DICK'S Sporting Goods Scores
Sunday
At En Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
Final Round
Doug Barron, $307,500;65-68-66;—;199
Fred Couples, $180,400;70-68-63;—;201
Woody Austin, $147,600;68-68-67;—;203
Scott McCarron, $110,700;69-66-69;—;204
Colin Montgomerie, $110,700;70-68-66;—;204
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $73,800;65-72-68;—;205
Scott Parel, $73,800;66-69-70;—;205
Kevin Sutherland, $73,800;67-70-68;—;205
Billy Andrade, $51,250;67-70-69;—;206
Marco Dawson, $51,250;66-69-71;—;206
Kenny Perry, $51,250;68-73-65;—;206
Duffy Waldorf, $51,250;68-69-69;—;206
Joe Durant, $35,875;73-66-68;—;207
Retief Goosen, $35,875;72-66-69;—;207
Paul Goydos, $35,875;68-69-70;—;207
Jay Haas, $35,875;68-68-71;—;207
Tim Petrovic, $35,875;69-68-70;—;207
Tommy Tolles, $35,875;68-68-71;—;207
Paul Broadhurst, $26,291;71-66-71;—;208
Ken Duke, $26,291;68-76-64;—;208
Steve Flesch, $26,291;68-69-71;—;208
Tom Lehman, $26,291;68-72-68;—;208
Tom Pernice Jr., $22,550;71-68-70;—;209
Chris DiMarco, $19,598;68-71-71;—;210
Bernhard Langer, $19,598;68-70-72;—;210
David McKenzie, $19,598;67-69-74;—;210
Joey Sindelar, $19,598;70-72-68;—;210
Ken Tanigawa, $19,598;70-71-69;—;210
John Daly, $16,195;71-70-70;—;211
Tom Gillis, $16,195;70-70-71;—;211
Gary Nicklaus, $16,195;69-73-69;—;211
Olin Browne, $13,223;71-71-70;—;212
Glen Day, $13,223;71-71-70;—;212
Bob Estes, $13,223;71-72-69;—;212
Gibby Gilbert III, $13,223;70-72-70;—;212
Davis Love III, $13,223;68-71-73;—;212
Wes Short, Jr., $13,223;72-70-70;—;212
Mike Goodes, $10,660;70-74-69;—;213
Dudley Hart, $10,660;74-66-73;—;213
Skip Kendall, $10,660;71-70-72;—;213
Jeff Maggert, $10,660;70-73-70;—;213
Lee Janzen, $9,430;73-71-70;—;214
David Toms, $9,430;73-72-69;—;214
Brian Cooper, $8,405;70-72-73;—;215
Billy Mayfair, $8,405;72-71-72;—;215
Corey Pavin, $8,405;72-73-70;—;215
Michael Allen, $6,970;71-78-67;—;216
Tommy Armour III, $6,970;73-69-74;—;216
Bart Bryant, $6,970;72-74-70;—;216
David Frost, $6,970;75-74-67;—;216
Mark Brooks, $4,894;73-75-69;—;217
Fred Funk, $4,894;74-73-70;—;217
Larry Mize, $4,894;74-72-71;—;217
Jerry Smith, $4,894;74-74-69;—;217
John Huston, $4,894;73-71-73;—;217
Kent Jones, $4,894;68-73-76;—;217
Jeff Sluman, $4,894;73-71-73;—;217
Esteban Toledo, $4,894;70-73-74;—;217
Michael Bradley, $3,280;74-74-70;—;218
Brad Bryant, $3,280;76-72-70;—;218
Gavin Coles, $3,280;71-74-73;—;218
Doug Garwood, $3,280;73-70-75;—;218
Greg Kraft, $3,280;76-71-71;—;218
Stephen Leaney, $3,280;69-71-78;—;218
Gene Sauers, $3,280;73-72-73;—;218
Tom Byrum, $2,460;71-75-73;—;219
Mark Calcavecchia, $2,009;74-73-73;—;220
Dan Forsman, $2,009;74-75-71;—;220
Carlos Franco, $2,009;73-76-71;—;220
Blaine McCallister, $2,009;71-73-76;—;220
Kevin Baker, $1,558;72-75-74;—;221
Cliff Kresge, $1,558;75-74-72;—;221
Roger Rowland, $1,558;72-75-74;—;221
Russ Cochran, $1,312;77-73-73;—;223
Steve Pate, $1,312;71-77-75;—;223
Steve Jones, $1,189;75-74-77;—;226
Mike Hulbert, $1,107;74-78-77;—;229
