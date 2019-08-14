Commercial League

Second half

Expert Tax Solutions;5-1

Rojo's Pub I;4-2

Baird Financial;4-2

Fountain Hall;3-3

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Yuni's Cafe;2-4

Rojo's Pub II;0-6

Tuesday's results

Fountain Hall 189.8 (Cris Lamar 41-Nick Lamar 32), Rojo's Pub II 203 (John Baranowski 49-36)

Rojo's Pub I 186.4 (Mike Westog Jr. 43-Steve Beste 30), Baird Financial 190 (Alex Rosenquist 41-Tom Beck 32)

Expert Tax Solutions 195.6 (Bill Murphy 43-32), Yuni's Cafe 209 (Lou Schneider 44-37)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments