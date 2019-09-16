The Greenbrier

At The Old White TPC

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,292; Par 70

Final results

Joaquin Niemann (500), $1,350,000;65-62-68-64;—;259

Tom Hoge (300), $817,500;68-65-67-65;—;265

Harris English (134), $366,094;66-65-68-67;—;266

Brian Harman (134), $366,094;65-66-70-65;—;266

Nate Lashley (134), $366,094;68-64-65-69;—;266

Richy Werenski (134), $366,094;67-65-65-69;—;266

Sebastian Munoz (85), $235,625;69-66-66-66;—;267

Scottie Scheffler (85), $235,625;65-62-71-69;—;267

Robby Shelton (85), $235,625;62-65-70-70;—;267

Viktor Hovland (70), $189,375;68-68-68-64;—;268

Mark Hubbard (70), $189,375;64-70-67-67;—;268

Matt Jones (70), $189,375;68-66-68-66;—;268

Lanto Griffin (60), $159,375;64-68-70-67;—;269

Joseph Bramlett (53), $129,375;67-67-65-71;—;270

Bud Cauley (53), $129,375;69-67-67-67;—;270

Austin Cook (53), $129,375;66-68-68-68;—;270

Adam Long (53), $129,375;66-62-70-72;—;270

Kevin Na (53), $129,375;64-70-68-68;—;270

Bronson Burgoon (43), $92,175;65-68-69-69;—;271

Harry Higgs (43), $92,175;67-66-69-69;—;271

Sungjae Im (43), $92,175;66-67-67-71;—;271

Scott Piercy (43), $92,175;69-65-69-68;—;271

Harold Varner III (43), $92,175;65-66-72-68;—;271

Rob Oppenheim (33), $59,732;65-68-72-67;—;272

Nick Taylor (33), $59,732;70-65-72-65;—;272

Keegan Bradley (33), $59,732;67-68-67-70;—;272

Scott Harrington (33), $59,732;64-69-69-70;—;272

Doc Redman (33), $59,732;69-67-68-68;—;272

Cameron Smith (33), $59,732;67-64-72-69;—;272

Zack Sucher (33), $59,732;64-69-70-69;—;272

Scott Brown (24), $44,850;66-70-66-71;—;273

Doug Ghim (24), $44,850;65-71-68-69;—;273

Morgan Hoffmann (24), $44,850;66-65-71-71;—;273

Denny McCarthy (24), $44,850;72-61-73-67;—;273

Sam Ryder (24), $44,850;65-66-71-71;—;273

Danny Lee (15), $31,159;70-66-72-66;—;274

Mark Anderson (15), $31,159;68-66-67-73;—;274

Joel Dahmen (15), $31,159;69-65-71-69;—;274

Brice Garnett (15), $31,159;68-68-71-67;—;274

Hank Lebioda (15), $31,159;67-67-72-68;—;274

Grayson Murray (15), $31,159;66-67-69-72;—;274

Andrew Novak, $31,159;66-69-68-71;—;274

Brendan Steele (15), $31,159;69-67-70-68;—;274

D.J. Trahan (15), $31,159;67-67-70-70;—;274

Cameron Tringale (15), $31,159;66-69-71-68;—;274

Peter Uihlein (15), $31,159;68-68-71-67;—;274

Byeong Hun An (8), $19,035;67-67-69-72;—;275

Dominic Bozzelli (8), $19,035;67-69-68-71;—;275

Jonathan Byrd (8), $19,035;71-65-72-67;—;275

Kevin Chappell (8), $19,035;71-59-73-72;—;275

Vince Covello (8), $19,035;67-67-70-71;—;275

Sung Kang (8), $19,035;65-71-69-70;—;275

Martin Laird (8), $19,035;66-68-72-69;—;275

Tyler McCumber (8), $19,035;70-66-67-72;—;275

Patrick Rodgers (8), $19,035;68-66-66-75;—;275

Bubba Watson (8), $19,035;69-67-69-70;—;275

Roberto Castro (5), $16,950;67-68-70-71;—;276

Jason Dufner (5), $16,950;67-66-69-74;—;276

Rhein Gibson (5), $16,950;71-65-69-71;—;276

David Hearn (5), $16,950;67-69-70-70;—;276

Russell Henley (5), $16,950;68-68-67-73;—;276

J.J. Spaun (5), $16,950;66-70-69-71;—;276

Cameron Percy (4), $16,425;67-67-73-70;—;277

