TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

At Plantation Course at Kapalua

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 7,518; Par 73

Final scores

Xander Schauffele (500), $1,300,000;72-67-68-62;—;269

Gary Woodland (300), $759,000;67-67-68-68;—;270

Justin Thomas (190), $475,000;67-72-70-65;—;274

Dustin Johnson (115), $305,333;67-74-69-67;—;277

Marc Leishman (115), $305,333;68-70-68-71;—;277

Rory McIlroy (115), $305,333;69-68-68-72;—;277

Bryson DeChambeau (90), $218,000;69-68-70-71;—;278

Patton Kizzire (80), $191,000;69-71-71-68;—;279

Jon Rahm (80), $191,000;70-71-69-69;—;279

Webb Simpson (80), $191,000;70-72-72-65;—;279

Cameron Champ (68), $162,500;71-68-74-67;—;280

Kevin Tway (68), $162,500;66-71-72-71;—;280

Jason Day (60), $147,000;69-71-75-66;—;281

Charles Howell III (56), $132,000;74-70-69-69;—;282

Andrew Putnam (56), $132,000;69-73-70-70;—;282

Paul Casey (52), $113,000;73-71-68-71;—;283

Troy Merritt (52), $113,000;73-71-69-70;—;283

Ian Poulter (49), $102,000;71-69-73-71;—;284

Brice Garnett (45), $92,333;73-72-73-68;—;286

Matt Kuchar (45), $92,333;72-73-72-69;—;286

Scott Piercy (45), $92,333;76-72-69-69;—;286

Andrew Landry (40), $82,500;69-75-71-72;—;287

Brandt Snedeker (40), $82,500;75-69-71-72;—;287

Brooks Koepka (37), $78,000;76-70-73-69;—;288

Billy Horschel (35), $74,000;72-75-71-72;—;290

Patrick Reed (35), $74,000;70-75-72-73;—;290

Keegan Bradley (30), $68,250;77-69-72-73;—;291

Francesco Molinari (30), $68,250;73-71-73-74;—;291

Ted Potter, Jr. (30), $68,250;75-73-71-72;—;291

Aaron Wise (30), $68,250;74-71-73-73;—;291

Bubba Watson (27), $65,000;70-79-74-69;—;292

Michael Kim (24), $63,500;71-72-80-73;—;296

Satoshi Kodaira (24), $63,500;77-76-73-70;—;296

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments