3M OPEN
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $6.4 million
Yardage: 7,468. Par: 71 (35-36)
Third-round leaders
Matthew Wolff;69-67-62;—;198
Collin Morikawa;68-66-64;—;198
Bryson DeChambeau;66-62-70;—;198
Wyndham Clark;66-69-64;—;199
Adam Hadwin;64-66-69;—;199
Hideki Matsuyama;64-70-66;—;200
Charles Howell III;68-66-66;—;200
Troy Merritt;70-64-66;—;200
Joaquin Niemann;73-63-65;—;201
Dylan Frittelli;66-69-66;—;201
LPGA
THORNBERRY CREEK CLASSIC
At Thorneberry Creek at Oneida
Oneida, Wis.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,624. Par: 72
Third-round leaders
a-denotes amateur
Shanshan Feng;64-67-65;—;196
Tiffany Joh;64-66-66;—;196
Ariya Jutanugarn;65-64-67;—;196
Sung Hyun Park;65-62-69;—;196
Yealimi Noh;63-65-69;—;197
Amy Yang;64-70-64;—;198
Mina Harigae;67-63-68;—;198
Jin Yang;69-68-63;—;199
Hyo Joo Kim;71-63-66;—;200
Alison Lee;65-68-67;—;200
