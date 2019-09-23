Sanderson Farms Championship

Sunday

At The Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72

Final

x-won on first playoff hole

x-Sebastian Munoz (500), $1,188,000;70-67-63-70;—;270

Sungjae Im (300), $719,400;68-69-67-66;—;270

Byeong Hun An (190), $455,400;66-66-70-69;—;271

Carlos Ortiz (123), $297,000;65-71-65-71;—;272

Kevin Streelman (123), $297,000;72-67-69-64;—;272

Dominic Bozzelli (86), $208,230;70-67-67-69;—;273

Bronson Burgoon (86), $208,230;69-69-70-65;—;273

Harris English (86), $208,230;65-71-68-69;—;273

Dylan Frittelli (86), $208,230;71-69-67-66;—;273

George McNeill (86), $208,230;67-67-70-69;—;273

Lanto Griffin (65), $153,450;71-67-70-66;—;274

Cameron Percy (65), $153,450;65-70-68-71;—;274

J.T. Poston (65), $153,450;64-70-70-70;—;274

Brian Harman (56), $123,750;71-69-68-67;—;275

Zach Johnson (56), $123,750;67-71-68-69;—;275

Scottie Scheffler (52), $110,550;68-66-72-70;—;276

Cameron Tringale (52), $110,550;70-68-69-69;—;276

Fabian Gomez (45), $87,450;72-66-69-70;—;277

Denny McCarthy (45), $87,450;69-71-69-68;—;277

Garrett Osborn, $87,450;70-67-71-69;—;277

Zack Sucher (45), $87,450;69-69-70-69;—;277

Richy Werenski (45), $87,450;69-68-70-70;—;277

David Hearn (36), $59,070;68-73-67-70;—;278

Charley Hoffman (36), $59,070;73-64-70-71;—;278

Adam Long (36), $59,070;68-70-71-69;—;278

Robert Streb (36), $59,070;65-72-69-72;—;278

Peter Uihlein (36), $59,070;71-69-69-69;—;278

Mark Anderson (26), $42,364;67-71-71-70;—;279

Cameron Champ (26), $42,364;68-72-69-70;—;279

Stewart Cink (26), $42,364;72-66-71-70;—;279

Cameron Davis (26), $42,364;68-70-72-69;—;279

Robby Shelton (26), $42,364;73-67-71-68;—;279

Scott Stallings (26), $42,364;66-72-71-70;—;279

Shawn Stefani (26), $42,364;72-65-73-69;—;279

Brian Stuard (26), $42,364;71-70-70-68;—;279

Tommy Gainey (19), $32,780;72-67-71-70;—;280

Adam Schenk (19), $32,780;69-70-72-69;—;280

J.J. Spaun (19), $32,780;71-70-68-71;—;280

Scott Brown (15), $26,730;72-68-69-72;—;281

Michael Gellerman (15), $26,730;68-73-68-72;—;281

Emiliano Grillo (15), $26,730;67-71-73-70;—;281

Tom Hoge (15), $26,730;64-70-75-72;—;281

Davis Riley, $26,730;69-72-71-69;—;281

Aaron Wise (15), $26,730;70-69-73-69;—;281

Sam Burns (10), $18,829;75-64-74-69;—;282

Ben Crane (10), $18,829;70-71-72-69;—;282

Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,829;69-70-74-69;—;282

Jamie Lovemark (10), $18,829;69-69-72-72;—;282

Peter Malnati (10), $18,829;70-70-70-72;—;282

Brandt Snedeker (10), $18,829;69-69-71-73;—;282

Vincent Whaley (10), $18,829;69-71-70-72;—;282

Roberto Castro (7), $16,038;72-69-72-70;—;283

Doc Redman (7), $16,038;70-71-74-68;—;283

Jonathan Byrd (6), $15,312;69-71-72-72;—;284

Sebastian Cappelen (6), $15,312;70-68-75-71;—;284

Bill Haas (6), $15,312;70-71-70-73;—;284

Russell Henley (6), $15,312;70-70-69-75;—;284

Bo Hoag (6), $15,312;73-66-75-70;—;284

Joaquin Niemann (6), $15,312;68-73-73-70;—;284

Xinjun Zhang (5), $14,850;71-69-72-73;—;285

Rafael Campos (5), $14,520;72-67-76-71;—;286

Alex Cejka (5), $14,520;68-70-75-73;—;286

Si Woo Kim (5), $14,520;69-68-75-74;—;286

