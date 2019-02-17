PGA
GENESIS OPEN
At Pacific Palisades CC
Los Angeles
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71
Final scores
J.B. Holmes (500) $1,332,000 63-69-68-70 — 270
Justin Thomas (300) $799,200 66-65-65-75 — 271
Si Woo Kim (190) $503,200 68-70-68-66 — 272
Marc Leishman (123) $325,600 69-69-67-68 — 273
Rory McIlroy (123) $325,600 72-63-69-69 — 273
Charles Howell III (100) $266,400 69-69-68-69 — 275
Adam Scott (88) $238,650 66-65-69-76 — 276
Michael Thompson (88) $238,650 69-64-73-70 — 276
Dustin Johnson (68) $177,600 73-66-69-69 — 277
Kelly Kraft (68) $177,600 69-68-69-71 — 277
Hideki Matsuyama (68) $177,600 71-69-70-67 — 277
Carlos Ortiz (68) $177,600 67-72-69-69 — 277
Jon Rahm (68) $177,600 67-70-69-71 — 277
Vaughn Taylor (68) $177,600 67-69-74-67 — 277
Jonas Blixt (46) $100,788 71-68-66-73 — 278
Patrick Cantlay (46) $100,788 68-71-70-69 — 278
Bryson DeChambeau (46) $100,788 70-68-69-71 — 278
Tony Finau (46) $100,788 66-68-72-72 — 278
Beau Hossler (46) $100,788 68-69-70-71 — 278
Luke List (46) $100,788 71-66-73-68 — 278
Patrick Rodgers (46) $100,788 66-67-73-72 — 278
Xander Schauffele (46) $100,788 74-68-67-69 — 278
Bubba Watson (46) $100,788 70-66-69-73 — 278
Tiger Woods (46) $100,788 70-71-65-72 — 278
Rafa Cabrera Bello (34) $60,433 68-71-69-71 — 279
Paul Casey (34) $60,433 70-66-71-72 — 279
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (34) $60,433 72-69-68-70 — 279
Tommy Fleetwood (28) $50,320 70-69-70-71 — 280
Dylan Frittelli (28) $50,320 68-72-72-68 — 280
Matt Kuchar (28) $50,320 68-72-69-71 — 280
Ryan Moore (28) $50,320 68-72-73-67 — 280
J.T. Poston (28) $50,320 67-70-70-73 — 280
Kyle Jones (22) $40,885 68-67-70-76 — 281
Kevin Na (22) $40,885 70-70-69-72 — 281
Nick Taylor (22) $40,885 70-71-68-72 — 281
Danny Willett (22) $40,885 71-71-69-70 — 281
Scott Brown (16) $31,820 70-71-69-72 — 282
Jim Furyk (16) $31,820 67-73-70-72 — 282
Sergio Garcia (16) $31,820 75-67-69-71 — 282
Max Homa (16) $31,820 69-70-74-69 — 282
Jason Kokrak (16) $31,820 69-73-68-72 — 282
Scott Langley (16) $31,820 69-70-70-73 — 282
Phil Mickelson (16) $31,820 72-69-71-70 — 282
Abraham Ancer (11) $22,999 69-71-70-73 — 283
Russell Henley (11) $22,999 69-73-66-75 — 283
Peter Malnati (11) $22,999 72-69-70-72 — 283
Joaquin Niemann (11) $22,999 71-66-72-74 — 283
C.T. Pan (11) $22,999 69-73-69-72 — 283
Aaron Baddeley (9) $18,944 69-71-71-73 — 284
Cameron Smith (9) $18,944 72-69-69-74 — 284
Keegan Bradley (7) $17,523 66-74-75-70 — 285
Alex Cejka (7) $17,523 70-70-73-72 — 285
Bill Haas (7) $17,523 67-72-71-75 — 285
Brian Harman (7) $17,523 69-71-75-70 — 285
Jordan Spieth (7) $17,523 64-70-70-81 — 285
Ernie Els (6) $16,650 71-71-71-73 — 286
Freddie Jacobson (6) $16,650 70-71-68-77 — 286
Pat Perez (6) $16,650 69-73-68-76 — 286
Sam Ryder (6) $16,650 69-71-75-71 — 286
Brian Gay (5) $16,058 71-69-71-76 — 287
Martin Kaymer (5) $16,058 71-69-75-72 — 287
Brian Stuard (5) $16,058 69-70-73-75 — 287
Peter Uihlein (5) $16,058 69-73-68-77 — 287
Robert Garrigus (4) $15,318 69-71-73-76 — 289
Kramer Hickok (4) $15,318 66-74-71-78 — 289
