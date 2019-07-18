RACINE COUNTRY CLUB
Event: Net Skins
18-hole results
4 — Laura Reynolds 5/2 on No. 1, 3/1 on No. 5, 3/2 on No.10, 4/3 on No. 12.
2 — Mary Metzger 7/4 on No. 15, 3/2 on No. 16
2 — Janet Ramig 4/3 on No. 7, 5/3 on No. 14
1 — Lynn Gittings 3/2 on No. 4
1 — Diane Caron 6/3 on No. 9
9-hole results
2 — Shelley Chay 5/2 on No. 6, 6/3 on No. 9.
1 — Colleen Romsa 5/2 on No. 4
Laura Reynolds had a chip-in birdie on No. 5
BROWNS LAKE WOMEN
Wednesday morning 9-hole league
Event: Most one putts
Class A: Carolyn Bauman 2. Rosemary Murray 2 Kathy Conley 2. Betty Altenberg 2. Class B: Cay Doorn 3. Class C: Gidget Brown 2. Marge Crowley 2.
