Commercial League
Second half
Expert Tax Solutions;5-1
Rojo's Pub I;4-2
Baird Financial;4-2
Fountain Hall;3-3
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Yuni's Cafe;2-4
Rojo's Pub II;0-6
Tuesday's results
Fountain Hall 189.8 (Cris Lamar 41-Nick Lamar 32), Rojo's Pub II 203 (John Baranowski 49-36)
Rojo's Pub I 186.4 (Mike Westog Jr. 43-Steve Beste 30), Baird Financial 190 (Alex Rosenquist 41-Tom Beck 32)
Expert Tax Solutions 195.6 (Bill Murphy 43-32), Yuni's Cafe 209 (Lou Schneider 44-37)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.