Shriners Hospitals for Children
Sunday
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,255; Par 71
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Kevin Na (500), $1,260,000;68-62-61-70;—;261
Patrick Cantlay (300), $763,000;66-64-63-68;—;261
Pat Perez (190), $483,000;69-64-62-68;—;263
Bryson DeChambeau (115), $294,583;66-68-67-63;—;264
Adam Hadwin (115), $294,583;67-66-68-63;—;264
Brian Stuard (115), $294,583;65-65-67-67;—;264
Brian Gay (88), $227,500;65-69-64-67;—;265
Webb Simpson (88), $227,500;67-66-64-68;—;265
Joel Dahmen (73), $183,750;70-64-67-65;—;266
Tony Finau (73), $183,750;68-68-62-68;—;266
Lucas Glover (73), $183,750;67-63-66-70;—;266
Denny McCarthy (73), $183,750;69-66-63-68;—;266
Cameron Smith (57), $137,083;69-64-69-65;—;267
Luke List (57), $137,083;70-66-63-68;—;267
Ryan Moore (57), $137,083;69-64-65-69;—;267
Hideki Matsuyama (52), $117,250;68-67-68-65;—;268
Xinjun Zhang (52), $117,250;70-65-67-66;—;268
Chesson Hadley (39), $75,377;68-66-69-66;—;269
Brian Harman (39), $75,377;64-71-68-66;—;269
Matthew Wolff (39), $75,377;67-69-68-65;—;269
Daniel Berger (39), $75,377;66-67-69-67;—;269
Matt Every (39), $75,377;70-66-67-66;—;269
Lanto Griffin (39), $75,377;67-65-67-70;—;269
Matthew NeSmith (39), $75,377;67-68-65-69;—;269
Andrew Putnam (39), $75,377;68-66-67-68;—;269
Sam Ryder (39), $75,377;65-67-64-73;—;269
Adam Schenk (39), $75,377;66-69-65-69;—;269
Kristoffer Ventura (39), $75,377;69-66-65-69;—;269
Beau Hossler (24), $43,900;67-65-71-67;—;270
Matt Jones (24), $43,900;68-63-69-70;—;270
Sung Kang (24), $43,900;71-63-68-68;—;270
Brendan Steele (24), $43,900;68-69-68-65;—;270
Ben Taylor (24), $43,900;67-67-69-67;—;270
Nick Taylor (24), $43,900;63-69-69-69;—;270
Kevin Tway (24), $43,900;68-69-67-66;—;270
Jack Trent;67-69-66-68;—;270
Aaron Baddeley (17), $33,320;67-69-65-70;—;271
Russell Henley (17), $33,320;68-68-66-69;—;271
Maverick McNealy (17), $33,320;65-69-69-68;—;271
Carlos Ortiz (17), $33,320;70-65-67-69;—;271
Ryan Palmer (17), $33,320;70-66-67-68;—;271
Mark Hubbard (12), $25,550;68-69-66-69;—;272
Patton Kizzire (12), $25,550;66-67-70-69;—;272
Collin Morikawa (12), $25,550;67-66-67-72;—;272
Doc Redman (12), $25,550;70-67-65-70;—;272
Adam Scott (12), $25,550;66-67-65-74;—;272
Robby Shelton (12), $25,550;69-68-67-68;—;272
John Huh (8), $18,330;66-71-68-68;—;273
Russell Knox (8), $18,330;68-67-65-73;—;273
Martin Laird (8), $18,330;68-65-71-69;—;273
Brandt Snedeker (8), $18,330;67-70-68-68;—;273
Kyle Stanley (8), $18,330;71-66-66-70;—;273
Chris Stroud (8), $18,330;67-68-67-71;—;273
Harold Varner III (8), $18,330;68-67-66-72;—;273
Bronson Burgoon (6), $16,240;66-68-69-71;—;274
Jim Furyk (6), $16,240;68-66-70-70;—;274
Fabian Gomez (6), $16,240;69-67-68-70;—;274
Si Woo Kim (6), $16,240;71-64-70-69;—;274
Scott Stallings (6), $16,240;67-65-72-70;—;274
Gary Woodland (6), $16,240;69-65-71-69;—;274
Phil Mickelson (5), $15,750;65-69-74-67;—;275
Nate Lashley (5), $15,610;67-68-70-71;—;276
Jason Kokrak (4), $15,260;70-67-73-67;—;277
Troy Merritt (4), $15,260;66-68-68-75;—;277
John Oda, $15,260;69-66-74-68;—;277
Peter Uihlein (4), $15,260;68-69-70-70;—;277
Chase Koepka, $14,910;66-69-75-68;—;278
James Hahn (3), $14,700;67-69-71-72;—;279
Charles Howell III (3), $14,700;69-68-66-76;—;279
Keegan Bradley (3), $14,490;69-68-69-74;—;280
Talor Gooch (3), $14,280;71-66-73-71;—;281
Danny Lee (3), $14,280;69-68-71-73;—;281
Bo Hoag (3), $14,070;67-70-70-75;—;282
Charley Hoffman (3), $13,860;70-67-67-79;—;283
Scottie Scheffler (3), $13,860;67-67-74-75;—;283
Isaiah Salinda, $13,650;69-68-72-79;—;288
