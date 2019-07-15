JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $6 million
Yardage: 7,268; Par 71
Final-round leaders
Dylan Frittelli (500), $1,080,000;66-68-65-64;—;263
Russell Henley (300), $648,000;64-68-72-61;—;265
Andrew Landry (190), $408,000;65-65-67-69;—;266
Collin Morikawa, $264,000;70-66-65-66;—;267
Chris Stroud (123), $264,000;68-66-66-67;—;267
Charles Howell III (89), $194,250;68-70-65-65;—;268
Adam Schenk (89), $194,250;67-65-66-70;—;268
Vaughn Taylor (89), $194,250;65-68-66-69;—;268
Nick Watney (89), $194,250;68-67-64-69;—;268
Lucas Glover (64), $133,000;67-64-69-69;—;269
Bill Haas (64), $133,000;66-68-64-71;—;269
Joaquin Niemann (64), $133,000;66-69-69-65;—;269
Wes Roach (64), $133,000;69-67-66-67;—;269
Sam Saunders (64), $133,000;68-69-67-65;—;269
Roger Sloan (64), $133,000;68-65-67-69;—;269
Viktor Hovland, $99,000;69-69-68-64;—;270
Cameron Tringale (52), $99,000;66-66-65-73;—;270
Bud Cauley (42), $70,500;67-67-68-69;—;271
Ryan Moore (42), $70,500;67-67-65-72;—;271
Ryan Palmer (42), $70,500;65-71-68-67;—;271
Sam Ryder (42), $70,500;67-67-69-68;—;271
Scott Stallings (42), $70,500;69-67-66-69;—;271
Kyle Stanley (42), $70,500;68-66-68-69;—;271
Adam Svensson (42), $70,500;70-65-68-68;—;271
Brendon Todd (42), $70,500;66-71-67-67;—;271
Roberto Castro (30), $42,600;68-68-69-67;—;272
Tyler Duncan (30), $42,600;69-69-71-63;—;272
Brian Harman (30), $42,600;67-67-71-67;—;272
Beau Hossler (30), $42,600;67-68-70-67;—;272
Sungjae Im (30), $42,600;68-67-67-70;—;272
Nate Lashley (30), $42,600;67-71-65-69;—;272
Sepp Straka (30), $42,600;70-67-64-71;—;272
Daniel Berger (22), $33,150;66-66-72-69;—;273
Freddie Jacobson (22), $33,150;67-70-69-67;—;273
Shawn Stefani (22), $33,150;70-69-67-67;—;273
Nick Taylor (22), $33,150;67-69-66-71;—;273
Champions
SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Final-round leaders
Retief Goosen, $420,000;69-62-75-68;—;274
Jay Haas, $224,000;69-68-72-67;—;276
Tim Petrovic, $224,000;71-68-69-68;—;276
Kent Jones, $151,200;70-67-70-71;—;278
Scott Parel, $151,200;66-72-67-73;—;278
Steve Stricker, $112,000;64-70-73-72;—;279
Woody Austin, $89,600;71-71-70-68;—;280
Scott McCarron, $89,600;74-67-71-68;—;280
Kenny Perry, $89,600;71-71-71-67;—;280
Steve Flesch, $72,800;71-67-72-71;—;281
Michael Bradley, $64,400;77-68-67-70;—;282
Tom Lehman, $64,400;72-71-69-70;—;282
Ken Duke, $50,400;69-71-70-73;—;283
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $50,400;73-70-68-72;—;283
Brandt Jobe, $50,400;69-65-73-76;—;283
Colin Montgomerie, $50,400;71-68-71-73;—;283
Kevin Sutherland, $50,400;70-70-71-72;—;283
Billy Andrade, $38,290;73-69-71-71;—;284
Olin Browne, $38,290;70-70-73-71;—;284
John Daly, $38,290;70-73-69-72;—;284
Vijay Singh, $38,290;70-70-70-74;—;284
Fred Couples, $31,640;75-72-69-69;—;285
Doug Garwood, $31,640;72-72-68-73;—;285
Bob Estes, $26,768;71-69-72-74;—;286
Jerry Kelly, $26,768;69-72-72-73;—;286
Wes Short, Jr., $26,768;71-70-70-75;—;286
Tommy Tolles, $26,768;70-67-76-73;—;286
Duffy Waldorf, $26,768;70-70-73-73;—;286
Gene Sauers, $23,240;76-71-71-69;—;287
Paul Broadhurst, $20,650;73-70-74-71;—;288
Marco Dawson, $20,650;72-69-77-70;—;288
Paul Goydos, $20,650;70-71-78-69;—;288
David McKenzie, $20,650;70-74-73-71;—;288
LPGA
MARATHON CLASSIC
At Highland Meadows Golf Club
Sylvania, Ohio
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 6,561; Par: 71
Final leaders
Sei Young Kim, $262,500;67-64-66-65;—;262
Lexi Thompson, $160,458;66-67-65-66;—;264
Stacy Lewis, $116,401;65-68-69-66;—;268
Jeongeun Lee6, $90,045;66-66-69-69;—;270
Linnea Strom, $52,798;67-71-70-65;—;273
Tiffany Joh, $52,798;70-67-69-67;—;273
Caroline Masson, $52,798;65-70-70-68;—;273
Pavarisa Yoktuan, $52,798;68-70-66-69;—;273
Jennifer Kupcho, $52,798;67-66-69-71;—;273
Jing Yan, $35,579;70-68-70-66;—;274
Brittany Altomare, $26,717;69-69-72-65;—;275
Ruixin Liu, $26,717;68-70-70-67;—;275
Stephanie Meadow, $26,717;71-66-71-67;—;275
Emma Talley, $26,717;70-68-69-68;—;275
Mariajo Uribe, $26,717;72-69-65-69;—;275
Dana Finkelstein, $26,717;70-69-66-70;—;275
Youngin Chun, $26,717;64-70-71-70;—;275
Brooke M. Henderson, $26,717;67-70-67-71;—;275
Giulia Molinaro, $18,156;68-74-68-66;—;276
Xiyu Lin, $18,156;71-69-70-66;—;276
Wichanee Meechai, $18,156;70-69-71-66;—;276
Annie Park, $18,156;71-69-68-68;—;276
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $18,156;67-71-70-68;—;276
Paula Creamer, $18,156;69-71-67-69;—;276
Su Oh, $18,156;69-69-69-69;—;276
Christina Kim, $18,156;68-68-71-69;—;276
Minjee Lee, $18,156;69-72-65-70;—;276
