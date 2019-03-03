PGA

HONDA CLASSIC

At PGA National (Champions)

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $6.8 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Final leaders

Keith Mitchell (500), $1,224,000;68-66-70-67;—;271

Rickie Fowler (245), $598,400;67-72-66-67;—;272

Brooks Koepka (245), $598,400;67-69-70-66;—;272

Lucas Glover (123), $299,200;66-69-72-66;—;273

Ryan Palmer (123), $299,200;70-71-69-63;—;273

Vijay Singh (100), $244,800;70-69-65-70;—;274

Wyndham Clark (88), $219,300;69-67-67-72;—;275

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (88), $219,300;67-69-68-71;—;275

Jim Furyk (75), $183,600;69-72-68-67;—;276

Sergio Garcia (75), $183,600;67-70-70-69;—;276

Jason Kokrak (75), $183,600;69-71-68-68;—;276

Ryan Armour (59), $137,700;68-68-70-71;—;277

Lucas Bjerregaard, $137,700;70-68-72-67;—;277

Bud Cauley (59), $137,700;67-71-71-68;—;277

Harris English (59), $137,700;70-71-68-68;—;277

Billy Horschel (50), $105,400;67-71-73-67;—;278

Charl Schwartzel (50), $105,400;67-70-72-69;—;278

Michael Thompson (50), $105,400;71-69-66-72;—;278

Jhonattan Vegas (50), $105,400;64-73-69-72;—;278

Scott Brown (37), $64,736;70-70-70-69;—;279

Roberto Castro (37), $64,736;67-70-69-73;—;279

Ernie Els (37), $64,736;66-73-71-69;—;279

Brian Gay (37), $64,736;71-70-70-68;—;279

Talor Gooch (37), $64,736;71-68-72-68;—;279

Chesson Hadley (37), $64,736;68-70-73-68;—;279

Russell Henley (37), $64,736;69-72-70-68;—;279

Max Homa (37), $64,736;69-71-70-69;—;279

Brian Stuard (37), $64,736;69-70-72-68;—;279

Matt Wallace, $64,736;71-68-72-68;—;279

Kramer Hickok (24), $41,310;69-72-66-73;—;280

Patrick Rodgers (24), $41,310;68-71-72-69;—;280

Adam Schenk (24), $41,310;67-71-68-74;—;280

Roger Sloan (24), $41,310;71-71-66-72;—;280

Nick Taylor (24), $41,310;72-66-70-72;—;280

Justin Thomas (24), $41,310;68-74-67-71;—;280

Byeong Hun An (14), $25,346;74-68-70-69;—;281

Daniel Berger (14), $25,346;72-67-70-72;—;281

Jonas Blixt (14), $25,346;70-72-70-69;—;281

Julian Etulain (14), $25,346;67-70-74-70;—;281

Danny Lee (14), $25,346;69-67-75-70;—;281

Sebastian Munoz (14), $25,346;69-70-71-71;—;281

J.T. Poston (14), $25,346;73-68-69-71;—;281

Sam Saunders (14), $25,346;68-72-70-71;—;281

Ben Silverman (14), $25,346;66-71-75-69;—;281

Webb Simpson (14), $25,346;72-69-71-69;—;281

Matt Jones (14), $25,346;69-69-69-74;—;281

Peter Malnati (14), $25,346;69-68-71-73;—;281

Rory Sabbatini (14), $25,346;67-74-67-73;—;281

Cameron Tringale (14), $25,346;69-68-70-74;—;281

Gary Woodland (14), $25,346;72-70-66-73;—;281

Bill Haas (6), $15,827;69-70-69-74;—;282

Sungjae Im (6), $15,827;70-64-77-71;—;282

Sung Kang (6), $15,827;68-68-71-75;—;282

Russell Knox (6), $15,827;69-72-71-70;—;282

Trey Mullinax (6), $15,827;70-72-68-72;—;282

Harold Varner III (6), $15,827;72-69-67-74;—;282

Nick Watney (6), $15,827;71-67-71-73;—;282

Chase Wright (6), $15,827;72-68-72-70;—;282

Champions

COLOGUARD CLASSIC

At Omni Tucson National (Cataline)

Tucson, Ariz.

