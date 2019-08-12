(SUNDAY'S SCORES)

NORTHERN TRUST

At Liberty National Golf Club

Jersey City, N.J.

Purse: $9.25 million

Yardage: 7,370; Par: 71

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Patrick Reed (2,000), $1,665,000;66-66-67-69;—;268

Abraham Ancer (1,200), $999,000;67-65-68-69;—;269

Jon Rahm (650), $536,500;64-68-69-69;—;270

Harold Varner III (650), $536,500;67-67-68-68;—;270

Adam Scott (440), $370,000;68-69-69-65;—;271

Rory McIlroy (355), $299,469;65-68-70-69;—;272

Louis Oosthuizen (355), $299,469;68-65-70-69;—;272

Brandt Snedeker (355), $299,469;71-67-63-71;—;272

Jordan Spieth (355), $299,469;67-64-74-67;—;272

Ian Poulter (290), $240,500;68-66-71-68;—;273

Justin Rose (290), $240,500;65-68-69-71;—;273

Patrick Cantlay (227), $175,750;70-67-70-67;—;274

Kevin Kisner (227), $175,750;64-70-72-68;—;274

Jason Kokrak (227), $175,750;68-70-70-66;—;274

Troy Merritt (227), $175,750;62-70-72-70;—;274

Andrew Putnam (227), $175,750;69-64-74-67;—;274

Justin Thomas (227), $175,750;67-68-71-68;—;274

Wyndham Clark (188), $129,500;67-66-73-69;—;275

Ryan Moore (188), $129,500;68-72-67-68;—;275

Webb Simpson (188), $129,500;65-73-67-70;—;275

Cameron Champ (164), $103,600;71-70-66-69;—;276

Corey Conners (164), $103,600;66-71-70-69;—;276

Billy Horschel (164), $103,600;72-67-67-70;—;276

Bryson DeChambeau (133), $74,925;68-68-71-70;—;277

Dustin Johnson (133), $74,925;63-67-74-73;—;277

C.T. Pan (133), $74,925;68-67-72-70;—;277

Adam Schenk (133), $74,925;67-72-71-67;—;277

Kevin Tway (133), $74,925;68-73-71-65;—;277

Danny Willett (133), $74,925;66-70-66-75;—;277

Branden Grace (93), $53,766;68-73-71-66;—;278

Andrew Landry (93), $53,766;68-67-73-70;—;278

Joaquin Niemann (93), $53,766;70-71-71-66;—;278

Vaughn Taylor (93), $53,766;69-68-73-68;—;278

Tony Finau (93), $53,766;65-73-70-70;—;278

Matt Jones (93), $53,766;67-71-68-72;—;278

Brooks Koepka (93), $53,766;70-69-69-70;—;278

Hideki Matsuyama (93), $53,766;68-68-70-72;—;278

Byeong Hun An (64), $39,775;73-66-68-72;—;279

Max Homa (64), $39,775;66-71-67-75;—;279

Sungjae Im (64), $39,775;67-68-76-68;—;279

Chez Reavie (64), $39,775;66-74-69-70;—;279

Jhonattan Vegas (64), $39,775;72-69-71-67;—;279

Ryan Armour (41), $27,565;70-68-70-72;—;280

Tommy Fleetwood (41), $27,565;69-72-69-70;—;280

Dylan Frittelli (41), $27,565;69-67-75-69;—;280

Lucas Glover (41), $27,565;71-68-72-69;—;280

Chesson Hadley (41), $27,565;66-72-73-69;—;280

Adam Hadwin (41), $27,565;67-71-73-69;—;280

Sebastian Munoz (41), $27,565;70-69-68-73;—;280

Rory Sabbatini (41), $27,565;68-73-71-68;—;280

Aaron Wise (41), $27,565;68-73-71-68;—;280

Brian Harman (25), $21,354;68-71-70-72;—;281

J.B. Holmes (25), $21,354;70-71-69-71;—;281

Collin Morikawa (25), $21,354;71-70-72-68;—;281

Gary Woodland (25), $21,354;73-68-71-69;—;281

Jim Furyk (25), $21,354;72-66-69-74;—;281

Shane Lowry (25), $21,354;69-67-72-73;—;281

Brian Stuard (25), $21,354;66-69-70-76;—;281

Tyrrell Hatton (19), $20,165;69-69-72-72;—;282

Russell Henley (19), $20,165;69-70-70-73;—;282

J.T. Poston (19), $20,165;67-70-70-75;—;282

Cameron Smith (19), $20,165;67-74-70-71;—;282

Nick Watney (19), $20,165;71-69-71-71;—;282

Keegan Bradley (16), $19,425;70-69-72-72;—;283

Keith Mitchell (16), $19,425;70-70-71-72;—;283

Roger Sloan (16), $19,425;68-70-71-74;—;283

Joel Dahmen (13), $18,778;67-69-75-73;—;284

Mackenzie Hughes (13), $18,778;73-68-70-73;—;284

Carlos Ortiz (13), $18,778;67-74-73-70;—;284

Scott Piercy (13), $18,778;71-70-71-72;—;284

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (11), $17,945;67-73-76-69;—;285

Talor Gooch (11), $17,945;74-67-72-72;—;285

Phil Mickelson (11), $17,945;72-66-75-72;—;285

Kyle Stanley (11), $17,945;69-70-72-74;—;285

Matthew Wolff (11), $17,945;69-71-72-73;—;285

Scott Brown (10), $17,390;70-69-77-71;—;287

Charley Hoffman (9), $16,928;74-67-75-72;—;288

Luke List (9), $16,928;69-70-76-73;—;288

Kevin Na (9), $16,928;69-67-72-80;—;288

Ryan Palmer (9), $16,928;70-67-78-73;—;288

Danny Lee (8), $16,465;70-69-73-77;—;289

Francesco Molinari (7), $16,280;69-72-75-74;—;290

Martin Laird (7), $16,095;71-70-75-75;—;291

Si Woo Kim (6), $15,910;70-71-76-76;—;293

PGA TOUR

FedExCup Leaders

Rank Name

1. Brooks Koepka

2. Patrick Reed

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Matt Kuchar

5. Jon Rahm

6. Patrick Cantlay

7. Xander Schauffele

8. Abraham Ancer

9. Gary Woodland

10. Dustin Johnson

