JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $6 million
Yardage: 7,268; Par 71
Third-round scores
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Cameron Tringale;66-66-65;—;197
Andrew Landry;65-65-67;—;197
Bill Haas;66-68-64;—;198
Adam Schenk;67-65-66;—;198
Nick Watney;68-67-64;—;199
Dylan Frittelli;66-68-65;—;199
Ryan Moore;67-67-65;—;199
Vaughn Taylor;65-68-66;—;199
Chris Stroud;68-66-66;—;200
Roger Sloan;68-65-67;—;200
Lucas Glover;67-64-69;—;200
Sepp Straka;70-67-64;—;201
Collin Morikawa;70-66-65;—;201
Sebastian Munoz;70-68-64;—;202
Nick Taylor;67-69-66;—;202
Scott Stallings;69-67-66;—;202
Wes Roach;69-67-66;—;202
Sungjae Im;68-67-67;—;202
Kyle Stanley;68-66-68;—;202
Bud Cauley;67-67-68;—;202
Charles Howell III;68-70-65;—;203
Nate Lashley;67-71-65;—;203
Adam Svensson;70-65-68;—;203
Sam Ryder;67-67-69;—;203
Sam Saunders;68-69-67;—;204
Brendon Todd;66-71-67;—;204
Ryan Palmer;65-71-68;—;204
Joaquin Niemann;66-69-69;—;204
Martin Laird;65-69-70;—;204
Brice Garnett;67-67-70;—;204
Russell Henley;64-68-72;—;204
Daniel Berger;66-66-72;—;204
Matthew Wolff;67-71-67;—;205
Sangmoon Bae;67-71-67;—;205
Roberto Castro;68-68-69;—;205
Beau Hossler;67-68-70;—;205
Brian Harman;67-67-71;—;205
Jhonattan Vegas;67-62-76;—;205
Billy Hurley III;72-67-67;—;206
Shawn Stefani;70-69-67;—;206
Viktor Hovland;69-69-68;—;206
Richy Werenski;69-69-68;—;206
Michael Thompson;71-67-68;—;206
Pat Perez;69-69-68;—;206
Freddie Jacobson;67-70-69;—;206
Cameron Davis;66-70-70;—;206
Luke Donald;68-68-70;—;206
Peter Malnati;67-68-71;—;206
Doc Redman;69-65-72;—;206
Anirban Lahiri;74-65-68;—;207
Ryan Blaum;65-73-69;—;207
Ollie Schniederjans;67-70-70;—;207
Brandon Harkins;67-70-70;—;207
Bronson Burgoon;69-65-73;—;207
Stewart Cink;68-66-73;—;207
Zach Johnson;72-67-69;—;208
Whee Kim;68-70-70;—;208
Kelly Kraft;70-67-71;—;208
J.J. Henry;69-68-71;—;208
Harold Varner III;67-65-76;—;208
Derek Fathauer;70-69-70;—;209
Tom Lovelady;71-68-70;—;209
Zack Sucher;65-74-70;—;209
Josh Teater;70-69-70;—;209
John Senden;67-71-71;—;209
Austin Cook;66-72-71;—;209
Tyler Duncan;69-69-71;—;209
Adam Long;64-73-72;—;209
Johnson Wagner;68-68-73;—;209
Seamus Power;69-65-75;—;209
Made cut did not finish
Martin Piller;70-69-71;—;210
Wyndham Clark;68-71-71;—;210
Ted Potter, Jr.;66-71-73;—;210
Dicky Pride;71-68-72;—;211
Joey Garber;69-70-72;—;211
Seth Reeves;71-68-72;—;211
Talor Gooch;69-69-73;—;211
Roberto Diaz;62-73-76;—;211
Anders Albertson;72-66-74;—;212
Chad Campbell;67-72-74;—;213
PGA
SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Third-round scores
Scott Parel;66-72-67;—;205
Retief Goosen;69-62-75;—;206
Steve Stricker;64-70-73;—;207
Kent Jones;70-67-70;—;207
Brandt Jobe;69-65-73;—;207
Tim Petrovic;71-68-69;—;208
Jay Haas;69-68-72;—;209
Vijay Singh;70-70-70;—;210
Ken Duke;69-71-70;—;210
Colin Montgomerie;71-68-71;—;210
Steve Flesch;71-67-72;—;210
Miguel Angel Jimenez;73-70-68;—;211
Wes Short, Jr.;71-70-70;—;211
Kevin Sutherland;70-70-71;—;211
