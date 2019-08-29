Browns Lake Women

Wednesday morning 9-hole league

Event: throw out all 7's

Class A: Betty Altenburg 33-61. Class B: Cathy Bauman 33-68. Class C: Marlene Anderson 68-75.

JOHNSON PARK WOMEN

18-Hole Golf League

Low gross Championship: Sherry Pirk 84.

A Flight: Karen Weiss 92. B Flight: Joan Cedars 104.

Event: Guess Your Score

Championship: Laurie Hoeffert 88. A Flight: Karen Weiss 92. B Flight: Joyce Degenhart 108.

Scores under 100

Pirk 84, Hoeffert 88, Weiss 92, Heck 93, Bach 94, Petersen 94, Paukstelis 95.

9-Hole Golf League

Event: Throw out Holes Starting with "F"

AA9 Class: Event-Low gross: Peggy Redfearn 37-49. A9 Class: Event: Jean Hagarty, Barb Mauer 40. Low gross: Mauer 51. B9 Class: Event: Carol Zukewich, Margaret Wemmert, Carol Steinmetz, Kathy Zengota 47. Low gross: Zukewich 58. C9 Class: Event-Low gross: Carol J. Larsen 48-62.

Scores Under 50

Redfearn 49.

Meadowbrook C.C. Men

Event: 3 Net Best Ball

1. John Jens, Bill Koch, Al Wallat, Alan Lopp -18. 2. Paul Mikaelian, Jeff Peterson, Bob Riccio, John Greenwood -17. 3. Bill Johnson, Clay Frank, Steve Miley, Jim Drakulich -11.

Washington Park Golferettes

Trophy Play Event: Best 3 net scores out of 6 rounds

A Class: 1. Diane Kelly 94. 2. Sonja Clausen, Julia Peyton 99. 3. Vickie Pinkalla 101. AB Class: 1. Mary Harris 104. 2. Carol Rawlenko 105. 3. Mary Sue Langendorf 107. B Class: 1. Val Karls, Dee Kovara 99. 2. Cookie Walek 104. 3. Mary Ann Toutant 106. C Class: 1. Gail Coombs 104. 2. Terry Yundem 107. 3. Nancy Clausen 116.

Event: Low Putts on Odd Holes

A Class Event-Low gross: Julia Peyton 9-51. AB Class Event: Julie Logic, Robin Kriegs, Carol Rawlinko 9. Low gross: Rawlinko 55. B Class Event-Low gross: Val Karls 10-55. C Class Event: Linda Busha 8. Low gross: Terry Yundem 58.

