219

Mark Calcavecchia, $2,009;74-73-73;—;220

Dan Forsman, $2,009;74-75-71;—;220

Carlos Franco, $2,009;73-76-71;—;220

Blaine McCallister, $2,009;71-73-76;—;220

Kevin Baker, $1,558;72-75-74;—;221

Cliff Kresge, $1,558;75-74-72;—;221

Roger Rowland, $1,558;72-75-74;—;221

Russ Cochran, $1,312;77-73-73;—;223

Steve Pate, $1,312;71-77-75;—;223

Steve Jones, $1,189;75-74-77;—;226

Mike Hulbert, $1,107;74-78-77;—;229

