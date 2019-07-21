BRITISH OPEN

At Royal Portrush Golf Club

Portrush, Northern Ireland

Purse: $10.75 million

Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71

Final scores

Shane Lowry (600), $1,935,000;67-67-63-72;—;269

Tommy Fleetwood (330), $1,120,000;68-67-66-74;—;275

Tony Finau (210), $718,000;68-70-68-71;—;277

Brooks Koepka (135), $503,500;68-69-67-74;—;278

Lee Westwood, $503,500;68-67-70-73;—;278

Rickie Fowler (98), $313,000;70-69-66-74;—;279

Tyrrell Hatton (98), $313,000;68-71-71-69;—;279

Robert MacIntyre, $313,000;68-72-71-68;—;279

Danny Willett (98), $313,000;74-67-65-73;—;279

Patrick Reed (82), $223,000;71-67-71-71;—;280

Tom Lewis, $171,700;75-68-68-70;—;281

Francesco Molinari (68), $171,700;74-69-72-66;—;281

Alex Noren (68), $171,700;68-71-68-74;—;281

Jon Rahm (68), $171,700;68-70-68-75;—;281

Justin Thomas (68), $171,700;71-70-68-72;—;281

Lucas Bjerregaard, $126,313;70-68-74-70;—;282

Ryan Fox, $126,313;68-75-70-69;—;282

Sanghyun Park, $126,313;69-72-68-73;—;282

Rory Sabbatini (56), $126,313;70-70-71-71;—;282

Stewart Cink (42), $91,350;74-68-71-70;—;283

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $91,350;71-69-70-73;—;283

Lucas Glover (42), $91,350;72-69-71-71;—;283

Louis Oosthuizen (42), $91,350;70-72-72-69;—;283

Doc Redman, $91,350;71-71-71-70;—;283

Justin Rose (42), $91,350;69-67-68-79;—;283

Cameron Smith (42), $91,350;70-66-71-76;—;283

Jordan Spieth (42), $91,350;70-67-69-77;—;283

Henrik Stenson (42), $91,350;70-69-68-76;—;283

Erik van Rooyen, $91,350;70-68-72-73;—;283

Kevin Kisner (31), $69,875;70-71-70-73;—;284

Webb Simpson (31), $69,875;68-71-71-74;—;284

Byeong Hun An (23), $56,278;73-67-70-75;—;285

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (23), $56,278;68-73-77-67;—;285

Ernie Els (23), $56,278;71-69-72-73;—;285

Dylan Frittelli (23), $56,278;68-69-70-78;—;285

Jason Kokrak (23), $56,278;74-69-74-68;—;285

Joost Luiten, $56,278;73-69-71-72;—;285

Andrew Putnam (23), $56,278;70-67-70-78;—;285

Bernd Wiesberger, $56,278;70-71-74-70;—;285

Andrew Wilson, $56,278;76-67-71-71;—;285

Patrick Cantlay (13), $36,925;70-71-71-74;—;286

Justin Harding, $36,925;71-65-74-76;—;286

Benjamin Hebert, $36,925;73-69-73-71;—;286

Innchoon Hwang, $36,925;72-71-70-73;—;286

Russell Knox (13), $36,925;70-71-68-77;—;286

Matt Kuchar (13), $36,925;70-68-69-79;—;286

Xander Schauffele (13), $36,925;74-65-69-78;—;286

Callum Shinkwin, $36,925;70-71-75-70;—;286

Kyle Stanley (13), $36,925;75-67-73-71;—;286

Aaron Wise (13), $36,925;72-69-71-74;—;286

Branden Grace (8), $28,317;70-71-75-71;—;287

Charley Hoffman (8), $28,317;70-73-70-74;—;287

Dustin Johnson (8), $28,317;72-67-72-76;—;287

Shubhankar Sharma, $28,317;70-72-77-68;—;287

Matt Wallace, $28,317;73-70-72-72;—;287

Bubba Watson (8), $28,317;72-71-73-71;—;287

Paul Casey (6), $26,467;72-70-73-73;—;288

Adam Hadwin (6), $26,467;74-69-72-73;—;288

Graeme McDowell (6), $26,467;73-70-68-77;—;288

Thorbjorn Olesen, $26,467;72-68-77-71;—;288

Kevin Streelman (6), $26,467;77-65-74-72;—;288

Ashton Turner, $26,467;69-74-77-68;—;288

Jim Furyk (5), $25,800;73-68-75-73;—;289

Mikko Korhonen, $25,800;72-69-71-77;—;289

Romain Langasque, $25,800;69-72-70-78;—;289

Paul Waring, $25,800;75-68-75-71;—;289

Yosuke Asaji, $25,088;72-71-71-76;—;290

Sergio Garcia (4), $25,088;68-73-71-78;—;290

J.B. Holmes (4), $25,088;66-68-69-87;—;290

Thomas Pieters, $25,088;72-68-74-76;—;290

Eddie Pepperell, $24,625;70-72-76-74;—;292

Nino Bertasio, $24,438;72-71-75-75;—;293

Yuki Inamori, $24,438;70-73-70-80;—;293