Sung Kang (4) $15,318 69-72-78-70 — 289
Ted Potter, Jr. (4) $15,318 70-69-77-73 — 289
Seamus Power (4) $15,318 70-72-75-72 — 289
Shawn Stefani (4) $15,318 72-70-73-74 — 289
Stephan Jaeger (3) $14,652 71-71-72-76 — 290
Tae Hee Lee $14,652 68-74-75-73 — 290
Davis Love III (3) $14,652 69-71-74-76 — 290
Richard H. Lee $14,356 70-71-74-76 — 291
Jimmy Walker (3) $14,208 67-75-75-75 — 292
Adam Hadwin (3) $14,060 68-72-77-77 — 294
Cody Gribble (2) $13,912 71-70-79-76 — 296
BC-GLF—Chubb Classic ,0041
CHAMPIONS
CHUBB CLASSIC
At The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,843; Par: 71
Final scores
(x-won on first playoff hole)
x-Miguel Angel Jimenez $240,000 68-66-66 — 200
Olin Browne $128,000 68-66-66 — 200
Bernhard Langer $128,000 68-64-68 — 200
Woody Austin $86,400 67-65-69 — 201
Kevin Sutherland $86,400 70-62-69 — 201
Stephen Ames $51,840 63-68-71 — 202
Retief Goosen $51,840 68-65-69 — 202
Tom Lehman $51,840 67-70-65 — 202
Sandy Lyle $51,840 63-71-68 — 202
Colin Montgomerie $51,840 69-63-70 — 202
Glen Day $32,960 65-66-72 — 203
Bob Estes $32,960 66-68-69 — 203
David McKenzie $32,960 67-69-67 — 203
Steve Stricker $32,960 67-66-70 — 203
Ken Tanigawa $32,960 65-66-72 — 203
Darren Clarke $25,600 68-69-67 — 204
Jay Haas $25,600 64-70-70 — 204
Brandt Jobe $25,600 68-68-68 — 204
Kirk Triplett $19,413 68-69-68 — 205
Duffy Waldorf $19,413 68-68-69 — 205
Paul Broadhurst $19,413 69-66-70 — 205
Kent Jones $19,413 65-67-73 — 205
Rocco Mediate $19,413 67-66-72 — 205
Dan Olsen $19,413 65-67-73 — 205
Jeff Maggert $13,351 67-70-69 — 206
Billy Andrade $13,351 67-68-71 — 206
Marco Dawson $13,351 67-67-72 — 206
Paul Goydos $13,351 69-68-69 — 206
Scott McCarron $13,351 69-67-70 — 206
Jose Maria Olazabal $13,351 68-69-69 — 206
Fran Quinn $13,351 70-66-70 — 206
Jerry Smith $13,351 69-65-72 — 206
David Toms $13,351 67-70-69 — 206
Tom Byrum $9,632 67-65-75 — 207
Dudley Hart $9,632 65-68-74 — 207
Mark O’Meara $9,632 69-68-70 — 207
Joey Sindelar $9,632 69-68-70 — 207
Esteban Toledo $9,632 68-70-69 — 207
Bart Bryant $8,320 67-71-70 — 208
Scott Parel $8,320 68-68-72 — 208
Chris DiMarco $7,840 69-70-70 — 209
Billy Mayfair $7,360 69-71-70 — 210
Scott Verplank $7,360 75-66-69 — 210
Michael Bradley $6,240 73-68-70 — 211
Ken Duke $6,240 67-70-74 — 211
Corey Pavin $6,240 69-68-74 — 211
Tim Petrovic $6,240 68-73-70 — 211
Gene Sauers $6,240 68-71-72 — 211
Brad Faxon $4,960 73-67-72 — 212
Jesper Parnevik $4,960 70-71-71 — 212
Wes Short, Jr. $4,960 67-73-72 — 212
Jeff Sluman $4,053 71-72-70 — 213
David Frost $4,053 71-68-74 — 213
Gibby Gilbert III $4,053 69-66-78 — 213
Lee Janzen $3,520 76-65-73 — 214
Tom Pernice Jr. $3,520 74-69-71 — 214
Loren Roberts $3,520 72-72-70 — 214
Mark Calcavecchia $2,800 70-73-72 — 215
Joe Durant $2,800 77-67-71 — 215
Hale Irwin $2,800 70-72-73 — 215
Greg Kraft $2,800 71-73-71 — 215
Cliff Kresge $2,800 69-72-74 — 215
Tommy Tolles $2,800 72-72-71 — 215
Steve Flesch $2,000 66-72-78 — 216
Kevin Johnson $2,000 72-71-73 — 216
Skip Kendall $2,000 72-69-75 — 216
Ian Woosnam $2,000 77-69-70 — 216
Steve Pate $1,600 73-70-74 — 217
Scott Hoch $1,504 72-73-74 — 219
John Huston $1,312 73-77-71 — 221
