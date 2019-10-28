PGA
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Inzai City, Japan
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70
Final scores
Individual PedExCup Points in parentheses
Tiger Woods 500), $1,755,000 64-64-66-67 — 261 -19
Hideki Matsuyama (300), $1,053,000 65-67-65-67 — 264 -16
Rory McIlroy (163), $565,500 72-65-63-67 — 267 -13
Sungjae Im (163), $565,500 71-64-67-65 — 267 -13
Gary Woodland (110), $390,000 64-66-68-70 — 268 -12
Billy Horschel (95), $338,813 68-67-64-70 — 269 -11
Corey Conners (95), $338,813 69-64-66-70 — 269 -11
Byeong Hun An (83), $292,500 70-68-66-66 — 270 -10
Charles Howell III (83), $292,500 70-65-66-69 — 270 -10
Danny Lee (70), $243,750 70-65-68-68 — 271 -9
Ryan Palmer (70), $243,750 67-68-69-67 — 271 -9
Xander Schauffele (70), $243,750 68-66-65-72 — 271 -9
Shane Lowry (56), $181,838 71-69-67-65 — 272 -8
Ian Poulter (56), $181,838 71-71-64-66 — 272 -8
Matthew Wolff (56), $181,838 69-65-67-71 — 272 -8
Keegan Bradley (56), $181,838 69-63-71-69 — 272 -8
Patrick Reed (47), $134,160 72-68-65-68 — 273 -7
Justin Thomas (47), $134,160 70-69-69-65 — 273 -7
Paul Casey (47), $134,160 69-69-68-67 — 273 -7
Sung Kang (47), $134,160 67-69-70-67 — 273 -7
Daniel Berger (47), $134,160 67-66-70-70 — 273 -7
Jason Day (37), $91,260 73-66-67-68 — 274 -6
Dylan Frittelli (37), $91,260 71-69-67-67 — 274 -6
Tommy Fleetwood (37), $91,260 71-69-67-67 — 274 -6
Adam Schenk (37), $91,260 69-67-68-70 — 274 -6
Collin Morikawa (37), $91,260 71-64-69-70 — 274 -6
Keith Mitchell (31), $69,810 69-68-71-67 — 275 -5
Harold Varner III (31), $69,810 72-70-69-64 — 275 -5
J.T. Poston (31), $69,810 70-65-72-68 — 275 -5
Troy Merritt (27), $61,035 71-68-70-67 — 276 -5
Rafa Cabrera Bello (27), $61,035 73-66-70-67 — 276 -4
Emiliano Grillo (27), $61,035 69-69-68-70 — 276 -4
Adam Scott (22), $51,529 73-67-66-71 — 277 -3
Rory Sabbatini (22), $51,529 71-68-68-70 — 277 -3
Sergio Garcia (22), $51,529 70-71-67-69 — 277 -3
Joaquin Niemann (22), $51,529 68-68-67-74 — 277 -3
Kevin Tway (18), $42,510 69-72-71-66 — 278 -2
Lucas Glover (18), $42,510 72-69-68-69 — 278 -2
Satoshi Kodaira (18), $42,510 69-66-69-74 — 278 -2
Si Woo Kim (18), $42,510 76-67-66-69 — 278 -2
Chan Kim, $33,735 71-69-72-67 — 279 -1
Viktor Hovland (13), $33,735 75-65-67-72 — 279 -1
Adam Hadwin (13), $33,735 71-69-71-68 — 279 -1
Abraham Ancer (13), $33,735 74-68-68-69 — 279 -1
Vaughn Taylor (13), $33,735 70-73-71-65 — 279 -1
Max Homa (10), $24,687 71-68-66-75 — 280 E
Kevin Na (10), $24,687 71-70-68-71 — 280 E
Tomoharu Otsuki, $24,687 70-68-67-75 — 280 E
Louis Oosthuizen (10), $24,687 69-69-71-71 — 280 E
Wyndham Clark (10), $24,687 74-68-70-68 — 280 E
Shaun Norris, $20,605 73-67-72-69 — 281 +1
Rikuya Hoshino, $20,605 68-71-72-70 — 281 +1
Bubba Watson (7), $20,605 69-69-68-75 — 281 +1
Adam Long (7), $20,605 71-70-74-66 — 281 +1
Pat Perez 7), $20,605 72-70-69-70 — 281 +1
Ryo Ishikawa, $20,605 68-68-70-75 — 281 +1
Jazz Janewattananond, $19,013 74-67-71-70 — 282 +2
Jinicho Kozuma, $19,013 75-69-71-67 — 282 +2
Andrew Putnam (5), $19,013 68-72-73-70 — 283 +3
Tony Finau, $19,013 72-69-69-73 — 283 +3
C.T Pan (5), $19,013 68-75-71-69 — 283 +3
Shugo Imahira, $19,013 74-69-72-68 — 283 +3
Yosuke Asaji, $18,330 72-67-70-75 — 284 +4
Seungsu Han, $18,330 72-69-68-75 — 284 +4
Sanghyun Park, $18,330 71-70-74-69 — 284 +4
Jordan Speith (4), $17,745 74-71-69-71 — 285 +5
Kevin Kisner (4), $17,745 75-70-68-72 — 285 +5
Scott Piercy (4), $17,745 78-68-68-71 — 285 +5
Marc Leishman (3), $17,355 76-70-69-71 — 286 +6
Chez Reavie (3), $17,160 77-70-66-74 — 287 +7
Jason Kokrak (3), $16,965 74-70-70-74 — 288 +8
Ryan Moore (3), $16,965 72-69-72-76 — 289 +9
Mikumu Horikawa, $16,965 72-75-68-74 — 289 +9
Kevin Streelman (3), $16,380 78-69-72-72 — 291 +11
Matthew Fitzpatrick (3), $16,185 75-71-74-72 — 292 +12
Joel Dahman (2), $15,990 72-76-72-78 — 298 +18
<
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.