PGA

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Inzai City, Japan

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70

Final scores

Individual PedExCup Points in parentheses

Tiger Woods 500), $1,755,000 64-64-66-67 — 261 -19

Hideki Matsuyama (300), $1,053,000 65-67-65-67 — 264 -16

Rory McIlroy (163), $565,500 72-65-63-67 — 267 -13

Sungjae Im (163), $565,500 71-64-67-65 — 267 -13

Gary Woodland (110), $390,000 64-66-68-70 — 268 -12

Billy Horschel (95), $338,813 68-67-64-70 — 269 -11

Corey Conners (95), $338,813 69-64-66-70 — 269 -11

Byeong Hun An (83), $292,500 70-68-66-66 — 270 -10

Charles Howell III (83), $292,500 70-65-66-69 — 270 -10

Danny Lee (70), $243,750 70-65-68-68 — 271 -9

Ryan Palmer (70), $243,750 67-68-69-67 — 271 -9

Xander Schauffele (70), $243,750 68-66-65-72 — 271 -9

Shane Lowry (56), $181,838 71-69-67-65 — 272 -8

Ian Poulter (56), $181,838 71-71-64-66 — 272 -8

Matthew Wolff (56), $181,838 69-65-67-71 — 272 -8

Keegan Bradley (56), $181,838 69-63-71-69 — 272 -8

Patrick Reed (47), $134,160 72-68-65-68 — 273 -7

Justin Thomas (47), $134,160 70-69-69-65 — 273 -7

Paul Casey (47), $134,160 69-69-68-67 — 273 -7

Sung Kang (47), $134,160 67-69-70-67 — 273 -7

Daniel Berger (47), $134,160 67-66-70-70 — 273 -7

Jason Day (37), $91,260 73-66-67-68 — 274 -6

Dylan Frittelli (37), $91,260 71-69-67-67 — 274 -6

Tommy Fleetwood (37), $91,260 71-69-67-67 — 274 -6

Adam Schenk (37), $91,260 69-67-68-70 — 274 -6

Collin Morikawa (37), $91,260 71-64-69-70 — 274 -6

Keith Mitchell (31), $69,810 69-68-71-67 — 275 -5

Harold Varner III (31), $69,810 72-70-69-64 — 275 -5

J.T. Poston (31), $69,810 70-65-72-68 — 275 -5

Troy Merritt (27), $61,035 71-68-70-67 — 276 -5

Rafa Cabrera Bello (27), $61,035 73-66-70-67 — 276 -4

Emiliano Grillo (27), $61,035 69-69-68-70 — 276 -4

Adam Scott (22), $51,529 73-67-66-71 — 277 -3

Rory Sabbatini (22), $51,529 71-68-68-70 — 277 -3

Sergio Garcia (22), $51,529 70-71-67-69 — 277 -3

Joaquin Niemann (22), $51,529 68-68-67-74 — 277 -3

Kevin Tway (18), $42,510 69-72-71-66 — 278 -2

Lucas Glover (18), $42,510 72-69-68-69 — 278 -2

Satoshi Kodaira (18), $42,510 69-66-69-74 — 278 -2

Si Woo Kim (18), $42,510 76-67-66-69 — 278 -2

Chan Kim, $33,735 71-69-72-67 — 279 -1

Viktor Hovland (13), $33,735 75-65-67-72 — 279 -1

Adam Hadwin (13), $33,735 71-69-71-68 — 279 -1

Abraham Ancer (13), $33,735 74-68-68-69 — 279 -1

Vaughn Taylor (13), $33,735 70-73-71-65 — 279 -1

Max Homa (10), $24,687 71-68-66-75 — 280 E

Kevin Na (10), $24,687 71-70-68-71 — 280 E

Tomoharu Otsuki, $24,687 70-68-67-75 — 280 E

Louis Oosthuizen (10), $24,687 69-69-71-71 — 280 E

Wyndham Clark (10), $24,687 74-68-70-68 — 280 E

Shaun Norris, $20,605 73-67-72-69 — 281 +1

Rikuya Hoshino, $20,605 68-71-72-70 — 281 +1

Bubba Watson (7), $20,605 69-69-68-75 — 281 +1

Adam Long (7), $20,605 71-70-74-66 — 281 +1

Pat Perez 7), $20,605 72-70-69-70 — 281 +1

Ryo Ishikawa, $20,605 68-68-70-75 — 281 +1

Jazz Janewattananond, $19,013 74-67-71-70 — 282 +2

Jinicho Kozuma, $19,013 75-69-71-67 — 282 +2

Andrew Putnam (5), $19,013 68-72-73-70 — 283 +3

Tony Finau, $19,013 72-69-69-73 — 283 +3

C.T Pan (5), $19,013 68-75-71-69 — 283 +3

Shugo Imahira, $19,013 74-69-72-68 — 283 +3

Yosuke Asaji, $18,330 72-67-70-75 — 284 +4

Seungsu Han, $18,330 72-69-68-75 — 284 +4

Sanghyun Park, $18,330 71-70-74-69 — 284 +4

Jordan Speith (4), $17,745 74-71-69-71 — 285 +5

Kevin Kisner (4), $17,745 75-70-68-72 — 285 +5

Scott Piercy (4), $17,745 78-68-68-71 — 285 +5

Marc Leishman (3), $17,355 76-70-69-71 — 286 +6

Chez Reavie (3), $17,160 77-70-66-74 — 287 +7

Jason Kokrak (3), $16,965 74-70-70-74 — 288 +8

Ryan Moore (3), $16,965 72-69-72-76 — 289 +9

Mikumu Horikawa, $16,965 72-75-68-74 — 289 +9

Kevin Streelman (3), $16,380 78-69-72-72 — 291 +11

Matthew Fitzpatrick (3), $16,185 75-71-74-72 — 292 +12

Joel Dahman (2), $15,990 72-76-72-78 — 298 +18

