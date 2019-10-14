Houston Open
Sunday
At The Golf Club of Houston
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,441; Par: 72
Final
a-amateur
Lanto Griffin (500), $1,350,000;66-74-65-69;—;274
Scott Harrington (245), $667,500;69-67-72-67;—;275
Mark Hubbard (245), $667,500;68-69-69-69;—;275
Harris English (104), $286,875;70-72-69-66;—;277
Talor Gooch (104), $286,875;64-72-72-69;—;277
Carlos Ortiz (104), $286,875;70-67-71-69;—;277
Sepp Straka (104), $286,875;65-71-72-69;—;277
Xinjun Zhang (104), $286,875;67-76-68-66;—;277
Chad Campbell (73), $196,875;70-72-68-68;—;278
Bud Cauley (73), $196,875;72-69-70-67;—;278
Stewart Cink (73), $196,875;70-68-71-69;—;278
Denny McCarthy (73), $196,875;71-72-66-69;—;278
Bronson Burgoon (56), $142,500;69-73-71-66;—;279
Beau Hossler (56), $142,500;70-69-68-72;—;279
Doc Redman (56), $142,500;71-72-69-67;—;279
Cameron Tringale (56), $142,500;68-71-68-72;—;279
Austin Cook (48), $110,625;64-74-70-72;—;280
Peter Malnati (48), $110,625;69-65-73-73;—;280
Maverick McNealy (48), $110,625;68-74-73-65;—;280
Brandon Wu, $110,625;69-70-69-72;—;280
Kyle Stanley (42), $88,125;70-71-70-70;—;281
Boo Weekley (42), $88,125;70-73-71-67;—;281
Ryan Armour (36), $67,125;70-74-67-71;—;282
Cameron Champ (36), $67,125;69-75-71-67;—;282
James Hahn (36), $67,125;69-73-72-68;—;282
Kramer Hickok (36), $67,125;68-73-69-72;—;282
Andy Zhang, $67,125;68-73-73-68;—;282
Ricky Barnes (22), $42,482;71-73-73-66;—;283
Zac Blair (22), $42,482;68-76-72-67;—;283
Luke List (22), $42,482;71-73-73-66;—;283
Brendon Todd (22), $42,482;76-67-74-66;—;283
Matt Every (22), $42,482;70-72-70-71;—;283
Michael Gligic (22), $42,482;67-75-74-67;—;283
Russell Knox (22), $42,482;71-70-71-71;—;283
Tyler McCumber (22), $42,482;66-74-73-70;—;283
Sebastian Munoz (22), $42,482;70-74-72-67;—;283
Wes Roach (22), $42,482;69-68-72-74;—;283
Sam Ryder (22), $42,482;70-69-72-72;—;283
Scottie Scheffler (22), $42,482;69-74-69-71;—;283
Robert Streb (22), $42,482;72-68-72-71;—;283
Nick Watney (22), $42,482;67-73-74-69;—;283
Brice Garnett (13), $28,125;71-72-70-71;—;284
Brian Gay (13), $28,125;69-74-69-72;—;284
Martin Laird (13), $28,125;70-73-74-67;—;284
Lucas Bjerregaard (10), $21,825;70-73-70-72;—;285
Ryan Brehm (10), $21,825;72-72-71-70;—;285
Roberto Castro (10), $21,825;73-69-72-71;—;285
Henrik Norlander (10), $21,825;68-76-69-72;—;285
Rob Oppenheim (10), $21,825;71-73-72-69;—;285
D.J. Trahan (10), $21,825;73-70-71-71;—;285
Braden Bailey, $18,263;67-74-72-73;—;286
Michael Gellerman (7), $18,263;72-72-71-71;—;286
Bo Hoag (7), $18,263;72-71-70-73;—;286
Patrick Rodgers (7), $18,263;69-70-76-71;—;286
Rich Beem (6), $17,400;69-71-76-71;—;287
Mackenzie Hughes (6), $17,400;68-71-74-74;—;287
John Huh (6), $17,400;67-72-74-74;—;287
Ben Taylor (6), $17,400;71-73-70-73;—;287
Dominic Bozzelli (5), $16,950;75-69-74-70;—;288
Rafael Campos (5), $16,950;69-74-72-73;—;288
Russell Henley (4), $16,500;66-77-77-69;—;289
J.J. Henry (4), $16,500;74-67-73-75;—;289
Seamus Power (4), $16,500;67-76-74-72;—;289
Chris Stroud (4), $16,500;73-70-72-74;—;289
a-Cole Hammer;67-77-72-73;—;289
Sebastian Cappelen (4), $15,900;74-68-75-73;—;290
Jeremy Gandon, $15,900;68-76-73-73;—;290
George McNeill (4), $15,900;72-72-72-74;—;290
Shawn Stefani (4), $15,900;72-72-73-73;—;290
Graham DeLaet (3), $15,375;73-71-77-70;—;291
Robert Garrigus (3), $15,375;70-73-73-75;—;291
Chandler Phillips, $15,375;73-71-71-76;—;291
J.J. Spaun (3), $15,075;70-74-78-72;—;294
Joseph Bramlett (3), $14,850;69-74-79-73;—;295
Nelson Ledesma (3), $14,850;71-69-80-75;—;295
Rhein Gibson (2), $14,625;73-68-77-78;—;296
Jim Herman (2), $14,475;73-71-77-76;—;297
Bill Haas (2), $14,325;72-71-77-78;—;298
