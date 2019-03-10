ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL
At Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,454; Par 72
Final scores
Francesco Molinari (500), $1,638,000;69-70-73-64;—;276
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $982,800;70-70-67-71;—;278
Rafa Cabrera Bello (145), $473,200;65-75-70-69;—;279
Tommy Fleetwood (145), $473,200;69-66-76-68;—;279
Sungjae Im (145), $473,200;71-69-71-68;—;279
Sung Kang (89), $294,613;69-72-71-68;—;280
Rory McIlroy (89), $294,613;72-70-66-72;—;280
Keith Mitchell (89), $294,613;71-68-75-66;—;280
Matt Wallace, $294,613;71-69-69-71;—;280
Byeong Hun An (65), $209,300;72-72-69-68;—;281
Lucas Glover (65), $209,300;70-71-71-69;—;281
Jason Kokrak (65), $209,300;70-73-68-70;—;281
Luke List (65), $209,300;70-72-68-71;—;281
Adam Long (65), $209,300;74-71-69-67;—;281
Charles Howell III (54), $159,250;74-67-69-72;—;282
Chris Kirk (54), $159,250;71-73-66-72;—;282
Ryan Blaum (46), $123,153;73-72-70-68;—;283
Brendan Steele (46), $123,153;70-71-72-70;—;283
Aaron Baddeley (46), $123,153;70-70-69-74;—;283
Chesson Hadley (46), $123,153;71-71-71-70;—;283
Henrik Stenson (46), $123,153;77-66-69-71;—;283
Bubba Watson (46), $123,153;68-72-71-72;—;283
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (35), $78,715;71-70-72-71;—;284
Kevin Kisner (35), $78,715;70-69-70-75;—;284
Marc Leishman (35), $78,715;72-70-72-70;—;284
Ian Poulter (35), $78,715;73-68-73-70;—;284
Roger Sloan (35), $78,715;70-69-74-71;—;284
Jhonattan Vegas (35), $78,715;69-70-75-70;—;284
Tyrrell Hatton (27), $60,515;70-75-66-74;—;285
Carlos Ortiz (27), $60,515;72-71-70-72;—;285
Adam Schenk (27), $60,515;70-73-71-71;—;285
Hudson Swafford (27), $60,515;70-74-73-68;—;285
Adam Hadwin (20), $47,060;70-75-68-73;—;286
Sam Horsfield, $47,060;74-69-74-69;—;286
Martin Kaymer (20), $47,060;72-69-70-75;—;286
Hideki Matsuyama (20), $47,060;72-70-71-73;—;286
Ryan Moore (20), $47,060;71-72-73-70;—;286
Sam Ryder (20), $47,060;74-69-74-69;—;286
Johnson Wagner (20), $47,060;71-72-72-71;—;286
Rickie Fowler (14), $35,490;74-71-71-71;—;287
Zach Johnson (14), $35,490;70-71-76-70;—;287
Hunter Mahan (14), $35,490;76-69-74-68;—;287
Scott Stallings (14), $35,490;69-74-73-71;—;287
Aaron Wise (14), $35,490;72-70-74-71;—;287
Viktor Hovland, $0;74-70-73-70;—;287
Keegan Bradley (10), $27,391;67-68-75-78;—;288
Bryson DeChambeau (10), $27,391;75-70-74-69;—;288
Joaquin Niemann (10), $27,391;71-71-76-70;—;288
Patrick Rodgers (10), $27,391;68-73-73-74;—;288
Billy Horschel (8), $22,705;68-71-73-77;—;289
Pat Perez (8), $22,705;69-73-72-75;—;289
Patrick Reed (8), $22,705;70-70-76-73;—;289
Brandt Snedeker (8), $22,705;73-71-74-71;—;289
Sam Burns (6), $21,173;76-69-73-72;—;290
Scott Piercy (6), $21,173;74-70-70-76;—;290
Graeme McDowell (6), $21,173;68-75-69-78;—;290
Eddie Pepperell, $20,748;72-68-79-72;—;291
Beau Hossler (5), $20,202;76-66-73-77;—;292
D.A. Points (5), $20,202;72-71-74-75;—;292
Kevin Streelman (5), $20,202;70-72-71-79;—;292
Steve Stricker (5), $20,202;75-69-76-72;—;292
Jimmy Walker (5), $20,202;70-71-81-70;—;292
Justin Rose (4), $19,474;71-70-77-75;—;293
Sam Saunders (4), $19,474;73-68-74-78;—;293
