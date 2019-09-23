Sanderson Farms Championship
Sunday
At The Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Final
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Sebastian Munoz (500), $1,188,000;70-67-63-70;—;270
Sungjae Im (300), $719,400;68-69-67-66;—;270
Byeong Hun An (190), $455,400;66-66-70-69;—;271
Carlos Ortiz (123), $297,000;65-71-65-71;—;272
Kevin Streelman (123), $297,000;72-67-69-64;—;272
Dominic Bozzelli (86), $208,230;70-67-67-69;—;273
Bronson Burgoon (86), $208,230;69-69-70-65;—;273
Harris English (86), $208,230;65-71-68-69;—;273
Dylan Frittelli (86), $208,230;71-69-67-66;—;273
George McNeill (86), $208,230;67-67-70-69;—;273
Lanto Griffin (65), $153,450;71-67-70-66;—;274
Cameron Percy (65), $153,450;65-70-68-71;—;274
J.T. Poston (65), $153,450;64-70-70-70;—;274
Brian Harman (56), $123,750;71-69-68-67;—;275
Zach Johnson (56), $123,750;67-71-68-69;—;275
Scottie Scheffler (52), $110,550;68-66-72-70;—;276
Cameron Tringale (52), $110,550;70-68-69-69;—;276
Fabian Gomez (45), $87,450;72-66-69-70;—;277
Denny McCarthy (45), $87,450;69-71-69-68;—;277
Garrett Osborn, $87,450;70-67-71-69;—;277
Zack Sucher (45), $87,450;69-69-70-69;—;277
Richy Werenski (45), $87,450;69-68-70-70;—;277
David Hearn (36), $59,070;68-73-67-70;—;278
Charley Hoffman (36), $59,070;73-64-70-71;—;278
Adam Long (36), $59,070;68-70-71-69;—;278
Robert Streb (36), $59,070;65-72-69-72;—;278
Peter Uihlein (36), $59,070;71-69-69-69;—;278
Mark Anderson (26), $42,364;67-71-71-70;—;279
Cameron Champ (26), $42,364;68-72-69-70;—;279
Stewart Cink (26), $42,364;72-66-71-70;—;279
Cameron Davis (26), $42,364;68-70-72-69;—;279
Robby Shelton (26), $42,364;73-67-71-68;—;279
Scott Stallings (26), $42,364;66-72-71-70;—;279
Shawn Stefani (26), $42,364;72-65-73-69;—;279
Brian Stuard (26), $42,364;71-70-70-68;—;279
Tommy Gainey (19), $32,780;72-67-71-70;—;280
Adam Schenk (19), $32,780;69-70-72-69;—;280
J.J. Spaun (19), $32,780;71-70-68-71;—;280
Scott Brown (15), $26,730;72-68-69-72;—;281
Michael Gellerman (15), $26,730;68-73-68-72;—;281
Emiliano Grillo (15), $26,730;67-71-73-70;—;281
Tom Hoge (15), $26,730;64-70-75-72;—;281
Davis Riley, $26,730;69-72-71-69;—;281
Aaron Wise (15), $26,730;70-69-73-69;—;281
Sam Burns (10), $18,829;75-64-74-69;—;282
Ben Crane (10), $18,829;70-71-72-69;—;282
Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,829;69-70-74-69;—;282
Jamie Lovemark (10), $18,829;69-69-72-72;—;282
Peter Malnati (10), $18,829;70-70-70-72;—;282
Brandt Snedeker (10), $18,829;69-69-71-73;—;282
Vincent Whaley (10), $18,829;69-71-70-72;—;282
Roberto Castro (7), $16,038;72-69-72-70;—;283
Doc Redman (7), $16,038;70-71-74-68;—;283
Jonathan Byrd (6), $15,312;69-71-72-72;—;284
Sebastian Cappelen (6), $15,312;70-68-75-71;—;284
Bill Haas (6), $15,312;70-71-70-73;—;284
Russell Henley (6), $15,312;70-70-69-75;—;284
Bo Hoag (6), $15,312;73-66-75-70;—;284
Joaquin Niemann (6), $15,312;68-73-73-70;—;284
Xinjun Zhang (5), $14,850;71-69-72-73;—;285
Rafael Campos (5), $14,520;72-67-76-71;—;286
Alex Cejka (5), $14,520;68-70-75-73;—;286
Si Woo Kim (5), $14,520;69-68-75-74;—;286
Patrick Rodgers (5), $14,520;69-72-72-73;—;286
