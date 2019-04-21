RBC HERITAGE

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Purse: $6.9 million

Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71

Final scores

C.T. Pan (500), $1,242,000;71-65-69-67;—;272

Matt Kuchar (300), $745,200;69-69-68-67;—;273

Patrick Cantlay (145), $358,800;67-72-66-69;—;274

Shane Lowry (145), $358,800;65-68-71-70;—;274

Scott Piercy (145), $358,800;67-70-68-69;—;274

J.T. Poston (92), $231,150;71-71-67-66;—;275

Seamus Power (92), $231,150;68-72-68-67;—;275

Kevin Streelman (92), $231,150;69-69-69-68;—;275

Sam Burns (80), $200,100;67-70-69-70;—;276

K.J. Choi (64), $152,950;70-66-69-72;—;277

Troy Merritt (64), $152,950;69-67-72-69;—;277

Kevin Na (64), $152,950;67-72-71-67;—;277

Ian Poulter (64), $152,950;70-67-67-73;—;277

Rory Sabbatini (64), $152,950;67-69-68-73;—;277

Michael Thompson (64), $152,950;68-71-69-69;—;277

Rafa Cabrera Bello (45), $90,620;68-69-70-71;—;278

Joel Dahmen (45), $90,620;70-68-71-69;—;278

Zach Johnson (45), $90,620;69-69-72-68;—;278

Jason Kokrak (45), $90,620;69-68-72-69;—;278

Peter Malnati (45), $90,620;67-72-69-70;—;278

Trey Mullinax (45), $90,620;66-68-71-73;—;278

Eddie Pepperell, $90,620;71-69-68-70;—;278

Webb Simpson (45), $90,620;69-73-65-71;—;278

Brian Stuard (45), $90,620;68-70-72-68;—;278

Harris English (34), $56,350;72-69-69-69;—;279

Tommy Fleetwood (34), $56,350;71-68-70-70;—;279

Boo Weekley (34), $56,350;69-70-70-70;—;279

Dustin Johnson (28), $46,920;68-67-68-77;—;280

Alex Noren (28), $46,920;67-74-67-72;—;280

Ryan Palmer (28), $46,920;66-71-74-69;—;280

Chez Reavie (28), $46,920;68-71-68-73;—;280

J.J. Spaun (28), $46,920;70-69-68-73;—;280

Daniel Berger (21), $36,455;66-69-72-74;—;281

Luke Donald (21), $36,455;70-70-69-72;—;281

Emiliano Grillo (21), $36,455;68-67-70-76;—;281

Andrew Landry (21), $36,455;69-71-73-68;—;281

Denny McCarthy (21), $36,455;70-68-70-73;—;281

Hudson Swafford (21), $36,455;68-74-71-68;—;281

Bud Cauley (17), $30,360;69-72-72-69;—;282

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $30,360;71-71-68-72;—;282

Kevin Kisner (14), $26,220;71-68-72-72;—;283

Danny Lee (14), $26,220;72-69-70-72;—;283

Luke List (14), $26,220;66-73-73-71;—;283

Ryan Moore (14), $26,220;66-74-72-71;—;283

Charley Hoffman (11), $21,390;68-69-70-77;—;284

Billy Horschel (11), $21,390;67-70-72-75;—;284

Patton Kizzire (11), $21,390;72-69-71-72;—;284

Jonathan Byrd (8), $17,342;68-73-73-71;—;285

Adam Hadwin (8), $17,342;71-69-74-71;—;285

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (8), $17,342;70-69-74-72;—;285

Graeme McDowell (8), $17,342;68-71-73-73;—;285

Brandt Snedeker (8), $17,342;71-71-69-74;—;285

Scott Stallings (8), $17,342;70-69-71-75;—;285

Wyndham Clark (6), $15,801;70-69-78-69;—;286

Brian Gay (6), $15,801;71-68-71-76;—;286

Brandon Harkins (6), $15,801;71-67-74-74;—;286

Jordan Spieth (6), $15,801;71-66-74-75;—;286

Marc Leishman (5), $15,318;70-69-77-71;—;287

Nick Taylor (5), $15,318;72-70-68-77;—;287

Richy Werenski (5), $15,318;74-68-74-71;—;287

Branden Grace (5), $14,973;70-72-75-71;—;288

Scott Langley (5), $14,973;68-74-75-71;—;288

Ryan Armour (4), $14,559;72-69-74-74;—;289

Jason Dufner (4), $14,559;73-69-71-76;—;289

Mackenzie Hughes (4), $14,559;70-70-72-77;—;289

Xander Schauffele (4), $14,559;71-70-73-75;—;289

Cody Gribble (3), $14,076;72-69-73-77;—;291

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $14,076;73-69-77-72;—;291

Ben Silverman (3), $14,076;73-68-76-74;—;291

Satoshi Kodaira (3), $13,800;73-68-77-82;—;300

Champions

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC

At TPC Sugarloaf

Duluth, Ga.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)