J.J. Spaun (4), $19,474;71-70-75-77;—;293
J.T. Poston (4), $19,019;71-72-73-78;—;294
Martin Trainer (4), $19,019;70-71-79-74;—;294
Harris English (3), $18,746;76-69-72-78;—;295
Tim Herron (3), $18,473;72-70-76-78;—;296
Anirban Lahiri (3), $18,473;74-69-80-73;—;296
Champions
HOAG CLASSIC
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,584; Par 71
Final scores
x-Won on second playoff hole
x-Kirk Triplett, $270,000;70-65-68;—;203
Woody Austin, $158,400;68-67-68;—;203
Jeff Maggert, $118,800;76-63-65;—;204
Scott McCarron, $118,800;64-72-68;—;204
Steve Flesch, $74,400;69-67-69;—;205
Paul Goydos, $74,400;69-68-68;—;205
Fran Quinn, $74,400;64-67-74;—;205
Doug Garwood, $54,000;66-71-69;—;206
Lee Janzen, $54,000;71-70-65;—;206
Paul Broadhurst, $41,400;71-69-67;—;207
Fred Couples, $41,400;68-70-69;—;207
David McKenzie, $41,400;68-66-73;—;207
Scott Verplank, $41,400;73-64-70;—;207
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $34,200;69-68-71;—;208
Billy Andrade, $25,660;67-74-68;—;209
Marco Dawson, $25,660;71-71-67;—;209
Bob Estes, $25,660;71-69-69;—;209
Billy Mayfair, $25,660;70-68-71;—;209
Mark O'Meara, $25,660;71-73-65;—;209
Corey Pavin, $25,660;67-71-71;—;209
Ken Tanigawa, $25,660;69-74-66;—;209
Esteban Toledo, $25,660;70-65-74;—;209
David Toms, $25,660;67-67-75;—;209
Kevin Baker, $16,088;71-68-71;—;210
Tom Byrum, $16,088;70-69-71;—;210
Glen Day, $16,088;70-70-70;—;210
Brandt Jobe, $16,088;73-67-70;—;210
Rocco Mediate, $16,088;69-72-69;—;210
Scott Parel, $16,088;70-69-71;—;210
Tom Pernice Jr., $16,088;70-68-72;—;210
Kenny Perry, $16,088;75-67-68;—;210
Michael Allen, $11,138;74-68-69;—;211
Stephen Ames, $11,138;75-69-67;—;211
Russ Cochran, $11,138;71-71-69;—;211
Jerry Kelly, $11,138;70-71-70;—;211
Jose Maria Olazabal, $11,138;73-69-69;—;211
Jesper Parnevik, $11,138;70-69-72;—;211
Gene Sauers, $11,138;71-66-74;—;211
Jeff Sluman, $11,138;70-71-70;—;211
Chris DiMarco, $8,100;75-69-68;—;212
Carlos Franco, $8,100;68-72-72;—;212
Kent Jones, $8,100;70-75-67;—;212
Steve Jones, $8,100;72-71-69;—;212
Tom Lehman, $8,100;69-68-75;—;212
Jerry Smith, $8,100;71-69-72;—;212
Kevin Sutherland, $8,100;73-68-71;—;212
Tommy Armour III, $5,580;71-69-73;—;213
Darren Clarke, $5,580;75-72-66;—;213
Cliff Kresge, $5,580;71-72-70;—;213
Steve Pate, $5,580;69-71-73;—;213
Tim Petrovic, $5,580;69-70-74;—;213
Joey Sindelar, $5,580;71-71-71;—;213
Duffy Waldorf, $5,580;70-70-73;—;213
Bart Bryant, $3,870;71-71-72;—;214
Joe Durant, $3,870;74-71-69;—;214
Gibby Gilbert III, $3,870;75-70-69;—;214
Wes Short, Jr., $3,870;73-71-70;—;214
Tommy Tolles, $3,870;70-71-73;—;214
Willie Wood, $3,870;72-69-73;—;214
Scott Hoch, $3,150;76-72-67;—;215
Sam Randolph, $3,150;73-71-71;—;215
Greg Kraft, $2,790;76-73-68;—;217
Loren Roberts, $2,790;72-75-70;—;217
Mark Brooks, $2,250;72-71-75;—;218
Olin Browne, $2,250;76-72-70;—;218
Mark Calcavecchia, $2,250;71-72-75;—;218
Sandy Lyle, $2,250;76-69-73;—;218
Skip Kendall, $1,800;73-74-72;—;219
John Cook, $1,692;77-70-75;—;222
David Frost, $1,584;74-77-73;—;224
Steve Jurgensen, $1,476;80-74-73;—;227
Tom Kite, $1,314;78-76-76;—;230
Bob May, $1,314;77-71-82;—;230
Bob Gilder, $1,188;82-73-78;—;233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.