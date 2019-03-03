PGA
HONDA CLASSIC
At PGA National (Champions)
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $6.8 million
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Final leaders
Keith Mitchell (500), $1,224,000;68-66-70-67;—;271
Rickie Fowler (245), $598,400;67-72-66-67;—;272
Brooks Koepka (245), $598,400;67-69-70-66;—;272
Lucas Glover (123), $299,200;66-69-72-66;—;273
Ryan Palmer (123), $299,200;70-71-69-63;—;273
Vijay Singh (100), $244,800;70-69-65-70;—;274
Wyndham Clark (88), $219,300;69-67-67-72;—;275
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (88), $219,300;67-69-68-71;—;275
Jim Furyk (75), $183,600;69-72-68-67;—;276
Sergio Garcia (75), $183,600;67-70-70-69;—;276
Jason Kokrak (75), $183,600;69-71-68-68;—;276
Ryan Armour (59), $137,700;68-68-70-71;—;277
Lucas Bjerregaard, $137,700;70-68-72-67;—;277
Bud Cauley (59), $137,700;67-71-71-68;—;277
Harris English (59), $137,700;70-71-68-68;—;277
Billy Horschel (50), $105,400;67-71-73-67;—;278
Charl Schwartzel (50), $105,400;67-70-72-69;—;278
Michael Thompson (50), $105,400;71-69-66-72;—;278
Jhonattan Vegas (50), $105,400;64-73-69-72;—;278
Scott Brown (37), $64,736;70-70-70-69;—;279
Roberto Castro (37), $64,736;67-70-69-73;—;279
Ernie Els (37), $64,736;66-73-71-69;—;279
Brian Gay (37), $64,736;71-70-70-68;—;279
Talor Gooch (37), $64,736;71-68-72-68;—;279
Chesson Hadley (37), $64,736;68-70-73-68;—;279
Russell Henley (37), $64,736;69-72-70-68;—;279
Max Homa (37), $64,736;69-71-70-69;—;279
Brian Stuard (37), $64,736;69-70-72-68;—;279
Matt Wallace, $64,736;71-68-72-68;—;279
Kramer Hickok (24), $41,310;69-72-66-73;—;280
Patrick Rodgers (24), $41,310;68-71-72-69;—;280
Adam Schenk (24), $41,310;67-71-68-74;—;280
Roger Sloan (24), $41,310;71-71-66-72;—;280
Nick Taylor (24), $41,310;72-66-70-72;—;280
Justin Thomas (24), $41,310;68-74-67-71;—;280
Byeong Hun An (14), $25,346;74-68-70-69;—;281
Daniel Berger (14), $25,346;72-67-70-72;—;281
Jonas Blixt (14), $25,346;70-72-70-69;—;281
Julian Etulain (14), $25,346;67-70-74-70;—;281
Danny Lee (14), $25,346;69-67-75-70;—;281
Sebastian Munoz (14), $25,346;69-70-71-71;—;281
J.T. Poston (14), $25,346;73-68-69-71;—;281
Sam Saunders (14), $25,346;68-72-70-71;—;281
Ben Silverman (14), $25,346;66-71-75-69;—;281
Webb Simpson (14), $25,346;72-69-71-69;—;281
Matt Jones (14), $25,346;69-69-69-74;—;281
Peter Malnati (14), $25,346;69-68-71-73;—;281
Rory Sabbatini (14), $25,346;67-74-67-73;—;281
Cameron Tringale (14), $25,346;69-68-70-74;—;281
Gary Woodland (14), $25,346;72-70-66-73;—;281
Bill Haas (6), $15,827;69-70-69-74;—;282
Sungjae Im (6), $15,827;70-64-77-71;—;282
Sung Kang (6), $15,827;68-68-71-75;—;282
Russell Knox (6), $15,827;69-72-71-70;—;282
Trey Mullinax (6), $15,827;70-72-68-72;—;282
Harold Varner III (6), $15,827;72-69-67-74;—;282
Nick Watney (6), $15,827;71-67-71-73;—;282
Chase Wright (6), $15,827;72-68-72-70;—;282
Champions
COLOGUARD CLASSIC
At Omni Tucson National (Cataline)
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,207; Par 73
Final leaders
Mark O'Meara, $255,000;66-70-66;—;202
Darren Clarke, $113,900;70-68-68;—;206
