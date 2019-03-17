PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

At TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course)

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $12.5 million

Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72

Final scores

Rory McIlroy (600), $2,250,000;67-65-70-70;—;272

Jim Furyk (330), $1,350,000;71-64-71-67;—;273

Eddie Pepperell, $725,000;72-68-68-66;—;274

Jhonattan Vegas (180), $725,000;72-69-67-66;—;274

Tommy Fleetwood (110), $456,250;65-67-70-73;—;275

Dustin Johnson (110), $456,250;69-68-69-69;—;275

Brandt Snedeker (110), $456,250;69-72-65-69;—;275

Jason Day (85), $350,000;70-66-68-72;—;276

Brian Harman (85), $350,000;66-69-71-70;—;276

Hideki Matsuyama (85), $350,000;71-72-66-67;—;276

Justin Rose (85), $350,000;74-66-68-68;—;276

Abraham Ancer (66), $253,125;69-66-70-72;—;277

Joel Dahmen (66), $253,125;69-71-67-70;—;277

Jon Rahm (66), $253,125;69-68-64-76;—;277

Adam Scott (66), $253,125;70-69-68-70;—;277

Keegan Bradley (56), $193,750;65-73-68-72;—;278

Ollie Schniederjans (56), $193,750;71-70-65-72;—;278

Webb Simpson (56), $193,750;70-70-70-68;—;278

Nick Taylor (56), $193,750;73-69-69-67;—;278

Bryson DeChambeau (50), $156,250;70-69-69-71;—;279

Ryan Moore (50), $156,250;67-74-69-69;—;279

Tony Finau (43), $125,000;69-71-68-72;—;280

Sergio Garcia (43), $125,000;69-70-74-67;—;280

Kevin Kisner (43), $125,000;68-68-71-73;—;280

J.T. Poston (43), $125,000;68-69-73-70;—;280

Byeong Hun An (36), $94,375;66-71-73-71;—;281

Emiliano Grillo (36), $94,375;70-72-73-66;—;281

Billy Horschel (36), $94,375;69-70-73-69;—;281

Matt Kuchar (36), $94,375;69-70-72-70;—;281

Lucas Bjerregaard, $77,625;70-70-70-72;—;282

Tom Hoge (28), $77,625;69-71-70-72;—;282

Matt Wallace, $77,625;69-73-70-70;—;282

Gary Woodland (28), $77,625;72-69-73-68;—;282

Tiger Woods (28), $77,625;70-71-72-69;—;282

Brice Garnett (21), $60,313;71-69-73-70;—;283

Charles Howell III (21), $60,313;69-70-75-69;—;283

Russell Knox (21), $60,313;70-68-73-72;—;283

Seamus Power (21), $60,313;74-67-73-69;—;283

Rory Sabbatini (21), $60,313;68-69-74-72;—;283

Justin Thomas (21), $60,313;71-72-70-70;—;283

Corey Conners (14), $45,000;72-70-68-74;—;284

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $45,000;70-71-72-71;—;284

Denny McCarthy (14), $45,000;69-72-72-71;—;284

Thorbjorn Olesen, $45,000;70-69-76-69;—;284

Vaughn Taylor (14), $45,000;67-70-71-76;—;284

Martin Trainer (14), $45,000;73-69-72-70;—;284

Bud Cauley (9), $31,389;69-70-76-70;—;285

Rickie Fowler (9), $31,389;74-67-68-76;—;285

Sung Kang (9), $31,389;73-66-74-72;—;285

Jason Kokrak (9), $31,389;73-68-74-70;—;285

Kelly Kraft (9), $31,389;73-70-71-71;—;285

Andrew Landry (9), $31,389;73-68-73-71;—;285

Keith Mitchell (9), $31,389;71-65-75-74;—;285

Richy Werenski (9), $31,389;72-71-68-74;—;285

Patrick Reed (9), $31,389;69-69-69-78;—;285

Brian Gay (5), $27,250;76-67-68-75;—;286

Si Woo Kim (5), $27,250;73-68-72-73;—;286

Chris Kirk (5), $27,250;74-69-72-71;—;286

Brooks Koepka (5), $27,250;72-71-73-70;—;286

Luke List (5), $27,250;69-68-75-74;—;286

Francesco Molinari (5), $27,250;72-70-72-72;—;286

Louis Oosthuizen (5), $27,250;73-70-73-70;—;286

Scott Piercy (5), $27,250;74-68-72-72;—;286

Ian Poulter (5), $27,250;69-66-75-76;—;286

Cameron Smith (5), $27,250;72-70-73-71;—;286

Bubba Watson (5), $27,250;72-71-70-73;—;286

Daniel Berger (4), $25,500;75-68-70-74;—;287

Scott Langley (4), $25,500;69-72-75-71;—;287

Jimmy Walker (4), $25,500;75-68-73-71;—;287

Michael Thompson (3), $25,000;69-71-72-76;—;288

Martin Kaymer (3), $24,750;71-69-73-78;—;291

Branden Grace (3), $24,375;73-70-72-77;—;292

C.T. Pan (3), $24,375;72-70-74-76;—;292

Made cut; did not finish

Jason Dufner (3), $23,750;70-73-74;—;217

Tyler Duncan (3), $23,750;70-71-76;—;217

Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,750;70-71-76;—;217

Patrick Rodgers (3), $23,250;72-70-76;—;218

Kevin Na (2), $23,000;71-70-78;—;219

Patton Kizzire (2), $22,625;71-70-79;—;220

Adam Long (2), $22,625;71-72-77;—;220

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments