JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,268; Par 71

Third-round scores

This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday

Cameron Tringale;66-66-65;—;197

Andrew Landry;65-65-67;—;197

Bill Haas;66-68-64;—;198

Adam Schenk;67-65-66;—;198

Nick Watney;68-67-64;—;199

Dylan Frittelli;66-68-65;—;199

Ryan Moore;67-67-65;—;199

Vaughn Taylor;65-68-66;—;199

Chris Stroud;68-66-66;—;200

Roger Sloan;68-65-67;—;200

Lucas Glover;67-64-69;—;200

Sepp Straka;70-67-64;—;201

Collin Morikawa;70-66-65;—;201

Sebastian Munoz;70-68-64;—;202

Nick Taylor;67-69-66;—;202

Scott Stallings;69-67-66;—;202

Wes Roach;69-67-66;—;202

Sungjae Im;68-67-67;—;202

Kyle Stanley;68-66-68;—;202

Bud Cauley;67-67-68;—;202

Charles Howell III;68-70-65;—;203

Nate Lashley;67-71-65;—;203

Adam Svensson;70-65-68;—;203

Sam Ryder;67-67-69;—;203

Sam Saunders;68-69-67;—;204

Brendon Todd;66-71-67;—;204

Ryan Palmer;65-71-68;—;204

Joaquin Niemann;66-69-69;—;204

Martin Laird;65-69-70;—;204

Brice Garnett;67-67-70;—;204

Russell Henley;64-68-72;—;204

Daniel Berger;66-66-72;—;204

Matthew Wolff;67-71-67;—;205

Sangmoon Bae;67-71-67;—;205

Roberto Castro;68-68-69;—;205

Beau Hossler;67-68-70;—;205

Brian Harman;67-67-71;—;205

Jhonattan Vegas;67-62-76;—;205

Billy Hurley III;72-67-67;—;206

Shawn Stefani;70-69-67;—;206

Viktor Hovland;69-69-68;—;206

Richy Werenski;69-69-68;—;206

Michael Thompson;71-67-68;—;206

Pat Perez;69-69-68;—;206

Freddie Jacobson;67-70-69;—;206

Cameron Davis;66-70-70;—;206

Luke Donald;68-68-70;—;206

Peter Malnati;67-68-71;—;206

Doc Redman;69-65-72;—;206

Anirban Lahiri;74-65-68;—;207

Ryan Blaum;65-73-69;—;207

Ollie Schniederjans;67-70-70;—;207

Brandon Harkins;67-70-70;—;207

Bronson Burgoon;69-65-73;—;207

Stewart Cink;68-66-73;—;207

Zach Johnson;72-67-69;—;208

Whee Kim;68-70-70;—;208

Kelly Kraft;70-67-71;—;208

J.J. Henry;69-68-71;—;208

Harold Varner III;67-65-76;—;208

Derek Fathauer;70-69-70;—;209

Tom Lovelady;71-68-70;—;209

Zack Sucher;65-74-70;—;209

Josh Teater;70-69-70;—;209

John Senden;67-71-71;—;209

Austin Cook;66-72-71;—;209

Tyler Duncan;69-69-71;—;209

Adam Long;64-73-72;—;209

Johnson Wagner;68-68-73;—;209

Seamus Power;69-65-75;—;209

Made cut did not finish

Martin Piller;70-69-71;—;210

Wyndham Clark;68-71-71;—;210

Ted Potter, Jr.;66-71-73;—;210

Dicky Pride;71-68-72;—;211

Joey Garber;69-70-72;—;211

Seth Reeves;71-68-72;—;211

Talor Gooch;69-69-73;—;211

Roberto Diaz;62-73-76;—;211

Anders Albertson;72-66-74;—;212

Chad Campbell;67-72-74;—;213

PGA

SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

At Firestone CC

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70

Third-round scores

Scott Parel;66-72-67;—;205

Retief Goosen;69-62-75;—;206

Steve Stricker;64-70-73;—;207

Kent Jones;70-67-70;—;207

Brandt Jobe;69-65-73;—;207

Tim Petrovic;71-68-69;—;208

Jay Haas;69-68-72;—;209

Vijay Singh;70-70-70;—;210

Ken Duke;69-71-70;—;210

Colin Montgomerie;71-68-71;—;210

Steve Flesch;71-67-72;—;210

Miguel Angel Jimenez;73-70-68;—;211

Wes Short, Jr.;71-70-70;—;211

Kevin Sutherland;70-70-71;—;211

Michael Bradley;77-68-67;—;212

Doug Garwood;72-72-68;—;212

Tom Lehman;72-71-69;—;212

John Daly;70-73-69;—;212

Woody Austin;71-71-70;—;212

Scott McCarron;74-67-71;—;212

Bob Estes;71-69-72;—;212

Kenny Perry;71-71-71;—;213

Billy Andrade;73-69-71;—;213

Jerry Kelly;69-72-72;—;213

Duffy Waldorf;70-70-73;—;213

Olin Browne;70-70-73;—;213

Tommy Tolles;70-67-76;—;213

Shaun Micheel;70-75-69;—;214

Scott Dunlap;73-68-74;—;215

Fred Couples;75-72-69;—;216

Steve Jones;71-75-70;—;216

Stephen Ames;76-71-70;—;217

David McKenzie;70-74-73;—;217

Joe Durant;75-69-73;—;217

Paul Broadhurst;73-70-74;—;217

Billy Mayfair;77-71-70;—;218

Gene Sauers;76-71-71;—;218

Corey Pavin;75-70-73;—;218

Marco Dawson;72-69-77;—;218

Jeff Sluman;76-70-73;—;219

Mark Calcavecchia;72-75-72;—;219

Glen Day;72-73-74;—;219

Dan Forsman;76-68-75;—;219

Scott Verplank;68-76-75;—;219

Tom Byrum;74-70-75;—;219

Paul Goydos;70-71-78;—;219

Bernhard Langer;76-72-72;—;220

Bart Bryant;72-75-73;—;220

Jeff Maggert;71-74-75;—;220

Tom Gillis;74-75-72;—;221

David Frost;78-71-72;—;221

Loren Roberts;76-72-73;—;221

Kirk Triplett;75-73-73;—;221

Tom Pernice Jr.;71-73-77;—;221

John Cook;77-73-72;—;222

John Huston;73-76-73;—;222

Lee Janzen;71-77-74;—;222

Larry Mize;76-75-72;—;223

David Toms;73-75-75;—;223

Esteban Toledo;76-77-71;—;224

Russ Cochran;76-76-72;—;224

Michael Allen;75-80-70;—;225

Sandy Lyle;72-78-75;—;225

Rocco Mediate;76-73-77;—;226

Joey Sindelar;73-78-76;—;227

Willie Wood;74-75-78;—;227

Ken Tanigawa;78-76-74;—;228

Carlos Franco;75-77-76;—;228

Jerry Smith;75-74-79;—;228

Chris DiMarco;76-74-81;—;231

Mark Brooks;74-83-77;—;234

Robert Gamez;81-77-79;—;237

Bob Gilder;75-84-79;—;238

Bobby Wadkins;81-82-76;—;239

Scott Simpson;82-80-81;—;243

Danny Edwards;88-81-78;—;247

LPGA

MARATHON CLASSIC

At Highland Meadows Golf Club

Sylvania, Ohio

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 6,561; Par: 71

Third-round scores

a-amateur

Sei Young Kim;67-64-66;—;197

Lexi Thompson;66-67-65;—;198

Jeongeun Lee6;66-66;—;69;—;201

Carlota Ciganda;66-68-68;—;202

Jennifer Kupcho;67-66-69;—;202

Stacy Lewis;65-68-69;—;202

Pavarisa Yoktuan;68-70-66;—;204

Brooke M. Henderson;67-70-67;—;204

Dana Finkelstein;70-69-66;—;205

Caroline Masson;65-70-70;—;205

Youngin Chun;64-70-71;—;205

Mariajo Uribe;72-69-65;—;206

Minjee Lee;69-72-65;—;206

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;70-67-69;—;206

Tiffany Joh;70-67-69;—;206

Jaye Marie Green;68-73-66;—;207

Paula Creamer;69-71-67;—;207

Kelly Tan;69-71-67;—;207

Elizabeth Szokol;71-67-69;—;207

Emma Talley;70-68-69;—;207

Su Oh;69-69-69;—;207

Christina Kim;68-68-71;—;207

Ashleigh Buhai;67-69-71;—;207

Annie Park;71-69-68;—;208

Tiffany Chan;69-71-68;—;208

Haru Nomura;68-72-68;—;208

Jing Yan;70-68-70;—;208

Ruixin Liu;68-70-70;—;208

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;67-71-70;—;208

Linnea Strom;67-71-70;—;208

Stephanie Meadow;71-66-71;—;208

Cheyenne Knight;67-69-72;—;208

Clariss Guce;66-68-74;—;208

