Golf scores for Nov. 25

The RSM Classic
Sunday
At Sea Island Golf Club
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Purse: $6.6 million
s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70
p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72
Final
Last two rounds played on the Seaside Course
x-won on second playoff hole
x-Tyler Duncan (500), $1,188,000;67p-61s-70-65;—;263
Webb Simpson (300), $719,400;65p-68s-63-67;—;263
Sebastian Munoz (190), $455,400;67p-63s-66-68;—;264
Brendon Todd (135), $323,400;66s-66p-62-72;—;266
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (100), $244,200;64s-68p-66-69;—;267
Henrik Norlander (100), $244,200;67s-65p-67-68;—;267
Scottie Scheffler (100), $244,200;70p-66s-63-68;—;267
Denny McCarthy (83), $199,650;71p-62s-68-67;—;268
D.J. Trahan (83), $199,650;67s-63p-67-71;—;268
Will Gordon, $160,050;68p-65s-70-66;—;269
Alex Noren (68), $160,050;68s-65p-67-69;—;269
Brian Stuard (68), $160,050;70s-66p-66-67;—;269
Vaughn Taylor (68), $160,050;68p-67s-65-69;—;269
Scott Brown (52), $110,550;65s-67p-68-70;—;270
Brian Harman (52), $110,550;67p-66s-66-71;—;270
Keith Mitchell (52), $110,550;70s-66p-66-68;—;270
Matthew NeSmith (52), $110,550;68s-67p-68-67;—;270
J.T. Poston (52), $110,550;66s-70p-68-66;—;270
Nick Watney (52), $110,550;67s-67p-66-70;—;270
Ricky Barnes (43), $80,850;68s-63p-67-73;—;271
Russell Knox (43), $80,850;71s-67p-64-69;—;271
Cameron Tringale (43), $80,850;64s-71p-71-65;—;271
Ryan Armour (34), $57,420;70p-65s-68-69;—;272
Jim Furyk (34), $57,420;69s-69p-68-66;—;272
Fabian Gomez (34), $57,420;68p-63s-69-72;—;272
Talor Gooch (34), $57,420;69p-68s-65-70;—;272
Doc Redman (34), $57,420;66s-67p-66-73;—;272
Chase Seiffert (34), $57,420;68s-69p-66-69;—;272
Davis Thompson;68s-70p-68-66;—;272
LPGA
CME Group Tour Championship
Sunday
At Ritz Carlton Golf Resort/Tiburon Golf Club
Purse: $5 million
Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72
Final
Sei Young Kim, $1,500,000;65-67-68-70;—;270
Charley Hull, $480,000;72-67-66-66;—;271
Danielle Kang, $269,637;69-70-68-65;—;272
Nelly Korda, $269,637;67-68-66-71;—;272
Brooke M. Henderson, $176,570;68-67-71-67;—;273
Lexi Thompson, $119,683;70-67-70-68;—;275
Jessica Korda, $119,683;70-67-69-69;—;275
Su Oh, $119,683;69-67-70-69;—;275
Brittany Altomare, $82,790;69-72-69-66;—;276
So Yeon Ryu, $82,790;67-72-68-69;—;276
Ally McDonald, $59,613;74-66-70-67;—;277
Marina Alex, $59,613;68-70-72-67;—;277
Georgia Hall, $59,613;67-71-71-68;—;277
Ariya Jutanugarn, $59,613;76-66-66-69;—;277
Jeongeun Lee6, $59,613;72-67-69-69;—;277
Jin Young Ko, $59,613;71-69-66-71;—;277
Caroline Masson, $59,613;68-66-70-73;—;277
Katherine Kirk, $46,289;72-69-70-67;—;278
Bronte Law, $46,289;69-70-68-71;—;278
Inbee Park, $42,234;72-73-66-68;—;279
Mi Jung Hur, $42,234;70-68-69-72;—;279
Yu Liu, $42,234;71-66-70-72;—;279
European PGA
DP World Tour Championship
Sunday
At Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $8 million
Yardage: 7,677; Par: 72
Final
Jon Rahm, Spain;66-69-66-68;—;269
Tommy Fleetwood, England;67-68-70-65;—;270
Michael Lorenzo-Vera, France;63-69-69-70;—;271
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland;64-74-65-73;—;276
Danny Willett, England;69-72-67-69;—;277
Sergio Garcia, Spain;71-73-67-67;—;278
Tom Lewis, Endland;67-70-73-68;—;278
Thomas Pieters, Belgium;70-68-68-72;—;278
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England;71-71-68-69;—;279
Jason Scrivener, Australia;71-72-72-65;—;280
Andy Sullivan, England;70-74-67-69;—;280
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa;71-67-70-73;—;281
Shane Lowry, Ireland;73-68-70-70;—;281
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland;71-74-68-69;—;282
Paul Waring, England;71-77-68-66;—;282
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden;68-71-68-76;—;283
Guido Migliozzi, Italy;73-70-68-72;—;283
Jorge Campillo, Spain;73-72-69-70;—;284
Paul Casey, England;73-73-66-72;—;284