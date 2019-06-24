Women's PGA Championship

At Hazeltine National Golf Club

Chaska, Minn

Yardage: 6,807; Par 72

Purse: $3.85 million

Sunday's final leaders

Hannah Green, $577,500;68-69-70-72;—;279

Sung Hyun Park, $349,816;70-71-71-68;—;280

Mel Reid, $225,037;69-76-71-66;—;282

Nelly Korda, $225,037;72-70-69-71;—;282

Danielle Kang, $143,642;75-70-68-70;—;283

Lizette Salas, $143,642;72-71-68-72;—;283

Mirim Lee, $96,081;71-74-70-69;—;284

Hyo Joo Kim, $96,081;69-74-71-70;—;284

Inbee Park, $96,081;72-73-68-71;—;284

Lydia Ko, $69.808;71-70-76-68;—;285

Soyeon Ryu, $69.808;71-75-71-68;—;285

Megan Khang, $69.808;74-72-69-70;—;285

Ariya Jutanugarn, $69.808;70-70-68-77;—;285

Nasa Hataoka, $51,647;76-72-73-65;—;286

In Kyung Kim, $51,647;70-74-71-71;—;286

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $51,647;74-70-71-71;—;286

Sarah Schmelzel, $51,647;75-71-69-71;—;286

Pornanong Phatlum, $51,647;72-72-71-71;—;286

Jin Young Ko, $51,647;77-67-70-72;—;286

Sei Young Kim, $44,049;73-72-67-75;—;287

Jessica Korda, $39,492;74-70-73-71;—;288

Brittany Lang, $39,492;73-71-71-73;—;288

Amy Yang, $39,492;70-74-69-75;—;288

Angel Yin, $39,492;71-71-71-75;—;288

Lauren Stephenson, $39,492;72-73-68-75;—;288

WPGA Juniors

JUNIOR TOUR NO. 9

At H.F. Johnson Park G.C., Racine, par-72

Winners, Racine County results

BOYS

1. Zach Shawhan, Mount Pleasant, 71.

7. (tie) Ryan Fitzpatrick, Racine, 82. Jason Nelsen, Franksville, 82.

18. Connor Vertz, Racine, 86.

23. (tie) Samuel Nolan, Mount Pleasant, 90.

30. Alexander Vaile, Racine, 96.

35. Dalton Gain, Racine, 105.

GIRLS

1. Norah Roberts, Racine, 81.

3. Aubrie Torhorst, Waterford, 88.

6. (tie) Sophia Lawler, Racine, 102. Brynn Emmons, Racine, 102.

8. Madeline Maraccini, Racine, 112.

PLAYERS TOUR NO. 1

At Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys), par-72

Winners, Racine County results

BOYS

1. Christian Staudt, Mequon, 76-72—148.

28. (tie) Josh Koszarek, Waterford, 80-84—164.

GIRLS

1. Myranda Kotlowski, Stoughton, 82-75—157.

Local

Racine C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Dr. Myron Mikaelian, eighth hole, par-3, 147 yards, using 6-iron. Witnesses: Pat Rooney, Pat Powell, Kevin Zlevor.

