TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Purse: $7.2 million
Yardage: 6,841; Par 70
Final-round leaders
Chez Reavie (500), $1,296,000;65-66-63-69;—;263
Keegan Bradley (245), $633,600;65-66-69-67;—;267
Zack Sucher (245), $633,600;64-65-71-67;—;267
Vaughn Taylor (135), $345,600;68-66-69-65;—;268
Paul Casey (100), $262,800;65-68-71-65;—;269
Joaquin Niemann (100), $262,800;69-65-69-66;—;269
Kevin Tway (100), $262,800;68-68-66-67;—;269
Abraham Ancer (75), $194,400;64-73-70-63;—;270
Jason Day (75), $194,400;70-63-68-69;—;270
Bryson DeChambeau (75), $194,400;68-70-64-68;—;270
Roberto Diaz (75), $194,400;69-65-67-69;—;270
Brian Harman (75), $194,400;72-66-66-66;—;270
Tommy Fleetwood (59), $144,000;66-69-67-69;—;271
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (59), $144,000;64-72-67-68;—;271
Patrick Cantlay (51), $115,200;66-72-65-69;—;272
Wyndham Clark (51), $115,200;68-67-68-69;—;272
Kevin Kisner (51), $115,200;69-65-71-67;—;272
Ryan Moore (51), $115,200;68-64-72-68;—;272
Kevin Streelman (51), $115,200;67-67-69-69;—;272
Alex Prugh (45), $93,600;68-68-68-69;—;273
Cody Gribble (36), $65,760;69-69-67-69;—;274
Sungjae Im (36), $65,760;68-69-71-66;—;274
Russell Knox (36), $65,760;69-69-71-65;—;274
Martin Laird (36), $65,760;67-67-68-72;—;274
Marc Leishman (36), $65,760;66-70-70-68;—;274
Adam Long (36), $65,760;66-67-70-71;—;274
Brendan Steele (36), $65,760;71-67-68-68;—;274
Robert Streb (36), $65,760;65-68-71-70;—;274
Harold Varner III (36), $65,760;69-66-72-67;—;274
Freddie Jacobson (24), $43,740;70-65-72-68;—;275
Stephan Jaeger (24), $43,740;70-68-70-67;—;275
Peter Malnati (24), $43,740;66-70-69-70;—;275
Patrick Reed (24), $43,740;68-66-70-71;—;275
J.J. Spaun (24), $43,740;68-69-66-72;—;275
Nick Watney (24), $43,740;66-69-69-71;—;275
Collin Morikawa, $32,451;66-67-75-68;—;276
Louis Oosthuizen (17), $32,451;66-68-74-68;—;276
C.T. Pan (17), $32,451;67-70-71-68;—;276
Kyle Stanley (17), $32,451;67-68-73-68;—;276
Josh Teater (17), $32,451;68-68-69-71;—;276
Justin Thomas (17), $32,451;68-68-70-70;—;276
Ryan Blaum (17), $32,451;67-67-69-73;—;276
Sangmoon Bae (10), $21,924;68-70-69-70;—;277
Sam Burns (10), $21,924;67-69-72-69;—;277
Joel Dahmen (10), $21,924;70-68-69-70;—;277
Cameron Davis (10), $21,924;70-68-69-70;—;277
Tyler Duncan (10), $21,924;67-70-71-69;—;277
Andrew Landry (10), $21,924;67-71-65-74;—;277
Chip McDaniel, $21,924;69-68-68-72;—;277
Brandt Snedeker (10), $21,924;68-69-71-69;—;277
Mackenzie Hughes (8), $17,328;64-74-69-71—278HankLebioda(8),$17,328;69-65-74-70—278
Sam Ryder (8), $17,328;67-67-74-70—278
Ryan Armour (6), $16,560;64-71-71-73—279
Viktor Hovland, $16,560;67-71-68-73—279
Bubba Watson (6), $16,560;69-66-73-71—279
Brooks Koepka (5), $16,128;71-66-72-71—280
Francesco Molinari (5), $16,128;69-69-71-71—280
Andrew Putnam (5), $16,128;66-67-71-76—280
Champions
AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
At University Ridge GC
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72
