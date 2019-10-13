Golf
Champions Tour
SAS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
Purse: $2.1 million; Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72
Jerry Kelly, $315,000 68-67-65 — 200
David McKenzie, $184,800 69-69-63 — 201
Woody Austin, $126,000 67-67-71 — 205
Doug Barron, $126,000 66-68-71 — 205
David Toms, $126,000 71-68-66 — 205
Chris DiMarco, $79,800 70-69-67 — 206
Gene Sauers, $79,800 69-69-68 — 206
Stephen Ames, $57,750 71-66-70 — 207
Joe Durant, $57,750 71-69-67 — 207
Retief Goosen, $57,750 69-68-70 — 207
Scott McCarron, $57,750 73-67-67 — 207
Bob Estes, $39,200 70-69-69 — 208
Gibby Gilbert III, $39,200 70-71-67 — 208
Jeff Maggert, $39,200 73-66-69 — 208
Rocco Mediate, $39,200 71-68-69 — 208
Rod Pampling, $39,200 69-69-70 — 208
Tim Petrovic, $39,200 69-71-68 — 208
Marco Dawson, $30,555 70-71-68 — 209
Brandt Jobe, $30,555 72-71-66 — 209
Tommy Armour III, $26,880 70-72-68 — 210
Ken Duke, $26,880 71-67-72 — 210
Glen Day, $23,170 71-69-71 — 211
Bernhard Langer, $23,170 69-69-73 — 211
Scott Parel, $23,170 73-69-69 — 211
Paul Broadhurst, $20,020 75-71-66 — 212
Steve Flesch, $20,020 73-66-73 — 212
Skip Kendall, $20,020 72-70-70 — 212
Bart Bryant, $15,593 71-72-70 — 213
Tom Byrum, $15,593 74-71-68 — 213
Fred Couples, $15,593 74-70-69 — 213
Mike Goodes, $15,593 75-68-70 — 213
Jay Haas, $15,593 75-67-71 — 213
Billy Mayfair, $15,593 71-71-71 — 213
Vijay Singh, $15,593 68-74-71 — 213
Jeff Sluman, $15,593 76-71-66 — 213
Billy Andrade, $11,160 74-69-71 — 214
Russ Cochran, $11,160 73-68-73 — 214
Lee Janzen, $11,160 69-73-72 — 214
Davis Love III, $11,160 73-70-71 — 214
Colin Montgomerie, $11,160 69-77-68 — 214
John Riegger, $11,160 73-71-70 — 214
Jerry Smith, $11,160 74-72-68 — 214
Neal Lancaster, $9,240 74-71-70 — 215
Kirk Triplett, $9,240 69-75-71 — 215
Olin Browne, $6,930 73-72-71 — 216
Tom Gillis, $6,930 76-71-69 — 216
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $6,930 70-74-72 — 216
Steve Jones, $6,930 74-69-73 — 216
Cliff Kresge, $6,930 77-70-69 — 216
Kenny Perry, $6,930 69-77-70 — 216
Wes Short, Jr., $6,930 70-73-73 — 216
Esteban Toledo, $6,930 76-70-70 — 216
Duffy Waldorf, $6,930 78-70-68 — 216
Mark O’Meara, $4,935 74-69-74 — 217
Tom Pernice Jr., $4,935 73-76-68 — 217
Michael Bradley, $4,305 71-77-70 — 218
John Daly, $4,305 76-73-69 — 218
Doug Garwood, $4,305 72-73-73 — 218
Stephen Leaney, $4,305 73-72-73 — 218
Darren Clarke, $3,570 74-72-73 — 219
David Frost, $3,570 72-73-74 — 219
Patrick Sheehan, $3,570 78-73-68 — 219
John Inman, $3,045 74-75-71 — 220
Corey Pavin, $3,045 73-74-73 — 220
Chris Hockaday, $2,520 76-73-72 — 221
Joey Sindelar, $2,520 72-77-72 — 221
Ken Tanigawa, $2,520 77-72-72 — 221
Fred Funk, $1,911 73-73-76 — 222
Larry Mize, $1,911 76-72-74 — 222
Jesper Parnevik, $1,911 72-75-75 — 222
Tommy Tolles, $1,911 72-75-75 — 222
Dan Forsman, $1,439 75-75-73 — 223
Kent Jones, $1,439 75-74-74 — 223
Sandy Lyle, $1,439 72-76-75 — 223
Loren Roberts, $1,439 73-70-80 — 223
John Huston, $1,218 78-71-77 — 226
