Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Monday

At The Country Club of Virginia

Richmond, Va.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72

Final

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $305,000 67-68-63—198

Tommy Tolles, $180,000 65-67-68—200

Colin Montgomerie, $144,800 66-67-68—201

Woody Austin, $98,000 70-68-65—203

Bernhard Langer, $98,000 70-65-68—203

Scott Parel, $98,000 66-66-71—203

Wes Short, Jr., $72,000 69-68-67—204

Steve Flesch, $60,000 70-67-68—205

Carlos Franco, $60,000 68-69-68—205

Joe Durant, $50,000 71-70-65—206

Retief Goosen, $50,000 67-68-71—206

Bart Bryant, $42,000 70-71-66—207

Marco Dawson, $42,000 68-69-70—207

Stephen Ames, $36,000 73-66-69—208

Glen Day, $36,000 69-70-69—208

Kirk Triplett, $36,000 72-68-68—208

Ken Duke, $30,000 76-67-66—209

Scott McCarron, $30,000 68-70-71—209

Vijay Singh, $30,000 70-69-70—209

Jay Haas, $25,400 69-71-70—210

Rocco Mediate, $25,400 67-70-73—210

John Daly, $22,067 68-72-71—211

Billy Mayfair, $22,067 72-72-67—211

Doug Garwood, $22,067 72-68-71—211

Darren Clarke, $18,240 74-69-69—212

Tom Gillis, $18,240 72-70-70—212

Lee Janzen, $18,240 73-69-70—212

Jeff Maggert, $18,240 72-68-72—212

Kenny Perry, $18,240 71-69-72—212

Jerry Kelly, $14,440 74-69-70—213

Stephen Leaney, $14,440 71-70-72—213

Jesper Parnevik, $14,440 71-69-73—213

Gene Sauers, $14,440 69-69-75—213

Jeff Sluman, $14,440 72-68-73—213

Steve Jones, $11,750 73-71-70—214

Corey Pavin, $11,750 70-70-74—214

Jerry Smith, $11,750 73-73-68—214

Ken Tanigawa, $11,750 72-71-71—214

Tommy Armour III, $9,200 70-74-71—215

Doug Barron, $9,200 73-71-71—215

Bob Estes, $9,200 73-72-70—215

Paul Goydos, $9,200 74-69-72—215

Brandt Jobe, $9,200 73-73-69—215

Tim Petrovic, $9,200 76-71-68—215

John Riegger, $9,200 72-72-71—215

Willie Wood, $9,200 74-70-71—215

Billy Andrade, $7,000 70-74-72—216

John Huston, $7,000 69-72-75—216

Esteban Toledo, $7,000 71-70-75—216

David Frost, $6,000 79-70-68—217

David McKenzie, $6,000 74-73-70—217

Olin Browne, $5,067 74-68-76—218

Kent Jones, $5,067 77-69-72—218

Tom Pernice Jr., $5,067 75-73-70—218

Paul Broadhurst, $4,500 73-73-73—219

Cliff Kresge, $4,500 76-71-72—219

Tom Byrum, $4,200 78-72-72—222

Michael Allen, $3,900 78-73-72—223

Mike Goodes, $3,900 73-79-71—223

Chris DiMarco, $3,500 82-73-70—225

Duffy Waldorf, $3,500 73-77-75—225

