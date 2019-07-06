3M OPEN

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $6.4 million

Yardage: 7,468. Par: 71 (35-36)

Third-round leaders

Matthew Wolff;69-67-62;—;198

Collin Morikawa;68-66-64;—;198

Bryson DeChambeau;66-62-70;—;198

Wyndham Clark;66-69-64;—;199

Adam Hadwin;64-66-69;—;199

Hideki Matsuyama;64-70-66;—;200

Charles Howell III;68-66-66;—;200

Troy Merritt;70-64-66;—;200

Joaquin Niemann;73-63-65;—;201

Dylan Frittelli;66-69-66;—;201

LPGA

THORNBERRY CREEK CLASSIC

At Thorneberry Creek at Oneida

Oneida, Wis.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,624. Par: 72

Third-round leaders

a-denotes amateur

Shanshan Feng;64-67-65;—;196

Tiffany Joh;64-66-66;—;196

Ariya Jutanugarn;65-64-67;—;196

Sung Hyun Park;65-62-69;—;196

Yealimi Noh;63-65-69;—;197

Amy Yang;64-70-64;—;198

Mina Harigae;67-63-68;—;198

Jin Yang;69-68-63;—;199

Hyo Joo Kim;71-63-66;—;200

Alison Lee;65-68-67;—;200

