PGA
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
Medinah Country Club (No. 3)
Medinah, Illinois
Yardage: 7,613: Par 72
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Justin Thomas (2,000), $1,665,000 65-69-61-68 — 263
Patrick Cantlay (1,200), $999,000 66-67-68-65 — 266
Hideki Matsuyama (760), $629,000 69-63-73-63 — 268
Tony Finau (540), $444,000 67-66-68-69 — 270
Jon Rahm (420), $351,500 68-69-66-69 — 272
Brandt Snedeker (420), $351,500 66-71-67-68 — 272
Corey Conners (350), $298,313 69-66-69-69 — 273
Lucas Glover (350), $298,313 66-69-69-69 — 273
Kevin Kisner (310), $259,000 68-68-69-69 — 274
Adam Scott (310), $259,000 67-71-69-67 — 274
Tommy Fleetwood (246), $196,100 70-66-70-69 — 275
Rickie Fowler (246), $196,100 67-70-68-70 — 275
Sungjae Im (246), $196,100 70-72-66-67 — 275
Louis Oosthuizen (246), $196,100 70-69-68-68 — 275
Kevin Tway (246), $196,100 69-67-70-69 — 275
J.T. Poston (204), $148,000 68-74-66-68 — 276
Rory Sabbatini (204), $148,000 67-68-67-74 — 276
Vaughn Taylor (204), $148,000 73-70-67-66 — 276
Jason Kokrak (172), $112,110 65-73-70-69 — 277
Marc Leishman (172), $112,110 72-71-67-67 — 277
Rory McIlroy (172), $112,110 69-67-70-71 — 277
Patrick Reed (172), $112,110 68-71-68-70 — 277
Xander Schauffele (172), $112,110 67-68-70-72 — 277
Paul Casey (139), $78,856 70-70-67-71 — 278
Joel Dahmen (139), $78,856 66-71-69-72 — 278
Brooks Koepka (139), $78,856 68-71-72-67 — 278
Webb Simpson (139), $78,856 70-72-67-69 — 278
Byeong Hun An (118), $65,675 71-70-69-69 — 279
Abraham Ancer (118), $65,675 68-72-69-70 — 279
Si Woo Kim (118), $65,675 70-67-71-71 — 279
Wyndham Clark (92), $53,650 69-73-65-73 — 280
Emiliano Grillo (92), $53,650 72-70-68-70 — 280
Joaquin Niemann (92), $53,650 74-65-69-72 — 280
C.T. Pan (92), $53,650 71-67-70-72 — 280
Ian Poulter (92), $53,650 70-70-71-69 — 280
Gary Woodland (92), $53,650 70-73-64-73 — 280
Billy Horschel (66), $40,700 71-73-69-68 — 281
Charles Howell III (66), $40,700 70-69-73-69 — 281
Ryan Moore (66), $40,700 71-69-69-72 — 281
Scott Piercy (66), $40,700 67-73-70-71 — 281
Jordan Spieth (66), $40,700 70-71-70-70 — 281
Tiger Woods (66), $40,700 71-71-67-72 — 281
Keegan Bradley (45), $30,525 69-74-68-71 — 282
Adam Hadwin (45), $30,525 67-68-71-76 — 282
Troy Merritt (45), $30,525 69-76-71-66 — 282
Ryan Palmer (45), $30,525 68-72-70-72 — 282
Andrew Putnam (45), $30,525 71-69-73-69 — 282
Bryson DeChambeau (35), $23,865 71-71-71-70 — 283
Shane Lowry (35), $23,865 72-74-68-69 — 283
Phil Mickelson (35), $23,865 70-73-69-71 — 283
Collin Morikawa (35), $23,865 67-73-72-71 — 283
Jason Day (26), $21,571 70-71-69-74 — 284
Dylan Frittelli (26), $21,571 72-69-71-72 — 284
Matt Kuchar (26), $21,571 71-70-73-70 — 284
Keith Mitchell (26), $21,571 72-74-67-71 — 284
Justin Rose (26), $21,571 68-73-73-70 — 284
Jim Furyk (21), $20,628 66-72-75-72 — 285
Dustin Johnson (21), $20,628 70-72-72-71 — 285
Graeme McDowell (21), $20,628 69-72-73-71 — 285
Chez Reavie (21), $20,628 67-68-74-76 — 285
Max Homa (19), $20,073 70-67-71-78 — 286
Francesco Molinari (19), $20,073 72-73-68-73 — 286
Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), $19,703 69-72-74-72 — 287
Sung Kang (17), $19,703 69-73-73-72 — 287
Cameron Champ (15), $19,240 71-68-78-71 — 288
J.B. Holmes (15), $19,240 69-71-76-72 — 288
Adam Long (15), $19,240 72-70-71-75 — 288
Harold Varner III (14), $18,870 72-74-71-72 — 289
Nate Lashley (13), $18,685 72-73-70-76 — 291
PGA TOUR
FedExCup Leaders
Rank Name
1. Justin Thomas
2. Patrick Cantlay
3. Brooks Koepka
4. Patrick Reed
5. Rory McIlroy
6. Jon Rahm
7. Matt Kuchar
8. Xander Schauffele
9. Webb Simpson
10. Abraham Ancer