Final scores
Kelly won on third playoff hole
Jerry Kelly, $300,000;65-70-66;—;201
Retief Goosen, $160,000;69-66-66;—;201
Steve Stricker, $160,000;67-67-67;—;201
Duffy Waldorf, $120,000;67-67-68;—;202
John Daly, $88,000;68-69-66;—;203
Kevin Sutherland, $88,000;70-70-63;—;203
Billy Andrade, $72,000;68-66-70;—;204
Woody Austin, $55,000;69-67-69;—;205
Tom Gillis, $55,000;67-71-67;—;205
Stephen Leaney, $55,000;69-68-68;—;205
Scott Parel, $55,000;68-71-66;—;205
Steve Flesch, $44,000;68-65-73;—;206
Colin Montgomerie, $35,000;70-68-69;—;207
Tom Pernice Jr., $35,000;68-67-72;—;207
Ken Tanigawa, $35,000;73-65-69;—;207
Esteban Toledo, $35,000;69-69-69;—;207
David Toms, $35,000;67-72-68;—;207
Kirk Triplett, $35,000;67-70-70;—;207
Olin Browne, $26,467;72-69-67;—;208
Kenny Perry, $26,467;70-71-67;—;208
Ken Duke, $26,467;70-69-69;—;208
Stephen Ames, $21,550;73-69-67;—;209
Scott McCarron, $21,550;71-67-71;—;209
Tim Petrovic, $21,550;72-67-70;—;209
Omar Uresti, $21,550;74-66-69;—;209
Paul Broadhurst, $17,800;71-68-71;—;210
David Frost, $17,800;66-74-70;—;210
Gary Hallberg, $17,800;72-67-71;—;210
Cliff Kresge, $17,800;69-71-70;—;210
Marco Dawson, $14,440;73-69-69;—;211
Steve Jones, $14,440;73-66-72;—;211
Bernhard Langer, $14,440;69-73-69;—;211
Dan Olsen, $14,440;72-67-72;—;211
Vijay Singh, $14,440;72-71-68;—;211
David McKenzie, $11,086;68-72-72;—;212
Corey Pavin, $11,086;67-73-72;—;212
Mike Small, $11,086;71-70-71;—;212
Doug Garwood, $11,086;71-73-68;—;212
John Huston, $11,086;70-70-72;—;212
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $11,086;69-70-73;—;212
Brandt Jobe, $11,086;69-69-74;—;212
Gibby Gilbert III, $8,800;68-75-70;—;213
Shaun Micheel, $8,800;70-68-75;—;213
Larry Mize, $8,800;70-70-73;—;213
Tommy Tolles, $8,800;71-74-68;—;213
Michael Allen, $7,000;70-71-73;—;214
Darren Clarke, $7,000;73-70-71;—;214
Dave Cunningham, $7,000;70-74-70;—;214
Paul Goydos, $7,000;72-73-69;—;214
Scott Verplank, $7,000;72-69-73;—;214
Chris DiMarco, $4,886;71-72-72;—;215
Lee Janzen, $4,886;69-74-72;—;215
Jerry Smith, $4,886;70-73-72;—;215
Tommy Armour III, $4,886;73-71-71;—;215
Tom Byrum, $4,886;73-70-72;—;215
Kent Jones, $4,886;72-72-71;—;215
Jeff Sluman, $4,886;76-71-68;—;215
Michael Bradley, $3,400;71-72-73;—;216
Joe Durant, $3,400;76-72-68;—;216
Dan Forsman, $3,400;73-68-75;—;216
Rocco Mediate, $3,400;73-70-73;—;216
Fran Quinn, $3,400;73-73-70;—;216
Loren Roberts, $3,400;72-70-74;—;216
Gene Sauers, $3,400;75-72-69;—;216
Mark Calcavecchia, $2,400;72-74-71;—;217
Glen Day, $2,400;74-74-69;—;217
Scott Hoch, $2,400;70-74-73;—;217
Dudley Hart, $2,000;77-71-70;—;218
Billy Mayfair, $1,820;71-74-74;—;219
Wes Short, Jr., $1,820;74-72-73;—;219
Skip Kendall, $1,640;75-74-71;—;220
Bob Estes, $1,460;70-76-77;—;223
Greg Kraft, $1,460;74-70-79;—;223
Willie Wood, $1,320;74-74-76;—;224
Fred Funk, $1,240;72-79-76;—;227
Scott Simpson, $1,120;76-75-77;—;228
John Smoltz, $1,120;76-78-74;—;228
Bob Gilder, $1,000;75-78-79;—;232