Michael Bradley;77-68-67;—;212
Doug Garwood;72-72-68;—;212
Tom Lehman;72-71-69;—;212
John Daly;70-73-69;—;212
Woody Austin;71-71-70;—;212
Scott McCarron;74-67-71;—;212
Bob Estes;71-69-72;—;212
Kenny Perry;71-71-71;—;213
Billy Andrade;73-69-71;—;213
Jerry Kelly;69-72-72;—;213
Duffy Waldorf;70-70-73;—;213
Olin Browne;70-70-73;—;213
Tommy Tolles;70-67-76;—;213
Shaun Micheel;70-75-69;—;214
Scott Dunlap;73-68-74;—;215
Fred Couples;75-72-69;—;216
Steve Jones;71-75-70;—;216
Stephen Ames;76-71-70;—;217
David McKenzie;70-74-73;—;217
Joe Durant;75-69-73;—;217
Paul Broadhurst;73-70-74;—;217
Billy Mayfair;77-71-70;—;218
Gene Sauers;76-71-71;—;218
Corey Pavin;75-70-73;—;218
Marco Dawson;72-69-77;—;218
Jeff Sluman;76-70-73;—;219
Mark Calcavecchia;72-75-72;—;219
Glen Day;72-73-74;—;219
Dan Forsman;76-68-75;—;219
Scott Verplank;68-76-75;—;219
Tom Byrum;74-70-75;—;219
Paul Goydos;70-71-78;—;219
Bernhard Langer;76-72-72;—;220
Bart Bryant;72-75-73;—;220
Jeff Maggert;71-74-75;—;220
Tom Gillis;74-75-72;—;221
David Frost;78-71-72;—;221
Loren Roberts;76-72-73;—;221
Kirk Triplett;75-73-73;—;221
Tom Pernice Jr.;71-73-77;—;221
John Cook;77-73-72;—;222
John Huston;73-76-73;—;222
Lee Janzen;71-77-74;—;222
Larry Mize;76-75-72;—;223
David Toms;73-75-75;—;223
Esteban Toledo;76-77-71;—;224
Russ Cochran;76-76-72;—;224
Michael Allen;75-80-70;—;225
Sandy Lyle;72-78-75;—;225
Rocco Mediate;76-73-77;—;226
Joey Sindelar;73-78-76;—;227
Willie Wood;74-75-78;—;227
Ken Tanigawa;78-76-74;—;228
Carlos Franco;75-77-76;—;228
Jerry Smith;75-74-79;—;228
Chris DiMarco;76-74-81;—;231
Mark Brooks;74-83-77;—;234
Robert Gamez;81-77-79;—;237
Bob Gilder;75-84-79;—;238
Bobby Wadkins;81-82-76;—;239
Scott Simpson;82-80-81;—;243
Danny Edwards;88-81-78;—;247
LPGA
MARATHON CLASSIC
At Highland Meadows Golf Club
Sylvania, Ohio
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 6,561; Par: 71
Third-round scores
a-amateur
Sei Young Kim;67-64-66;—;197
Lexi Thompson;66-67-65;—;198
Jeongeun Lee6;66-66;—;69;—;201
Carlota Ciganda;66-68-68;—;202
Jennifer Kupcho;67-66-69;—;202
Stacy Lewis;65-68-69;—;202
Pavarisa Yoktuan;68-70-66;—;204
Brooke M. Henderson;67-70-67;—;204
Dana Finkelstein;70-69-66;—;205
Caroline Masson;65-70-70;—;205
Youngin Chun;64-70-71;—;205
Mariajo Uribe;72-69-65;—;206
Minjee Lee;69-72-65;—;206
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;70-67-69;—;206
Tiffany Joh;70-67-69;—;206
Jaye Marie Green;68-73-66;—;207
Paula Creamer;69-71-67;—;207
Kelly Tan;69-71-67;—;207
Elizabeth Szokol;71-67-69;—;207
Emma Talley;70-68-69;—;207
Su Oh;69-69-69;—;207
Christina Kim;68-68-71;—;207
Ashleigh Buhai;67-69-71;—;207
Annie Park;71-69-68;—;208
Tiffany Chan;69-71-68;—;208
Haru Nomura;68-72-68;—;208
Jing Yan;70-68-70;—;208
Ruixin Liu;68-70-70;—;208
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;67-71-70;—;208
Linnea Strom;67-71-70;—;208
Stephanie Meadow;71-66-71;—;208
Cheyenne Knight;67-69-72;—;208
Clariss Guce;66-68-74;—;208
