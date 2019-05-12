BYRON NELSON

At Trinity Forest GC

Dallas

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,371; Par 71

Final scores

Sung Kang (500), $1,422,000;65-61-68-67;—;261

Matt Every (245), $695,200;65-65-67-66;—;263

Scott Piercy (245), $695,200;67-69-63-64;—;263

Brooks Koepka (135), $379,200;65-66-68-65;—;264

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (93), $267,810;69-68-66-64;—;267

Tyler Duncan (93), $267,810;64-66-70-67;—;267

Matt Jones (93), $267,810;65-70-65-67;—;267

Rory Sabbatini (93), $267,810;67-65-68-67;—;267

Peter Uihlein (93), $267,810;69-71-63-64;—;267

Justin Harding, $205,400;66-73-64-65;—;268

Sebastian Munoz (73), $205,400;69-66-65-68;—;268

Doug Ghim, $154,840;69-66-66-68;—;269

Padraig Harrington (58), $154,840;69-69-66-65;—;269

Nicholas Lindheim (58), $154,840;70-69-62-68;—;269

Carlos Ortiz (58), $154,840;69-69-66-65;—;269

Pat Perez (58), $154,840;67-71-67-64;—;269

Kramer Hickok (49), $118,500;65-73-66-66;—;270

Stephan Jaeger (49), $118,500;69-66-67-68;—;270

Vaughn Taylor (49), $118,500;69-67-68-66;—;270

Jonas Blixt (43), $95,327;65-70-70-66;—;271

Henrik Stenson (43), $95,327;67-69-66-69;—;271

Shawn Stefani (43), $95,327;65-72-64-70;—;271

Daniel Berger (35), $68,335;66-72-66-68;—;272

Hideki Matsuyama (35), $68,335;67-70-68-67;—;272

Denny McCarthy (35), $68,335;63-77-65-67;—;272

Thomas Pieters, $68,335;70-66-69-67;—;272

Brady Schnell (35), $68,335;72-67-64-69;—;272

Cameron Tringale (35), $68,335;69-69-69-65;—;272

Joey Garber (26), $50,231;68-69-66-70;—;273

Morgan Hoffmann (26), $50,231;70-68-65-70;—;273

Nate Lashley (26), $50,231;67-73-67-66;—;273

Davis Riley, $50,231;68-69-66-70;—;273

Jordan Spieth (26), $50,231;68-67-67-71;—;273

Sepp Straka (26), $50,231;69-71-68-65;—;273

Kevin Na (18), $36,488;69-68-67-70;—;274

Alex Noren (18), $36,488;70-68-67-69;—;274

C.T. Pan (18), $36,488;66-70-69-69;—;274

Scottie Scheffler, $36,488;67-69-69-69;—;274

Cameron Davis (18), $36,488;67-69-70-68;—;274

Russell Henley (18), $36,488;71-67-69-67;—;274

Martin Laird (18), $36,488;67-66-70-71;—;274

Zack Sucher (18), $36,488;67-68-68-71;—;274

Bud Cauley (10), $23,084;70-69-64-72;—;275

Roberto Diaz (10), $23,084;66-67-69-73;—;275

Harris English (10), $23,084;68-71-68-68;—;275

Beau Hossler (10), $23,084;67-66-70-72;—;275

Russell Knox (10), $23,084;68-69-68-70;—;275

David Lingmerth (10), $23,084;71-68-65-71;—;275

Curtis Luck (10), $23,084;71-67-66-71;—;275

Ryan Palmer (10), $23,084;68-69-71-67;—;275

Johnson Wagner (10), $23,084;72-68-67-68;—;275

Aaron Wise (10), $23,084;69-69-66-71;—;275

Michael Thompson (6), $18,117;66-68-71-71;—;276

Kevin Tway (6), $18,117;70-66-70-70;—;276

Rafa Cabrera Bello (6), $18,117;70-70-67-69;—;276

Bill Haas (6), $18,117;68-70-69-69;—;276

Brandon Harkins (6), $18,117;68-72-69-67;—;276

Troy Merritt (6), $18,117;65-74-68-69;—;276

Abraham Ancer (5), $17,301;69-71-69-68;—;277

Keith Mitchell (5), $17,301;66-73-66-72;—;277

J.J. Spaun (5), $17,301;66-70-72-69;—;277

Brian Stuard (5), $17,301;67-72-70-68;—;277

Daniel Chopra (4), $16,669;72-67-69-70;—;278

Branden Grace (4), $16,669;69-70-66-73;—;278

Patrick Reed (4), $16,669;70-68-67-73;—;278

Seth Reeves (4), $16,669;66-70-70-72;—;278

Dylan Frittelli (4), $16,195;68-72-69-70;—;279

Tom Hoge (4), $16,195;64-75-70-70;—;279

Brian Gay (3), $15,800;68-72-69-71;—;280

Ryan Moore (3), $15,800;69-70-68-73;—;280

Ollie Schniederjans (3), $15,800;68-69-70-73;—;280

