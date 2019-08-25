TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses
Final scores
Rory McIlroy (-5);66-67-68-66;—;267;-18
Xander Schauffele (-4);64-69-67-70;—;270;-14
Brooks Koepka (-7);67-67-68-72;—;274;-13
Justin Thomas (-10);70-68-71-68;—;277;-13
Paul Casey (-2);66-67-68-72;—;273;-9
Adam Scott (-3);68-70-71-66;—;275;-8
Tony Finau (-3);70-69-70-67;—;276;-7
Chez Reavie (-1);71-64-70-70;—;275;-6
Kevin Kisner (-2);71-70-68-68;—;277;-5
Hideki Matsuyama (-3);66-75-66-71;—;278;-5
Patrick Reed (-6);70-70-73-68;—;281;-5
Bryson DeChambeau (E);68-71-67-70;—;276;-4
Jon Rahm (-4);68-72-68-72;—;280;-4
Jason Kokrak (E);71-67-72-67;—;277;-3
Gary Woodland (-3);68-73-69-71;—;281;-2
Tommy Fleetwood (-1);69-70-71-70;—;280;-1
Matt Kuchar (-4);66-72-71-74;—;283;-1
Webb Simpson (-4);74-70-68-71;—;283;-1
Sungjae Im (-1);67-71-73-70;—;281;E
Rickie Fowler (-2);71-71-70-70;—;282;E
Louis Oosthuizen (E);70-71-70-70;—;281;+1
Abraham Ancer (-4);72-69-72-72;—;285;+1
Patrick Cantlay (-8);70-71-75-73;—;289;+1
Marc Leishman (-1);71-73-72-67;—;283;+2
Brandt Snedeker (-2);73-72-67-72;—;284;+2
Corey Conners (-1);68-71-71-74;—;284;+3
Justin Rose (-2);68-74-71-72;—;285;+3
Charles Howell III (E);68-73-71-72;—;284;+4
Lucas Glover (E);73-75-70-72;—;290;+10
Dustin Johnson (-3);73-72-75-73;—;293;+10
<
PGA TOUR FedExCup Final Standings/Bonus Money
Rank Name;Points;Bonus
1. Rory McIlroy;-18;$15,000,000
2. Xander Schauffele;-14;$5,000,000
3. Brooks Koepka;-13;$3,500,000
3. Justin Thomas;-13;$3,500,000
5. Paul Casey;-9;$2,500,000
6. Adam Scott;-8;$1,900,000
7. Tony Finau;-7;$1,300,000
8. Chez Reavie;-6;$1,100,000
9. Kevin Kisner;-5;$843,333
9. Hideki Matsuyama;-5;$843,333
9. Patrick Reed;-5;$843,333
12. Bryson DeChambeau;-4;$682,500
12. Jon Rahm;-4;$682,500
14. Jason Kokrak;-3;$620,000
15. Gary Woodland;-2;$595,000
16. Tommy Fleetwood;-1;$551,667
16. Matt Kuchar;-1;$551,667
16. Webb Simpson;-1;$551,667
19. Rickie Fowler;0;$512,500
19. Sungjae Im;0;$512,500
21. Abraham Ancer;1;$478,000
21. Patrick Cantlay;1;$478,000
21. Louis Oosthuizen;1;$478,000
24. Marc Leishman;2;$450,500
24. Brandt Snedeker;2;$450,500
26. Corey Conners;3;$430,000
26. Justin Rose;3;$430,000
28. Charles Howell III;4;$415,000
29. Lucas Glover;10;$400,000
29. Dustin Johnson;10;$400,000
LPGA
CP WOMEN'S OPEN
At Magna Golf Club
Aurora, Ontario
Purse $2,250,000
Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72
Final leaders
Jin Young Ko, $337,500;66-67-65-64;—;262
Nicole Broch Larsen, $208,304;66-66-66-69;—;267
Lizette Salas, $134,002;73-67-65-64;—;269
Brooke M. Henderson, $134,002;66-69-65-69;—;269
Carlota Ciganda, $85,534;73-67-65-67;—;272
Nasa Hataoka, $85,534;69-69-66-68;—;272
Caroline Masson, $60,444;71-69-66-67;—;273
Amy Olson, $60,444;68-68-68-69;—;273
Ariya Jutanugarn, $50,751;73-66-66-69;—;274
Yu Liu, $42,956;68-67-71-69;—;275
Jessica Korda, $42,956;69-70-66-70;—;275
Angel Yin, $42,956;69-68-68-70;—;275
Jane Park, $31,704;71-71-68-66;—;276
Danielle Kang, $31,704;70-72-66-68;—;276
Xiyu Lin, $31,704;70-68-70-68;—;276
Brittany Altomare, $31,704;71-66-71-68;—;276
Aditi Ashok, $31,704;70-69-66-71;—;276
Megan Khang, $31,704;67-71-67-71;—;276
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $31,704;66-69-69-72;—;276
Sung Hyun Park, $24,406;69-73-68-67;—;277
Lexi Thompson, $24,406;72-69-68-68;—;277
Sakura Yokomine, $24,406;70-69-69-69;—;277
Mi Jung Hur, $24,406;71-66-71-69;—;277
Nelly Korda, $24,406;69-70-68-70;—;277
Celine Boutier, $19,806;71-72-67-68;—;278
Katherine Kirk, $19,806;71-69-69-69;—;278
Minjee Lee, $19,806;69-68-72-69;—;278
Jasmine Suwannapura, $19,806;72-67-68-71;—;278
Su Oh, $19,806;68-71-68-71;—;278
Wei-Ling Hsu, $19,806;69-69-65-75;—;278
Ally McDonald, $16,194;70-73-69-67;—;279
Jeongeun Lee6, $16,194;70-71-68-70;—;279
Bronte Law, $16,194;69-71-68-71;—;279
Marissa Steen, $16,194;67-72-68-72;—;279
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.