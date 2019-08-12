(SUNDAY'S SCORES)
NORTHERN TRUST
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.
Purse: $9.25 million
Yardage: 7,370; Par: 71
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Patrick Reed (2,000), $1,665,000;66-66-67-69;—;268
Abraham Ancer (1,200), $999,000;67-65-68-69;—;269
Jon Rahm (650), $536,500;64-68-69-69;—;270
Harold Varner III (650), $536,500;67-67-68-68;—;270
Adam Scott (440), $370,000;68-69-69-65;—;271
Rory McIlroy (355), $299,469;65-68-70-69;—;272
Louis Oosthuizen (355), $299,469;68-65-70-69;—;272
Brandt Snedeker (355), $299,469;71-67-63-71;—;272
Jordan Spieth (355), $299,469;67-64-74-67;—;272
Ian Poulter (290), $240,500;68-66-71-68;—;273
Justin Rose (290), $240,500;65-68-69-71;—;273
Patrick Cantlay (227), $175,750;70-67-70-67;—;274
Kevin Kisner (227), $175,750;64-70-72-68;—;274
Jason Kokrak (227), $175,750;68-70-70-66;—;274
Troy Merritt (227), $175,750;62-70-72-70;—;274
Andrew Putnam (227), $175,750;69-64-74-67;—;274
Justin Thomas (227), $175,750;67-68-71-68;—;274
Wyndham Clark (188), $129,500;67-66-73-69;—;275
Ryan Moore (188), $129,500;68-72-67-68;—;275
Webb Simpson (188), $129,500;65-73-67-70;—;275
Cameron Champ (164), $103,600;71-70-66-69;—;276
Corey Conners (164), $103,600;66-71-70-69;—;276
Billy Horschel (164), $103,600;72-67-67-70;—;276
Bryson DeChambeau (133), $74,925;68-68-71-70;—;277
Dustin Johnson (133), $74,925;63-67-74-73;—;277
C.T. Pan (133), $74,925;68-67-72-70;—;277
Adam Schenk (133), $74,925;67-72-71-67;—;277
Kevin Tway (133), $74,925;68-73-71-65;—;277
Danny Willett (133), $74,925;66-70-66-75;—;277
Branden Grace (93), $53,766;68-73-71-66;—;278
Andrew Landry (93), $53,766;68-67-73-70;—;278
Joaquin Niemann (93), $53,766;70-71-71-66;—;278
Vaughn Taylor (93), $53,766;69-68-73-68;—;278
Tony Finau (93), $53,766;65-73-70-70;—;278
Matt Jones (93), $53,766;67-71-68-72;—;278
Brooks Koepka (93), $53,766;70-69-69-70;—;278
Hideki Matsuyama (93), $53,766;68-68-70-72;—;278
Byeong Hun An (64), $39,775;73-66-68-72;—;279
Max Homa (64), $39,775;66-71-67-75;—;279
Sungjae Im (64), $39,775;67-68-76-68;—;279
Chez Reavie (64), $39,775;66-74-69-70;—;279
Jhonattan Vegas (64), $39,775;72-69-71-67;—;279
Ryan Armour (41), $27,565;70-68-70-72;—;280
Tommy Fleetwood (41), $27,565;69-72-69-70;—;280
Dylan Frittelli (41), $27,565;69-67-75-69;—;280
Lucas Glover (41), $27,565;71-68-72-69;—;280
Chesson Hadley (41), $27,565;66-72-73-69;—;280
Adam Hadwin (41), $27,565;67-71-73-69;—;280
Sebastian Munoz (41), $27,565;70-69-68-73;—;280
Rory Sabbatini (41), $27,565;68-73-71-68;—;280
Aaron Wise (41), $27,565;68-73-71-68;—;280
Brian Harman (25), $21,354;68-71-70-72;—;281
J.B. Holmes (25), $21,354;70-71-69-71;—;281
Collin Morikawa (25), $21,354;71-70-72-68;—;281
Gary Woodland (25), $21,354;73-68-71-69;—;281
Jim Furyk (25), $21,354;72-66-69-74;—;281
Shane Lowry (25), $21,354;69-67-72-73;—;281
Brian Stuard (25), $21,354;66-69-70-76;—;281
Tyrrell Hatton (19), $20,165;69-69-72-72;—;282
Russell Henley (19), $20,165;69-70-70-73;—;282
J.T. Poston (19), $20,165;67-70-70-75;—;282
Cameron Smith (19), $20,165;67-74-70-71;—;282
Nick Watney (19), $20,165;71-69-71-71;—;282
Keegan Bradley (16), $19,425;70-69-72-72;—;283
Keith Mitchell (16), $19,425;70-70-71-72;—;283
Roger Sloan (16), $19,425;68-70-71-74;—;283
Joel Dahmen (13), $18,778;67-69-75-73;—;284
Mackenzie Hughes (13), $18,778;73-68-70-73;—;284
Carlos Ortiz (13), $18,778;67-74-73-70;—;284
Scott Piercy (13), $18,778;71-70-71-72;—;284
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (11), $17,945;67-73-76-69;—;285
Talor Gooch (11), $17,945;74-67-72-72;—;285
Phil Mickelson (11), $17,945;72-66-75-72;—;285
Kyle Stanley (11), $17,945;69-70-72-74;—;285
Matthew Wolff (11), $17,945;69-71-72-73;—;285
Scott Brown (10), $17,390;70-69-77-71;—;287
Charley Hoffman (9), $16,928;74-67-75-72;—;288
Luke List (9), $16,928;69-70-76-73;—;288
Kevin Na (9), $16,928;69-67-72-80;—;288
Ryan Palmer (9), $16,928;70-67-78-73;—;288
Danny Lee (8), $16,465;70-69-73-77;—;289
Francesco Molinari (7), $16,280;69-72-75-74;—;290
Martin Laird (7), $16,095;71-70-75-75;—;291
Si Woo Kim (6), $15,910;70-71-76-76;—;293