Final scores

Scott McCarron, $270,000;68-70-71;—;209

Joe Durant, $120,600;72-70-69;—;211

Kent Jones, $120,600;74-68-69;—;211

Jerry Kelly, $120,600;71-73-67;—;211

Kirk Triplett, $120,600;72-70-69;—;211

Stephen Ames, $61,200;73-70-69;—;212

Ken Duke, $61,200;73-71-68;—;212

Kenny Perry, $61,200;77-69-66;—;212

Jeff Sluman, $61,200;77-67-68;—;212

Stephen Leaney, $41,400;74-70-69;—;213

Rocco Mediate, $41,400;73-68-72;—;213

Colin Montgomerie, $41,400;74-71-68;—;213

Willie Wood, $41,400;73-72-68;—;213

Glen Day, $31,500;73-71-70;—;214

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $31,500;72-70-72;—;214

Bernhard Langer, $31,500;77-69-68;—;214

Vijay Singh, $31,500;72-73-69;—;214

Ken Tanigawa, $26,190;73-73-69;—;215

Duffy Waldorf, $26,190;76-67-72;—;215

Billy Andrade, $23,760;76-69-72;—;217

Michael Bradley, $20,475;72-73-73;—;218

Tom Gillis, $20,475;73-75-70;—;218

Bob May, $20,475;69-74-75;—;218

Kevin Sutherland, $20,475;76-70-72;—;218

Jose Maria Olazabal, $17,160;74-72-73;—;219

Dan Olsen, $17,160;74-72-73;—;219

Wes Short, Jr., $17,160;74-73-72;—;219

Paul Broadhurst, $14,256;76-73-71;—;220

Steve Flesch, $14,256;77-70-73;—;220

Brandt Jobe, $14,256;74-73-73;—;220

Tim Petrovic, $14,256;73-73-74;—;220

Esteban Toledo, $14,256;73-73-74;—;220

Michael Allen, $10,665;75-74-72;—;221

John Daly, $10,665;76-74-71;—;221

Paul Goydos, $10,665;74-75-72;—;221

Skip Kendall, $10,665;76-72-73;—;221

Cliff Kresge, $10,665;75-74-72;—;221

Sandy Lyle, $10,665;72-76-73;—;221

Billy Mayfair, $10,665;74-75-72;—;221

Scott Parel, $10,665;74-74-73;—;221

Woody Austin, $8,100;75-71-76;—;222

Gibby Gilbert III, $8,100;74-73-75;—;222

Jesper Parnevik, $8,100;78-71-73;—;222

Fran Quinn, $8,100;74-73-75;—;222

Gene Sauers, $8,100;75-75-72;—;222

Tom Byrum, $6,660;77-74-72;—;223

Dan Forsman, $6,660;75-72-76;—;223

Jerry Smith, $6,660;72-74-77;—;223

Chris DiMarco, $5,220;73-77-74;—;224

Jay Haas, $5,220;74-78-72;—;224

Lee Janzen, $5,220;76-71-77;—;224

Tom Pernice Jr., $5,220;74-74-76;—;224

Tommy Tolles, $5,220;73-78-73;—;224

Retief Goosen, $4,140;75-77-73;—;225

Gary Hallberg, $4,140;76-72-77;—;225

David Toms, $4,140;75-74-76;—;225

Darren Clarke, $3,510;74-74-78;—;226

Brian Cooper, $3,510;78-75-73;—;226

Mike Goodes, $3,510;76-74-76;—;226

Scott Pieri, $3,510;76-75-75;—;226

Mark Calcavecchia, $2,790;80-74-73;—;227

David Frost, $2,790;78-74-75;—;227

David McKenzie, $2,790;76-75-76;—;227

John Smoltz, $2,790;80-74-73;—;227

Scott Verplank, $2,340;74-83-71;—;228

Tommy Armour III, $1,908;75-76-78;—;229

Doug Garwood, $1,908;77-76-76;—;229

Dudley Hart, $1,908;74-76-79;—;229

Tom Watson, $1,908;79-76-74;—;229

Brad Bryant, $1,530;77-75-78;—;230

Greg Kraft, $1,530;77-75-78;—;230

Carlos Franco, $1,272;74-80-77;—;231

Shigetoshi Hasegawa, $1,272;79-78-74;—;231

Larry Mize, $1,272;82-76-73;—;231

Joey Sindelar, $1,116;78-78-77;—;233

John Huston, $1,044;76-82-77;—;235

Larry Nelson, $972;83-80-80;—;243

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments