Shriners Hospitals for Children

Sunday

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par 71

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Kevin Na (500), $1,260,000;68-62-61-70;—;261

Patrick Cantlay (300), $763,000;66-64-63-68;—;261

Pat Perez (190), $483,000;69-64-62-68;—;263

Bryson DeChambeau (115), $294,583;66-68-67-63;—;264

Adam Hadwin (115), $294,583;67-66-68-63;—;264

Brian Stuard (115), $294,583;65-65-67-67;—;264

Brian Gay (88), $227,500;65-69-64-67;—;265

Webb Simpson (88), $227,500;67-66-64-68;—;265

Joel Dahmen (73), $183,750;70-64-67-65;—;266

Tony Finau (73), $183,750;68-68-62-68;—;266

Lucas Glover (73), $183,750;67-63-66-70;—;266

Denny McCarthy (73), $183,750;69-66-63-68;—;266

Cameron Smith (57), $137,083;69-64-69-65;—;267

Luke List (57), $137,083;70-66-63-68;—;267

Ryan Moore (57), $137,083;69-64-65-69;—;267

Hideki Matsuyama (52), $117,250;68-67-68-65;—;268

Xinjun Zhang (52), $117,250;70-65-67-66;—;268

Chesson Hadley (39), $75,377;68-66-69-66;—;269

Brian Harman (39), $75,377;64-71-68-66;—;269

Matthew Wolff (39), $75,377;67-69-68-65;—;269

Daniel Berger (39), $75,377;66-67-69-67;—;269

Matt Every (39), $75,377;70-66-67-66;—;269

Lanto Griffin (39), $75,377;67-65-67-70;—;269

Matthew NeSmith (39), $75,377;67-68-65-69;—;269

Andrew Putnam (39), $75,377;68-66-67-68;—;269

Sam Ryder (39), $75,377;65-67-64-73;—;269

Adam Schenk (39), $75,377;66-69-65-69;—;269

Kristoffer Ventura (39), $75,377;69-66-65-69;—;269

Beau Hossler (24), $43,900;67-65-71-67;—;270

Matt Jones (24), $43,900;68-63-69-70;—;270

Sung Kang (24), $43,900;71-63-68-68;—;270

Brendan Steele (24), $43,900;68-69-68-65;—;270

Ben Taylor (24), $43,900;67-67-69-67;—;270

Nick Taylor (24), $43,900;63-69-69-69;—;270

Kevin Tway (24), $43,900;68-69-67-66;—;270

Jack Trent;67-69-66-68;—;270

Aaron Baddeley (17), $33,320;67-69-65-70;—;271

Russell Henley (17), $33,320;68-68-66-69;—;271

Maverick McNealy (17), $33,320;65-69-69-68;—;271

Carlos Ortiz (17), $33,320;70-65-67-69;—;271

Ryan Palmer (17), $33,320;70-66-67-68;—;271

Mark Hubbard (12), $25,550;68-69-66-69;—;272

Patton Kizzire (12), $25,550;66-67-70-69;—;272

Collin Morikawa (12), $25,550;67-66-67-72;—;272

Doc Redman (12), $25,550;70-67-65-70;—;272

Adam Scott (12), $25,550;66-67-65-74;—;272

Robby Shelton (12), $25,550;69-68-67-68;—;272

John Huh (8), $18,330;66-71-68-68;—;273

Russell Knox (8), $18,330;68-67-65-73;—;273

Martin Laird (8), $18,330;68-65-71-69;—;273

Brandt Snedeker (8), $18,330;67-70-68-68;—;273

Kyle Stanley (8), $18,330;71-66-66-70;—;273

Chris Stroud (8), $18,330;67-68-67-71;—;273

Harold Varner III (8), $18,330;68-67-66-72;—;273

Bronson Burgoon (6), $16,240;66-68-69-71;—;274

Jim Furyk (6), $16,240;68-66-70-70;—;274

Fabian Gomez (6), $16,240;69-67-68-70;—;274

Si Woo Kim (6), $16,240;71-64-70-69;—;274

Scott Stallings (6), $16,240;67-65-72-70;—;274

Gary Woodland (6), $16,240;69-65-71-69;—;274

Phil Mickelson (5), $15,750;65-69-74-67;—;275

Nate Lashley (5), $15,610;67-68-70-71;—;276

Jason Kokrak (4), $15,260;70-67-73-67;—;277

Troy Merritt (4), $15,260;66-68-68-75;—;277

John Oda, $15,260;69-66-74-68;—;277

Peter Uihlein (4), $15,260;68-69-70-70;—;277

Chase Koepka, $14,910;66-69-75-68;—;278

James Hahn (3), $14,700;67-69-71-72;—;279

Charles Howell III (3), $14,700;69-68-66-76;—;279

Keegan Bradley (3), $14,490;69-68-69-74;—;280

Talor Gooch (3), $14,280;71-66-73-71;—;281

Danny Lee (3), $14,280;69-68-71-73;—;281

Bo Hoag (3), $14,070;67-70-70-75;—;282

Charley Hoffman (3), $13,860;70-67-67-79;—;283

Scottie Scheffler (3), $13,860;67-67-74-75;—;283

Isaiah Salinda, $13,650;69-68-72-79;—;288

