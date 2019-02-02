PHOENIX OPEN

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.1 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Third-round leaders

Rickie Fowler;64-65-64;—;193

Matt Kuchar;67-65-65;—;197

Justin Thomas;64-66-68;—;198

Byeong Hun An;66-68-66;—;200

Branden Grace;67-64-69;—;200

Gary Woodland;68-67-66;—;201

Bubba Watson;66-67-68;—;201

Harold Varner III;64-71-68;—;203

Martin Laird;65-68-70;—;203

Trey Mullinax;67-64-72;—;203

Cameron Smith;67-65-71;—;203

Jason Kokrak;73-66-65;—;204

Chris Stroud;71-66-67;—;204

Sungjae Im;69-68-67;—;204

Chez Reavie;71-69-64;—;204

Charley Hoffman;66-68-70;—;204

Tom Hoge;67-68-69;—;204

J.B. Holmes;69-68-68;—;205

Jhonattan Vegas;70-69-66;—;205

Brandon Harkins;70-66-69;—;205

Denny McCarthy;69-65-71;—;205

Ollie Schniederjans;67-69-69;—;205

Nick Watney;67-69-69;—;205

Russell Henley;68-68-69;—;205

Jon Rahm;67-68-70;—;205

Xander Schauffele;67-72-67;—;206

Russell Knox;71-66-69;—;206

Hideki Matsuyama;68-69-69;—;206

Bud Cauley;68-72-66;—;206

Webb Simpson;67-69-70;—;206

Chesson Hadley;71-65-70;—;206

David Hearn;67-68-71;—;206

Hunter Mahan;70-68-69;—;207

Zach Johnson;71-67-69;—;207

J.T. Poston;65-74-68;—;207

Tyrrell Hatton;66-71-70;—;207

Emiliano Grillo;67-73-67;—;207

Danny Lee;72-68-67;—;207

Jimmy Walker;72-69-66;—;207

Beau Hossler;70-71-66;—;207

Carlos Ortiz;70-68-70;—;208

Adam Hadwin;72-67-69;—;208

Kevin Streelman;71-67-70;—;208

Scott Piercy;66-71-71;—;208

Max Homa;70-68-71;—;209

Stewart Cink;69-70-70;—;209

Matthew Wolff;67-70-72;—;209

Kevin Kisner;70-69-70;—;209

John Huh;67-73-69;—;209

Andrew Landry;67-68-74;—;209

John Catlin;70-71-68;—;209

J.J. Spaun;69-69-72;—;210

Sam Ryder;72-67-71;—;210

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-70-71;—;210

Ryan Palmer;68-71-71;—;210

Cameron Champ;70-69-71;—;210

James Hahn;68-72-70;—;210

Grayson Murray;68-72-70;—;210

Brian Harman;69-72-69;—;210

Alex Noren;69-72-69;—;210

Chris Kirk;71-70-69;—;210

Richy Werenski;69-69-73;—;211

Brandt Snedeker;69-70-72;—;211

Brian Stuard;71-69-71;—;211

Keegan Bradley;68-69-75;—;212

Billy Horschel;71-68-73;—;212

Freddie Jacobson;68-72-72;—;212

Brian Gay;67-73-72;—;212

Adam Schenk;70-71-71;—;212

C.T. Pan;73-68-72;—;213

Satoshi Kodaira;71-70-72;—;213

Kevin Na;68-72-74;—;214

Keith Mitchell;74-67-74;—;215

