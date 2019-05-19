PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

At Bethpage Black

Farmingdale, N.Y.

Purse: $11 million

Yardage: 7,459; Par: 70

Final scores

Brooks Koepka (600), $1,980,000;63-65-70-74;—;272

Dustin Johnson (330), $1,188,000;69-67-69-69;—;274

Patrick Cantlay (160), $575,500;69-70-68-71;—;278

Jordan Spieth (160), $575,500;69-66-72-71;—;278

Matt Wallace, $575,500;69-67-70-72;—;278

Luke List (110), $380,000;68-68-69-74;—;279

Sung Kang (100), $343,650;68-70-70-72;—;280

Matt Kuchar (80), $264,395;70-70-72-69;—;281

Shane Lowry (80), $264,395;75-69-68-69;—;281

Rory McIlroy (80), $264,395;72-71-69-69;—;281

Erik van Rooyen, $264,395;70-68-70-73;—;281

Adam Scott (80), $264,395;71-64-72-74;—;281

Gary Woodland (80), $264,395;70-70-73-68;—;281

Jazz Janewattananond, $191,665;70-68-67-77;—;282

Chez Reavie (63), $191,665;68-71-71-72;—;282

Abraham Ancer (53), $143,100;73-70-69-71;—;283

Lucas Bjerregaard, $143,100;71-69-70-73;—;283

Lucas Glover (53), $143,100;72-69-69-73;—;283

Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $143,100;68-71-75-69;—;283

Hideki Matsuyama (53), $143,100;70-68-68-77;—;283

Xander Schauffele (53), $143,100;70-69-68-76;—;283

Brandt Snedeker (53), $143,100;74-67-73-69;—;283

Jason Day (39), $91,000;69-74-69-72;—;284

Emiliano Grillo (39), $91,000;76-67-70-71;—;284

Billy Horschel (39), $91,000;70-72-71-71;—;284

Jason Kokrak (39), $91,000;73-70-71-70;—;284

Thomas Pieters, $91,000;74-70-71-69;—;284

Jimmy Walker (39), $91,000;70-70-71-73;—;284

Keegan Bradley (28), $65,000;70-70-73-72;—;285

Sam Burns (28), $65,000;70-72-69-74;—;285

Paul Casey (28), $65,000;70-71-75-69;—;285

Adam Hadwin (28), $65,000;72-70-70-73;—;285

Graeme McDowell (28), $65,000;70-72-73-70;—;285

Justin Rose (28), $65,000;70-67-73-75;—;285

Webb Simpson (28), $65,000;72-69-72-72;—;285

Rickie Fowler (20), $48,200;69-69-71-77;—;286

Beau Hossler (20), $48,200;72-69-77-68;—;286

Danny Lee (20), $48,200;64-74-71-77;—;286

Haotong Li, $48,200;73-69-70-74;—;286

Harold Varner III (20), $48,200;71-67-67-81;—;286

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (14), $36,036;76-68-68-75;—;287

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $36,036;75-65-76-71;—;287

Charles Howell III (14), $36,036;72-67-73-75;—;287

Adam Long (14), $36,036;73-70-69-75;—;287

Scott Piercy (14), $36,036;72-67-72-76;—;287

Danny Willett (14), $36,036;71-70-69-77;—;287

Aaron Wise (14), $36,036;70-71-71-75;—;287

Bronson Burgoon (9), $26,250;73-66-74-75;—;288

Tommy Fleetwood (9), $26,250;67-71-72-78;—;288

Tyrrell Hatton (9), $26,250;71-69-72-76;—;288

Kelly Kraft (9), $26,250;71-65-78-74;—;288

Francesco Molinari (9), $26,250;72-68-73-75;—;288

Henrik Stenson (9), $26,250;74-68-75-71;—;288

Cameron Champ (7), $22,850;72-71-73-73;—;289

Justin Harding, $22,850;74-70-73-72;—;289

Charley Hoffman (7), $22,850;73-69-75-72;—;289

Zach Johnson (7), $22,850;71-69-73-76;—;289

Alex Noren (7), $22,850;73-69-74-73;—;289

J.J. Spaun (7), $22,850;72-72-70-75;—;289

Ross Fisher, $21,300;74-67-77-72;—;290

Rob Labritz, $21,300;75-69-74-72;—;290

Louis Oosthuizen (5), $21,300;70-68-73-79;—;290

J.T. Poston (5), $21,300;77-67-71-75;—;290

Corey Conners (4), $20,200;72-72-76-71;—;291

Tony Finau (4), $20,200;70-73-69-79;—;291

Max Homa (4), $20,200;70-71-79-71;—;291

Kurt Kitayama, $20,200;74-68-77-72;—;291

Joost Luiten, $20,200;72-72-77-70;—;291

Thorbjorn Olesen, $20,200;73-70-71-77;—;291

Cameron Smith (4), $20,200;73-70-74-74;—;291

Daniel Berger (3), $19,250;70-66-78-78;—;292

Rafa Cabrera Bello (3), $19,250;75-69-74-74;—;292

Joel Dahmen (3), $19,250;70-72-71-79;—;292

Lucas Herbert, $19,250;74-70-73-75;—;292

David Lipsky, $19,250;70-74-77-71;—;292

Phil Mickelson (3), $19,250;69-71-76-76;—;292

Kevin Tway (3), $18,900;73-70-76-74;—;293

Pat Perez (2), $18,750;68-73-76-77;—;294

Andrew Putnam (2), $18,750;74-70-75-75;—;294

Rich Beem (2), $18,550;75-69-82-69;—;295

Ryan Vermeer, $18,550;70-74-72-79;—;295

Marty Jertson, $18,400;72-69-79-79;—;299

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments