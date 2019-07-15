JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,268; Par 71

Final-round leaders

Dylan Frittelli (500), $1,080,000;66-68-65-64;—;263

Russell Henley (300), $648,000;64-68-72-61;—;265

Andrew Landry (190), $408,000;65-65-67-69;—;266

Collin Morikawa, $264,000;70-66-65-66;—;267

Chris Stroud (123), $264,000;68-66-66-67;—;267

Charles Howell III (89), $194,250;68-70-65-65;—;268

Adam Schenk (89), $194,250;67-65-66-70;—;268

Vaughn Taylor (89), $194,250;65-68-66-69;—;268

Nick Watney (89), $194,250;68-67-64-69;—;268

Lucas Glover (64), $133,000;67-64-69-69;—;269

Bill Haas (64), $133,000;66-68-64-71;—;269

Joaquin Niemann (64), $133,000;66-69-69-65;—;269

Wes Roach (64), $133,000;69-67-66-67;—;269

Sam Saunders (64), $133,000;68-69-67-65;—;269

Roger Sloan (64), $133,000;68-65-67-69;—;269

Viktor Hovland, $99,000;69-69-68-64;—;270

Cameron Tringale (52), $99,000;66-66-65-73;—;270

Bud Cauley (42), $70,500;67-67-68-69;—;271

Ryan Moore (42), $70,500;67-67-65-72;—;271

Ryan Palmer (42), $70,500;65-71-68-67;—;271

Sam Ryder (42), $70,500;67-67-69-68;—;271

Scott Stallings (42), $70,500;69-67-66-69;—;271

Kyle Stanley (42), $70,500;68-66-68-69;—;271

Adam Svensson (42), $70,500;70-65-68-68;—;271

Brendon Todd (42), $70,500;66-71-67-67;—;271

Roberto Castro (30), $42,600;68-68-69-67;—;272

Tyler Duncan (30), $42,600;69-69-71-63;—;272

Brian Harman (30), $42,600;67-67-71-67;—;272

Beau Hossler (30), $42,600;67-68-70-67;—;272

Sungjae Im (30), $42,600;68-67-67-70;—;272

Nate Lashley (30), $42,600;67-71-65-69;—;272

Sepp Straka (30), $42,600;70-67-64-71;—;272

Daniel Berger (22), $33,150;66-66-72-69;—;273

Freddie Jacobson (22), $33,150;67-70-69-67;—;273

Shawn Stefani (22), $33,150;70-69-67-67;—;273

Nick Taylor (22), $33,150;67-69-66-71;—;273

Champions

SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

At Firestone CC

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70

Final-round leaders

Retief Goosen, $420,000;69-62-75-68;—;274

Jay Haas, $224,000;69-68-72-67;—;276

Tim Petrovic, $224,000;71-68-69-68;—;276

Kent Jones, $151,200;70-67-70-71;—;278

Scott Parel, $151,200;66-72-67-73;—;278

Steve Stricker, $112,000;64-70-73-72;—;279

Woody Austin, $89,600;71-71-70-68;—;280

Scott McCarron, $89,600;74-67-71-68;—;280

Kenny Perry, $89,600;71-71-71-67;—;280

Steve Flesch, $72,800;71-67-72-71;—;281

Michael Bradley, $64,400;77-68-67-70;—;282

Tom Lehman, $64,400;72-71-69-70;—;282

Ken Duke, $50,400;69-71-70-73;—;283

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $50,400;73-70-68-72;—;283

Brandt Jobe, $50,400;69-65-73-76;—;283

Colin Montgomerie, $50,400;71-68-71-73;—;283

Kevin Sutherland, $50,400;70-70-71-72;—;283

Billy Andrade, $38,290;73-69-71-71;—;284

Olin Browne, $38,290;70-70-73-71;—;284

John Daly, $38,290;70-73-69-72;—;284

Vijay Singh, $38,290;70-70-70-74;—;284

Fred Couples, $31,640;75-72-69-69;—;285

Doug Garwood, $31,640;72-72-68-73;—;285

Bob Estes, $26,768;71-69-72-74;—;286

Jerry Kelly, $26,768;69-72-72-73;—;286

Wes Short, Jr., $26,768;71-70-70-75;—;286

Tommy Tolles, $26,768;70-67-76-73;—;286

Duffy Waldorf, $26,768;70-70-73-73;—;286

Gene Sauers, $23,240;76-71-71-69;—;287

Paul Broadhurst, $20,650;73-70-74-71;—;288

Marco Dawson, $20,650;72-69-77-70;—;288

Paul Goydos, $20,650;70-71-78-69;—;288

David McKenzie, $20,650;70-74-73-71;—;288

LPGA

MARATHON CLASSIC

At Highland Meadows Golf Club

Sylvania, Ohio

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 6,561; Par: 71

Final leaders

Sei Young Kim, $262,500;67-64-66-65;—;262

Lexi Thompson, $160,458;66-67-65-66;—;264

Stacy Lewis, $116,401;65-68-69-66;—;268

Jeongeun Lee6, $90,045;66-66-69-69;—;270

Linnea Strom, $52,798;67-71-70-65;—;273

Tiffany Joh, $52,798;70-67-69-67;—;273

Caroline Masson, $52,798;65-70-70-68;—;273

Pavarisa Yoktuan, $52,798;68-70-66-69;—;273

Jennifer Kupcho, $52,798;67-66-69-71;—;273

Jing Yan, $35,579;70-68-70-66;—;274

Brittany Altomare, $26,717;69-69-72-65;—;275

Ruixin Liu, $26,717;68-70-70-67;—;275

Stephanie Meadow, $26,717;71-66-71-67;—;275

Emma Talley, $26,717;70-68-69-68;—;275

Mariajo Uribe, $26,717;72-69-65-69;—;275

Dana Finkelstein, $26,717;70-69-66-70;—;275

Youngin Chun, $26,717;64-70-71-70;—;275

Brooke M. Henderson, $26,717;67-70-67-71;—;275

Giulia Molinaro, $18,156;68-74-68-66;—;276

Xiyu Lin, $18,156;71-69-70-66;—;276

Wichanee Meechai, $18,156;70-69-71-66;—;276

Annie Park, $18,156;71-69-68-68;—;276

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $18,156;67-71-70-68;—;276

Paula Creamer, $18,156;69-71-67-69;—;276

Su Oh, $18,156;69-69-69-69;—;276

Christina Kim, $18,156;68-68-71-69;—;276

Minjee Lee, $18,156;69-72-65-70;—;276