Patrick Rodgers (5), $14,520;69-72-72-73;—;286

Brian Gay (4), $14,124;69-72-70-76;—;287

Chase Seiffert (4), $14,124;69-69-75-74;—;287

Ricky Barnes (4), $13,926;72-69-75-74;—;290

Daniel Chopra (3), $13,794;69-71-74-80;—;294

Champions

Sanford International

Sunday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage; 6,729; Par 70

Final

Rocco Mediate, $270,000;69-68-64;—;201

Ken Duke, $132,000;69-65-69;—;203

Bob Estes, $132,000;70-66-67;—;203

Colin Montgomerie, $132,000;70-66-67;—;203

Steve Flesch, $79,200;71-65-68;—;204

Jay Haas, $79,200;73-65-66;—;204

Woody Austin, $45,000;68-71-66;—;205

Paul Broadhurst, $45,000;67-69-69;—;205

Tom Byrum, $45,000;70-68-67;—;205

Retief Goosen, $45,000;70-70-65;—;205

Paul Goydos, $45,000;69-66-70;—;205

Jerry Kelly, $45,000;70-67-68;—;205

Scott McCarron, $45,000;70-68-67;—;205

Esteban Toledo, $45,000;72-66-67;—;205

Kirk Triplett, $45,000;66-68-71;—;205

Stephen Ames, $29,700;70-68-68;—;206

Wes Short, Jr., $29,700;69-69-68;—;206

Michael Allen, $25,380;74-69-64;—;207

Marco Dawson, $25,380;70-66-71;—;207

Tom Gillis, $25,380;67-71-69;—;207

Darren Clarke, $20,475;69-69-70;—;208

John Huston, $20,475;71-71-66;—;208

Tommy Tolles, $20,475;69-70-69;—;208

Duffy Waldorf, $20,475;71-69-68;—;208

Tommy Armour III, $15,686;71-70-68;—;209

John Daly, $15,686;72-71-66;—;209

Tom Lehman, $15,686;70-71-68;—;209

David McKenzie, $15,686;70-69-70;—;209

Jesper Parnevik, $15,686;69-69-71;—;209

Tom Pernice Jr., $15,686;70-69-70;—;209

Jeff Sluman, $15,686;70-67-72;—;209

Fred Funk, $12,420;74-66-70;—;210

Kent Jones, $12,420;70-70-70;—;210

Stephen Leaney, $12,420;71-71-68;—;210

Gene Sauers, $9,977;72-70-69;—;211

Jerry Smith, $9,977;72-70-69;—;211

Mark Brooks, $9,977;73-70-68;—;211

Tim Petrovic, $9,977;70-67-74;—;211

Vijay Singh, $9,977;74-68-69;—;211

David Toms, $9,977;72-69-70;—;211

Mark Walker, $9,977;70-67-74;—;211

Doug Barron, $7,560;73-68-71;—;212

Michael Bradley, $7,560;71-70-71;—;212

Lee Janzen, $7,560;71-71-70;—;212

Steve Jones, $7,560;72-70-70;—;212

Bernhard Langer, $7,560;75-68-69;—;212

Ken Tanigawa, $7,560;71-72-69;—;212

Doug Garwood, $6,300;72-73-68;—;213

Joe Durant, $5,070;75-69-70;—;214

Carlos Franco, $5,070;74-71-69;—;214

David Frost, $5,070;72-72-70;—;214

Brandt Jobe, $5,070;72-73-69;—;214

Cliff Kresge, $5,070;72-71-71;—;214

Larry Mize, $5,070;75-71-68;—;214

Robert Gamez, $3,870;69-74-72;—;215

Todd Hamilton, $3,870;71-76-68;—;215

Dudley Hart, $3,870;76-74-65;—;215

Tom Werkmeister, $3,870;77-71-67;—;215

Davis Love III, $3,240;74-69-73;—;216

Billy Mayfair, $3,240;73-73-70;—;216

Corey Pavin, $3,240;74-72-70;—;216

Skip Kendall, $2,700;74-69-74;—;217

Frank Lickliter II, $2,700;78-71-68;—;217

Scott Simpson, $2,700;72-68-77;—;217

Glen Day, $2,160;74-75-69;—;218

Chris DiMarco, $2,160;76-68-74;—;218

Shaun Micheel, $2,160;76-72-70;—;218

Sandy Lyle, $1,692;76-73-70;—;219

Blaine McCallister, $1,692;76-72-71;—;219

Steve Pate, $1,692;74-74-71;—;219

Mark Calcavecchia, $1,422;73-73-74;—;220

Dan Forsman, $1,422;74-70-76;—;220

Greg Kraft, $1,260;75-74-74;—;223

Gary Nicklaus, $1,188;72-77-78;—;227

Dennis Hendershott, $1,116;80-72-77;—;229

John Harris, $1,044;76-78-78;—;232

Dave Stockton, Jr., $972;84-80-76;—;240

