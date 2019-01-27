FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

At Torrey Pines GC

San Diego

Purse: $7.1 million

s-South Course: Yardage: 7,698 Par: 72

n-North Course: Yardage: 7,258 Par: 72

Final leaders

Justin Rose (500), $1,278,000;63n-66s-69-69;—;267

Adam Scott (300), $766,800;70s-66n-65-68;—;269

Talor Gooch (163), $411,800;69s-68n-67-68;—;272

Hideki Matsuyama (163), $411,800;66n-66s-73-67;—;272

Jason Day (100), $259,150;67n-71s-69-67;—;274

Rory McIlroy (100), $259,150;71s-65n-69-69;—;274

Jon Rahm (100), $259,150;62n-72s-68-72;—;274

Billy Horschel (85), $220,100;66n-68s-71-70;—;275

Scott Brown (73), $184,600;70s-68n-68-70;—;276

Joel Dahmen (73), $184,600;68s-67n-70-71;—;276

Cameron Smith (73), $184,600;71n-69s-71-65;—;276

Gary Woodland (73), $184,600;71s-70n-69-66;—;276

Bud Cauley (53), $121,714;66n-70s-74-67;—;277

Matt Jones (53), $121,714;67n-74s-69-67;—;277

Ryan Palmer (53), $121,714;67s-67n-75-68;—;277

Sepp Straka (53), $121,714;69n-67s-71-70;—;277

Tony Finau (53), $121,714;69s-69n-69-70;—;277

Patrick Reed (53), $121,714;69n-69s-69-70;—;277

Michael Thompson (53), $121,714;68s-69n-69-71;—;277

Doug Ghim, $79,804;63n-73s-67-75;—;278

Charles Howell III (41), $79,804;66s-70n-75-67;—;278

Sung Kang (41), $79,804;71n-70s-66-71;—;278

Jason Kokrak (41), $79,804;71n-69s-69-69;—;278

Tiger Woods (41), $79,804;70s-70n-71-67;—;278

John Huh (33), $56,623;68s-68n-71-72;—;279

Trey Mullinax (33), $56,623;70s-71n-68-70;—;279

Xander Schauffele (33), $56,623;69s-70n-70-70;—;279

Danny Willett (33), $56,623;71n-68s-70-70;—;279

Jonas Blixt (26), $45,144;68s-69n-74-69;—;280

Mackenzie Hughes (26), $45,144;70n-70s-70-70;—;280

Si Woo Kim (26), $45,144;67n-68s-73-72;—;280

Robert Streb (26), $45,144;69s-68n-72-71;—;280

Jim Knous (26), $45,144;70n-71s-70-69;—;280

Hank Lebioda (26), $45,144;70n-67s-68-75;—;280

Sangmoon Bae (19), $35,003;68n-67s-71-75;—;281

Keegan Bradley (19), $35,003;68n-71s-69-73;—;281

Wyndham Clark (19), $35,003;69s-67n-70-75;—;281

Jordan Spieth (19), $35,003;65n-72s-72-72;—;281

Adam Svensson (19), $35,003;70n-67s-69-75;—;281

Sam Burns (15), $29,110;70s-66n-74-72;—;282

Luke List (15), $29,110;70s-69n-71-72;—;282

J.T. Poston (15), $29,110;72s-68n-69-73;—;282

Julian Etulain (10), $21,158;71s-67n-71-74;—;283

Russell Knox (10), $21,158;67n-70s-73-73;—;283

Martin Laird (10), $21,158;73s-66n-69-75;—;283

Marc Leishman (10), $21,158;68n-73s-70-72;—;283

Nicholas Lindheim (10), $21,158;71s-69n-70-73;—;283

Sam Ryder (10), $21,158;69n-69s-72-73;—;283

Scott Stallings (10), $21,158;69n-71s-71-72;—;283

Nick Taylor (10), $21,158;71s-68n-72-72;—;283

Kevin Tway (10), $21,158;70n-71s-72-70;—;283

Emiliano Grillo (7), $16,557;67n-74s-70-73;—;284

Sungjae Im (7), $16,557;72s-68n-72-72;—;284

Chris Stroud (7), $16,557;66s-71n-74-73;—;284

Chris Thompson (7), $16,557;74s-66n-70-74;—;284

Braden Thornberry, $16,557;71s-67n-72-74;—;284

Cameron Davis (5), $15,762;72s-69n-72-72;—;285

Bill Haas (5), $15,762;67n-72s-70-76;—;285

Beau Hossler (5), $15,762;67n-70s-74-74;—;285

Adam Schenk (5), $15,762;72n-69s-74-70;—;285

John Senden (5), $15,762;68n-73s-72-72;—;285

Grayson Murray (4), $15,123;68n-72s-71-75;—;286

Ben Silverman (4), $15,123;68s-71n-72-75;—;286

Brandt Snedeker (4), $15,123;68n-73s-71-74;—;286

Shawn Stefani (4), $15,123;67n-74s-70-75;—;286

Rickie Fowler (4), $14,555;73s-66n-74-74;—;287

Brandon Hagy (4), $14,555;66s-71n-74-76;—;287

Stephan Jaeger (4), $14,555;70s-71n-72-74;—;287

C.T. Pan (4), $14,555;64n-75s-71-77;—;287

Ryan Blaum (3), $14,129;71n-70s-75-72;—;288

Rory Sabbatini (3), $14,129;72s-68n-76-72;—;288

John Chin (3), $13,703;66n-71s-77-75;—;289

Sebastian Munoz (3), $13,703;68n-72s-75-74;—;289

Joaquin Niemann (3), $13,703;66n-73s-70-80;—;289

Nick Watney (3), $13,703;72s-68n-74-75;—;289

Sean O'Hair (2), $13,348;71n-69s-77-73;—;290

Morgan Hoffmann (2), $13,206;70n-70s-79-72;—;291

