FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN
At Torrey Pines GC
San Diego
Purse: $7.1 million
s-South Course: Yardage: 7,698 Par: 72
n-North Course: Yardage: 7,258 Par: 72
Final leaders
Justin Rose (500), $1,278,000;63n-66s-69-69;—;267
Adam Scott (300), $766,800;70s-66n-65-68;—;269
Talor Gooch (163), $411,800;69s-68n-67-68;—;272
Hideki Matsuyama (163), $411,800;66n-66s-73-67;—;272
Jason Day (100), $259,150;67n-71s-69-67;—;274
Rory McIlroy (100), $259,150;71s-65n-69-69;—;274
Jon Rahm (100), $259,150;62n-72s-68-72;—;274
Billy Horschel (85), $220,100;66n-68s-71-70;—;275
Scott Brown (73), $184,600;70s-68n-68-70;—;276
Joel Dahmen (73), $184,600;68s-67n-70-71;—;276
Cameron Smith (73), $184,600;71n-69s-71-65;—;276
Gary Woodland (73), $184,600;71s-70n-69-66;—;276
Bud Cauley (53), $121,714;66n-70s-74-67;—;277
Matt Jones (53), $121,714;67n-74s-69-67;—;277
Ryan Palmer (53), $121,714;67s-67n-75-68;—;277
Sepp Straka (53), $121,714;69n-67s-71-70;—;277
Tony Finau (53), $121,714;69s-69n-69-70;—;277
Patrick Reed (53), $121,714;69n-69s-69-70;—;277
Michael Thompson (53), $121,714;68s-69n-69-71;—;277
Doug Ghim, $79,804;63n-73s-67-75;—;278
Charles Howell III (41), $79,804;66s-70n-75-67;—;278
Sung Kang (41), $79,804;71n-70s-66-71;—;278
Jason Kokrak (41), $79,804;71n-69s-69-69;—;278
Tiger Woods (41), $79,804;70s-70n-71-67;—;278
John Huh (33), $56,623;68s-68n-71-72;—;279
Trey Mullinax (33), $56,623;70s-71n-68-70;—;279
Xander Schauffele (33), $56,623;69s-70n-70-70;—;279
Danny Willett (33), $56,623;71n-68s-70-70;—;279
Jonas Blixt (26), $45,144;68s-69n-74-69;—;280
Mackenzie Hughes (26), $45,144;70n-70s-70-70;—;280
Si Woo Kim (26), $45,144;67n-68s-73-72;—;280
Robert Streb (26), $45,144;69s-68n-72-71;—;280
Jim Knous (26), $45,144;70n-71s-70-69;—;280
Hank Lebioda (26), $45,144;70n-67s-68-75;—;280
Sangmoon Bae (19), $35,003;68n-67s-71-75;—;281
Keegan Bradley (19), $35,003;68n-71s-69-73;—;281
Wyndham Clark (19), $35,003;69s-67n-70-75;—;281
Jordan Spieth (19), $35,003;65n-72s-72-72;—;281
Adam Svensson (19), $35,003;70n-67s-69-75;—;281
Sam Burns (15), $29,110;70s-66n-74-72;—;282
Luke List (15), $29,110;70s-69n-71-72;—;282
J.T. Poston (15), $29,110;72s-68n-69-73;—;282
Julian Etulain (10), $21,158;71s-67n-71-74;—;283
Russell Knox (10), $21,158;67n-70s-73-73;—;283
Martin Laird (10), $21,158;73s-66n-69-75;—;283
Marc Leishman (10), $21,158;68n-73s-70-72;—;283
Nicholas Lindheim (10), $21,158;71s-69n-70-73;—;283
Sam Ryder (10), $21,158;69n-69s-72-73;—;283
Scott Stallings (10), $21,158;69n-71s-71-72;—;283
Nick Taylor (10), $21,158;71s-68n-72-72;—;283
Kevin Tway (10), $21,158;70n-71s-72-70;—;283
Emiliano Grillo (7), $16,557;67n-74s-70-73;—;284
Sungjae Im (7), $16,557;72s-68n-72-72;—;284
Chris Stroud (7), $16,557;66s-71n-74-73;—;284
Chris Thompson (7), $16,557;74s-66n-70-74;—;284
Braden Thornberry, $16,557;71s-67n-72-74;—;284
Cameron Davis (5), $15,762;72s-69n-72-72;—;285
Bill Haas (5), $15,762;67n-72s-70-76;—;285
Beau Hossler (5), $15,762;67n-70s-74-74;—;285
Adam Schenk (5), $15,762;72n-69s-74-70;—;285
John Senden (5), $15,762;68n-73s-72-72;—;285
Grayson Murray (4), $15,123;68n-72s-71-75;—;286
Ben Silverman (4), $15,123;68s-71n-72-75;—;286
Brandt Snedeker (4), $15,123;68n-73s-71-74;—;286
Shawn Stefani (4), $15,123;67n-74s-70-75;—;286
Rickie Fowler (4), $14,555;73s-66n-74-74;—;287
Brandon Hagy (4), $14,555;66s-71n-74-76;—;287
Stephan Jaeger (4), $14,555;70s-71n-72-74;—;287
C.T. Pan (4), $14,555;64n-75s-71-77;—;287
Ryan Blaum (3), $14,129;71n-70s-75-72;—;288
Rory Sabbatini (3), $14,129;72s-68n-76-72;—;288
John Chin (3), $13,703;66n-71s-77-75;—;289
Sebastian Munoz (3), $13,703;68n-72s-75-74;—;289
Joaquin Niemann (3), $13,703;66n-73s-70-80;—;289
Nick Watney (3), $13,703;72s-68n-74-75;—;289
Sean O'Hair (2), $13,348;71n-69s-77-73;—;290
Morgan Hoffmann (2), $13,206;70n-70s-79-72;—;291