Scott McCarron, $113,900;67-70-69;—;206
Kirk Triplett, $113,900;68-69-69;—;206
Willie Wood, $113,900;66-71-69;—;206
Brandt Jobe, $57,800;68-71-69;—;208
Steve Stricker, $57,800;66-72-70;—;208
Kevin Sutherland, $57,800;73-67-68;—;208
David Toms, $57,800;71-70-67;—;208
Lee Janzen, $44,200;73-66-70;—;209
Scott Parel, $39,100;73-69-68;—;210
Kenny Perry, $39,100;65-73-72;—;210
Stephen Ames, $33,150;71-72-68;—;211
Colin Montgomerie, $33,150;70-72-69;—;211
Mark Calcavecchia, $27,234;72-72-68;—;212
Tom Lehman, $27,234;70-70-72;—;212
Billy Mayfair, $27,234;68-74-70;—;212
Tim Petrovic, $27,234;72-71-69;—;212
Duffy Waldorf, $27,234;71-73-68;—;212
Fred Couples, $20,485;73-70-70;—;213
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $20,485;66-75-72;—;213
Kent Jones, $20,485;72-71-70;—;213
Ken Tanigawa, $20,485;72-74-67;—;213
Tom Byrum, $17,000;68-75-71;—;214
Doug Garwood, $17,000;73-70-71;—;214
Gibby Gilbert III, $17,000;71-68-75;—;214
Bob Estes, $14,450;74-68-73;—;215
Dudley Hart, $14,450;71-70-74;—;215
Wes Short, Jr., $14,450;72-71-72;—;215
Jerry Smith, $14,450;72-73-70;—;215
Michael Allen, $12,495;74-73-69;—;216
Jerry Kelly, $12,495;70-74-72;—;216
Paul Broadhurst, $9,505;73-71-73;—;217
Bart Bryant, $9,505;71-74-72;—;217
Robert Gamez, $9,505;73-72-72;—;217
Tom Gillis, $9,505;76-68-73;—;217
Larry Mize, $9,505;74-70-73;—;217
John Riegger, $9,505;76-69-72;—;217
David Berganio, Jr., $9,505;71-71-75;—;217
Jeff Maggert, $9,505;66-76-75;—;217
Jose Maria Olazabal, $9,505;75-71-71;—;217
Gene Sauers, $9,505;76-70-71;—;217
Joey Sindelar, $9,505;69-72-76;—;217
Woody Austin, $6,970;70-75-73;—;218
Jeff Hart, $6,970;69-74-75;—;218
Jesper Parnevik, $6,970;72-72-74;—;218
Olin Browne, $5,440;72-70-77;—;219
Marco Dawson, $5,440;70-77-72;—;219
Joe Durant, $5,440;71-76-72;—;219
Scott Hoch, $5,440;75-75-69;—;219
Fran Quinn, $5,440;73-70-76;—;219
Jeff Sluman, $5,440;71-74-74;—;219
Billy Andrade, $3,910;71-77-72;—;220
Chris DiMarco, $3,910;78-71-71;—;220
Carlos Franco, $3,910;70-76-74;—;220
Tom Pernice Jr., $3,910;72-73-75;—;220
John Smoltz, $3,910;73-74-73;—;220
Paul Goydos, $3,400;76-71-74;—;221
Glen Day, $2,975;76-76-70;—;222
Greg Kraft, $2,975;72-76-74;—;222
Loren Roberts, $2,975;70-72-80;—;222
Scott Verplank, $2,975;74-75-73;—;222
LPGA
HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
At Sentosa GC (Tanjong Course)
Singapore
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,718; Par: 72
Final leaders
Sung Hyun Park, $225,000;69-71-69-64;—;273
Minjee Lee, $143,696;68-71-67-69;—;275
Jin Young Ko, $92,440;69-73-66-69;—;277
Azahara Munoz, $92,440;71-68-69-69;—;277
Hyo Joo Kim, $59,005;70-71-67-70;—;278
Amy Olson, $59,005;68-69-71-70;—;278
Eun-Hee Ji, $44,450;71-71-67-70;—;279
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $36,977;69-70-68-73;—;280
Ariya Jutanugarn, $36,977;68-71-66-75;—;280
Nelly Korda, $31,862;74-70-69-69;—;282
Jeongeun Lee6, $27,613;70-74-73-66;—;283
Brittany Altomare, $27,613;74-71-68-70;—;283
Lydia Ko, $27,613;72-70-69-72;—;283
Inbee Park, $24,231;70-69-72-73;—;284
In Gee Chun, $21,084;70-71-75-69;—;285
Mi Hyang Lee, $21,084;74-73-67-71;—;285
Brooke M. Henderson, $21,084;75-71-67-72;—;285
Carlota Ciganda, $21,084;69-71-72-73;—;285