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 7,207; Par 73

Final leaders

Mark O'Meara, $255,000;66-70-66;—;202

Darren Clarke, $113,900;70-68-68;—;206

Scott McCarron, $113,900;67-70-69;—;206

Kirk Triplett, $113,900;68-69-69;—;206

Willie Wood, $113,900;66-71-69;—;206

Brandt Jobe, $57,800;68-71-69;—;208

Steve Stricker, $57,800;66-72-70;—;208

Kevin Sutherland, $57,800;73-67-68;—;208

David Toms, $57,800;71-70-67;—;208

Lee Janzen, $44,200;73-66-70;—;209

Scott Parel, $39,100;73-69-68;—;210

Kenny Perry, $39,100;65-73-72;—;210

Stephen Ames, $33,150;71-72-68;—;211

Colin Montgomerie, $33,150;70-72-69;—;211

Mark Calcavecchia, $27,234;72-72-68;—;212

Tom Lehman, $27,234;70-70-72;—;212

Billy Mayfair, $27,234;68-74-70;—;212

Tim Petrovic, $27,234;72-71-69;—;212

Duffy Waldorf, $27,234;71-73-68;—;212

Fred Couples, $20,485;73-70-70;—;213

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $20,485;66-75-72;—;213

Kent Jones, $20,485;72-71-70;—;213

Ken Tanigawa, $20,485;72-74-67;—;213

Tom Byrum, $17,000;68-75-71;—;214

Doug Garwood, $17,000;73-70-71;—;214

Gibby Gilbert III, $17,000;71-68-75;—;214

Bob Estes, $14,450;74-68-73;—;215

Dudley Hart, $14,450;71-70-74;—;215

Wes Short, Jr., $14,450;72-71-72;—;215

Jerry Smith, $14,450;72-73-70;—;215

Michael Allen, $12,495;74-73-69;—;216

Jerry Kelly, $12,495;70-74-72;—;216

Paul Broadhurst, $9,505;73-71-73;—;217

Bart Bryant, $9,505;71-74-72;—;217

Robert Gamez, $9,505;73-72-72;—;217

Tom Gillis, $9,505;76-68-73;—;217

Larry Mize, $9,505;74-70-73;—;217

John Riegger, $9,505;76-69-72;—;217

David Berganio, Jr., $9,505;71-71-75;—;217

Jeff Maggert, $9,505;66-76-75;—;217

Jose Maria Olazabal, $9,505;75-71-71;—;217

Gene Sauers, $9,505;76-70-71;—;217

Joey Sindelar, $9,505;69-72-76;—;217

Woody Austin, $6,970;70-75-73;—;218

Jeff Hart, $6,970;69-74-75;—;218

Jesper Parnevik, $6,970;72-72-74;—;218

Olin Browne, $5,440;72-70-77;—;219

Marco Dawson, $5,440;70-77-72;—;219

Joe Durant, $5,440;71-76-72;—;219

Scott Hoch, $5,440;75-75-69;—;219

Fran Quinn, $5,440;73-70-76;—;219

Jeff Sluman, $5,440;71-74-74;—;219

Billy Andrade, $3,910;71-77-72;—;220

Chris DiMarco, $3,910;78-71-71;—;220

Carlos Franco, $3,910;70-76-74;—;220

Tom Pernice Jr., $3,910;72-73-75;—;220

John Smoltz, $3,910;73-74-73;—;220

Paul Goydos, $3,400;76-71-74;—;221

Glen Day, $2,975;76-76-70;—;222

Greg Kraft, $2,975;72-76-74;—;222

Loren Roberts, $2,975;70-72-80;—;222

Scott Verplank, $2,975;74-75-73;—;222

LPGA

HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

At Sentosa GC (Tanjong Course)

Singapore

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72

Final leaders

Sung Hyun Park, $225,000;69-71-69-64;—;273

Minjee Lee, $143,696;68-71-67-69;—;275

Jin Young Ko, $92,440;69-73-66-69;—;277

Azahara Munoz, $92,440;71-68-69-69;—;277

Hyo Joo Kim, $59,005;70-71-67-70;—;278

Amy Olson, $59,005;68-69-71-70;—;278

Eun-Hee Ji, $44,450;71-71-67-70;—;279

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $36,977;69-70-68-73;—;280

Ariya Jutanugarn, $36,977;68-71-66-75;—;280

Nelly Korda, $31,862;74-70-69-69;—;282

Jeongeun Lee6, $27,613;70-74-73-66;—;283

Brittany Altomare, $27,613;74-71-68-70;—;283

Lydia Ko, $27,613;72-70-69-72;—;283

Inbee Park, $24,231;70-69-72-73;—;284

In Gee Chun, $21,084;70-71-75-69;—;285

Mi Hyang Lee, $21,084;74-73-67-71;—;285

Brooke M. Henderson, $21,084;75-71-67-72;—;285

Carlota Ciganda, $21,084;69-71-72-73;—;285

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments