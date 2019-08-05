WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

At Sedgefield CC

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $6.2 million

Yardage: 7,127; Par: 70

Final round

J.T. Poston (500), $1,116,000;65-65-66-62;—;258

Webb Simpson (300), $669,600;64-65-65-65;—;259

Byeong Hun An (190), $421,600;62-65-66-67;—;260

Viktor Hovland, $297,600;66-66-64-65;—;261

Si Woo Kim (110), $248,000;66-65-68-64;—;263

Josh Teater (81), $181,129;64-65-71-64;—;264

Brice Garnett (81), $181,129;64-64-66-70;—;264

Brian Harman (81), $181,129;67-65-66-66;—;264

Billy Horschel (81), $181,129;68-67-65-64;—;264

Sungjae Im (81), $181,129;62-67-70-65;—;264

Jason Kokrak (81), $181,129;70-64-64-66;—;264

Rory Sabbatini (81), $181,129;63-68-66-67;—;264

Joaquin Niemann (54), $109,533;67-66-69-63;—;265

Kyle Stanley (54), $109,533;65-69-67-64;—;265

Paul Casey (54), $109,533;65-65-66-69;—;265

Fabian Gomez (54), $109,533;67-64-66-68;—;265

Patton Kizzire (54), $109,533;65-64-69-67;—;265

Johnson Wagner (54), $109,533;63-69-67-66;—;265

Roberto Diaz (45), $80,600;67-68-65-66;—;266

Andrew Landry (45), $80,600;65-68-65-68;—;266

Matthew Wolff (45), $80,600;65-67-67-67;—;266

Bud Cauley (34), $53,044;65-66-69-67;—;267

Cameron Davis (34), $53,044;66-67-69-65;—;267

Denny McCarthy (34), $53,044;65-69-68-65;—;267

Patrick Reed (34), $53,044;68-66-70-63;—;267

Ryan Armour (34), $53,044;64-66-65-72;—;267

Corey Conners (34), $53,044;69-66-65-67;—;267

Charles Howell III (34), $53,044;66-65-68-68;—;267

Mackenzie Hughes (34), $53,044;63-66-69-69;—;267

Shawn Stefani (34), $53,044;66-66-67-68;—;267

Russell Henley (24), $36,766;69-64-67-68;—;268

Collin Morikawa (24), $36,766;66-67-70-65;—;268

Scott Stallings (24), $36,766;69-64-67-68;—;268

Brian Stuard (24), $36,766;66-66-67-69;—;268

Adam Svensson (24), $36,766;68-61-70-69;—;268

Paul Peterson, $30,483;68-66-68-67;—;269

Brandon Harkins (19), $30,483;68-64-69-68;—;269

Scott Piercy (19), $30,483;69-66-66-68;—;269

Daniel Berger (13), $22,940;69-67-67-67;—;270

Tyler Duncan (13), $22,940;68-67-69-66;—;270

Harris English (13), $22,940;68-68-70-64;—;270

Carlos Ortiz (13), $22,940;69-64-66-71;—;270

Roger Sloan (13), $22,940;69-66-70-65;—;270

Brandt Snedeker (13), $22,940;64-70-68-68;—;270

Sepp Straka (13), $22,940;65-66-67-72;—;270

Vaughn Taylor (13), $22,940;68-66-68-68;—;270

Richy Werenski (13), $22,940;68-68-68-66;—;270

Branden Grace (9), $15,773;67-68-70-66;—;271

Russell Knox (9), $15,773;67-68-69-67;—;271

Sebastian Munoz (9), $15,773;69-66-68-68;—;271

Chez Reavie (9), $15,773;66-67-68-70;—;271

Aaron Wise (9), $15,773;71-64-65-71;—;271

Roberto Castro (6), $14,154;66-68-69-69;—;272

Joel Dahmen (6), $14,154;65-68-72-67;—;272

Zach Johnson (6), $14,154;68-68-70-66;—;272

Bill Haas (6), $14,154;66-68-69-69;—;272

Chesson Hadley (6), $14,154;69-64-69-70;—;272

Anirban Lahiri (6), $14,154;67-67-68-70;—;272

Wes Roach (6), $14,154;67-68-68-69;—;272

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (4), $13,144;64-72-69-68;—;273

Scott Brown (4), $13,144;67-68-68-70;—;273

Alex Cejka (4), $13,144;69-67-69-68;—;273

Alex Noren (4), $13,144;69-67-69-68;—;273

Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $13,144;64-70-71-68;—;273

Seamus Power (4), $13,144;64-69-71-69;—;273

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (4), $13,144;67-67-70-69;—;273

Sam Ryder (4), $13,144;68-68-70-67;—;273

Harold Varner III (4), $13,144;66-66-71-70;—;273

John Chin (3), $12,400;67-67-70-70;—;274

J.J. Spaun (3), $12,400;67-69-70-68;—;274

Boo Weekley (3), $12,400;67-67-69-71;—;274

Austin Cook (3), $12,028;66-68-66-75;—;275

Lucas Glover (3), $12,028;67-68-71-69;—;275

Peter Uihlein (3), $12,028;68-68-70-69;—;275

Michael Thompson (3), $11,780;69-67-70-70;—;276

Mike Weir (2), $11,656;67-69-68-74;—;278

The following players made cut did not finish.

Tom Hoge (2), $11,532 - MDF;66-69-72;—;207

Kyle Jones (2), $11,284 - MDF;67-69-72;—;208

Hank Lebioda (2), $11,284 - MDF;71-65-72;—;208

Jordan Spieth (2), $11,284 - MDF;64-67-77;—;208

Wyndham Clark (2), $10,912 - MDF;68-68-73;—;209

Alex Prugh (2), $10,912 - MDF;66-70-73;—;209

Patrick Rodgers (2), $10,912 - MDF;63-72-74;—;209

