RBC HERITAGE
At Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Purse: $6.9 million
Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71
Final scores
C.T. Pan (500), $1,242,000;71-65-69-67;—;272
Matt Kuchar (300), $745,200;69-69-68-67;—;273
Patrick Cantlay (145), $358,800;67-72-66-69;—;274
Shane Lowry (145), $358,800;65-68-71-70;—;274
Scott Piercy (145), $358,800;67-70-68-69;—;274
J.T. Poston (92), $231,150;71-71-67-66;—;275
Seamus Power (92), $231,150;68-72-68-67;—;275
Kevin Streelman (92), $231,150;69-69-69-68;—;275
Sam Burns (80), $200,100;67-70-69-70;—;276
K.J. Choi (64), $152,950;70-66-69-72;—;277
Troy Merritt (64), $152,950;69-67-72-69;—;277
Kevin Na (64), $152,950;67-72-71-67;—;277
Ian Poulter (64), $152,950;70-67-67-73;—;277
Rory Sabbatini (64), $152,950;67-69-68-73;—;277
Michael Thompson (64), $152,950;68-71-69-69;—;277
Rafa Cabrera Bello (45), $90,620;68-69-70-71;—;278
Joel Dahmen (45), $90,620;70-68-71-69;—;278
Zach Johnson (45), $90,620;69-69-72-68;—;278
Jason Kokrak (45), $90,620;69-68-72-69;—;278
Peter Malnati (45), $90,620;67-72-69-70;—;278
Trey Mullinax (45), $90,620;66-68-71-73;—;278
Eddie Pepperell, $90,620;71-69-68-70;—;278
Webb Simpson (45), $90,620;69-73-65-71;—;278
Brian Stuard (45), $90,620;68-70-72-68;—;278
Harris English (34), $56,350;72-69-69-69;—;279
Tommy Fleetwood (34), $56,350;71-68-70-70;—;279
Boo Weekley (34), $56,350;69-70-70-70;—;279
Dustin Johnson (28), $46,920;68-67-68-77;—;280
Alex Noren (28), $46,920;67-74-67-72;—;280
Ryan Palmer (28), $46,920;66-71-74-69;—;280
Chez Reavie (28), $46,920;68-71-68-73;—;280
J.J. Spaun (28), $46,920;70-69-68-73;—;280
Daniel Berger (21), $36,455;66-69-72-74;—;281
Luke Donald (21), $36,455;70-70-69-72;—;281
Emiliano Grillo (21), $36,455;68-67-70-76;—;281
Andrew Landry (21), $36,455;69-71-73-68;—;281
Denny McCarthy (21), $36,455;70-68-70-73;—;281
Hudson Swafford (21), $36,455;68-74-71-68;—;281
Bud Cauley (17), $30,360;69-72-72-69;—;282
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $30,360;71-71-68-72;—;282
Kevin Kisner (14), $26,220;71-68-72-72;—;283
Danny Lee (14), $26,220;72-69-70-72;—;283
Luke List (14), $26,220;66-73-73-71;—;283
Ryan Moore (14), $26,220;66-74-72-71;—;283
Charley Hoffman (11), $21,390;68-69-70-77;—;284
Billy Horschel (11), $21,390;67-70-72-75;—;284
Patton Kizzire (11), $21,390;72-69-71-72;—;284
Jonathan Byrd (8), $17,342;68-73-73-71;—;285
Adam Hadwin (8), $17,342;71-69-74-71;—;285
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (8), $17,342;70-69-74-72;—;285
Graeme McDowell (8), $17,342;68-71-73-73;—;285
Brandt Snedeker (8), $17,342;71-71-69-74;—;285
Scott Stallings (8), $17,342;70-69-71-75;—;285
Wyndham Clark (6), $15,801;70-69-78-69;—;286
Brian Gay (6), $15,801;71-68-71-76;—;286
Brandon Harkins (6), $15,801;71-67-74-74;—;286
Jordan Spieth (6), $15,801;71-66-74-75;—;286
Marc Leishman (5), $15,318;70-69-77-71;—;287
Nick Taylor (5), $15,318;72-70-68-77;—;287
Richy Werenski (5), $15,318;74-68-74-71;—;287
Branden Grace (5), $14,973;70-72-75-71;—;288
Scott Langley (5), $14,973;68-74-75-71;—;288
Ryan Armour (4), $14,559;72-69-74-74;—;289
Jason Dufner (4), $14,559;73-69-71-76;—;289
Mackenzie Hughes (4), $14,559;70-70-72-77;—;289
