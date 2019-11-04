Invesco QQQ Championship
Sunday
At Sherwood Country Club
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,006; Par 72
Final
x-Won on first playoff hole
x-Colin Montgomerie, $305,000;69-70-63;—;202
Bernhard Langer, $180,000;70-65-67;—;202
Retief Goosen, $131,900;68-66-69;—;203
Tommy Tolles, $131,900;68-69-66;—;203
Billy Andrade, $84,333;70-71-64;—;205
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $84,333;66-70-69;—;205
Ken Tanigawa, $84,333;72-68-65;—;205
Fred Couples, $60,000;70-65-72;—;207
Scott Parel, $60,000;70-66-71;—;207
Doug Garwood, $50,000;70-70-68;—;208
Jerry Kelly, $50,000;72-70-66;—;208
Gene Sauers, $50,000;67-71-70;—;208
Tim Petrovic, $46,000;72-68-69;—;209
Chris DiMarco, $44,000;68-72-70;—;210
Ken Duke, $31,667;69-71-71;—;211
David McKenzie, $31,667;69-73-69;—;211
Mark O'Meara, $31,667;70-72-69;—;211
Kenny Perry, $31,667;72-70-69;—;211
Wes Short, Jr., $31,667;72-70-69;—;211
Jeff Sluman, $31,667;70-70-71;—;211
Woody Austin, $31,667;66-73-72;—;211
Joe Durant, $31,667;71-69-71;—;211
Steve Flesch, $31,667;71-68-72;—;211
Tom Gillis, $20,500;67-72-73;—;212
Tom Lehman, $20,500;73-70-69;—;212
Bart Bryant, $17,400;70-75-68;—;213
Brandt Jobe, $17,400;70-69-74;—;213
Corey Pavin, $17,400;73-67-73;—;213
David Toms, $17,400;74-71-68;—;213
Kirk Triplett, $17,400;68-78-67;—;213
Doug Barron, $12,925;73-71-70;—;214
Paul Broadhurst, $12,925;72-72-70;—;214
Glen Day, $12,925;70-75-69;—;214
David Frost, $12,925;73-72-69;—;214
Kent Jones, $12,925;73-68-73;—;214
Jeff Maggert, $12,925;71-70-73;—;214
Rocco Mediate, $12,925;71-71-72;—;214
Duffy Waldorf, $12,925;69-73-72;—;214
John Daly, $10,000;78-70-67;—;215
Paul Goydos, $10,000;71-75-69;—;215
Jay Haas, $10,000;73-73-69;—;215
Vijay Singh, $10,000;73-74-68;—;215
Tom Byrum, $8,800;75-73-68;—;216
Scott McCarron, $8,800;70-69-77;—;216
Stephen Ames, $8,000;71-76-70;—;217
Lee Janzen, $8,000;75-73-69;—;217
Marco Dawson, $7,400;70-75-74;—;219
Darren Clarke, $7,000;77-71-73;—;221
Olin Browne, $6,600;69-78-75;—;222
Tom Pernice Jr., $6,200;75-76-74;—;225
