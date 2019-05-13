Regions Tradition

At Greystone G&C

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,277; Par: 72

Final scores

Steve Stricker, $360,000;68-64-70-68;—;270

Billy Andrade, $176,000;68-67-69-72;—;276

Paul Goydos, $176,000;70-67-69-70;—;276

David Toms, $176,000;67-67-70-72;—;276

Tom Byrum, $115,200;71-69-66-71;—;277

Paul Broadhurst, $77,760;73-66-68-72;—;279

Lee Janzen, $77,760;74-66-71-68;—;279

Bernhard Langer, $77,760;69-67-68-75;—;279

Jeff Maggert, $77,760;69-73-71-66;—;279

Willie Wood, $77,760;69-71-70-69;—;279

Brandt Jobe, $57,600;71-69-69-71;—;280

Steve Flesch, $47,400;75-70-68-68;—;281

Jerry Kelly, $47,400;71-70-69-71;—;281

Rocco Mediate, $47,400;74-68-71-68;—;281

Ian Woosnam, $47,400;72-71-70-68;—;281

Woody Austin, $35,080;74-74-67-67;—;282

Glen Day, $35,080;64-72-73-73;—;282

Tom Lehman, $35,080;73-69-71-69;—;282

Shaun Micheel, $35,080;73-68-71-70;—;282

Scott Parel, $35,080;71-66-70-75;—;282

Kirk Triplett, $35,080;73-67-74-68;—;282

Stephen Ames, $25,248;71-71-67-74;—;283

Olin Browne, $25,248;71-73-72-67;—;283

Dan Forsman, $25,248;71-70-72-70;—;283

David Frost, $25,248;73-68-72-70;—;283

Retief Goosen, $25,248;74-67-71-71;—;283

Michael Bradley, $20,880;71-68-71-74;—;284

Darren Clarke, $20,880;72-71-71-70;—;284

Steve Jones, $20,880;68-73-70-73;—;284

Marco Dawson, $18,080;71-69-74-71;—;285

Joe Durant, $18,080;74-69-69-73;—;285

Joey Sindelar, $18,080;74-66-71-74;—;285

Tommy Armour III, $15,480;76-65-71-74;—;286

Gary Hallberg, $15,480;73-65-73-75;—;286

Kent Jones, $15,480;72-68-73-73;—;286

Billy Mayfair, $15,480;72-68-77-69;—;286

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $13,440;68-70-77-72;—;287

Kevin Sutherland, $13,440;73-72-68-74;—;287

David McKenzie, $12,000;79-67-72-70;—;288

Jose Maria Olazabal, $12,000;71-72-73-72;—;288

Corey Pavin, $12,000;73-70-73-72;—;288

Esteban Toledo, $12,000;72-72-69-75;—;288

Bart Bryant, $9,600;74-73-71-71;—;289

Mike Goodes, $9,600;70-72-73-74;—;289

Spike McRoy, $9,600;73-73-71-72;—;289

Vijay Singh, $9,600;72-75-73-69;—;289

Jeff Sluman, $9,600;73-73-69-74;—;289

Duffy Waldorf, $9,600;72-72-71-74;—;289

Scott Hoch, $7,440;73-71-73-73;—;290

John Huston, $7,440;75-73-73-69;—;290

Wes Short, Jr., $7,440;75-72-72-71;—;290

Gene Sauers, $6,480;72-74-70-75;—;291

Russ Cochran, $5,640;75-73-70-74;—;292

Fred Funk, $5,640;72-71-75-74;—;292

Doug Garwood, $5,640;74-70-74-74;—;292

Mark McNulty, $5,640;78-70-73-71;—;292

Mark Calcavecchia, $4,320;77-71-74-71;—;293

Paul Lawrie, $4,320;76-73-72-72;—;293

Len Mattiace, $4,320;76-74-73-70;—;293

Tom Pernice Jr., $4,320;79-69-73-72;—;293

Tim Petrovic, $4,320;75-70-71-77;—;293

Ken Tanigawa, $4,320;75-69-72-77;—;293

Tommy Tolles, $4,320;72-75-73-73;—;293

Jerry Pate, $3,360;70-74-76-74;—;294

Chris DiMarco, $3,120;75-73-76-71;—;295

Scott McCarron, $2,760;73-74-72-77;—;296

Fran Quinn, $2,760;75-73-73-75;—;296

Carlos Franco, $2,400;76-70-72-79;—;297

Steve Pate, $2,256;78-72-73-75;—;298

Jerry Smith, $2,112;80-71-77-71;—;299

Bob Gilder, $1,968;78-74-75-78;—;305

