Golf scores for Nov. 25
agate

The RSM Classic

Sunday

At Sea Island Golf Club

St. Simons Island, Ga.

Purse: $6.6 million

s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70

p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72

Final

Last two rounds played on the Seaside Course

x-won on second playoff hole

x-Tyler Duncan (500), $1,188,000;67p-61s-70-65;—;263

Webb Simpson (300), $719,400;65p-68s-63-67;—;263

Sebastian Munoz (190), $455,400;67p-63s-66-68;—;264

Brendon Todd (135), $323,400;66s-66p-62-72;—;266

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (100), $244,200;64s-68p-66-69;—;267

Henrik Norlander (100), $244,200;67s-65p-67-68;—;267

Scottie Scheffler (100), $244,200;70p-66s-63-68;—;267

Denny McCarthy (83), $199,650;71p-62s-68-67;—;268

D.J. Trahan (83), $199,650;67s-63p-67-71;—;268

Will Gordon, $160,050;68p-65s-70-66;—;269

Alex Noren (68), $160,050;68s-65p-67-69;—;269

Brian Stuard (68), $160,050;70s-66p-66-67;—;269

Vaughn Taylor (68), $160,050;68p-67s-65-69;—;269

Scott Brown (52), $110,550;65s-67p-68-70;—;270

Brian Harman (52), $110,550;67p-66s-66-71;—;270

Keith Mitchell (52), $110,550;70s-66p-66-68;—;270

Matthew NeSmith (52), $110,550;68s-67p-68-67;—;270

J.T. Poston (52), $110,550;66s-70p-68-66;—;270

Nick Watney (52), $110,550;67s-67p-66-70;—;270

Ricky Barnes (43), $80,850;68s-63p-67-73;—;271

Russell Knox (43), $80,850;71s-67p-64-69;—;271

Cameron Tringale (43), $80,850;64s-71p-71-65;—;271

Ryan Armour (34), $57,420;70p-65s-68-69;—;272

Jim Furyk (34), $57,420;69s-69p-68-66;—;272

Fabian Gomez (34), $57,420;68p-63s-69-72;—;272

Talor Gooch (34), $57,420;69p-68s-65-70;—;272

Doc Redman (34), $57,420;66s-67p-66-73;—;272

Chase Seiffert (34), $57,420;68s-69p-66-69;—;272

Davis Thompson;68s-70p-68-66;—;272

LPGA

CME Group Tour Championship

Sunday

At Ritz Carlton Golf Resort/Tiburon Golf Club

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Final

Sei Young Kim, $1,500,000;65-67-68-70;—;270

Charley Hull, $480,000;72-67-66-66;—;271

Danielle Kang, $269,637;69-70-68-65;—;272

Nelly Korda, $269,637;67-68-66-71;—;272

Brooke M. Henderson, $176,570;68-67-71-67;—;273

Lexi Thompson, $119,683;70-67-70-68;—;275

Jessica Korda, $119,683;70-67-69-69;—;275

Su Oh, $119,683;69-67-70-69;—;275

Brittany Altomare, $82,790;69-72-69-66;—;276

So Yeon Ryu, $82,790;67-72-68-69;—;276

Ally McDonald, $59,613;74-66-70-67;—;277

Marina Alex, $59,613;68-70-72-67;—;277

Georgia Hall, $59,613;67-71-71-68;—;277

Ariya Jutanugarn, $59,613;76-66-66-69;—;277

Jeongeun Lee6, $59,613;72-67-69-69;—;277

Jin Young Ko, $59,613;71-69-66-71;—;277

Caroline Masson, $59,613;68-66-70-73;—;277

Katherine Kirk, $46,289;72-69-70-67;—;278

Bronte Law, $46,289;69-70-68-71;—;278

Inbee Park, $42,234;72-73-66-68;—;279

Mi Jung Hur, $42,234;70-68-69-72;—;279

Yu Liu, $42,234;71-66-70-72;—;279

European PGA

DP World Tour Championship

Sunday

At Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,677; Par: 72

Final

Jon Rahm, Spain;66-69-66-68;—;269

Tommy Fleetwood, England;67-68-70-65;—;270

Michael Lorenzo-Vera, France;63-69-69-70;—;271

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland;64-74-65-73;—;276

Danny Willett, England;69-72-67-69;—;277

Sergio Garcia, Spain;71-73-67-67;—;278

Tom Lewis, Endland;67-70-73-68;—;278

Thomas Pieters, Belgium;70-68-68-72;—;278

Matthew Fitzpatrick, England;71-71-68-69;—;279

Jason Scrivener, Australia;71-72-72-65;—;280

Andy Sullivan, England;70-74-67-69;—;280

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa;71-67-70-73;—;281

Shane Lowry, Ireland;73-68-70-70;—;281

Robert MacIntyre, Scotland;71-74-68-69;—;282

Paul Waring, England;71-77-68-66;—;282

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden;68-71-68-76;—;283

Guido Migliozzi, Italy;73-70-68-72;—;283

Jorge Campillo, Spain;73-72-69-70;—;284

Paul Casey, England;73-73-66-72;—;284

