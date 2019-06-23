TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

At TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Conn.

Purse: $7.2 million

Yardage: 6,841; Par 70

Final-round leaders

Chez Reavie (500), $1,296,000;65-66-63-69;—;263

Keegan Bradley (245), $633,600;65-66-69-67;—;267

Zack Sucher (245), $633,600;64-65-71-67;—;267

Vaughn Taylor (135), $345,600;68-66-69-65;—;268

Paul Casey (100), $262,800;65-68-71-65;—;269

Joaquin Niemann (100), $262,800;69-65-69-66;—;269

Kevin Tway (100), $262,800;68-68-66-67;—;269

Abraham Ancer (75), $194,400;64-73-70-63;—;270

Jason Day (75), $194,400;70-63-68-69;—;270

Bryson DeChambeau (75), $194,400;68-70-64-68;—;270

Roberto Diaz (75), $194,400;69-65-67-69;—;270

Brian Harman (75), $194,400;72-66-66-66;—;270

Tommy Fleetwood (59), $144,000;66-69-67-69;—;271

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (59), $144,000;64-72-67-68;—;271

Patrick Cantlay (51), $115,200;66-72-65-69;—;272

Wyndham Clark (51), $115,200;68-67-68-69;—;272

Kevin Kisner (51), $115,200;69-65-71-67;—;272

Ryan Moore (51), $115,200;68-64-72-68;—;272

Kevin Streelman (51), $115,200;67-67-69-69;—;272

Alex Prugh (45), $93,600;68-68-68-69;—;273

Cody Gribble (36), $65,760;69-69-67-69;—;274

Sungjae Im (36), $65,760;68-69-71-66;—;274

Russell Knox (36), $65,760;69-69-71-65;—;274

Martin Laird (36), $65,760;67-67-68-72;—;274

Marc Leishman (36), $65,760;66-70-70-68;—;274

Adam Long (36), $65,760;66-67-70-71;—;274

Brendan Steele (36), $65,760;71-67-68-68;—;274

Robert Streb (36), $65,760;65-68-71-70;—;274

Harold Varner III (36), $65,760;69-66-72-67;—;274

Freddie Jacobson (24), $43,740;70-65-72-68;—;275

Stephan Jaeger (24), $43,740;70-68-70-67;—;275

Peter Malnati (24), $43,740;66-70-69-70;—;275

Patrick Reed (24), $43,740;68-66-70-71;—;275

J.J. Spaun (24), $43,740;68-69-66-72;—;275

Nick Watney (24), $43,740;66-69-69-71;—;275

Collin Morikawa, $32,451;66-67-75-68;—;276

Louis Oosthuizen (17), $32,451;66-68-74-68;—;276

C.T. Pan (17), $32,451;67-70-71-68;—;276

Kyle Stanley (17), $32,451;67-68-73-68;—;276

Josh Teater (17), $32,451;68-68-69-71;—;276

Justin Thomas (17), $32,451;68-68-70-70;—;276

Ryan Blaum (17), $32,451;67-67-69-73;—;276

Sangmoon Bae (10), $21,924;68-70-69-70;—;277

Sam Burns (10), $21,924;67-69-72-69;—;277

Joel Dahmen (10), $21,924;70-68-69-70;—;277

Cameron Davis (10), $21,924;70-68-69-70;—;277

Tyler Duncan (10), $21,924;67-70-71-69;—;277

Andrew Landry (10), $21,924;67-71-65-74;—;277

Chip McDaniel, $21,924;69-68-68-72;—;277

Brandt Snedeker (10), $21,924;68-69-71-69;—;277

Mackenzie Hughes (8), $17,328;64-74-69-71—278HankLebioda(8),$17,328;69-65-74-70—278

