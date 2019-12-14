Golf scores for Dec. 15
Golf scores for Dec. 15

QBE Shootout

Saturday

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Second Round

Todd/Horschel;59-66;—;125

Watson/Howell III;59-66;—;125

Tway/Sabbatini;58-67;—;125

Varner III/Palmer;55-70;—;125

Poston/Kokrak;57-68;—;125

Poulter/McDowell;61-65;—;126

Reavie/Chappell;60-67;—;127

Putnam/Conners;61-66;—;127

Kisner/Hoffman;58-69;—;127

Wolff/Hovland;65-65;—;130

Kizzire/Harman;62-72;—;134

Thompson/O'Hair;64-74;—;138

WGC

Presidents Cup

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Saturday

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

International 10, United States 8

Fourballs

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Haotong Li and Marc Leishman, International, 3 and 2.

Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im, International, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 3 and 2.

C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, 5 and 3.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Byeong Hun An and Adam Scott, International.<

Foursomes

United States 3, International 1

Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, 2 and 1.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, halved with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, International, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, International.