Brian Gay (4), $14,124;69-72-70-76;—;287
Chase Seiffert (4), $14,124;69-69-75-74;—;287
Ricky Barnes (4), $13,926;72-69-75-74;—;290
Daniel Chopra (3), $13,794;69-71-74-80;—;294
Champions
Sanford International
Sunday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage; 6,729; Par 70
Final
Rocco Mediate, $270,000;69-68-64;—;201
Ken Duke, $132,000;69-65-69;—;203
Bob Estes, $132,000;70-66-67;—;203
Colin Montgomerie, $132,000;70-66-67;—;203
Steve Flesch, $79,200;71-65-68;—;204
Jay Haas, $79,200;73-65-66;—;204
Woody Austin, $45,000;68-71-66;—;205
Paul Broadhurst, $45,000;67-69-69;—;205
Tom Byrum, $45,000;70-68-67;—;205
Retief Goosen, $45,000;70-70-65;—;205
Paul Goydos, $45,000;69-66-70;—;205
Jerry Kelly, $45,000;70-67-68;—;205
Scott McCarron, $45,000;70-68-67;—;205
Esteban Toledo, $45,000;72-66-67;—;205
Kirk Triplett, $45,000;66-68-71;—;205
Stephen Ames, $29,700;70-68-68;—;206
Wes Short, Jr., $29,700;69-69-68;—;206
Michael Allen, $25,380;74-69-64;—;207
Marco Dawson, $25,380;70-66-71;—;207
Tom Gillis, $25,380;67-71-69;—;207
Darren Clarke, $20,475;69-69-70;—;208
John Huston, $20,475;71-71-66;—;208
Tommy Tolles, $20,475;69-70-69;—;208
Duffy Waldorf, $20,475;71-69-68;—;208
Tommy Armour III, $15,686;71-70-68;—;209
John Daly, $15,686;72-71-66;—;209
Tom Lehman, $15,686;70-71-68;—;209
David McKenzie, $15,686;70-69-70;—;209
Jesper Parnevik, $15,686;69-69-71;—;209
Tom Pernice Jr., $15,686;70-69-70;—;209
Jeff Sluman, $15,686;70-67-72;—;209
Fred Funk, $12,420;74-66-70;—;210
Kent Jones, $12,420;70-70-70;—;210
Stephen Leaney, $12,420;71-71-68;—;210
Gene Sauers, $9,977;72-70-69;—;211
Jerry Smith, $9,977;72-70-69;—;211
Mark Brooks, $9,977;73-70-68;—;211
Tim Petrovic, $9,977;70-67-74;—;211
Vijay Singh, $9,977;74-68-69;—;211
David Toms, $9,977;72-69-70;—;211
Mark Walker, $9,977;70-67-74;—;211
Doug Barron, $7,560;73-68-71;—;212
Michael Bradley, $7,560;71-70-71;—;212
Lee Janzen, $7,560;71-71-70;—;212
Steve Jones, $7,560;72-70-70;—;212
Bernhard Langer, $7,560;75-68-69;—;212
Ken Tanigawa, $7,560;71-72-69;—;212
Doug Garwood, $6,300;72-73-68;—;213
Joe Durant, $5,070;75-69-70;—;214
Carlos Franco, $5,070;74-71-69;—;214
David Frost, $5,070;72-72-70;—;214
Brandt Jobe, $5,070;72-73-69;—;214
Cliff Kresge, $5,070;72-71-71;—;214
Larry Mize, $5,070;75-71-68;—;214
Robert Gamez, $3,870;69-74-72;—;215
Todd Hamilton, $3,870;71-76-68;—;215
Dudley Hart, $3,870;76-74-65;—;215
Tom Werkmeister, $3,870;77-71-67;—;215
Davis Love III, $3,240;74-69-73;—;216
Billy Mayfair, $3,240;73-73-70;—;216
Corey Pavin, $3,240;74-72-70;—;216
Skip Kendall, $2,700;74-69-74;—;217
Frank Lickliter II, $2,700;78-71-68;—;217
Scott Simpson, $2,700;72-68-77;—;217
Glen Day, $2,160;74-75-69;—;218
Chris DiMarco, $2,160;76-68-74;—;218
Shaun Micheel, $2,160;76-72-70;—;218
Sandy Lyle, $1,692;76-73-70;—;219
Blaine McCallister, $1,692;76-72-71;—;219
Steve Pate, $1,692;74-74-71;—;219
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,422;73-73-74;—;220
Dan Forsman, $1,422;74-70-76;—;220
Greg Kraft, $1,260;75-74-74;—;223
Gary Nicklaus, $1,188;72-77-78;—;227
Dennis Hendershott, $1,116;80-72-77;—;229
John Harris, $1,044;76-78-78;—;232
Dave Stockton, Jr., $972;84-80-76;—;240
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.