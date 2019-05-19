PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
At Bethpage Black
Farmingdale, N.Y.
Purse: $11 million
Yardage: 7,459; Par: 70
Final scores
Brooks Koepka (600), $1,980,000;63-65-70-74;—;272
Dustin Johnson (330), $1,188,000;69-67-69-69;—;274
Patrick Cantlay (160), $575,500;69-70-68-71;—;278
Jordan Spieth (160), $575,500;69-66-72-71;—;278
Matt Wallace, $575,500;69-67-70-72;—;278
Luke List (110), $380,000;68-68-69-74;—;279
Sung Kang (100), $343,650;68-70-70-72;—;280
Matt Kuchar (80), $264,395;70-70-72-69;—;281
Shane Lowry (80), $264,395;75-69-68-69;—;281
Rory McIlroy (80), $264,395;72-71-69-69;—;281
Erik van Rooyen, $264,395;70-68-70-73;—;281
Adam Scott (80), $264,395;71-64-72-74;—;281
Gary Woodland (80), $264,395;70-70-73-68;—;281
Jazz Janewattananond, $191,665;70-68-67-77;—;282
Chez Reavie (63), $191,665;68-71-71-72;—;282
Abraham Ancer (53), $143,100;73-70-69-71;—;283
Lucas Bjerregaard, $143,100;71-69-70-73;—;283
Lucas Glover (53), $143,100;72-69-69-73;—;283
Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $143,100;68-71-75-69;—;283
Hideki Matsuyama (53), $143,100;70-68-68-77;—;283
Xander Schauffele (53), $143,100;70-69-68-76;—;283
Brandt Snedeker (53), $143,100;74-67-73-69;—;283
Jason Day (39), $91,000;69-74-69-72;—;284
Emiliano Grillo (39), $91,000;76-67-70-71;—;284
Billy Horschel (39), $91,000;70-72-71-71;—;284
Jason Kokrak (39), $91,000;73-70-71-70;—;284
Thomas Pieters, $91,000;74-70-71-69;—;284
Jimmy Walker (39), $91,000;70-70-71-73;—;284
Keegan Bradley (28), $65,000;70-70-73-72;—;285
Sam Burns (28), $65,000;70-72-69-74;—;285
Paul Casey (28), $65,000;70-71-75-69;—;285
Adam Hadwin (28), $65,000;72-70-70-73;—;285
Graeme McDowell (28), $65,000;70-72-73-70;—;285
Justin Rose (28), $65,000;70-67-73-75;—;285
Webb Simpson (28), $65,000;72-69-72-72;—;285
Rickie Fowler (20), $48,200;69-69-71-77;—;286
Beau Hossler (20), $48,200;72-69-77-68;—;286
Danny Lee (20), $48,200;64-74-71-77;—;286
Haotong Li, $48,200;73-69-70-74;—;286
Harold Varner III (20), $48,200;71-67-67-81;—;286
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (14), $36,036;76-68-68-75;—;287
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $36,036;75-65-76-71;—;287
Charles Howell III (14), $36,036;72-67-73-75;—;287
Adam Long (14), $36,036;73-70-69-75;—;287
Scott Piercy (14), $36,036;72-67-72-76;—;287
Danny Willett (14), $36,036;71-70-69-77;—;287
Aaron Wise (14), $36,036;70-71-71-75;—;287
Bronson Burgoon (9), $26,250;73-66-74-75;—;288
Tommy Fleetwood (9), $26,250;67-71-72-78;—;288
Tyrrell Hatton (9), $26,250;71-69-72-76;—;288
Kelly Kraft (9), $26,250;71-65-78-74;—;288
Francesco Molinari (9), $26,250;72-68-73-75;—;288
Henrik Stenson (9), $26,250;74-68-75-71;—;288
Cameron Champ (7), $22,850;72-71-73-73;—;289
Justin Harding, $22,850;74-70-73-72;—;289
Charley Hoffman (7), $22,850;73-69-75-72;—;289
Zach Johnson (7), $22,850;71-69-73-76;—;289
Alex Noren (7), $22,850;73-69-74-73;—;289
J.J. Spaun (7), $22,850;72-72-70-75;—;289
Ross Fisher, $21,300;74-67-77-72;—;290
Rob Labritz, $21,300;75-69-74-72;—;290
Louis Oosthuizen (5), $21,300;70-68-73-79;—;290
J.T. Poston (5), $21,300;77-67-71-75;—;290
Corey Conners (4), $20,200;72-72-76-71;—;291
Tony Finau (4), $20,200;70-73-69-79;—;291
Max Homa (4), $20,200;70-71-79-71;—;291
Kurt Kitayama, $20,200;74-68-77-72;—;291
Joost Luiten, $20,200;72-72-77-70;—;291
Thorbjorn Olesen, $20,200;73-70-71-77;—;291
Cameron Smith (4), $20,200;73-70-74-74;—;291
Daniel Berger (3), $19,250;70-66-78-78;—;292
Rafa Cabrera Bello (3), $19,250;75-69-74-74;—;292
Joel Dahmen (3), $19,250;70-72-71-79;—;292
Lucas Herbert, $19,250;74-70-73-75;—;292
David Lipsky, $19,250;70-74-77-71;—;292
Phil Mickelson (3), $19,250;69-71-76-76;—;292
Kevin Tway (3), $18,900;73-70-76-74;—;293
Pat Perez (2), $18,750;68-73-76-77;—;294
Andrew Putnam (2), $18,750;74-70-75-75;—;294
Rich Beem (2), $18,550;75-69-82-69;—;295
Ryan Vermeer, $18,550;70-74-72-79;—;295
Marty Jertson, $18,400;72-69-79-79;—;299
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.