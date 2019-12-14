Golf scores for Dec. 15

QBE Shootout
Saturday
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round
Todd/Horschel;59-66;—;125
Watson/Howell III;59-66;—;125
Tway/Sabbatini;58-67;—;125
Varner III/Palmer;55-70;—;125
Poston/Kokrak;57-68;—;125
Poulter/McDowell;61-65;—;126
Reavie/Chappell;60-67;—;127
Putnam/Conners;61-66;—;127
Kisner/Hoffman;58-69;—;127
Wolff/Hovland;65-65;—;130
Kizzire/Harman;62-72;—;134
Thompson/O'Hair;64-74;—;138
WGC
Presidents Cup
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Saturday
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
International 10, United States 8
Fourballs
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International, 3 and 2.
Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.
C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 5 and 3.
Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.<
Foursomes
United States 3, International 1
Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, 2 and 1.
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, halved with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, International, 2 and 1.
Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, International.