PHOENIX OPEN
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.1 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Third-round leaders
Rickie Fowler;64-65-64;—;193
Matt Kuchar;67-65-65;—;197
Justin Thomas;64-66-68;—;198
Byeong Hun An;66-68-66;—;200
Branden Grace;67-64-69;—;200
Gary Woodland;68-67-66;—;201
Bubba Watson;66-67-68;—;201
Harold Varner III;64-71-68;—;203
Martin Laird;65-68-70;—;203
Trey Mullinax;67-64-72;—;203
Cameron Smith;67-65-71;—;203
Jason Kokrak;73-66-65;—;204
Chris Stroud;71-66-67;—;204
Sungjae Im;69-68-67;—;204
Chez Reavie;71-69-64;—;204
Charley Hoffman;66-68-70;—;204
Tom Hoge;67-68-69;—;204
J.B. Holmes;69-68-68;—;205
Jhonattan Vegas;70-69-66;—;205
Brandon Harkins;70-66-69;—;205
Denny McCarthy;69-65-71;—;205
Ollie Schniederjans;67-69-69;—;205
Nick Watney;67-69-69;—;205
Russell Henley;68-68-69;—;205
Jon Rahm;67-68-70;—;205
Xander Schauffele;67-72-67;—;206
Russell Knox;71-66-69;—;206
Hideki Matsuyama;68-69-69;—;206
Bud Cauley;68-72-66;—;206
Webb Simpson;67-69-70;—;206
Chesson Hadley;71-65-70;—;206
David Hearn;67-68-71;—;206
Hunter Mahan;70-68-69;—;207
Zach Johnson;71-67-69;—;207
J.T. Poston;65-74-68;—;207
Tyrrell Hatton;66-71-70;—;207
Emiliano Grillo;67-73-67;—;207
Danny Lee;72-68-67;—;207
Jimmy Walker;72-69-66;—;207
Beau Hossler;70-71-66;—;207
Carlos Ortiz;70-68-70;—;208
Adam Hadwin;72-67-69;—;208
Kevin Streelman;71-67-70;—;208
Scott Piercy;66-71-71;—;208
Max Homa;70-68-71;—;209
Stewart Cink;69-70-70;—;209
Matthew Wolff;67-70-72;—;209
Kevin Kisner;70-69-70;—;209
John Huh;67-73-69;—;209
Andrew Landry;67-68-74;—;209
John Catlin;70-71-68;—;209
J.J. Spaun;69-69-72;—;210
Sam Ryder;72-67-71;—;210
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-70-71;—;210
Ryan Palmer;68-71-71;—;210
Cameron Champ;70-69-71;—;210
James Hahn;68-72-70;—;210
Grayson Murray;68-72-70;—;210
Brian Harman;69-72-69;—;210
Alex Noren;69-72-69;—;210
Chris Kirk;71-70-69;—;210
Richy Werenski;69-69-73;—;211
Brandt Snedeker;69-70-72;—;211
Brian Stuard;71-69-71;—;211
Keegan Bradley;68-69-75;—;212
Billy Horschel;71-68-73;—;212
Freddie Jacobson;68-72-72;—;212
Brian Gay;67-73-72;—;212
Adam Schenk;70-71-71;—;212
C.T. Pan;73-68-72;—;213
Satoshi Kodaira;71-70-72;—;213
Kevin Na;68-72-74;—;214
Keith Mitchell;74-67-74;—;215
