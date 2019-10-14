Houston Open

Sunday

At The Golf Club of Houston

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,441; Par: 72

Final

a-amateur

Lanto Griffin (500), $1,350,000;66-74-65-69;—;274

Scott Harrington (245), $667,500;69-67-72-67;—;275

Mark Hubbard (245), $667,500;68-69-69-69;—;275

Harris English (104), $286,875;70-72-69-66;—;277

Talor Gooch (104), $286,875;64-72-72-69;—;277

Carlos Ortiz (104), $286,875;70-67-71-69;—;277

Sepp Straka (104), $286,875;65-71-72-69;—;277

Xinjun Zhang (104), $286,875;67-76-68-66;—;277

Chad Campbell (73), $196,875;70-72-68-68;—;278

Bud Cauley (73), $196,875;72-69-70-67;—;278

Stewart Cink (73), $196,875;70-68-71-69;—;278

Denny McCarthy (73), $196,875;71-72-66-69;—;278

Bronson Burgoon (56), $142,500;69-73-71-66;—;279

Beau Hossler (56), $142,500;70-69-68-72;—;279

Doc Redman (56), $142,500;71-72-69-67;—;279

Cameron Tringale (56), $142,500;68-71-68-72;—;279

Austin Cook (48), $110,625;64-74-70-72;—;280

Peter Malnati (48), $110,625;69-65-73-73;—;280

Maverick McNealy (48), $110,625;68-74-73-65;—;280

Brandon Wu, $110,625;69-70-69-72;—;280

Kyle Stanley (42), $88,125;70-71-70-70;—;281

Boo Weekley (42), $88,125;70-73-71-67;—;281

Ryan Armour (36), $67,125;70-74-67-71;—;282

Cameron Champ (36), $67,125;69-75-71-67;—;282

James Hahn (36), $67,125;69-73-72-68;—;282

Kramer Hickok (36), $67,125;68-73-69-72;—;282

Andy Zhang, $67,125;68-73-73-68;—;282

Ricky Barnes (22), $42,482;71-73-73-66;—;283

Zac Blair (22), $42,482;68-76-72-67;—;283

Luke List (22), $42,482;71-73-73-66;—;283

Brendon Todd (22), $42,482;76-67-74-66;—;283

Matt Every (22), $42,482;70-72-70-71;—;283

Michael Gligic (22), $42,482;67-75-74-67;—;283

Russell Knox (22), $42,482;71-70-71-71;—;283

Tyler McCumber (22), $42,482;66-74-73-70;—;283

Sebastian Munoz (22), $42,482;70-74-72-67;—;283

Wes Roach (22), $42,482;69-68-72-74;—;283

Sam Ryder (22), $42,482;70-69-72-72;—;283

Scottie Scheffler (22), $42,482;69-74-69-71;—;283

Robert Streb (22), $42,482;72-68-72-71;—;283

Nick Watney (22), $42,482;67-73-74-69;—;283

Brice Garnett (13), $28,125;71-72-70-71;—;284

Brian Gay (13), $28,125;69-74-69-72;—;284

Martin Laird (13), $28,125;70-73-74-67;—;284

Lucas Bjerregaard (10), $21,825;70-73-70-72;—;285

Ryan Brehm (10), $21,825;72-72-71-70;—;285

Roberto Castro (10), $21,825;73-69-72-71;—;285

Henrik Norlander (10), $21,825;68-76-69-72;—;285

Rob Oppenheim (10), $21,825;71-73-72-69;—;285

D.J. Trahan (10), $21,825;73-70-71-71;—;285

Braden Bailey, $18,263;67-74-72-73;—;286

Michael Gellerman (7), $18,263;72-72-71-71;—;286

Bo Hoag (7), $18,263;72-71-70-73;—;286

Patrick Rodgers (7), $18,263;69-70-76-71;—;286

Rich Beem (6), $17,400;69-71-76-71;—;287

Mackenzie Hughes (6), $17,400;68-71-74-74;—;287

John Huh (6), $17,400;67-72-74-74;—;287

Ben Taylor (6), $17,400;71-73-70-73;—;287

Dominic Bozzelli (5), $16,950;75-69-74-70;—;288

Rafael Campos (5), $16,950;69-74-72-73;—;288

Russell Henley (4), $16,500;66-77-77-69;—;289

J.J. Henry (4), $16,500;74-67-73-75;—;289

Seamus Power (4), $16,500;67-76-74-72;—;289

Chris Stroud (4), $16,500;73-70-72-74;—;289

a-Cole Hammer;67-77-72-73;—;289

Sebastian Cappelen (4), $15,900;74-68-75-73;—;290

Jeremy Gandon, $15,900;68-76-73-73;—;290

George McNeill (4), $15,900;72-72-72-74;—;290

Shawn Stefani (4), $15,900;72-72-73-73;—;290

Graham DeLaet (3), $15,375;73-71-77-70;—;291

Robert Garrigus (3), $15,375;70-73-73-75;—;291

Chandler Phillips, $15,375;73-71-71-76;—;291

J.J. Spaun (3), $15,075;70-74-78-72;—;294

Joseph Bramlett (3), $14,850;69-74-79-73;—;295

Nelson Ledesma (3), $14,850;71-69-80-75;—;295

Rhein Gibson (2), $14,625;73-68-77-78;—;296

Jim Herman (2), $14,475;73-71-77-76;—;297

Bill Haas (2), $14,325;72-71-77-78;—;298

