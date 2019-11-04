Invesco QQQ Championship

Sunday

At Sherwood Country Club

Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,006; Par 72

Final

x-Won on first playoff hole

x-Colin Montgomerie, $305,000;69-70-63;—;202

Bernhard Langer, $180,000;70-65-67;—;202

Retief Goosen, $131,900;68-66-69;—;203

Tommy Tolles, $131,900;68-69-66;—;203

Billy Andrade, $84,333;70-71-64;—;205

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $84,333;66-70-69;—;205

Ken Tanigawa, $84,333;72-68-65;—;205

Fred Couples, $60,000;70-65-72;—;207

Scott Parel, $60,000;70-66-71;—;207

Doug Garwood, $50,000;70-70-68;—;208

Jerry Kelly, $50,000;72-70-66;—;208

Gene Sauers, $50,000;67-71-70;—;208

Tim Petrovic, $46,000;72-68-69;—;209

Chris DiMarco, $44,000;68-72-70;—;210

Ken Duke, $31,667;69-71-71;—;211

David McKenzie, $31,667;69-73-69;—;211

Mark O'Meara, $31,667;70-72-69;—;211

Kenny Perry, $31,667;72-70-69;—;211

Wes Short, Jr., $31,667;72-70-69;—;211

Jeff Sluman, $31,667;70-70-71;—;211

Woody Austin, $31,667;66-73-72;—;211

Joe Durant, $31,667;71-69-71;—;211

Steve Flesch, $31,667;71-68-72;—;211

Tom Gillis, $20,500;67-72-73;—;212

Tom Lehman, $20,500;73-70-69;—;212

Bart Bryant, $17,400;70-75-68;—;213

Brandt Jobe, $17,400;70-69-74;—;213

Corey Pavin, $17,400;73-67-73;—;213

David Toms, $17,400;74-71-68;—;213

Kirk Triplett, $17,400;68-78-67;—;213

Doug Barron, $12,925;73-71-70;—;214

Paul Broadhurst, $12,925;72-72-70;—;214

Glen Day, $12,925;70-75-69;—;214

David Frost, $12,925;73-72-69;—;214

Kent Jones, $12,925;73-68-73;—;214

Jeff Maggert, $12,925;71-70-73;—;214

Rocco Mediate, $12,925;71-71-72;—;214

Duffy Waldorf, $12,925;69-73-72;—;214

John Daly, $10,000;78-70-67;—;215

Paul Goydos, $10,000;71-75-69;—;215

Jay Haas, $10,000;73-73-69;—;215

Vijay Singh, $10,000;73-74-68;—;215

Tom Byrum, $8,800;75-73-68;—;216

Scott McCarron, $8,800;70-69-77;—;216

Stephen Ames, $8,000;71-76-70;—;217

Lee Janzen, $8,000;75-73-69;—;217

Marco Dawson, $7,400;70-75-74;—;219

Darren Clarke, $7,000;77-71-73;—;221

Olin Browne, $6,600;69-78-75;—;222

Tom Pernice Jr., $6,200;75-76-74;—;225

