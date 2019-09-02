(SUNDAY'S RESULTS)

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

At Canyon Meadows G&CC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.35 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par 70

Final scores

Wes Short, Jr., $352,500;64-67-66;—;197

Scott McCarron, $206,800;64-69-65;—;198

Steve Flesch, $169,200;62-68-69;—;199

Tom Gillis, $141,000;67-64-69;—;200

Joe Durant, $97,133;67-68-66;—;201

Billy Andrade, $97,133;64-69-68;—;201

Tom Byrum, $97,133;63-69-69;—;201

Ken Duke, $67,367;65-68-69;—;202

Retief Goosen, $67,367;64-70-68;—;202

Corey Pavin, $67,367;66-67-69;—;202

Tim Petrovic, $56,400;64-69-70;—;203

David McKenzie, $47,783;68-69-67;—;204

Mark Brooks, $47,783;64-70-70;—;204

Bernhard Langer, $47,783;68-66-70;—;204

Woody Austin, $35,485;68-67-70;—;205

Paul Broadhurst, $35,485;71-67-67;—;205

Michael Campbell, $35,485;66-71-68;—;205

Doug Garwood, $35,485;66-68-71;—;205

Jeff Maggert, $35,485;67-70-68;—;205

Rocco Mediate, $35,485;68-67-70;—;205

Ken Tanigawa, $35,485;66-70-69;—;205

Doug Barron, $23,634;66-72-68;—;206

Jay Haas, $23,634;68-69-69;—;206

John Huston, $23,634;66-71-69;—;206

Mark O'Meara, $23,634;67-69-70;—;206

Chris DiMarco, $23,634;68-68-70;—;206

Lee Janzen, $23,634;69-67-70;—;206

Scott Parel, $23,634;70-65-71;—;206

Stephen Ames, $17,021;67-71-69;—;207

Colin Montgomerie, $17,021;67-71-69;—;207

Jesper Parnevik, $17,021;69-68-70;—;207

Paul Goydos, $17,021;69-67-71;—;207

Brandt Jobe, $17,021;69-70-68;—;207

Jerry Kelly, $17,021;74-66-67;—;207

Vijay Singh, $17,021;68-69-70;—;207

Jeff Sluman, $12,489;68-70-70;—;208

Michael Bradley, $12,489;61-72-75;—;208

Glen Day, $12,489;70-69-69;—;208

Gibby Gilbert III, $12,489;70-63-75;—;208

Billy Mayfair, $12,489;67-74-67;—;208

Shaun Micheel, $12,489;65-71-72;—;208

David Morland IV, $12,489;64-72-72;—;208

Darren Clarke, $9,400;71-66-72;—;209

Dan Forsman, $9,400;64-71-74;—;209

Carlos Franco, $9,400;69-72-68;—;209

Davis Love III, $9,400;65-73-71;—;209

Kirk Triplett, $9,400;71-65-73;—;209

Duffy Waldorf, $9,400;70-69-70;—;209

Olin Browne, $7,050;69-72-69;—;210

Bart Bryant, $7,050;67-69-74;—;210

Jerry Smith, $7,050;72-69-69;—;210

Esteban Toledo, $7,050;70-70-70;—;210

Mike Goodes, $5,523;67-71-73;—;211

Stephen Leaney, $5,523;73-69-69;—;211

Frank Lickliter II, $5,523;70-65-76;—;211

Tom Pernice Jr., $5,523;69-68-74;—;211

Grant Waite, $4,935;71-73-68;—;212

Russ Cochran, $4,113;70-70-73;—;213

Bob Estes, $4,113;67-73-73;—;213

Skip Kendall, $4,113;69-73-71;—;213

Greg Kraft, $4,113;68-72-73;—;213

Gene Sauers, $4,113;69-71-73;—;213

Tommy Tolles, $4,113;71-75-67;—;213

Brandel Chamblee, $2,938;72-70-72;—;214

David Frost, $2,938;68-73-73;—;214

Cliff Kresge, $2,938;70-75-69;—;214

Brett Quigley, $2,938;68-72-74;—;214

Michael Allen, $2,209;70-74-71;—;215

Brian Cooper, $2,209;74-68-73;—;215

Steve Pate, $2,209;67-75-73;—;215

Steve Jones, $1,927;71-72-73;—;216

Blaine McCallister, $1,716;69-74-74;—;217

Larry Mize, $1,716;76-69-72;—;217

Scott Pieri, $1,551;74-72-72;—;218

John Riegger, $1,410;72-72-76;—;220

Joey Sindelar, $1,410;72-72-76;—;220

LPGA

CAMBIA PORTLAND CLASSIC

At Columbia Edgewater Country Club

Portland, Ore.

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,476; Par 72

Final leaders

a-amateur

Hannah Green, $195,000;64-63-73-67;—;267

Yealimi Noh;, $119,765;65-68-64-71;—;268

Brittany Altomare, $86,881;69-65-68-69;—;271

Nasa Hataoka, $60,653;66-71-70-66;—;273

Brooke M. Henderson, $60,653;67-68-67-71;—;273

Sarah Schmelzel, $44,260;72-62-69-71;—;274

Jane Park, $34,753;65-70-74-66;—;275

Marina Alex, $34,753;70-65-73-67;—;275

Alena Sharp, $24,163;67-70-70-69;—;276

Jeongeun Lee6, $24,163;66-68-72-70;—;276

Sei Young Kim, $24,163;71-61-73-71;—;276

Sarah Burnham, $24,163;69-66-69-72;—;276

Peiyun Chien, $24,163;69-67-67-73;—;276

Mi Jung Hur, $24,163;64-70-69-73;—;276

Azahara Munoz, $17,180;69-70-71-67;—;277

Su Oh, $17,180;70-67-72-68;—;277

Lydia Ko, $17,180;67-70-72-68;—;277

Jeong Eun Lee, $17,180;72-69-66-70;—;277

Dana Finkelstein, $17,180;66-69-68-74;—;277

Jin Young Ko, $13,781;68-69-72-69;—;278

Giulia Molinaro, $13,781;67-68-74-69;—;278

Gerina Piller, $13,781;71-67-69-71;—;278

Amy Yang, $13,781;74-66-66-72;—;278

Wei-Ling Hsu, $13,781;66-69-71-72;—;278

Sung Hyun Park, $13,781;67-65-73-73;—;278

Anne van Dam, $11,377;70-69-74-66;—;279

Tiffany Chan, $11,377;69-71-70-69;—;279

Celine Boutier, $11,377;69-68-72-70;—;279

Mi Hyang Lee, $11,377;68-71-68-72;—;279

Elizabeth Szokol, $8,967;72-67-74-67;—;280

Cydney Clanton, $8,967;69-72-70-69;—;280

Austin Ernst, $8,967;68-71-72-69;—;280

Ariya Jutanugarn, $8,967;70-68-71-71;—;280

Charlotte Thomas, $8,967;67-69-73-71;—;280

Xiyu Lin, $8,967;67-68-73-72;—;280

Isi Gabsa, $8,967;70-64-74-72;—;280

Carlota Ciganda, $8,967;68-72-66-74;—;280

