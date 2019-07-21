BRITISH OPEN
At Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Northern Ireland
Purse: $10.75 million
Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71
Final scores
Shane Lowry (600), $1,935,000;67-67-63-72;—;269
Tommy Fleetwood (330), $1,120,000;68-67-66-74;—;275
Tony Finau (210), $718,000;68-70-68-71;—;277
Brooks Koepka (135), $503,500;68-69-67-74;—;278
Lee Westwood, $503,500;68-67-70-73;—;278
Rickie Fowler (98), $313,000;70-69-66-74;—;279
Tyrrell Hatton (98), $313,000;68-71-71-69;—;279
Robert MacIntyre, $313,000;68-72-71-68;—;279
Danny Willett (98), $313,000;74-67-65-73;—;279
Patrick Reed (82), $223,000;71-67-71-71;—;280
Tom Lewis, $171,700;75-68-68-70;—;281
Francesco Molinari (68), $171,700;74-69-72-66;—;281
Alex Noren (68), $171,700;68-71-68-74;—;281
Jon Rahm (68), $171,700;68-70-68-75;—;281
Justin Thomas (68), $171,700;71-70-68-72;—;281
Lucas Bjerregaard, $126,313;70-68-74-70;—;282
Ryan Fox, $126,313;68-75-70-69;—;282
Sanghyun Park, $126,313;69-72-68-73;—;282
Rory Sabbatini (56), $126,313;70-70-71-71;—;282
Stewart Cink (42), $91,350;74-68-71-70;—;283
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $91,350;71-69-70-73;—;283
Lucas Glover (42), $91,350;72-69-71-71;—;283
Louis Oosthuizen (42), $91,350;70-72-72-69;—;283
Doc Redman, $91,350;71-71-71-70;—;283
Justin Rose (42), $91,350;69-67-68-79;—;283
Cameron Smith (42), $91,350;70-66-71-76;—;283
Jordan Spieth (42), $91,350;70-67-69-77;—;283
Henrik Stenson (42), $91,350;70-69-68-76;—;283
Erik van Rooyen, $91,350;70-68-72-73;—;283
Kevin Kisner (31), $69,875;70-71-70-73;—;284
Webb Simpson (31), $69,875;68-71-71-74;—;284
Byeong Hun An (23), $56,278;73-67-70-75;—;285
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (23), $56,278;68-73-77-67;—;285
Ernie Els (23), $56,278;71-69-72-73;—;285
Dylan Frittelli (23), $56,278;68-69-70-78;—;285
Jason Kokrak (23), $56,278;74-69-74-68;—;285
Joost Luiten, $56,278;73-69-71-72;—;285
Andrew Putnam (23), $56,278;70-67-70-78;—;285
Bernd Wiesberger, $56,278;70-71-74-70;—;285
Andrew Wilson, $56,278;76-67-71-71;—;285
Patrick Cantlay (13), $36,925;70-71-71-74;—;286
Justin Harding, $36,925;71-65-74-76;—;286
Benjamin Hebert, $36,925;73-69-73-71;—;286
Innchoon Hwang, $36,925;72-71-70-73;—;286
Russell Knox (13), $36,925;70-71-68-77;—;286
Matt Kuchar (13), $36,925;70-68-69-79;—;286
Xander Schauffele (13), $36,925;74-65-69-78;—;286
Callum Shinkwin, $36,925;70-71-75-70;—;286
Kyle Stanley (13), $36,925;75-67-73-71;—;286
Aaron Wise (13), $36,925;72-69-71-74;—;286
Branden Grace (8), $28,317;70-71-75-71;—;287
Charley Hoffman (8), $28,317;70-73-70-74;—;287
Dustin Johnson (8), $28,317;72-67-72-76;—;287
Shubhankar Sharma, $28,317;70-72-77-68;—;287
Matt Wallace, $28,317;73-70-72-72;—;287
Bubba Watson (8), $28,317;72-71-73-71;—;287
Paul Casey (6), $26,467;72-70-73-73;—;288
Adam Hadwin (6), $26,467;74-69-72-73;—;288
Graeme McDowell (6), $26,467;73-70-68-77;—;288
Thorbjorn Olesen, $26,467;72-68-77-71;—;288
Kevin Streelman (6), $26,467;77-65-74-72;—;288
Ashton Turner, $26,467;69-74-77-68;—;288
Jim Furyk (5), $25,800;73-68-75-73;—;289
Mikko Korhonen, $25,800;72-69-71-77;—;289
Romain Langasque, $25,800;69-72-70-78;—;289
Paul Waring, $25,800;75-68-75-71;—;289
Yosuke Asaji, $25,088;72-71-71-76;—;290
Sergio Garcia (4), $25,088;68-73-71-78;—;290
J.B. Holmes (4), $25,088;66-68-69-87;—;290
Thomas Pieters, $25,088;72-68-74-76;—;290
Eddie Pepperell, $24,625;70-72-76-74;—;292
Nino Bertasio, $24,438;72-71-75-75;—;293
Yuki Inamori, $24,438;70-73-70-80;—;293
