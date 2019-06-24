Women's PGA Championship
At Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minn
Yardage: 6,807; Par 72
Purse: $3.85 million
Sunday's final leaders
Hannah Green, $577,500;68-69-70-72;—;279
Sung Hyun Park, $349,816;70-71-71-68;—;280
Mel Reid, $225,037;69-76-71-66;—;282
Nelly Korda, $225,037;72-70-69-71;—;282
Danielle Kang, $143,642;75-70-68-70;—;283
Lizette Salas, $143,642;72-71-68-72;—;283
Mirim Lee, $96,081;71-74-70-69;—;284
Hyo Joo Kim, $96,081;69-74-71-70;—;284
Inbee Park, $96,081;72-73-68-71;—;284
Lydia Ko, $69.808;71-70-76-68;—;285
Soyeon Ryu, $69.808;71-75-71-68;—;285
Megan Khang, $69.808;74-72-69-70;—;285
Ariya Jutanugarn, $69.808;70-70-68-77;—;285
Nasa Hataoka, $51,647;76-72-73-65;—;286
In Kyung Kim, $51,647;70-74-71-71;—;286
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $51,647;74-70-71-71;—;286
Sarah Schmelzel, $51,647;75-71-69-71;—;286
Pornanong Phatlum, $51,647;72-72-71-71;—;286
Jin Young Ko, $51,647;77-67-70-72;—;286
Sei Young Kim, $44,049;73-72-67-75;—;287
Jessica Korda, $39,492;74-70-73-71;—;288
Brittany Lang, $39,492;73-71-71-73;—;288
Amy Yang, $39,492;70-74-69-75;—;288
Angel Yin, $39,492;71-71-71-75;—;288
Lauren Stephenson, $39,492;72-73-68-75;—;288
WPGA Juniors
JUNIOR TOUR NO. 9
At H.F. Johnson Park G.C., Racine, par-72
Winners, Racine County results
BOYS
1. Zach Shawhan, Mount Pleasant, 71.
7. (tie) Ryan Fitzpatrick, Racine, 82. Jason Nelsen, Franksville, 82.
18. Connor Vertz, Racine, 86.
23. (tie) Samuel Nolan, Mount Pleasant, 90.
30. Alexander Vaile, Racine, 96.
35. Dalton Gain, Racine, 105.
GIRLS
1. Norah Roberts, Racine, 81.
3. Aubrie Torhorst, Waterford, 88.
6. (tie) Sophia Lawler, Racine, 102. Brynn Emmons, Racine, 102.
8. Madeline Maraccini, Racine, 112.
PLAYERS TOUR NO. 1
At Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys), par-72
Winners, Racine County results
BOYS
1. Christian Staudt, Mequon, 76-72—148.
28. (tie) Josh Koszarek, Waterford, 80-84—164.
GIRLS
1. Myranda Kotlowski, Stoughton, 82-75—157.
Local
Racine C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Dr. Myron Mikaelian, eighth hole, par-3, 147 yards, using 6-iron. Witnesses: Pat Rooney, Pat Powell, Kevin Zlevor.
