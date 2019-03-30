WGC-DELL MATCH PLAY
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Fourth-round scores
(Seedings in parentheses)
Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Marc Leishman (17), Australia, 2 and 1.
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 6 and 5.
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Paul Casey (10), England, 5 and 4.
Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Justin Rose (2), England, 2 up.
Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, 3 and 2.
Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, 2 and 1.
Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, 4 and 3.
Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Branden Grace (40), South Africa, 1 up.
BC-GLF--Dominican Republic Scores,0224
PGA Tour-Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Scores
CORALES PUNTACANA RESORT & CLUB
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
Third-round leaders
Graeme McDowell;73-64-64;—;201
Chris Stroud;70-68-64;—;202
Sungjae Im;67-67-69;—;203
Aaron Baddeley;68-67-68;—;203
Mackenzie Hughes;69-70-66;—;205
Sepp Straka;68-70-67;—;205
Kelly Kraft;70-67-68;—;205
Paul Dunne;66-69-70;—;205
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;71-68-67;—;206
George McNeill;70-65-71;—;206
Jonas Blixt;71-65-70;—;206
Jonathan Byrd;68-67-71;—;206
Julian Etulain;72-69-66;—;207
Ben Crane;70-69-68;—;207
Brady Schnell;68-70-69;—;207
Jhonattan Vegas;69-69-69;—;207
Ben Silverman;70-68-69;—;207
Seth Reeves;69-71-68;—;208
Seungsu Han;71-68-69;—;208
Peter Uihlein;73-68-67;—;208
Kramer Hickok;71-68-69;—;208
David Hearn;72-70-66;—;208
Jim Knous;70-68-70;—;208
David Lipsky;71-71-66;—;208
Grayson Murray;69-69-70;—;208
Adam Schenk;71-68-70;—;209
D.J. Trahan;69-72-68;—;209
Brendon Todd;70-71-68;—;209
Denny McCarthy;69-69-71;—;209
Joel Dahmen;66-71-72;—;209
Roberto Diaz;68-74-67;—;209
Martin Piller;70-72-67;—;209
Champions
RAPISCAN SYSTEMS CLASSIC
At Fallen Oak
Biloxi, Miss.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Second-round leaders
Kevin Sutherland;65-69;—;134
Marco Dawson;65-72;—;137
Billy Andrade;71-68;—;139
Fred Couples;69-70;—;139
Mike Goodes;72-68;—;140
Duffy Waldorf;71-69;—;140
Tom Byrum;68-72;—;140
Scott Parel;68-72;—;140
Colin Montgomerie;70-71;—;141
Vijay Singh;69-72;—;141
Kent Jones;69-72;—;141
Jeff Sluman;68-73;—;141
Joe Durant;72-70;—;142
Gene Sauers;72-70;—;142
Billy Mayfair;71-71;—;142
Brandt Jobe;71-71;—;142
John Daly;71-71;—;142
Steve Stricker;73-70;—;143
Bernhard Langer;71-72;—;143
Wes Short, Jr.;70-73;—;143
Michael Allen;71-72;—;143
Tommy Armour III;68-75;—;143
Cliff Kresge;71-73;—;144
Ken Tanigawa;73-71;—;144
Olin Browne;71-73;—;144
Tom Gillis;73-71;—;144
Kenny Perry;71-73;—;144
Mark O'Meara;71-73;—;144
Jeff Maggert;72-73;—;145
Rocco Mediate;72-73;—;145
Dudley Hart;73-72;—;145
Paul Broadhurst;71-74;—;145
Stephen Ames;71-74;—;145
Woody Austin;71-74;—;145
Tim Petrovic;70-75;—;145
Gibby Gilbert III;69-76;—;145
Darren Clarke;72-74;—;146
Steve Jones;72-74;—;146
Bob May;72-74;—;146
Tom Lehman;72-74;—;146
Joey Sindelar;71-75;—;146
Lee Janzen;71-75;—;146
John Inman;73-73;—;146
Scott Hoch;69-77;—;146
Jerry Kelly;72-75;—;147
Steve Flesch;72-75;—;147
Scott McCarron;72-75;—;147
Dan Forsman;74-73;—;147
Bart Bryant;75-72;—;147
Doug Garwood;74-74;—;148
Paul Goydos;71-77;—;148
Ken Duke;75-73;—;148
Fran Quinn;73-76;—;149
Glen Day;74-75;—;149
Skip Kendall;74-75;—;149
Larry Nelson;73-77;—;150
Stephen Leaney;73-77;—;150
John Huston;76-74;—;150
Jesper Parnevik;77-73;—;150
Chris DiMarco;74-77;—;151
Shaun Micheel;74-77;—;151
David McKenzie;77-74;—;151
Tom Pernice Jr.;78-73;—;151
Larry Mize;73-79;—;152
Scott Verplank;71-81;—;152
Russ Cochran;74-78;—;152
David Frost;78-74;—;152
Corey Pavin;80-72;—;152
