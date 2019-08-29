Browns Lake Women
Wednesday morning 9-hole league
Event: throw out all 7's
Class A: Betty Altenburg 33-61. Class B: Cathy Bauman 33-68. Class C: Marlene Anderson 68-75.
JOHNSON PARK WOMEN
18-Hole Golf League
Low gross Championship: Sherry Pirk 84.
A Flight: Karen Weiss 92. B Flight: Joan Cedars 104.
Event: Guess Your Score
Championship: Laurie Hoeffert 88. A Flight: Karen Weiss 92. B Flight: Joyce Degenhart 108.
Scores under 100
Pirk 84, Hoeffert 88, Weiss 92, Heck 93, Bach 94, Petersen 94, Paukstelis 95.
9-Hole Golf League
Event: Throw out Holes Starting with "F"
AA9 Class: Event-Low gross: Peggy Redfearn 37-49. A9 Class: Event: Jean Hagarty, Barb Mauer 40. Low gross: Mauer 51. B9 Class: Event: Carol Zukewich, Margaret Wemmert, Carol Steinmetz, Kathy Zengota 47. Low gross: Zukewich 58. C9 Class: Event-Low gross: Carol J. Larsen 48-62.
Scores Under 50
Redfearn 49.
Meadowbrook C.C. Men
Event: 3 Net Best Ball
1. John Jens, Bill Koch, Al Wallat, Alan Lopp -18. 2. Paul Mikaelian, Jeff Peterson, Bob Riccio, John Greenwood -17. 3. Bill Johnson, Clay Frank, Steve Miley, Jim Drakulich -11.
Washington Park Golferettes
Trophy Play Event: Best 3 net scores out of 6 rounds
A Class: 1. Diane Kelly 94. 2. Sonja Clausen, Julia Peyton 99. 3. Vickie Pinkalla 101. AB Class: 1. Mary Harris 104. 2. Carol Rawlenko 105. 3. Mary Sue Langendorf 107. B Class: 1. Val Karls, Dee Kovara 99. 2. Cookie Walek 104. 3. Mary Ann Toutant 106. C Class: 1. Gail Coombs 104. 2. Terry Yundem 107. 3. Nancy Clausen 116.
Event: Low Putts on Odd Holes
A Class Event-Low gross: Julia Peyton 9-51. AB Class Event: Julie Logic, Robin Kriegs, Carol Rawlinko 9. Low gross: Rawlinko 55. B Class Event-Low gross: Val Karls 10-55. C Class Event: Linda Busha 8. Low gross: Terry Yundem 58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.