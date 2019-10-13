Golf

Champions Tour

SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

At Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

Purse: $2.1 million; Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72

Jerry Kelly, $315,000 68-67-65 — 200

David McKenzie, $184,800 69-69-63 — 201

Woody Austin, $126,000 67-67-71 — 205

Doug Barron, $126,000 66-68-71 — 205

David Toms, $126,000 71-68-66 — 205

Chris DiMarco, $79,800 70-69-67 — 206

Gene Sauers, $79,800 69-69-68 — 206

Stephen Ames, $57,750 71-66-70 — 207

Joe Durant, $57,750 71-69-67 — 207

Retief Goosen, $57,750 69-68-70 — 207

Scott McCarron, $57,750 73-67-67 — 207

Bob Estes, $39,200 70-69-69 — 208

Gibby Gilbert III, $39,200 70-71-67 — 208

Jeff Maggert, $39,200 73-66-69 — 208

Rocco Mediate, $39,200 71-68-69 — 208

Rod Pampling, $39,200 69-69-70 — 208

Tim Petrovic, $39,200 69-71-68 — 208

Marco Dawson, $30,555 70-71-68 — 209

Brandt Jobe, $30,555 72-71-66 — 209

Tommy Armour III, $26,880 70-72-68 — 210

Ken Duke, $26,880 71-67-72 — 210

Glen Day, $23,170 71-69-71 — 211

Bernhard Langer, $23,170 69-69-73 — 211

Scott Parel, $23,170 73-69-69 — 211

Paul Broadhurst, $20,020 75-71-66 — 212

Steve Flesch, $20,020 73-66-73 — 212

Skip Kendall, $20,020 72-70-70 — 212

Bart Bryant, $15,593 71-72-70 — 213

Tom Byrum, $15,593 74-71-68 — 213

Fred Couples, $15,593 74-70-69 — 213

Mike Goodes, $15,593 75-68-70 — 213

Jay Haas, $15,593 75-67-71 — 213

Billy Mayfair, $15,593 71-71-71 — 213

Vijay Singh, $15,593 68-74-71 — 213

Jeff Sluman, $15,593 76-71-66 — 213

Billy Andrade, $11,160 74-69-71 — 214

Russ Cochran, $11,160 73-68-73 — 214

Lee Janzen, $11,160 69-73-72 — 214

Davis Love III, $11,160 73-70-71 — 214

Colin Montgomerie, $11,160 69-77-68 — 214

John Riegger, $11,160 73-71-70 — 214

Jerry Smith, $11,160 74-72-68 — 214

Neal Lancaster, $9,240 74-71-70 — 215

Kirk Triplett, $9,240 69-75-71 — 215

Olin Browne, $6,930 73-72-71 — 216

Tom Gillis, $6,930 76-71-69 — 216

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $6,930 70-74-72 — 216

Steve Jones, $6,930 74-69-73 — 216

Cliff Kresge, $6,930 77-70-69 — 216

Kenny Perry, $6,930 69-77-70 — 216

Wes Short, Jr., $6,930 70-73-73 — 216

Esteban Toledo, $6,930 76-70-70 — 216

Duffy Waldorf, $6,930 78-70-68 — 216

Mark O’Meara, $4,935 74-69-74 — 217

Tom Pernice Jr., $4,935 73-76-68 — 217

Michael Bradley, $4,305 71-77-70 — 218

John Daly, $4,305 76-73-69 — 218

Doug Garwood, $4,305 72-73-73 — 218

Stephen Leaney, $4,305 73-72-73 — 218

Darren Clarke, $3,570 74-72-73 — 219

David Frost, $3,570 72-73-74 — 219

Patrick Sheehan, $3,570 78-73-68 — 219

John Inman, $3,045 74-75-71 — 220

Corey Pavin, $3,045 73-74-73 — 220

Chris Hockaday, $2,520 76-73-72 — 221

Joey Sindelar, $2,520 72-77-72 — 221

Ken Tanigawa, $2,520 77-72-72 — 221

Fred Funk, $1,911 73-73-76 — 222

Larry Mize, $1,911 76-72-74 — 222

Jesper Parnevik, $1,911 72-75-75 — 222

Tommy Tolles, $1,911 72-75-75 — 222

Dan Forsman, $1,439 75-75-73 — 223

Kent Jones, $1,439 75-74-74 — 223

Sandy Lyle, $1,439 72-76-75 — 223

Loren Roberts, $1,439 73-70-80 — 223

John Huston, $1,218 78-71-77 — 226

