RACINE COUNTRY CLUB

Event: Net Skins

18-hole results

4 — Laura Reynolds 5/2 on No. 1, 3/1 on No. 5, 3/2 on No.10, 4/3 on No. 12.

2 — Mary Metzger 7/4 on No. 15, 3/2 on No. 16

2 — Janet Ramig 4/3 on No. 7, 5/3 on No. 14

1 — Lynn Gittings 3/2 on No. 4

1 — Diane Caron 6/3 on No. 9

9-hole results

2 — Shelley Chay 5/2 on No. 6, 6/3 on No. 9.

1 — Colleen Romsa 5/2 on No. 4

Laura Reynolds had a chip-in birdie on No. 5

BROWNS LAKE WOMEN

Wednesday morning 9-hole league

Event: Most one putts

Class A: Carolyn Bauman 2. Rosemary Murray 2 Kathy Conley 2. Betty Altenberg 2. Class B: Cay Doorn 3. Class C: Gidget Brown 2. Marge Crowley 2.

