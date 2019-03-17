PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
At TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course)
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $12.5 million
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72
Final scores
Rory McIlroy (600), $2,250,000;67-65-70-70;—;272
Jim Furyk (330), $1,350,000;71-64-71-67;—;273
Eddie Pepperell, $725,000;72-68-68-66;—;274
Jhonattan Vegas (180), $725,000;72-69-67-66;—;274
Tommy Fleetwood (110), $456,250;65-67-70-73;—;275
Dustin Johnson (110), $456,250;69-68-69-69;—;275
Brandt Snedeker (110), $456,250;69-72-65-69;—;275
Jason Day (85), $350,000;70-66-68-72;—;276
Brian Harman (85), $350,000;66-69-71-70;—;276
Hideki Matsuyama (85), $350,000;71-72-66-67;—;276
Justin Rose (85), $350,000;74-66-68-68;—;276
Abraham Ancer (66), $253,125;69-66-70-72;—;277
Joel Dahmen (66), $253,125;69-71-67-70;—;277
Jon Rahm (66), $253,125;69-68-64-76;—;277
Adam Scott (66), $253,125;70-69-68-70;—;277
Keegan Bradley (56), $193,750;65-73-68-72;—;278
Ollie Schniederjans (56), $193,750;71-70-65-72;—;278
Webb Simpson (56), $193,750;70-70-70-68;—;278
Nick Taylor (56), $193,750;73-69-69-67;—;278
Bryson DeChambeau (50), $156,250;70-69-69-71;—;279
Ryan Moore (50), $156,250;67-74-69-69;—;279
Tony Finau (43), $125,000;69-71-68-72;—;280
Sergio Garcia (43), $125,000;69-70-74-67;—;280
Kevin Kisner (43), $125,000;68-68-71-73;—;280
J.T. Poston (43), $125,000;68-69-73-70;—;280
Byeong Hun An (36), $94,375;66-71-73-71;—;281
Emiliano Grillo (36), $94,375;70-72-73-66;—;281
Billy Horschel (36), $94,375;69-70-73-69;—;281
Matt Kuchar (36), $94,375;69-70-72-70;—;281
Lucas Bjerregaard, $77,625;70-70-70-72;—;282
Tom Hoge (28), $77,625;69-71-70-72;—;282
Matt Wallace, $77,625;69-73-70-70;—;282
Gary Woodland (28), $77,625;72-69-73-68;—;282
Tiger Woods (28), $77,625;70-71-72-69;—;282
Brice Garnett (21), $60,313;71-69-73-70;—;283
Charles Howell III (21), $60,313;69-70-75-69;—;283
Russell Knox (21), $60,313;70-68-73-72;—;283
Seamus Power (21), $60,313;74-67-73-69;—;283
Rory Sabbatini (21), $60,313;68-69-74-72;—;283
Justin Thomas (21), $60,313;71-72-70-70;—;283
Corey Conners (14), $45,000;72-70-68-74;—;284
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $45,000;70-71-72-71;—;284
Denny McCarthy (14), $45,000;69-72-72-71;—;284
Thorbjorn Olesen, $45,000;70-69-76-69;—;284
Vaughn Taylor (14), $45,000;67-70-71-76;—;284
Martin Trainer (14), $45,000;73-69-72-70;—;284
Bud Cauley (9), $31,389;69-70-76-70;—;285
Rickie Fowler (9), $31,389;74-67-68-76;—;285
Sung Kang (9), $31,389;73-66-74-72;—;285
Jason Kokrak (9), $31,389;73-68-74-70;—;285
Kelly Kraft (9), $31,389;73-70-71-71;—;285
Andrew Landry (9), $31,389;73-68-73-71;—;285
Keith Mitchell (9), $31,389;71-65-75-74;—;285
Richy Werenski (9), $31,389;72-71-68-74;—;285
Patrick Reed (9), $31,389;69-69-69-78;—;285
Brian Gay (5), $27,250;76-67-68-75;—;286
Si Woo Kim (5), $27,250;73-68-72-73;—;286
Chris Kirk (5), $27,250;74-69-72-71;—;286
Brooks Koepka (5), $27,250;72-71-73-70;—;286
Luke List (5), $27,250;69-68-75-74;—;286
Francesco Molinari (5), $27,250;72-70-72-72;—;286
Louis Oosthuizen (5), $27,250;73-70-73-70;—;286
Scott Piercy (5), $27,250;74-68-72-72;—;286
Ian Poulter (5), $27,250;69-66-75-76;—;286
Cameron Smith (5), $27,250;72-70-73-71;—;286
Bubba Watson (5), $27,250;72-71-70-73;—;286
Daniel Berger (4), $25,500;75-68-70-74;—;287
Scott Langley (4), $25,500;69-72-75-71;—;287
Jimmy Walker (4), $25,500;75-68-73-71;—;287
Michael Thompson (3), $25,000;69-71-72-76;—;288
Martin Kaymer (3), $24,750;71-69-73-78;—;291
Branden Grace (3), $24,375;73-70-72-77;—;292
C.T. Pan (3), $24,375;72-70-74-76;—;292
Made cut; did not finish
Jason Dufner (3), $23,750;70-73-74;—;217
Tyler Duncan (3), $23,750;70-71-76;—;217
Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,750;70-71-76;—;217
Patrick Rodgers (3), $23,250;72-70-76;—;218
Kevin Na (2), $23,000;71-70-78;—;219
Patton Kizzire (2), $22,625;71-70-79;—;220
Adam Long (2), $22,625;71-72-77;—;220
