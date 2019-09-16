The Greenbrier
At The Old White TPC
White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,292; Par 70
Final results
Joaquin Niemann (500), $1,350,000;65-62-68-64;—;259
Tom Hoge (300), $817,500;68-65-67-65;—;265
Harris English (134), $366,094;66-65-68-67;—;266
Brian Harman (134), $366,094;65-66-70-65;—;266
Nate Lashley (134), $366,094;68-64-65-69;—;266
Richy Werenski (134), $366,094;67-65-65-69;—;266
Sebastian Munoz (85), $235,625;69-66-66-66;—;267
Scottie Scheffler (85), $235,625;65-62-71-69;—;267
Robby Shelton (85), $235,625;62-65-70-70;—;267
Viktor Hovland (70), $189,375;68-68-68-64;—;268
Mark Hubbard (70), $189,375;64-70-67-67;—;268
Matt Jones (70), $189,375;68-66-68-66;—;268
Lanto Griffin (60), $159,375;64-68-70-67;—;269
Joseph Bramlett (53), $129,375;67-67-65-71;—;270
Bud Cauley (53), $129,375;69-67-67-67;—;270
Austin Cook (53), $129,375;66-68-68-68;—;270
Adam Long (53), $129,375;66-62-70-72;—;270
Kevin Na (53), $129,375;64-70-68-68;—;270
Bronson Burgoon (43), $92,175;65-68-69-69;—;271
Harry Higgs (43), $92,175;67-66-69-69;—;271
Sungjae Im (43), $92,175;66-67-67-71;—;271
Scott Piercy (43), $92,175;69-65-69-68;—;271
Harold Varner III (43), $92,175;65-66-72-68;—;271
Rob Oppenheim (33), $59,732;65-68-72-67;—;272
Nick Taylor (33), $59,732;70-65-72-65;—;272
Keegan Bradley (33), $59,732;67-68-67-70;—;272
Scott Harrington (33), $59,732;64-69-69-70;—;272
Doc Redman (33), $59,732;69-67-68-68;—;272
Cameron Smith (33), $59,732;67-64-72-69;—;272
Zack Sucher (33), $59,732;64-69-70-69;—;272
Scott Brown (24), $44,850;66-70-66-71;—;273
Doug Ghim (24), $44,850;65-71-68-69;—;273
Morgan Hoffmann (24), $44,850;66-65-71-71;—;273
Denny McCarthy (24), $44,850;72-61-73-67;—;273
Sam Ryder (24), $44,850;65-66-71-71;—;273
Danny Lee (15), $31,159;70-66-72-66;—;274
Mark Anderson (15), $31,159;68-66-67-73;—;274
Joel Dahmen (15), $31,159;69-65-71-69;—;274
Brice Garnett (15), $31,159;68-68-71-67;—;274
Hank Lebioda (15), $31,159;67-67-72-68;—;274
Grayson Murray (15), $31,159;66-67-69-72;—;274
Andrew Novak, $31,159;66-69-68-71;—;274
Brendan Steele (15), $31,159;69-67-70-68;—;274
D.J. Trahan (15), $31,159;67-67-70-70;—;274
Cameron Tringale (15), $31,159;66-69-71-68;—;274
Peter Uihlein (15), $31,159;68-68-71-67;—;274
Byeong Hun An (8), $19,035;67-67-69-72;—;275
Dominic Bozzelli (8), $19,035;67-69-68-71;—;275
Jonathan Byrd (8), $19,035;71-65-72-67;—;275
Kevin Chappell (8), $19,035;71-59-73-72;—;275
Vince Covello (8), $19,035;67-67-70-71;—;275
Sung Kang (8), $19,035;65-71-69-70;—;275
Martin Laird (8), $19,035;66-68-72-69;—;275
Tyler McCumber (8), $19,035;70-66-67-72;—;275
Patrick Rodgers (8), $19,035;68-66-66-75;—;275
Bubba Watson (8), $19,035;69-67-69-70;—;275
Roberto Castro (5), $16,950;67-68-70-71;—;276
Jason Dufner (5), $16,950;67-66-69-74;—;276
Rhein Gibson (5), $16,950;71-65-69-71;—;276
David Hearn (5), $16,950;67-69-70-70;—;276
Russell Henley (5), $16,950;68-68-67-73;—;276
J.J. Spaun (5), $16,950;66-70-69-71;—;276
Cameron Percy (4), $16,425;67-67-73-70;—;277
Sebastian Cappelen (4), $16,200;69-67-70-72;—;278
