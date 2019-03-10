ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL

At Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,454; Par 72

Final scores

Francesco Molinari (500), $1,638,000;69-70-73-64;—;276

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $982,800;70-70-67-71;—;278

Rafa Cabrera Bello (145), $473,200;65-75-70-69;—;279

Tommy Fleetwood (145), $473,200;69-66-76-68;—;279

Sungjae Im (145), $473,200;71-69-71-68;—;279

Sung Kang (89), $294,613;69-72-71-68;—;280

Rory McIlroy (89), $294,613;72-70-66-72;—;280

Keith Mitchell (89), $294,613;71-68-75-66;—;280

Matt Wallace, $294,613;71-69-69-71;—;280

Byeong Hun An (65), $209,300;72-72-69-68;—;281

Lucas Glover (65), $209,300;70-71-71-69;—;281

Jason Kokrak (65), $209,300;70-73-68-70;—;281

Luke List (65), $209,300;70-72-68-71;—;281

Adam Long (65), $209,300;74-71-69-67;—;281

Charles Howell III (54), $159,250;74-67-69-72;—;282

Chris Kirk (54), $159,250;71-73-66-72;—;282

Ryan Blaum (46), $123,153;73-72-70-68;—;283

Brendan Steele (46), $123,153;70-71-72-70;—;283

Aaron Baddeley (46), $123,153;70-70-69-74;—;283

Chesson Hadley (46), $123,153;71-71-71-70;—;283

Henrik Stenson (46), $123,153;77-66-69-71;—;283

Bubba Watson (46), $123,153;68-72-71-72;—;283

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (35), $78,715;71-70-72-71;—;284

