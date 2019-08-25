TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses

Final scores

Rory McIlroy (-5);66-67-68-66;—;267;-18

Xander Schauffele (-4);64-69-67-70;—;270;-14

Brooks Koepka (-7);67-67-68-72;—;274;-13

Justin Thomas (-10);70-68-71-68;—;277;-13

Paul Casey (-2);66-67-68-72;—;273;-9

Adam Scott (-3);68-70-71-66;—;275;-8

Tony Finau (-3);70-69-70-67;—;276;-7

Chez Reavie (-1);71-64-70-70;—;275;-6

Kevin Kisner (-2);71-70-68-68;—;277;-5

Hideki Matsuyama (-3);66-75-66-71;—;278;-5

Patrick Reed (-6);70-70-73-68;—;281;-5

Bryson DeChambeau (E);68-71-67-70;—;276;-4

Jon Rahm (-4);68-72-68-72;—;280;-4

Jason Kokrak (E);71-67-72-67;—;277;-3

Gary Woodland (-3);68-73-69-71;—;281;-2

Tommy Fleetwood (-1);69-70-71-70;—;280;-1

Matt Kuchar (-4);66-72-71-74;—;283;-1

Webb Simpson (-4);74-70-68-71;—;283;-1

Sungjae Im (-1);67-71-73-70;—;281;E

Rickie Fowler (-2);71-71-70-70;—;282;E

Louis Oosthuizen (E);70-71-70-70;—;281;+1

Abraham Ancer (-4);72-69-72-72;—;285;+1

Patrick Cantlay (-8);70-71-75-73;—;289;+1

Marc Leishman (-1);71-73-72-67;—;283;+2

Brandt Snedeker (-2);73-72-67-72;—;284;+2

Corey Conners (-1);68-71-71-74;—;284;+3

Justin Rose (-2);68-74-71-72;—;285;+3

Charles Howell III (E);68-73-71-72;—;284;+4

Lucas Glover (E);73-75-70-72;—;290;+10

Dustin Johnson (-3);73-72-75-73;—;293;+10

<

PGA TOUR FedExCup Final Standings/Bonus Money

Rank Name;Points;Bonus

1. Rory McIlroy;-18;$15,000,000

2. Xander Schauffele;-14;$5,000,000

3. Brooks Koepka;-13;$3,500,000

3. Justin Thomas;-13;$3,500,000

5. Paul Casey;-9;$2,500,000

6. Adam Scott;-8;$1,900,000

7. Tony Finau;-7;$1,300,000

8. Chez Reavie;-6;$1,100,000

9. Kevin Kisner;-5;$843,333

9. Hideki Matsuyama;-5;$843,333

9. Patrick Reed;-5;$843,333

12. Bryson DeChambeau;-4;$682,500

12. Jon Rahm;-4;$682,500

14. Jason Kokrak;-3;$620,000

15. Gary Woodland;-2;$595,000

16. Tommy Fleetwood;-1;$551,667

16. Matt Kuchar;-1;$551,667

16. Webb Simpson;-1;$551,667

19. Rickie Fowler;0;$512,500

19. Sungjae Im;0;$512,500

21. Abraham Ancer;1;$478,000

21. Patrick Cantlay;1;$478,000

21. Louis Oosthuizen;1;$478,000

24. Marc Leishman;2;$450,500

24. Brandt Snedeker;2;$450,500

26. Corey Conners;3;$430,000

26. Justin Rose;3;$430,000

28. Charles Howell III;4;$415,000

29. Lucas Glover;10;$400,000

29. Dustin Johnson;10;$400,000

LPGA

CP WOMEN'S OPEN

At Magna Golf Club

Aurora, Ontario

Purse $2,250,000

Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72

Final leaders

Jin Young Ko, $337,500;66-67-65-64;—;262

Nicole Broch Larsen, $208,304;66-66-66-69;—;267

Lizette Salas, $134,002;73-67-65-64;—;269

Brooke M. Henderson, $134,002;66-69-65-69;—;269

Carlota Ciganda, $85,534;73-67-65-67;—;272

Nasa Hataoka, $85,534;69-69-66-68;—;272

Caroline Masson, $60,444;71-69-66-67;—;273

Amy Olson, $60,444;68-68-68-69;—;273

Ariya Jutanugarn, $50,751;73-66-66-69;—;274

Yu Liu, $42,956;68-67-71-69;—;275

Jessica Korda, $42,956;69-70-66-70;—;275

Angel Yin, $42,956;69-68-68-70;—;275

Jane Park, $31,704;71-71-68-66;—;276

Danielle Kang, $31,704;70-72-66-68;—;276

Xiyu Lin, $31,704;70-68-70-68;—;276

Brittany Altomare, $31,704;71-66-71-68;—;276

Aditi Ashok, $31,704;70-69-66-71;—;276

Megan Khang, $31,704;67-71-67-71;—;276

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $31,704;66-69-69-72;—;276

Sung Hyun Park, $24,406;69-73-68-67;—;277

Lexi Thompson, $24,406;72-69-68-68;—;277

Sakura Yokomine, $24,406;70-69-69-69;—;277

Mi Jung Hur, $24,406;71-66-71-69;—;277

Nelly Korda, $24,406;69-70-68-70;—;277

Celine Boutier, $19,806;71-72-67-68;—;278

Katherine Kirk, $19,806;71-69-69-69;—;278

Minjee Lee, $19,806;69-68-72-69;—;278

Jasmine Suwannapura, $19,806;72-67-68-71;—;278

Su Oh, $19,806;68-71-68-71;—;278

Wei-Ling Hsu, $19,806;69-69-65-75;—;278

Ally McDonald, $16,194;70-73-69-67;—;279

Jeongeun Lee6, $16,194;70-71-68-70;—;279

Bronte Law, $16,194;69-71-68-71;—;279

Marissa Steen, $16,194;67-72-68-72;—;279

