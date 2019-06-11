Lake Arrowhead Invitational
At Lake Arrowhead G.C., Nekoosa, par-72
BOYS
1. Piercen Hunt, Hartland, 74-72—146 (won four-way playoff)
9. (tie) Connor Brown, Racine, 75-75—150
29. (tie) Grant Wininger, Racine, 81-82—163
GIRLS
1. Jo Baranczyk, Green Bay, 78-76—154
Local
Ives Grove Women
18-Hole Event: Longest Drive
Championship — Event: Elaine Ruzon. Low gross: Pat Mielke, Sue Slater 86. Flight A — Event: Bridget Arkenberg. Low gross: Connie Mertes 96. Flight B — Event: Barb Hanke. Low gross: Diane Waldron.
Scores under 100
Sue Slater 86, Pat Mielke 86, Connie Kirchner 89, Elaine Ruzon 92, Connie Mertes 96, Peg Geraghty 98.
9-Hole Event: Longest Drive on Par 5
A-9 — Event: Diane Kelly. Low gross: Vickie Pinkalla 48. AB-9 — Event: Marcia Sieckman. Low gross: Carol Swiden 52. B-9 — Event: None. Low gross: Laura LeRose 58.
Score under 50
Vickie Pinkalla 48.
Shoop Park Ladies
Event: Best poker hand
AA flight — Event: Beth Shelton. Low gross: Kathy Bardenhagen 55. A flight — Event-low gross: Debbie Yale 67. B flight — Event: Vicki McGaughey. Low gross: Colleen McFarland 57. C flight — Event: Sue Renquist. Low gross: Renquist, Dona Sens 69.
Meadowbrook C.C. women
18-Hole Event: Stableford Points
A Flight — 1. Ann Rost 56. 2. Krys Ruetz 50. B Flight — 1. Sherry Mayfield 64. 2. Dr. Lenora Brockman 46. 3. Judy Leslie 40.
Score under 100
Ann Rost 99.
9-Hole Event: Lowest Score on Odd Holes
1. Annette Wilson 29. 2. Sandy Wolter 36. 3. Bonnie Christensen 38.
