Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Monday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Final
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $305,000 67-68-63—198
Tommy Tolles, $180,000 65-67-68—200
Colin Montgomerie, $144,800 66-67-68—201
Woody Austin, $98,000 70-68-65—203
Bernhard Langer, $98,000 70-65-68—203
Scott Parel, $98,000 66-66-71—203
Wes Short, Jr., $72,000 69-68-67—204
Steve Flesch, $60,000 70-67-68—205
Carlos Franco, $60,000 68-69-68—205
Joe Durant, $50,000 71-70-65—206
Retief Goosen, $50,000 67-68-71—206
Bart Bryant, $42,000 70-71-66—207
Marco Dawson, $42,000 68-69-70—207
Stephen Ames, $36,000 73-66-69—208
Glen Day, $36,000 69-70-69—208
Kirk Triplett, $36,000 72-68-68—208
Ken Duke, $30,000 76-67-66—209
Scott McCarron, $30,000 68-70-71—209
Vijay Singh, $30,000 70-69-70—209
Jay Haas, $25,400 69-71-70—210
Rocco Mediate, $25,400 67-70-73—210
John Daly, $22,067 68-72-71—211
Billy Mayfair, $22,067 72-72-67—211
Doug Garwood, $22,067 72-68-71—211
Darren Clarke, $18,240 74-69-69—212
Tom Gillis, $18,240 72-70-70—212
Lee Janzen, $18,240 73-69-70—212
Jeff Maggert, $18,240 72-68-72—212
Kenny Perry, $18,240 71-69-72—212
Jerry Kelly, $14,440 74-69-70—213
Stephen Leaney, $14,440 71-70-72—213
Jesper Parnevik, $14,440 71-69-73—213
Gene Sauers, $14,440 69-69-75—213
Jeff Sluman, $14,440 72-68-73—213
Steve Jones, $11,750 73-71-70—214
Corey Pavin, $11,750 70-70-74—214
Jerry Smith, $11,750 73-73-68—214
Ken Tanigawa, $11,750 72-71-71—214
Tommy Armour III, $9,200 70-74-71—215
Doug Barron, $9,200 73-71-71—215
Bob Estes, $9,200 73-72-70—215
Paul Goydos, $9,200 74-69-72—215
Brandt Jobe, $9,200 73-73-69—215
Tim Petrovic, $9,200 76-71-68—215
John Riegger, $9,200 72-72-71—215
Willie Wood, $9,200 74-70-71—215
Billy Andrade, $7,000 70-74-72—216
John Huston, $7,000 69-72-75—216
Esteban Toledo, $7,000 71-70-75—216
David Frost, $6,000 79-70-68—217
David McKenzie, $6,000 74-73-70—217
Olin Browne, $5,067 74-68-76—218
Kent Jones, $5,067 77-69-72—218
Tom Pernice Jr., $5,067 75-73-70—218
Paul Broadhurst, $4,500 73-73-73—219
Cliff Kresge, $4,500 76-71-72—219
Tom Byrum, $4,200 78-72-72—222
Michael Allen, $3,900 78-73-72—223
Mike Goodes, $3,900 73-79-71—223
Chris DiMarco, $3,500 82-73-70—225
Duffy Waldorf, $3,500 73-77-75—225