Sam Ryder (8), $17,328;67-67-74-70—278

Ryan Armour (6), $16,560;64-71-71-73—279

Viktor Hovland, $16,560;67-71-68-73—279

Bubba Watson (6), $16,560;69-66-73-71—279

Brooks Koepka (5), $16,128;71-66-72-71—280

Francesco Molinari (5), $16,128;69-69-71-71—280

Andrew Putnam (5), $16,128;66-67-71-76—280

Champions

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

At University Ridge GC

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,083; Par: 72

Final scores

Kelly won on third playoff hole

Jerry Kelly, $300,000;65-70-66;—;201

Retief Goosen, $160,000;69-66-66;—;201

Steve Stricker, $160,000;67-67-67;—;201

Duffy Waldorf, $120,000;67-67-68;—;202

John Daly, $88,000;68-69-66;—;203

Kevin Sutherland, $88,000;70-70-63;—;203

Billy Andrade, $72,000;68-66-70;—;204

Woody Austin, $55,000;69-67-69;—;205

Tom Gillis, $55,000;67-71-67;—;205

Stephen Leaney, $55,000;69-68-68;—;205

Scott Parel, $55,000;68-71-66;—;205

Steve Flesch, $44,000;68-65-73;—;206

Colin Montgomerie, $35,000;70-68-69;—;207

Tom Pernice Jr., $35,000;68-67-72;—;207

Ken Tanigawa, $35,000;73-65-69;—;207

Esteban Toledo, $35,000;69-69-69;—;207

David Toms, $35,000;67-72-68;—;207

Kirk Triplett, $35,000;67-70-70;—;207

Olin Browne, $26,467;72-69-67;—;208

Kenny Perry, $26,467;70-71-67;—;208

Ken Duke, $26,467;70-69-69;—;208

Stephen Ames, $21,550;73-69-67;—;209

Scott McCarron, $21,550;71-67-71;—;209

Tim Petrovic, $21,550;72-67-70;—;209

Omar Uresti, $21,550;74-66-69;—;209

Paul Broadhurst, $17,800;71-68-71;—;210

David Frost, $17,800;66-74-70;—;210

Gary Hallberg, $17,800;72-67-71;—;210

Cliff Kresge, $17,800;69-71-70;—;210

Marco Dawson, $14,440;73-69-69;—;211

Steve Jones, $14,440;73-66-72;—;211

Bernhard Langer, $14,440;69-73-69;—;211

Dan Olsen, $14,440;72-67-72;—;211

Vijay Singh, $14,440;72-71-68;—;211

David McKenzie, $11,086;68-72-72;—;212

Corey Pavin, $11,086;67-73-72;—;212

Mike Small, $11,086;71-70-71;—;212

Doug Garwood, $11,086;71-73-68;—;212

John Huston, $11,086;70-70-72;—;212

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $11,086;69-70-73;—;212

Brandt Jobe, $11,086;69-69-74;—;212

Gibby Gilbert III, $8,800;68-75-70;—;213

Shaun Micheel, $8,800;70-68-75;—;213

Larry Mize, $8,800;70-70-73;—;213

Tommy Tolles, $8,800;71-74-68;—;213

Michael Allen, $7,000;70-71-73;—;214

Darren Clarke, $7,000;73-70-71;—;214

Dave Cunningham, $7,000;70-74-70;—;214

Paul Goydos, $7,000;72-73-69;—;214

Scott Verplank, $7,000;72-69-73;—;214

Chris DiMarco, $4,886;71-72-72;—;215

Lee Janzen, $4,886;69-74-72;—;215

Jerry Smith, $4,886;70-73-72;—;215

Tommy Armour III, $4,886;73-71-71;—;215

Tom Byrum, $4,886;73-70-72;—;215

Kent Jones, $4,886;72-72-71;—;215

Jeff Sluman, $4,886;76-71-68;—;215

Michael Bradley, $3,400;71-72-73;—;216

Joe Durant, $3,400;76-72-68;—;216

Dan Forsman, $3,400;73-68-75;—;216

Rocco Mediate, $3,400;73-70-73;—;216

Fran Quinn, $3,400;73-73-70;—;216

Loren Roberts, $3,400;72-70-74;—;216

Gene Sauers, $3,400;75-72-69;—;216

Mark Calcavecchia, $2,400;72-74-71;—;217

Glen Day, $2,400;74-74-69;—;217

Scott Hoch, $2,400;70-74-73;—;217

Dudley Hart, $2,000;77-71-70;—;218

Billy Mayfair, $1,820;71-74-74;—;219

Wes Short, Jr., $1,820;74-72-73;—;219

Skip Kendall, $1,640;75-74-71;—;220

Bob Estes, $1,460;70-76-77;—;223

Greg Kraft, $1,460;74-70-79;—;223

Willie Wood, $1,320;74-74-76;—;224

Fred Funk, $1,240;72-79-76;—;227

Scott Simpson, $1,120;76-75-77;—;228

John Smoltz, $1,120;76-78-74;—;228

Bob Gilder, $1,000;75-78-79;—;232

