PGA

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday

Medinah Country Club (No. 3)

Medinah, Illinois

Yardage: 7,613: Par 72

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Justin Thomas (2,000), $1,665,000 65-69-61-68 — 263

Patrick Cantlay (1,200), $999,000 66-67-68-65 — 266

Hideki Matsuyama (760), $629,000 69-63-73-63 — 268

Tony Finau (540), $444,000 67-66-68-69 — 270

Jon Rahm (420), $351,500 68-69-66-69 — 272

Brandt Snedeker (420), $351,500 66-71-67-68 — 272

Corey Conners (350), $298,313 69-66-69-69 — 273

Lucas Glover (350), $298,313 66-69-69-69 — 273

Kevin Kisner (310), $259,000 68-68-69-69 — 274

Adam Scott (310), $259,000 67-71-69-67 — 274

Tommy Fleetwood (246), $196,100 70-66-70-69 — 275

Rickie Fowler (246), $196,100 67-70-68-70 — 275

Sungjae Im (246), $196,100 70-72-66-67 — 275

Louis Oosthuizen (246), $196,100 70-69-68-68 — 275

Kevin Tway (246), $196,100 69-67-70-69 — 275

J.T. Poston (204), $148,000 68-74-66-68 — 276

Rory Sabbatini (204), $148,000 67-68-67-74 — 276

Vaughn Taylor (204), $148,000 73-70-67-66 — 276

Jason Kokrak (172), $112,110 65-73-70-69 — 277

Marc Leishman (172), $112,110 72-71-67-67 — 277

Rory McIlroy (172), $112,110 69-67-70-71 — 277

Patrick Reed (172), $112,110 68-71-68-70 — 277

Xander Schauffele (172), $112,110 67-68-70-72 — 277

Paul Casey (139), $78,856 70-70-67-71 — 278

Joel Dahmen (139), $78,856 66-71-69-72 — 278

Brooks Koepka (139), $78,856 68-71-72-67 — 278

Webb Simpson (139), $78,856 70-72-67-69 — 278

Byeong Hun An (118), $65,675 71-70-69-69 — 279

Abraham Ancer (118), $65,675 68-72-69-70 — 279

Si Woo Kim (118), $65,675 70-67-71-71 — 279

Wyndham Clark (92), $53,650 69-73-65-73 — 280

Emiliano Grillo (92), $53,650 72-70-68-70 — 280

Joaquin Niemann (92), $53,650 74-65-69-72 — 280

C.T. Pan (92), $53,650 71-67-70-72 — 280

Ian Poulter (92), $53,650 70-70-71-69 — 280

Gary Woodland (92), $53,650 70-73-64-73 — 280

Billy Horschel (66), $40,700 71-73-69-68 — 281

Charles Howell III (66), $40,700 70-69-73-69 — 281

Ryan Moore (66), $40,700 71-69-69-72 — 281

Scott Piercy (66), $40,700 67-73-70-71 — 281

Jordan Spieth (66), $40,700 70-71-70-70 — 281

Tiger Woods (66), $40,700 71-71-67-72 — 281

Keegan Bradley (45), $30,525 69-74-68-71 — 282

Adam Hadwin (45), $30,525 67-68-71-76 — 282

Troy Merritt (45), $30,525 69-76-71-66 — 282

Ryan Palmer (45), $30,525 68-72-70-72 — 282

Andrew Putnam (45), $30,525 71-69-73-69 — 282

Bryson DeChambeau (35), $23,865 71-71-71-70 — 283

Shane Lowry (35), $23,865 72-74-68-69 — 283

Phil Mickelson (35), $23,865 70-73-69-71 — 283

Collin Morikawa (35), $23,865 67-73-72-71 — 283

Jason Day (26), $21,571 70-71-69-74 — 284

Dylan Frittelli (26), $21,571 72-69-71-72 — 284

Matt Kuchar (26), $21,571 71-70-73-70 — 284

Keith Mitchell (26), $21,571 72-74-67-71 — 284

Justin Rose (26), $21,571 68-73-73-70 — 284

Jim Furyk (21), $20,628 66-72-75-72 — 285

Dustin Johnson (21), $20,628 70-72-72-71 — 285

Graeme McDowell (21), $20,628 69-72-73-71 — 285

Chez Reavie (21), $20,628 67-68-74-76 — 285

Max Homa (19), $20,073 70-67-71-78 — 286

Francesco Molinari (19), $20,073 72-73-68-73 — 286

Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), $19,703 69-72-74-72 — 287

Sung Kang (17), $19,703 69-73-73-72 — 287

Cameron Champ (15), $19,240 71-68-78-71 — 288

J.B. Holmes (15), $19,240 69-71-76-72 — 288

Adam Long (15), $19,240 72-70-71-75 — 288

Harold Varner III (14), $18,870 72-74-71-72 — 289

Nate Lashley (13), $18,685 72-73-70-76 — 291

PGA TOUR

FedExCup Leaders

Rank Name

1. Justin Thomas

2. Patrick Cantlay

3. Brooks Koepka

4. Patrick Reed

5. Rory McIlroy

6. Jon Rahm

7. Matt Kuchar

8. Xander Schauffele

9. Webb Simpson

10. Abraham Ancer

