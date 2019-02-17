PGA

GENESIS OPEN

At Pacific Palisades CC

Los Angeles

Purse: $7.4 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Final scores

J.B. Holmes (500) $1,332,000 63-69-68-70 — 270

Justin Thomas (300) $799,200 66-65-65-75 — 271

Si Woo Kim (190) $503,200 68-70-68-66 — 272

Marc Leishman (123) $325,600 69-69-67-68 — 273

Rory McIlroy (123) $325,600 72-63-69-69 — 273

Charles Howell III (100) $266,400 69-69-68-69 — 275

Adam Scott (88) $238,650 66-65-69-76 — 276

Michael Thompson (88) $238,650 69-64-73-70 — 276

Dustin Johnson (68) $177,600 73-66-69-69 — 277

Kelly Kraft (68) $177,600 69-68-69-71 — 277

Hideki Matsuyama (68) $177,600 71-69-70-67 — 277

Carlos Ortiz (68) $177,600 67-72-69-69 — 277

Jon Rahm (68) $177,600 67-70-69-71 — 277

Vaughn Taylor (68) $177,600 67-69-74-67 — 277

Jonas Blixt (46) $100,788 71-68-66-73 — 278

Patrick Cantlay (46) $100,788 68-71-70-69 — 278

Bryson DeChambeau (46) $100,788 70-68-69-71 — 278

Tony Finau (46) $100,788 66-68-72-72 — 278

Beau Hossler (46) $100,788 68-69-70-71 — 278

Luke List (46) $100,788 71-66-73-68 — 278

Patrick Rodgers (46) $100,788 66-67-73-72 — 278

Xander Schauffele (46) $100,788 74-68-67-69 — 278

Bubba Watson (46) $100,788 70-66-69-73 — 278

Tiger Woods (46) $100,788 70-71-65-72 — 278

Rafa Cabrera Bello (34) $60,433 68-71-69-71 — 279

Paul Casey (34) $60,433 70-66-71-72 — 279

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (34) $60,433 72-69-68-70 — 279

