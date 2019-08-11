LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,427; Par: 71
Final round
Mi Jung Hur, $225,000;66-62-70-66;—;264
Jeongeun Lee6, $104,559;67-65-66-70;—;268
Moriya Jutanugarn, $104,559;64-66-67-71;—;268
Mi Hyang Lee, $62,735;63-70-68-68;—;269
Ariya Jutanugarn, $50,188;68-67-68-68;—;271
Minjee Lee, $39,035;69-73-64-67;—;273
Elizabeth Szokol, $39,035;67-69-68-69;—;273
Anne van Dam, $39,035;63-69-71-70;—;273
Karolin Lampert, $31,368;68-70-68-68;—;274
Xiyu Lin, $31,368;68-68-68-70;—;274
Carly Booth, $31,368;70-67-66-71;—;274
Jane Park, $31,368;63-71-69-71;—;274
Hyo Joo Kim, $25,965;66-72-69-68;—;275
Anna Nordqvist, $25,965;67-69-69-70;—;275
Su Oh, $25,965;65-73-66-71;—;275
Yu Liu, $25,965;70-67-67-71;—;275
Madelene Sagstrom, $23,003;67-70-72-67;—;276
Wichanee Meechai, $23,003;69-67-69-71;—;276
Chella Choi, $23,003;65-70-68-73;—;276
Annie Park, $20,145;71-71-69-67;—;278
Amy Olson, $20,145;70-69-70-69;—;278
Ursula Wikstrom, $20,145;69-69-70-70;—;278
Na Yeon Choi, $20,145;72-64-71-71;—;278
Bronte Law, $13,814;70-72-70-67;—;279
Louise Ridderstrom, $13,814;68-74-70-67;—;279
Laura Davies, $13,814;72-68-71-68;—;279
Celine Boutier, $13,814;70-69-71-69;—;279
Charley Hull, $13,814;69-72-68-70;—;279
Christine Wolf, $13,814;70-69-70-70;—;279
Georgia Hall, $13,814;69-68-71-71;—;279
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $13,814;69-70-67-73;—;279
Linnea Strom, $13,814;69-69-68-73;—;279
Luna Sobron Galmes, $13,814;69-68-69-73;—;279
Gaby Lopez, $13,814;69-68-68-74;—;279
Caroline Hedwall, $8,551;65-74-70-71;—;280
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $8,551;69-68-72-71;—;280
Laura Fuenfstueck, $8,551;70-69-69-72;—;280
Sei Young Kim, $8,551;66-70-72-72;—;280
Katherine Kirk, $8,551;68-69-70-73;—;280
Muni He, $8,551;68-64-73-75;—;280
Cydney Clanton, $7,459;67-73-72-69;—;281
Kendall Dye, $7,459;71-71-68-71;—;281
Ayako Uehara, $7,180;68-73-72-69;—;282
Alena Sharp, $7,180;69-68-72-73;—;282
Lynn Carlsson, $6,636;70-72-70-71;—;283
Sarah Schmelzel, $6,636;69-70-73-71;—;283
Wei-Ling Hsu, $6,636;71-70-68-74;—;283
Hee Young Park, $6,636;70-71-67-75;—;283
Kelly Tan, $6,636;69-72-67-75;—;283
Kylie Henry, $5,855;70-67-81-66;—;284
Haeji Kang, $5,855;72-70-72-70;—;284
Felicity Johnson, $5,855;73-67-73-71;—;284
Holly Clyburn, $5,855;67-71-73-73;—;284
Giulia Molinaro, $5,855;69-71-69-75;—;284
Marianne Skarpnord, $5,298;73-67-72-73;—;285
Maddie McCrary, $5,298;71-69-71-74;—;285
Hannah Green, $5,298;67-73-71-74;—;285
Jenny Shin, $4,879;69-70-75-72;—;286
Dana Finkelstein, $4,879;70-71-70-75;—;286
Carmen Alonso, $4,879;69-72-70-75;—;286
Angela Stanford, $4,601;68-73-74-72;—;287
Isi Gabsa, $4,322;70-72-74-72;—;288
Jacqui Concolino, $4,322;73-68-75-72;—;288
Youngin Chun, $4,322;69-68-73-78;—;288
Silvia Banon, $3,973;71-70-75-74;—;290
Emily Kristine Pedersen, $3,973;72-70-73-75;—;290
Marita Engzelius, $3,764;73-69-75-74;—;291
Noemi Jimenez Martin, $3,346;70-71-71-80;—;292
Linda Wessberg, $3,067;74-68-76-75;—;293
Pamela Pretswell Asher, $2,928;69-71-74-80;—;294
Louise Stahle, $2,788;73-69-77-78;—;297
