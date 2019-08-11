LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,427; Par: 71

Final round

Mi Jung Hur, $225,000;66-62-70-66;—;264

Jeongeun Lee6, $104,559;67-65-66-70;—;268

Moriya Jutanugarn, $104,559;64-66-67-71;—;268

Mi Hyang Lee, $62,735;63-70-68-68;—;269

Ariya Jutanugarn, $50,188;68-67-68-68;—;271

Minjee Lee, $39,035;69-73-64-67;—;273

Elizabeth Szokol, $39,035;67-69-68-69;—;273

Anne van Dam, $39,035;63-69-71-70;—;273

Karolin Lampert, $31,368;68-70-68-68;—;274

Xiyu Lin, $31,368;68-68-68-70;—;274

Carly Booth, $31,368;70-67-66-71;—;274

Jane Park, $31,368;63-71-69-71;—;274

Hyo Joo Kim, $25,965;66-72-69-68;—;275

Anna Nordqvist, $25,965;67-69-69-70;—;275

Su Oh, $25,965;65-73-66-71;—;275

Yu Liu, $25,965;70-67-67-71;—;275

Madelene Sagstrom, $23,003;67-70-72-67;—;276

Wichanee Meechai, $23,003;69-67-69-71;—;276

Chella Choi, $23,003;65-70-68-73;—;276

Annie Park, $20,145;71-71-69-67;—;278

Amy Olson, $20,145;70-69-70-69;—;278

Ursula Wikstrom, $20,145;69-69-70-70;—;278

Na Yeon Choi, $20,145;72-64-71-71;—;278

Bronte Law, $13,814;70-72-70-67;—;279

Louise Ridderstrom, $13,814;68-74-70-67;—;279

Laura Davies, $13,814;72-68-71-68;—;279

Celine Boutier, $13,814;70-69-71-69;—;279

Charley Hull, $13,814;69-72-68-70;—;279

Christine Wolf, $13,814;70-69-70-70;—;279

Georgia Hall, $13,814;69-68-71-71;—;279

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $13,814;69-70-67-73;—;279

Linnea Strom, $13,814;69-69-68-73;—;279

Luna Sobron Galmes, $13,814;69-68-69-73;—;279

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Gaby Lopez, $13,814;69-68-68-74;—;279

Caroline Hedwall, $8,551;65-74-70-71;—;280

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $8,551;69-68-72-71;—;280

Laura Fuenfstueck, $8,551;70-69-69-72;—;280

Sei Young Kim, $8,551;66-70-72-72;—;280

Katherine Kirk, $8,551;68-69-70-73;—;280

Muni He, $8,551;68-64-73-75;—;280

Cydney Clanton, $7,459;67-73-72-69;—;281

Kendall Dye, $7,459;71-71-68-71;—;281

Ayako Uehara, $7,180;68-73-72-69;—;282

Alena Sharp, $7,180;69-68-72-73;—;282

Lynn Carlsson, $6,636;70-72-70-71;—;283

Sarah Schmelzel, $6,636;69-70-73-71;—;283

Wei-Ling Hsu, $6,636;71-70-68-74;—;283

Hee Young Park, $6,636;70-71-67-75;—;283

Kelly Tan, $6,636;69-72-67-75;—;283

Kylie Henry, $5,855;70-67-81-66;—;284

Haeji Kang, $5,855;72-70-72-70;—;284

Felicity Johnson, $5,855;73-67-73-71;—;284

Holly Clyburn, $5,855;67-71-73-73;—;284

Giulia Molinaro, $5,855;69-71-69-75;—;284

Marianne Skarpnord, $5,298;73-67-72-73;—;285

Maddie McCrary, $5,298;71-69-71-74;—;285

Hannah Green, $5,298;67-73-71-74;—;285

Jenny Shin, $4,879;69-70-75-72;—;286

Dana Finkelstein, $4,879;70-71-70-75;—;286

Carmen Alonso, $4,879;69-72-70-75;—;286

Angela Stanford, $4,601;68-73-74-72;—;287

Isi Gabsa, $4,322;70-72-74-72;—;288

Jacqui Concolino, $4,322;73-68-75-72;—;288

Youngin Chun, $4,322;69-68-73-78;—;288

Silvia Banon, $3,973;71-70-75-74;—;290

Emily Kristine Pedersen, $3,973;72-70-73-75;—;290

Marita Engzelius, $3,764;73-69-75-74;—;291

Noemi Jimenez Martin, $3,346;70-71-71-80;—;292

Linda Wessberg, $3,067;74-68-76-75;—;293

Pamela Pretswell Asher, $2,928;69-71-74-80;—;294

Louise Stahle, $2,788;73-69-77-78;—;297

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments