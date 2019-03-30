WGC-DELL MATCH PLAY

At Austin Country Club

Austin, Texas

Purse: $10.25 million

Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

Fourth-round scores

(Seedings in parentheses)

Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Marc Leishman (17), Australia, 2 and 1.

Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 6 and 5.

Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Paul Casey (10), England, 5 and 4.

Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Justin Rose (2), England, 2 up.

Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, 3 and 2.

Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, 4 and 3.

Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Branden Grace (40), South Africa, 1 up.

BC-GLF--Dominican Republic Scores,0224

PGA Tour-Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Scores

CORALES PUNTACANA RESORT & CLUB

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

At Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72

Third-round leaders

Graeme McDowell;73-64-64;—;201

Chris Stroud;70-68-64;—;202

Sungjae Im;67-67-69;—;203

Aaron Baddeley;68-67-68;—;203

Mackenzie Hughes;69-70-66;—;205

Sepp Straka;68-70-67;—;205

Kelly Kraft;70-67-68;—;205

Paul Dunne;66-69-70;—;205

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;71-68-67;—;206

George McNeill;70-65-71;—;206

Jonas Blixt;71-65-70;—;206

Jonathan Byrd;68-67-71;—;206

Julian Etulain;72-69-66;—;207

Ben Crane;70-69-68;—;207

Brady Schnell;68-70-69;—;207

Jhonattan Vegas;69-69-69;—;207

Ben Silverman;70-68-69;—;207

Seth Reeves;69-71-68;—;208

Seungsu Han;71-68-69;—;208

Peter Uihlein;73-68-67;—;208

Kramer Hickok;71-68-69;—;208

David Hearn;72-70-66;—;208

Jim Knous;70-68-70;—;208

David Lipsky;71-71-66;—;208

Grayson Murray;69-69-70;—;208

Adam Schenk;71-68-70;—;209

D.J. Trahan;69-72-68;—;209

Brendon Todd;70-71-68;—;209

Denny McCarthy;69-69-71;—;209

Joel Dahmen;66-71-72;—;209

Roberto Diaz;68-74-67;—;209

Martin Piller;70-72-67;—;209

Champions

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS CLASSIC

At Fallen Oak

Biloxi, Miss.

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72

Second-round leaders

Kevin Sutherland;65-69;—;134

Marco Dawson;65-72;—;137

Billy Andrade;71-68;—;139

Fred Couples;69-70;—;139

Mike Goodes;72-68;—;140

Duffy Waldorf;71-69;—;140

Tom Byrum;68-72;—;140

Scott Parel;68-72;—;140

Colin Montgomerie;70-71;—;141

Vijay Singh;69-72;—;141

Kent Jones;69-72;—;141

Jeff Sluman;68-73;—;141

Joe Durant;72-70;—;142

Gene Sauers;72-70;—;142

Billy Mayfair;71-71;—;142

Brandt Jobe;71-71;—;142

John Daly;71-71;—;142

Steve Stricker;73-70;—;143

Bernhard Langer;71-72;—;143

Wes Short, Jr.;70-73;—;143

Michael Allen;71-72;—;143

Tommy Armour III;68-75;—;143

Cliff Kresge;71-73;—;144

Ken Tanigawa;73-71;—;144

Olin Browne;71-73;—;144

Tom Gillis;73-71;—;144

Kenny Perry;71-73;—;144

Mark O'Meara;71-73;—;144

Jeff Maggert;72-73;—;145

Rocco Mediate;72-73;—;145

Dudley Hart;73-72;—;145

Paul Broadhurst;71-74;—;145

Stephen Ames;71-74;—;145

Woody Austin;71-74;—;145

Tim Petrovic;70-75;—;145

Gibby Gilbert III;69-76;—;145

Darren Clarke;72-74;—;146

Steve Jones;72-74;—;146

Bob May;72-74;—;146

Tom Lehman;72-74;—;146

Joey Sindelar;71-75;—;146

Lee Janzen;71-75;—;146

John Inman;73-73;—;146

Scott Hoch;69-77;—;146

Jerry Kelly;72-75;—;147

Steve Flesch;72-75;—;147

Scott McCarron;72-75;—;147

Dan Forsman;74-73;—;147

Bart Bryant;75-72;—;147

Doug Garwood;74-74;—;148

Paul Goydos;71-77;—;148

Ken Duke;75-73;—;148

Fran Quinn;73-76;—;149

Glen Day;74-75;—;149

Skip Kendall;74-75;—;149

Larry Nelson;73-77;—;150

Stephen Leaney;73-77;—;150

John Huston;76-74;—;150

Jesper Parnevik;77-73;—;150

Chris DiMarco;74-77;—;151

Shaun Micheel;74-77;—;151

David McKenzie;77-74;—;151

Tom Pernice Jr.;78-73;—;151

Larry Mize;73-79;—;152

Scott Verplank;71-81;—;152

Russ Cochran;74-78;—;152

David Frost;78-74;—;152

Corey Pavin;80-72;—;152