Johnson Wagner (4), $16,200;70-66-71-71;—;278
Robert Streb (4), $15,975;69-65-77-70;—;281
Beau Hossler (4), $15,825;69-67-71-78;—;285
Champions
The Ally Challenge
At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
Final results
Jerry Kelly, $300,000;67-65-68;—;200
Woody Austin, $176,000;68-65-69;—;202
Steve Flesch, $120,000;68-70-66;—;204
Tim Petrovic, $120,000;69-68-67;—;204
David Toms, $120,000;70-66-68;—;204
Retief Goosen, $80,000;66-73-66;—;205
Tom Byrum, $58,400;70-67-69;—;206
Tom Gillis, $58,400;66-69-71;—;206
Bernhard Langer, $58,400;68-67-71;—;206
Tom Lehman, $58,400;69-67-70;—;206
Wes Short, Jr., $58,400;69-67-70;—;206
Fred Couples, $40,667;70-70-67;—;207
Kenny Perry, $40,667;70-66-71;—;207
Jerry Smith, $40,667;67-68-72;—;207
Scott McCarron, $35,000;66-67-75;—;208
Colin Montgomerie, $35,000;69-70-69;—;208
Stephen Ames, $29,150;70-71-68;—;209
Marco Dawson, $29,150;72-70-67;—;209
Chris DiMarco, $29,150;70-68-71;—;209
Brandt Jobe, $29,150;71-68-70;—;209
Doug Barron, $22,200;70-69-71;—;210
Angel Cabrera, $22,200;72-72-66;—;210
Glen Day, $22,200;70-71-69;—;210
Lee Janzen, $22,200;71-72-67;—;210
Mark O'Meara, $22,200;70-69-71;—;210
Stephen Leaney, $17,800;68-70-73;—;211
Scott Parel, $17,800;76-69-66;—;211
Gene Sauers, $17,800;69-68-74;—;211
Ken Tanigawa, $17,800;69-72-70;—;211
David Frost, $15,067;70-71-71;—;212
Kirk Triplett, $15,067;70-70-72;—;212
Bart Bryant, $15,067;72-68-72;—;212
Darren Clarke, $11,850;67-75-71;—;213
Gibby Gilbert III, $11,850;74-70-69;—;213
Jay Haas, $11,850;67-74-72;—;213
Kent Jones, $11,850;72-68-73;—;213
Greg Kraft, $11,850;73-68-72;—;213
Rocco Mediate, $11,850;72-73-68;—;213
Jesper Parnevik, $11,850;72-70-71;—;213
Jeff Sluman, $11,850;71-70-72;—;213
Paul Broadhurst, $9,000;71-73-70;—;214
Bob Estes, $9,000;72-70-72;—;214
Steve Jones, $9,000;73-67-74;—;214
Cliff Kresge, $9,000;69-72-73;—;214
David McKenzie, $9,000;72-70-72;—;214
Billy Andrade, $7,600;75-71-69;—;215
Brandel Chamblee, $7,600;76-70-69;—;215
Skip Kendall, $6,800;72-74-70;—;216
Esteban Toledo, $6,800;73-70-73;—;216
Tommy Armour III, $6,000;72-74-71;—;217
Vijay Singh, $6,000;76-70-71;—;217
Todd Fischer, $5,067;74-71-73;—;218
Gary Hallberg, $5,067;73-77-68;—;218
Duffy Waldorf, $5,067;68-75-75;—;218
Joe Durant, $4,500;73-75-71;—;219
John Huston, $4,500;74-70-75;—;219
Dan Forsman, $4,000;76-70-74;—;220
Tom Pernice Jr., $4,000;75-74-71;—;220
Loren Roberts, $4,000;74-73-73;—;220
Dennis Hendershott, $3,300;75-71-75;—;221
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $3,300;74-73-74;—;221
Larry Mize, $3,300;72-73-76;—;221
Mark Walker, $3,300;74-74-73;—;221
Paul Goydos, $2,500;72-77-73;—;222
Dudley Hart, $2,500;72-76-74;—;222
Billy Mayfair, $2,500;74-73-75;—;222
Joey Sindelar, $2,500;72-75-75;—;222
Russ Cochran, $1,940;75-73-75;—;223
Corey Pavin, $1,940;76-74-73;—;223
Tom Kite, $1,700;71-74-79;—;224
Sandy Lyle, $1,700;75-73-76;—;224
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,520;70-78-77;—;225
David Eger, $1,400;76-72-79;—;227
Michael Allen, $1,320;77-74-77;—;228
Gary Nicklaus, $1,240;78-77-76;—;231
Mark Brooks, $1,160;77-75-83;—;235
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.