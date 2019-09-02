(SUNDAY'S RESULTS)
SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC
At Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70
Final scores
Wes Short, Jr., $352,500;64-67-66;—;197
Scott McCarron, $206,800;64-69-65;—;198
Steve Flesch, $169,200;62-68-69;—;199
Tom Gillis, $141,000;67-64-69;—;200
Joe Durant, $97,133;67-68-66;—;201
Billy Andrade, $97,133;64-69-68;—;201
Tom Byrum, $97,133;63-69-69;—;201
Ken Duke, $67,367;65-68-69;—;202
Retief Goosen, $67,367;64-70-68;—;202
Corey Pavin, $67,367;66-67-69;—;202
Tim Petrovic, $56,400;64-69-70;—;203
David McKenzie, $47,783;68-69-67;—;204
Mark Brooks, $47,783;64-70-70;—;204
Bernhard Langer, $47,783;68-66-70;—;204
Woody Austin, $35,485;68-67-70;—;205
Paul Broadhurst, $35,485;71-67-67;—;205
Michael Campbell, $35,485;66-71-68;—;205
Doug Garwood, $35,485;66-68-71;—;205
Jeff Maggert, $35,485;67-70-68;—;205
Rocco Mediate, $35,485;68-67-70;—;205
Ken Tanigawa, $35,485;66-70-69;—;205
Doug Barron, $23,634;66-72-68;—;206
Jay Haas, $23,634;68-69-69;—;206
John Huston, $23,634;66-71-69;—;206
Mark O'Meara, $23,634;67-69-70;—;206
Chris DiMarco, $23,634;68-68-70;—;206
Lee Janzen, $23,634;69-67-70;—;206
Scott Parel, $23,634;70-65-71;—;206
Stephen Ames, $17,021;67-71-69;—;207
Colin Montgomerie, $17,021;67-71-69;—;207
Jesper Parnevik, $17,021;69-68-70;—;207
Paul Goydos, $17,021;69-67-71;—;207
Brandt Jobe, $17,021;69-70-68;—;207
Jerry Kelly, $17,021;74-66-67;—;207
Vijay Singh, $17,021;68-69-70;—;207
Jeff Sluman, $12,489;68-70-70;—;208
Michael Bradley, $12,489;61-72-75;—;208
Glen Day, $12,489;70-69-69;—;208
Gibby Gilbert III, $12,489;70-63-75;—;208
Billy Mayfair, $12,489;67-74-67;—;208
Shaun Micheel, $12,489;65-71-72;—;208
David Morland IV, $12,489;64-72-72;—;208
Darren Clarke, $9,400;71-66-72;—;209
Dan Forsman, $9,400;64-71-74;—;209
Carlos Franco, $9,400;69-72-68;—;209
Davis Love III, $9,400;65-73-71;—;209
Kirk Triplett, $9,400;71-65-73;—;209
Duffy Waldorf, $9,400;70-69-70;—;209
Olin Browne, $7,050;69-72-69;—;210
Bart Bryant, $7,050;67-69-74;—;210
Jerry Smith, $7,050;72-69-69;—;210
Esteban Toledo, $7,050;70-70-70;—;210
Mike Goodes, $5,523;67-71-73;—;211
Stephen Leaney, $5,523;73-69-69;—;211
Frank Lickliter II, $5,523;70-65-76;—;211
Tom Pernice Jr., $5,523;69-68-74;—;211
Grant Waite, $4,935;71-73-68;—;212
Russ Cochran, $4,113;70-70-73;—;213
Bob Estes, $4,113;67-73-73;—;213
Skip Kendall, $4,113;69-73-71;—;213
Greg Kraft, $4,113;68-72-73;—;213
Gene Sauers, $4,113;69-71-73;—;213
Tommy Tolles, $4,113;71-75-67;—;213
Brandel Chamblee, $2,938;72-70-72;—;214
David Frost, $2,938;68-73-73;—;214
Cliff Kresge, $2,938;70-75-69;—;214
Brett Quigley, $2,938;68-72-74;—;214
Michael Allen, $2,209;70-74-71;—;215
Brian Cooper, $2,209;74-68-73;—;215
Steve Pate, $2,209;67-75-73;—;215
Steve Jones, $1,927;71-72-73;—;216
Blaine McCallister, $1,716;69-74-74;—;217
Larry Mize, $1,716;76-69-72;—;217
Scott Pieri, $1,551;74-72-72;—;218
John Riegger, $1,410;72-72-76;—;220
Joey Sindelar, $1,410;72-72-76;—;220
LPGA
CAMBIA PORTLAND CLASSIC
At Columbia Edgewater Country Club
Portland, Ore.
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,476; Par 72
Final leaders
a-amateur
Hannah Green, $195,000;64-63-73-67;—;267
Yealimi Noh;, $119,765;65-68-64-71;—;268
Brittany Altomare, $86,881;69-65-68-69;—;271
Nasa Hataoka, $60,653;66-71-70-66;—;273
Brooke M. Henderson, $60,653;67-68-67-71;—;273
Sarah Schmelzel, $44,260;72-62-69-71;—;274
Jane Park, $34,753;65-70-74-66;—;275
Marina Alex, $34,753;70-65-73-67;—;275
Alena Sharp, $24,163;67-70-70-69;—;276
Jeongeun Lee6, $24,163;66-68-72-70;—;276
Sei Young Kim, $24,163;71-61-73-71;—;276
Sarah Burnham, $24,163;69-66-69-72;—;276
Peiyun Chien, $24,163;69-67-67-73;—;276
Mi Jung Hur, $24,163;64-70-69-73;—;276
Azahara Munoz, $17,180;69-70-71-67;—;277
Su Oh, $17,180;70-67-72-68;—;277
Lydia Ko, $17,180;67-70-72-68;—;277
Jeong Eun Lee, $17,180;72-69-66-70;—;277
Dana Finkelstein, $17,180;66-69-68-74;—;277
Jin Young Ko, $13,781;68-69-72-69;—;278
Giulia Molinaro, $13,781;67-68-74-69;—;278
Gerina Piller, $13,781;71-67-69-71;—;278
Amy Yang, $13,781;74-66-66-72;—;278
Wei-Ling Hsu, $13,781;66-69-71-72;—;278
Sung Hyun Park, $13,781;67-65-73-73;—;278
Anne van Dam, $11,377;70-69-74-66;—;279
Tiffany Chan, $11,377;69-71-70-69;—;279
Celine Boutier, $11,377;69-68-72-70;—;279
Mi Hyang Lee, $11,377;68-71-68-72;—;279
Elizabeth Szokol, $8,967;72-67-74-67;—;280
Cydney Clanton, $8,967;69-72-70-69;—;280
Austin Ernst, $8,967;68-71-72-69;—;280
Ariya Jutanugarn, $8,967;70-68-71-71;—;280
Charlotte Thomas, $8,967;67-69-73-71;—;280
Xiyu Lin, $8,967;67-68-73-72;—;280
Isi Gabsa, $8,967;70-64-74-72;—;280
Carlota Ciganda, $8,967;68-72-66-74;—;280
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.