Tommy Fleetwood (28) $50,320 70-69-70-71 — 280

Dylan Frittelli (28) $50,320 68-72-72-68 — 280

Matt Kuchar (28) $50,320 68-72-69-71 — 280

Ryan Moore (28) $50,320 68-72-73-67 — 280

J.T. Poston (28) $50,320 67-70-70-73 — 280

Kyle Jones (22) $40,885 68-67-70-76 — 281

Kevin Na (22) $40,885 70-70-69-72 — 281

Nick Taylor (22) $40,885 70-71-68-72 — 281

Danny Willett (22) $40,885 71-71-69-70 — 281

Scott Brown (16) $31,820 70-71-69-72 — 282

Jim Furyk (16) $31,820 67-73-70-72 — 282

Sergio Garcia (16) $31,820 75-67-69-71 — 282

Max Homa (16) $31,820 69-70-74-69 — 282

Jason Kokrak (16) $31,820 69-73-68-72 — 282

Scott Langley (16) $31,820 69-70-70-73 — 282

Phil Mickelson (16) $31,820 72-69-71-70 — 282

Abraham Ancer (11) $22,999 69-71-70-73 — 283

Russell Henley (11) $22,999 69-73-66-75 — 283

Peter Malnati (11) $22,999 72-69-70-72 — 283

Joaquin Niemann (11) $22,999 71-66-72-74 — 283

C.T. Pan (11) $22,999 69-73-69-72 — 283

Aaron Baddeley (9) $18,944 69-71-71-73 — 284

Cameron Smith (9) $18,944 72-69-69-74 — 284

Keegan Bradley (7) $17,523 66-74-75-70 — 285

Alex Cejka (7) $17,523 70-70-73-72 — 285

Bill Haas (7) $17,523 67-72-71-75 — 285

Brian Harman (7) $17,523 69-71-75-70 — 285

Jordan Spieth (7) $17,523 64-70-70-81 — 285

Ernie Els (6) $16,650 71-71-71-73 — 286

Freddie Jacobson (6) $16,650 70-71-68-77 — 286

Pat Perez (6) $16,650 69-73-68-76 — 286

Sam Ryder (6) $16,650 69-71-75-71 — 286

Brian Gay (5) $16,058 71-69-71-76 — 287

Martin Kaymer (5) $16,058 71-69-75-72 — 287

Brian Stuard (5) $16,058 69-70-73-75 — 287

Peter Uihlein (5) $16,058 69-73-68-77 — 287

Robert Garrigus (4) $15,318 69-71-73-76 — 289

Kramer Hickok (4) $15,318 66-74-71-78 — 289

Sung Kang (4) $15,318 69-72-78-70 — 289

Ted Potter, Jr. (4) $15,318 70-69-77-73 — 289

Seamus Power (4) $15,318 70-72-75-72 — 289

Shawn Stefani (4) $15,318 72-70-73-74 — 289

Stephan Jaeger (3) $14,652 71-71-72-76 — 290

Tae Hee Lee $14,652 68-74-75-73 — 290

Davis Love III (3) $14,652 69-71-74-76 — 290

Richard H. Lee $14,356 70-71-74-76 — 291

Jimmy Walker (3) $14,208 67-75-75-75 — 292

Adam Hadwin (3) $14,060 68-72-77-77 — 294

Cody Gribble (2) $13,912 71-70-79-76 — 296

BC-GLF—Chubb Classic ,0041

CHAMPIONS

CHUBB CLASSIC

At The Classics at Lely Resort

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,843; Par: 71

Final scores

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Miguel Angel Jimenez $240,000 68-66-66 — 200

Olin Browne $128,000 68-66-66 — 200

Bernhard Langer $128,000 68-64-68 — 200

Woody Austin $86,400 67-65-69 — 201

Kevin Sutherland $86,400 70-62-69 — 201

Stephen Ames $51,840 63-68-71 — 202

Retief Goosen $51,840 68-65-69 — 202

Tom Lehman $51,840 67-70-65 — 202

Sandy Lyle $51,840 63-71-68 — 202

Colin Montgomerie $51,840 69-63-70 — 202

Glen Day $32,960 65-66-72 — 203

Bob Estes $32,960 66-68-69 — 203

David McKenzie $32,960 67-69-67 — 203

Steve Stricker $32,960 67-66-70 — 203

Ken Tanigawa $32,960 65-66-72 — 203

Darren Clarke $25,600 68-69-67 — 204

Jay Haas $25,600 64-70-70 — 204

Brandt Jobe $25,600 68-68-68 — 204

Kirk Triplett $19,413 68-69-68 — 205

Duffy Waldorf $19,413 68-68-69 — 205

Paul Broadhurst $19,413 69-66-70 — 205

Kent Jones $19,413 65-67-73 — 205

Rocco Mediate $19,413 67-66-72 — 205

Dan Olsen $19,413 65-67-73 — 205

Jeff Maggert $13,351 67-70-69 — 206

Billy Andrade $13,351 67-68-71 — 206

Marco Dawson $13,351 67-67-72 — 206

Paul Goydos $13,351 69-68-69 — 206

Scott McCarron $13,351 69-67-70 — 206

Jose Maria Olazabal $13,351 68-69-69 — 206

Fran Quinn $13,351 70-66-70 — 206

Jerry Smith $13,351 69-65-72 — 206

David Toms $13,351 67-70-69 — 206

Tom Byrum $9,632 67-65-75 — 207

Dudley Hart $9,632 65-68-74 — 207

Mark O’Meara $9,632 69-68-70 — 207

Joey Sindelar $9,632 69-68-70 — 207

Esteban Toledo $9,632 68-70-69 — 207

Bart Bryant $8,320 67-71-70 — 208

Scott Parel $8,320 68-68-72 — 208

Chris DiMarco $7,840 69-70-70 — 209

Billy Mayfair $7,360 69-71-70 — 210

Scott Verplank $7,360 75-66-69 — 210

Michael Bradley $6,240 73-68-70 — 211

Ken Duke $6,240 67-70-74 — 211

Corey Pavin $6,240 69-68-74 — 211

Tim Petrovic $6,240 68-73-70 — 211

Gene Sauers $6,240 68-71-72 — 211

Brad Faxon $4,960 73-67-72 — 212

Jesper Parnevik $4,960 70-71-71 — 212

Wes Short, Jr. $4,960 67-73-72 — 212

Jeff Sluman $4,053 71-72-70 — 213

David Frost $4,053 71-68-74 — 213

Gibby Gilbert III $4,053 69-66-78 — 213

Lee Janzen $3,520 76-65-73 — 214

Tom Pernice Jr. $3,520 74-69-71 — 214

Loren Roberts $3,520 72-72-70 — 214

Mark Calcavecchia $2,800 70-73-72 — 215

Joe Durant $2,800 77-67-71 — 215

Hale Irwin $2,800 70-72-73 — 215

Greg Kraft $2,800 71-73-71 — 215

Cliff Kresge $2,800 69-72-74 — 215

Tommy Tolles $2,800 72-72-71 — 215

Steve Flesch $2,000 66-72-78 — 216

Kevin Johnson $2,000 72-71-73 — 216

Skip Kendall $2,000 72-69-75 — 216

Ian Woosnam $2,000 77-69-70 — 216

Steve Pate $1,600 73-70-74 — 217

Scott Hoch $1,504 72-73-74 — 219

John Huston $1,312 73-77-71 — 221

Neal Lancaster $1,312 70-73-78 — 221

Hal Sutton $1,312 73-73-75 — 221

Tommy Armour III $1,088 75-75-72 — 222

Wayne Levi $1,088 74-71-77 — 222

Russ Cochran $992 74-76-73 — 223

John Harris $928 78-76-73 — 227

Tom Kite $864 78-80-72 — 230

LPGA

WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN OPEN

At The Grange GC (West Course)