Kevin Kisner (35), $78,715;70-69-70-75;—;284

Marc Leishman (35), $78,715;72-70-72-70;—;284

Ian Poulter (35), $78,715;73-68-73-70;—;284

Roger Sloan (35), $78,715;70-69-74-71;—;284

Jhonattan Vegas (35), $78,715;69-70-75-70;—;284

Tyrrell Hatton (27), $60,515;70-75-66-74;—;285

Carlos Ortiz (27), $60,515;72-71-70-72;—;285

Adam Schenk (27), $60,515;70-73-71-71;—;285

Hudson Swafford (27), $60,515;70-74-73-68;—;285

Adam Hadwin (20), $47,060;70-75-68-73;—;286

Sam Horsfield, $47,060;74-69-74-69;—;286

Martin Kaymer (20), $47,060;72-69-70-75;—;286

Hideki Matsuyama (20), $47,060;72-70-71-73;—;286

Ryan Moore (20), $47,060;71-72-73-70;—;286

Sam Ryder (20), $47,060;74-69-74-69;—;286

Johnson Wagner (20), $47,060;71-72-72-71;—;286

Rickie Fowler (14), $35,490;74-71-71-71;—;287

Zach Johnson (14), $35,490;70-71-76-70;—;287

Hunter Mahan (14), $35,490;76-69-74-68;—;287

Scott Stallings (14), $35,490;69-74-73-71;—;287

Aaron Wise (14), $35,490;72-70-74-71;—;287

Viktor Hovland, $0;74-70-73-70;—;287

Keegan Bradley (10), $27,391;67-68-75-78;—;288

Bryson DeChambeau (10), $27,391;75-70-74-69;—;288

Joaquin Niemann (10), $27,391;71-71-76-70;—;288

Patrick Rodgers (10), $27,391;68-73-73-74;—;288

Billy Horschel (8), $22,705;68-71-73-77;—;289

Pat Perez (8), $22,705;69-73-72-75;—;289

Patrick Reed (8), $22,705;70-70-76-73;—;289

Brandt Snedeker (8), $22,705;73-71-74-71;—;289

Sam Burns (6), $21,173;76-69-73-72;—;290

Scott Piercy (6), $21,173;74-70-70-76;—;290

Graeme McDowell (6), $21,173;68-75-69-78;—;290

Eddie Pepperell, $20,748;72-68-79-72;—;291

Beau Hossler (5), $20,202;76-66-73-77;—;292

D.A. Points (5), $20,202;72-71-74-75;—;292

Kevin Streelman (5), $20,202;70-72-71-79;—;292

Steve Stricker (5), $20,202;75-69-76-72;—;292

Jimmy Walker (5), $20,202;70-71-81-70;—;292

Justin Rose (4), $19,474;71-70-77-75;—;293

Sam Saunders (4), $19,474;73-68-74-78;—;293

J.J. Spaun (4), $19,474;71-70-75-77;—;293

J.T. Poston (4), $19,019;71-72-73-78;—;294

Martin Trainer (4), $19,019;70-71-79-74;—;294

Harris English (3), $18,746;76-69-72-78;—;295

Tim Herron (3), $18,473;72-70-76-78;—;296

Anirban Lahiri (3), $18,473;74-69-80-73;—;296

Champions

HOAG CLASSIC

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,584; Par 71

Final scores

x-Won on second playoff hole

x-Kirk Triplett, $270,000;70-65-68;—;203

Woody Austin, $158,400;68-67-68;—;203

Jeff Maggert, $118,800;76-63-65;—;204

Scott McCarron, $118,800;64-72-68;—;204

Steve Flesch, $74,400;69-67-69;—;205

Paul Goydos, $74,400;69-68-68;—;205

Fran Quinn, $74,400;64-67-74;—;205

Doug Garwood, $54,000;66-71-69;—;206

Lee Janzen, $54,000;71-70-65;—;206

Paul Broadhurst, $41,400;71-69-67;—;207

Fred Couples, $41,400;68-70-69;—;207

David McKenzie, $41,400;68-66-73;—;207

Scott Verplank, $41,400;73-64-70;—;207

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $34,200;69-68-71;—;208

Billy Andrade, $25,660;67-74-68;—;209

Marco Dawson, $25,660;71-71-67;—;209

Bob Estes, $25,660;71-69-69;—;209

Billy Mayfair, $25,660;70-68-71;—;209

Mark O'Meara, $25,660;71-73-65;—;209

Corey Pavin, $25,660;67-71-71;—;209

Ken Tanigawa, $25,660;69-74-66;—;209

Esteban Toledo, $25,660;70-65-74;—;209

David Toms, $25,660;67-67-75;—;209

Kevin Baker, $16,088;71-68-71;—;210

Tom Byrum, $16,088;70-69-71;—;210

Glen Day, $16,088;70-70-70;—;210

Brandt Jobe, $16,088;73-67-70;—;210

Rocco Mediate, $16,088;69-72-69;—;210

Scott Parel, $16,088;70-69-71;—;210

Tom Pernice Jr., $16,088;70-68-72;—;210

Kenny Perry, $16,088;75-67-68;—;210

Michael Allen, $11,138;74-68-69;—;211

Stephen Ames, $11,138;75-69-67;—;211

Russ Cochran, $11,138;71-71-69;—;211

Jerry Kelly, $11,138;70-71-70;—;211

Jose Maria Olazabal, $11,138;73-69-69;—;211

Jesper Parnevik, $11,138;70-69-72;—;211

Gene Sauers, $11,138;71-66-74;—;211

Jeff Sluman, $11,138;70-71-70;—;211

Chris DiMarco, $8,100;75-69-68;—;212

Carlos Franco, $8,100;68-72-72;—;212

Kent Jones, $8,100;70-75-67;—;212

Steve Jones, $8,100;72-71-69;—;212

Tom Lehman, $8,100;69-68-75;—;212

Jerry Smith, $8,100;71-69-72;—;212

Kevin Sutherland, $8,100;73-68-71;—;212

Tommy Armour III, $5,580;71-69-73;—;213

Darren Clarke, $5,580;75-72-66;—;213

Cliff Kresge, $5,580;71-72-70;—;213

Steve Pate, $5,580;69-71-73;—;213

Tim Petrovic, $5,580;69-70-74;—;213

Joey Sindelar, $5,580;71-71-71;—;213

Duffy Waldorf, $5,580;70-70-73;—;213

Bart Bryant, $3,870;71-71-72;—;214

Joe Durant, $3,870;74-71-69;—;214

Gibby Gilbert III, $3,870;75-70-69;—;214

Wes Short, Jr., $3,870;73-71-70;—;214

Tommy Tolles, $3,870;70-71-73;—;214

Willie Wood, $3,870;72-69-73;—;214

Scott Hoch, $3,150;76-72-67;—;215

Sam Randolph, $3,150;73-71-71;—;215

Greg Kraft, $2,790;76-73-68;—;217

Loren Roberts, $2,790;72-75-70;—;217

Mark Brooks, $2,250;72-71-75;—;218

Olin Browne, $2,250;76-72-70;—;218

Mark Calcavecchia, $2,250;71-72-75;—;218

Sandy Lyle, $2,250;76-69-73;—;218

Skip Kendall, $1,800;73-74-72;—;219

John Cook, $1,692;77-70-75;—;222

David Frost, $1,584;74-77-73;—;224

Steve Jurgensen, $1,476;80-74-73;—;227

Tom Kite, $1,314;78-76-76;—;230

Bob May, $1,314;77-71-82;—;230

Bob Gilder, $1,188;82-73-78;—;233