Xander Schauffele (4), $14,559;71-70-73-75;—;289
Cody Gribble (3), $14,076;72-69-73-77;—;291
Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $14,076;73-69-77-72;—;291
Ben Silverman (3), $14,076;73-68-76-74;—;291
Satoshi Kodaira (3), $13,800;73-68-77-82;—;300
Champions
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
Final scores
Scott McCarron, $270,000;68-70-71;—;209
Joe Durant, $120,600;72-70-69;—;211
Kent Jones, $120,600;74-68-69;—;211
Jerry Kelly, $120,600;71-73-67;—;211
Kirk Triplett, $120,600;72-70-69;—;211
Stephen Ames, $61,200;73-70-69;—;212
Ken Duke, $61,200;73-71-68;—;212
Kenny Perry, $61,200;77-69-66;—;212
Jeff Sluman, $61,200;77-67-68;—;212
Stephen Leaney, $41,400;74-70-69;—;213
Rocco Mediate, $41,400;73-68-72;—;213
Colin Montgomerie, $41,400;74-71-68;—;213
Willie Wood, $41,400;73-72-68;—;213
Glen Day, $31,500;73-71-70;—;214
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $31,500;72-70-72;—;214
Bernhard Langer, $31,500;77-69-68;—;214
Vijay Singh, $31,500;72-73-69;—;214
Ken Tanigawa, $26,190;73-73-69;—;215
Duffy Waldorf, $26,190;76-67-72;—;215
Billy Andrade, $23,760;76-69-72;—;217
Michael Bradley, $20,475;72-73-73;—;218
Tom Gillis, $20,475;73-75-70;—;218
Bob May, $20,475;69-74-75;—;218
Kevin Sutherland, $20,475;76-70-72;—;218
Jose Maria Olazabal, $17,160;74-72-73;—;219
Dan Olsen, $17,160;74-72-73;—;219
Wes Short, Jr., $17,160;74-73-72;—;219
Paul Broadhurst, $14,256;76-73-71;—;220
Steve Flesch, $14,256;77-70-73;—;220
Brandt Jobe, $14,256;74-73-73;—;220
Tim Petrovic, $14,256;73-73-74;—;220
Esteban Toledo, $14,256;73-73-74;—;220
Michael Allen, $10,665;75-74-72;—;221
John Daly, $10,665;76-74-71;—;221
Paul Goydos, $10,665;74-75-72;—;221
Skip Kendall, $10,665;76-72-73;—;221
Cliff Kresge, $10,665;75-74-72;—;221
Sandy Lyle, $10,665;72-76-73;—;221
Billy Mayfair, $10,665;74-75-72;—;221
Scott Parel, $10,665;74-74-73;—;221
Woody Austin, $8,100;75-71-76;—;222
Gibby Gilbert III, $8,100;74-73-75;—;222
Jesper Parnevik, $8,100;78-71-73;—;222
Fran Quinn, $8,100;74-73-75;—;222
Gene Sauers, $8,100;75-75-72;—;222
Tom Byrum, $6,660;77-74-72;—;223
Dan Forsman, $6,660;75-72-76;—;223
Jerry Smith, $6,660;72-74-77;—;223
Chris DiMarco, $5,220;73-77-74;—;224
Jay Haas, $5,220;74-78-72;—;224
Lee Janzen, $5,220;76-71-77;—;224
Tom Pernice Jr., $5,220;74-74-76;—;224
Tommy Tolles, $5,220;73-78-73;—;224
Retief Goosen, $4,140;75-77-73;—;225
Gary Hallberg, $4,140;76-72-77;—;225
David Toms, $4,140;75-74-76;—;225
Darren Clarke, $3,510;74-74-78;—;226
Brian Cooper, $3,510;78-75-73;—;226
Mike Goodes, $3,510;76-74-76;—;226
Scott Pieri, $3,510;76-75-75;—;226
Mark Calcavecchia, $2,790;80-74-73;—;227
David Frost, $2,790;78-74-75;—;227
David McKenzie, $2,790;76-75-76;—;227
John Smoltz, $2,790;80-74-73;—;227
Scott Verplank, $2,340;74-83-71;—;228
Tommy Armour III, $1,908;75-76-78;—;229
Doug Garwood, $1,908;77-76-76;—;229
Dudley Hart, $1,908;74-76-79;—;229
Tom Watson, $1,908;79-76-74;—;229
Brad Bryant, $1,530;77-75-78;—;230
Greg Kraft, $1,530;77-75-78;—;230
Carlos Franco, $1,272;74-80-77;—;231
Shigetoshi Hasegawa, $1,272;79-78-74;—;231
Larry Mize, $1,272;82-76-73;—;231
Joey Sindelar, $1,116;78-78-77;—;233
John Huston, $1,044;76-82-77;—;235
Larry Nelson, $972;83-80-80;—;243