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,648; Par: 72

Final scores

Nelly Korda $195,000 71-66-67-67 — 271

Jin Young Ko $121,275 68-72-69-64 — 273

Wei-Ling Hsu $87,977 65-69-74-68 — 276

Angel Yin $61,418 72-69-70-66 — 277

Haru Nomura $61,418 70-67-70-70 — 277

Azahara Munoz $41,166 72-71-70-65 — 278

Alena Sharp $41,166 69-71-70-68 — 278

Marissa Steen $31,207 70-71-70-68 — 279

Jodi Ewart Shadoff $31,207 65-73-70-71 — 279

Amy Olson $23,451 70-76-66-68 — 280

Mi Hyang Lee $23,451 71-71-70-68 — 280

Sarah Kemp $23,451 72-71-68-69 — 280

Hannah Green $23,451 68-69-73-70 — 280

Jeongeun Lee6 $23,451 72-69-67-72 — 280

Teresa Lu $16,713 77-67-70-67 — 281

Kristen Gillman $16,713 68-74-70-69 — 281

Minjee Lee $16,713 71-70-71-69 — 281

Ashleigh Buhai $16,713 72-70-69-70 — 281

Mirim Lee $16,713 73-69-68-71 — 281

Moriya Jutanugarn $16,713 68-72-70-71 — 281

Bronte Law $16,713 67-72-70-72 — 281

Meghan MacLaren $13,187 73-69-73-67 — 282

Celine Boutier $13,187 71-70-74-67 — 282

Marina Alex $13,187 72-68-75-67 — 282

Jaclyn Lee $13,187 72-71-71-68 — 282

Gaby Lopez $13,187 71-69-72-70 — 282

Tonje Daffinrud $10,657 72-73-71-67 — 283

Jaye Marie Green $10,657 73-72-70-68 — 283

Karis Davidson $10,657 71-70-73-69 — 283

Brittany Altomare $10,657 69-75-69-70 — 283

Carlota Ciganda $10,657 68-72-73-70 — 283

Yu Liu $10,657 69-70-70-74 — 283

Katherine Kirk $8,512 71-74-70-69 — 284

Jackie Stoelting $8,512 68-75-71-70 — 284

Maria Torres $8,512 71-72-70-71 — 284

Lauren Stephenson $8,512 70-73-69-72 — 284

Madelene Sagstrom $8,512 67-67-77-73 — 284

Nanna Koerstz Madsen $7,193 74-72-70-69 — 285

Xiyu Lin $7,193 74-69-71-71 — 285

Karrie Webb $7,193 67-74-71-73 — 285

Ariya Jutanugarn $6,640 76-69-72-69 — 286

Ayako Uehara $6,241 73-73-73-68 — 287

Charley Hull $6,241 75-66-74-72 — 287

Catriona Matthew $5,644 73-72-73-70 — 288

Luna Sobron $5,644 73-73-69-73 — 288

Dana Finkelstein $5,644 70-71-72-75 — 288

Charlotte Thomas $4,860 74-70-74-71 — 289

Annie Park $4,860 70-76-71-72 — 289

Pornanong Phatlum $4,860 71-74-72-72 — 289

Isi Gabsa $4,860 71-74-69-75 — 289

Kris Tamulis $4,860 71-68-75-75 — 289

Lee-Anne Pace $4,050 73-72-76-69 — 290

Lizette Salas $4,050 71-75-73-71 — 290

Thidapa Suwannapura $4,050 74-71-74-71 — 290

Sarah Schmelzel $4,050 70-74-74-72 — 290

Mina Harigae $4,050 72-72-72-74 — 290

Amy Yang $4,050 70-70-76-74 — 290

Caroline Masson $3,360 71-74-73-73 — 291

Sakura Yokomine $3,360 76-70-71-74 — 291

Celine Herbin $3,360 71-72-74-74 — 291

Elizabeth Szokol $3,360 71-74-71-75 — 291

Felicity Johnson $3,360 71-72-73-75 — 291

Lindy Duncan $3,121 71-73-76-72 — 292

Munchin Keh $3,021 72-74-72-75 — 293

Lindsey Weaver $3,021 72-71-75-75 — 293

Kim Kaufman $2,888 72-74-73-75 — 294

Nicole Broch Larsen $2,888 73-72-73-76 — 294

Stephanie Meadow $2,788 73-73-74-76 — 296

Morgan Pressel $2,722 74-72-76-75 — 297

