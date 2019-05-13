Regions Tradition
At Greystone G&C
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,277; Par: 72
Final scores
Steve Stricker, $360,000;68-64-70-68;—;270
Billy Andrade, $176,000;68-67-69-72;—;276
Paul Goydos, $176,000;70-67-69-70;—;276
David Toms, $176,000;67-67-70-72;—;276
Tom Byrum, $115,200;71-69-66-71;—;277
Paul Broadhurst, $77,760;73-66-68-72;—;279
Lee Janzen, $77,760;74-66-71-68;—;279
Bernhard Langer, $77,760;69-67-68-75;—;279
Jeff Maggert, $77,760;69-73-71-66;—;279
Willie Wood, $77,760;69-71-70-69;—;279
Brandt Jobe, $57,600;71-69-69-71;—;280
Steve Flesch, $47,400;75-70-68-68;—;281
Jerry Kelly, $47,400;71-70-69-71;—;281
Rocco Mediate, $47,400;74-68-71-68;—;281
Ian Woosnam, $47,400;72-71-70-68;—;281
Woody Austin, $35,080;74-74-67-67;—;282
Glen Day, $35,080;64-72-73-73;—;282
Tom Lehman, $35,080;73-69-71-69;—;282
Shaun Micheel, $35,080;73-68-71-70;—;282
Scott Parel, $35,080;71-66-70-75;—;282
Kirk Triplett, $35,080;73-67-74-68;—;282
Stephen Ames, $25,248;71-71-67-74;—;283
Olin Browne, $25,248;71-73-72-67;—;283
Dan Forsman, $25,248;71-70-72-70;—;283
David Frost, $25,248;73-68-72-70;—;283
Retief Goosen, $25,248;74-67-71-71;—;283
Michael Bradley, $20,880;71-68-71-74;—;284
Darren Clarke, $20,880;72-71-71-70;—;284
Steve Jones, $20,880;68-73-70-73;—;284
Marco Dawson, $18,080;71-69-74-71;—;285
Joe Durant, $18,080;74-69-69-73;—;285
Joey Sindelar, $18,080;74-66-71-74;—;285
Tommy Armour III, $15,480;76-65-71-74;—;286
Gary Hallberg, $15,480;73-65-73-75;—;286
Kent Jones, $15,480;72-68-73-73;—;286
Billy Mayfair, $15,480;72-68-77-69;—;286
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $13,440;68-70-77-72;—;287
Kevin Sutherland, $13,440;73-72-68-74;—;287
David McKenzie, $12,000;79-67-72-70;—;288
Jose Maria Olazabal, $12,000;71-72-73-72;—;288
Corey Pavin, $12,000;73-70-73-72;—;288
Esteban Toledo, $12,000;72-72-69-75;—;288
Bart Bryant, $9,600;74-73-71-71;—;289
Mike Goodes, $9,600;70-72-73-74;—;289
Spike McRoy, $9,600;73-73-71-72;—;289
Vijay Singh, $9,600;72-75-73-69;—;289
Jeff Sluman, $9,600;73-73-69-74;—;289
Duffy Waldorf, $9,600;72-72-71-74;—;289
Scott Hoch, $7,440;73-71-73-73;—;290
John Huston, $7,440;75-73-73-69;—;290
Wes Short, Jr., $7,440;75-72-72-71;—;290
Gene Sauers, $6,480;72-74-70-75;—;291
Russ Cochran, $5,640;75-73-70-74;—;292
Fred Funk, $5,640;72-71-75-74;—;292
Doug Garwood, $5,640;74-70-74-74;—;292
Mark McNulty, $5,640;78-70-73-71;—;292
Mark Calcavecchia, $4,320;77-71-74-71;—;293
Paul Lawrie, $4,320;76-73-72-72;—;293
Len Mattiace, $4,320;76-74-73-70;—;293
Tom Pernice Jr., $4,320;79-69-73-72;—;293
Tim Petrovic, $4,320;75-70-71-77;—;293
Ken Tanigawa, $4,320;75-69-72-77;—;293
Tommy Tolles, $4,320;72-75-73-73;—;293
Jerry Pate, $3,360;70-74-76-74;—;294
Chris DiMarco, $3,120;75-73-76-71;—;295
Scott McCarron, $2,760;73-74-72-77;—;296
Fran Quinn, $2,760;75-73-73-75;—;296
Carlos Franco, $2,400;76-70-72-79;—;297
Steve Pate, $2,256;78-72-73-75;—;298
Jerry Smith, $2,112;80-71-77-71;—;299
Bob Gilder, $1,968;78-74-75-78;—;305