Neal Lancaster $1,312 70-73-78 — 221
Hal Sutton $1,312 73-73-75 — 221
Tommy Armour III $1,088 75-75-72 — 222
Wayne Levi $1,088 74-71-77 — 222
Russ Cochran $992 74-76-73 — 223
John Harris $928 78-76-73 — 227
Tom Kite $864 78-80-72 — 230
LPGA
WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN OPEN
At The Grange GC (West Course)
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,648; Par: 72
Final scores
Nelly Korda $195,000 71-66-67-67 — 271
Jin Young Ko $121,275 68-72-69-64 — 273
Wei-Ling Hsu $87,977 65-69-74-68 — 276
Angel Yin $61,418 72-69-70-66 — 277
Haru Nomura $61,418 70-67-70-70 — 277
Azahara Munoz $41,166 72-71-70-65 — 278
Alena Sharp $41,166 69-71-70-68 — 278
Marissa Steen $31,207 70-71-70-68 — 279
Jodi Ewart Shadoff $31,207 65-73-70-71 — 279
Amy Olson $23,451 70-76-66-68 — 280
Mi Hyang Lee $23,451 71-71-70-68 — 280
Sarah Kemp $23,451 72-71-68-69 — 280
Hannah Green $23,451 68-69-73-70 — 280
Jeongeun Lee6 $23,451 72-69-67-72 — 280
Teresa Lu $16,713 77-67-70-67 — 281
Kristen Gillman $16,713 68-74-70-69 — 281
Minjee Lee $16,713 71-70-71-69 — 281
Ashleigh Buhai $16,713 72-70-69-70 — 281
Mirim Lee $16,713 73-69-68-71 — 281
Moriya Jutanugarn $16,713 68-72-70-71 — 281
Bronte Law $16,713 67-72-70-72 — 281
Meghan MacLaren $13,187 73-69-73-67 — 282
Celine Boutier $13,187 71-70-74-67 — 282
Marina Alex $13,187 72-68-75-67 — 282
Jaclyn Lee $13,187 72-71-71-68 — 282
Gaby Lopez $13,187 71-69-72-70 — 282
Tonje Daffinrud $10,657 72-73-71-67 — 283
Jaye Marie Green $10,657 73-72-70-68 — 283
Karis Davidson $10,657 71-70-73-69 — 283
Brittany Altomare $10,657 69-75-69-70 — 283
Carlota Ciganda $10,657 68-72-73-70 — 283
Yu Liu $10,657 69-70-70-74 — 283
Katherine Kirk $8,512 71-74-70-69 — 284
Jackie Stoelting $8,512 68-75-71-70 — 284
Maria Torres $8,512 71-72-70-71 — 284
Lauren Stephenson $8,512 70-73-69-72 — 284
Madelene Sagstrom $8,512 67-67-77-73 — 284
Nanna Koerstz Madsen $7,193 74-72-70-69 — 285
Xiyu Lin $7,193 74-69-71-71 — 285
Karrie Webb $7,193 67-74-71-73 — 285
Ariya Jutanugarn $6,640 76-69-72-69 — 286
Ayako Uehara $6,241 73-73-73-68 — 287
Charley Hull $6,241 75-66-74-72 — 287
Catriona Matthew $5,644 73-72-73-70 — 288
Luna Sobron $5,644 73-73-69-73 — 288
Dana Finkelstein $5,644 70-71-72-75 — 288
Charlotte Thomas $4,860 74-70-74-71 — 289
Annie Park $4,860 70-76-71-72 — 289
Pornanong Phatlum $4,860 71-74-72-72 — 289
Isi Gabsa $4,860 71-74-69-75 — 289
Kris Tamulis $4,860 71-68-75-75 — 289
Lee-Anne Pace $4,050 73-72-76-69 — 290
Lizette Salas $4,050 71-75-73-71 — 290
Thidapa Suwannapura $4,050 74-71-74-71 — 290
Sarah Schmelzel $4,050 70-74-74-72 — 290
Mina Harigae $4,050 72-72-72-74 — 290
Amy Yang $4,050 70-70-76-74 — 290
Caroline Masson $3,360 71-74-73-73 — 291
Sakura Yokomine $3,360 76-70-71-74 — 291
Celine Herbin $3,360 71-72-74-74 — 291
Elizabeth Szokol $3,360 71-74-71-75 — 291
Felicity Johnson $3,360 71-72-73-75 — 291
Lindy Duncan $3,121 71-73-76-72 — 292
Munchin Keh $3,021 72-74-72-75 — 293
Lindsey Weaver $3,021 72-71-75-75 — 293
Kim Kaufman $2,888 72-74-73-75 — 294
Nicole Broch Larsen $2,888 73-72-73-76 — 294
Stephanie Meadow $2,788 73-73-74-76 — 296
Morgan Pressel $2,722 74-72-76-75 — 297