Sebastian Cappelen (4), $16,200;69-67-70-72;—;278

Johnson Wagner (4), $16,200;70-66-71-71;—;278

Robert Streb (4), $15,975;69-65-77-70;—;281

Beau Hossler (4), $15,825;69-67-71-78;—;285

Champions

The Ally Challenge

At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Final results

Jerry Kelly, $300,000;67-65-68;—;200

Woody Austin, $176,000;68-65-69;—;202

Steve Flesch, $120,000;68-70-66;—;204

Tim Petrovic, $120,000;69-68-67;—;204

David Toms, $120,000;70-66-68;—;204

Retief Goosen, $80,000;66-73-66;—;205

Tom Byrum, $58,400;70-67-69;—;206

Tom Gillis, $58,400;66-69-71;—;206

Bernhard Langer, $58,400;68-67-71;—;206

Tom Lehman, $58,400;69-67-70;—;206

Wes Short, Jr., $58,400;69-67-70;—;206

Fred Couples, $40,667;70-70-67;—;207

Kenny Perry, $40,667;70-66-71;—;207

Jerry Smith, $40,667;67-68-72;—;207

Scott McCarron, $35,000;66-67-75;—;208

Colin Montgomerie, $35,000;69-70-69;—;208

Stephen Ames, $29,150;70-71-68;—;209

Marco Dawson, $29,150;72-70-67;—;209

Chris DiMarco, $29,150;70-68-71;—;209

Brandt Jobe, $29,150;71-68-70;—;209

Doug Barron, $22,200;70-69-71;—;210

Angel Cabrera, $22,200;72-72-66;—;210

Glen Day, $22,200;70-71-69;—;210

Lee Janzen, $22,200;71-72-67;—;210

Mark O'Meara, $22,200;70-69-71;—;210

Stephen Leaney, $17,800;68-70-73;—;211

Scott Parel, $17,800;76-69-66;—;211

Gene Sauers, $17,800;69-68-74;—;211

Ken Tanigawa, $17,800;69-72-70;—;211

David Frost, $15,067;70-71-71;—;212

Kirk Triplett, $15,067;70-70-72;—;212

Bart Bryant, $15,067;72-68-72;—;212

Darren Clarke, $11,850;67-75-71;—;213

Gibby Gilbert III, $11,850;74-70-69;—;213

Jay Haas, $11,850;67-74-72;—;213

Kent Jones, $11,850;72-68-73;—;213

Greg Kraft, $11,850;73-68-72;—;213

Rocco Mediate, $11,850;72-73-68;—;213

Jesper Parnevik, $11,850;72-70-71;—;213

Jeff Sluman, $11,850;71-70-72;—;213

Paul Broadhurst, $9,000;71-73-70;—;214

Bob Estes, $9,000;72-70-72;—;214

Steve Jones, $9,000;73-67-74;—;214

Cliff Kresge, $9,000;69-72-73;—;214

David McKenzie, $9,000;72-70-72;—;214

Billy Andrade, $7,600;75-71-69;—;215

Brandel Chamblee, $7,600;76-70-69;—;215

Skip Kendall, $6,800;72-74-70;—;216

Esteban Toledo, $6,800;73-70-73;—;216

Tommy Armour III, $6,000;72-74-71;—;217

Vijay Singh, $6,000;76-70-71;—;217

Todd Fischer, $5,067;74-71-73;—;218

Gary Hallberg, $5,067;73-77-68;—;218

Duffy Waldorf, $5,067;68-75-75;—;218

Joe Durant, $4,500;73-75-71;—;219

John Huston, $4,500;74-70-75;—;219

Dan Forsman, $4,000;76-70-74;—;220

Tom Pernice Jr., $4,000;75-74-71;—;220

Loren Roberts, $4,000;74-73-73;—;220

Dennis Hendershott, $3,300;75-71-75;—;221

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $3,300;74-73-74;—;221

Larry Mize, $3,300;72-73-76;—;221

Mark Walker, $3,300;74-74-73;—;221

Paul Goydos, $2,500;72-77-73;—;222

Dudley Hart, $2,500;72-76-74;—;222

Billy Mayfair, $2,500;74-73-75;—;222

Joey Sindelar, $2,500;72-75-75;—;222

Russ Cochran, $1,940;75-73-75;—;223

Corey Pavin, $1,940;76-74-73;—;223

Tom Kite, $1,700;71-74-79;—;224

Sandy Lyle, $1,700;75-73-76;—;224

Mark Calcavecchia, $1,520;70-78-77;—;225

David Eger, $1,400;76-72-79;—;227

Michael Allen, $1,320;77-74-77;—;228

Gary Nicklaus, $1,240;78-77-76;—;231

Mark Brooks, $1,160;77-75-83;—;235

 

