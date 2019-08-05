WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
At Sedgefield CC
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $6.2 million
Yardage: 7,127; Par: 70
Final round
J.T. Poston (500), $1,116,000;65-65-66-62;—;258
Webb Simpson (300), $669,600;64-65-65-65;—;259
Byeong Hun An (190), $421,600;62-65-66-67;—;260
Viktor Hovland, $297,600;66-66-64-65;—;261
Si Woo Kim (110), $248,000;66-65-68-64;—;263
Josh Teater (81), $181,129;64-65-71-64;—;264
Brice Garnett (81), $181,129;64-64-66-70;—;264
Brian Harman (81), $181,129;67-65-66-66;—;264
Billy Horschel (81), $181,129;68-67-65-64;—;264
Sungjae Im (81), $181,129;62-67-70-65;—;264
Jason Kokrak (81), $181,129;70-64-64-66;—;264
Rory Sabbatini (81), $181,129;63-68-66-67;—;264
Joaquin Niemann (54), $109,533;67-66-69-63;—;265
Kyle Stanley (54), $109,533;65-69-67-64;—;265
Paul Casey (54), $109,533;65-65-66-69;—;265
Fabian Gomez (54), $109,533;67-64-66-68;—;265
Patton Kizzire (54), $109,533;65-64-69-67;—;265
Johnson Wagner (54), $109,533;63-69-67-66;—;265
Roberto Diaz (45), $80,600;67-68-65-66;—;266
Andrew Landry (45), $80,600;65-68-65-68;—;266
Matthew Wolff (45), $80,600;65-67-67-67;—;266
Bud Cauley (34), $53,044;65-66-69-67;—;267
Cameron Davis (34), $53,044;66-67-69-65;—;267
Denny McCarthy (34), $53,044;65-69-68-65;—;267
Patrick Reed (34), $53,044;68-66-70-63;—;267
Ryan Armour (34), $53,044;64-66-65-72;—;267
Corey Conners (34), $53,044;69-66-65-67;—;267
Charles Howell III (34), $53,044;66-65-68-68;—;267
Mackenzie Hughes (34), $53,044;63-66-69-69;—;267
Shawn Stefani (34), $53,044;66-66-67-68;—;267
Russell Henley (24), $36,766;69-64-67-68;—;268
Collin Morikawa (24), $36,766;66-67-70-65;—;268
Scott Stallings (24), $36,766;69-64-67-68;—;268
Brian Stuard (24), $36,766;66-66-67-69;—;268
Adam Svensson (24), $36,766;68-61-70-69;—;268
Paul Peterson, $30,483;68-66-68-67;—;269
Brandon Harkins (19), $30,483;68-64-69-68;—;269
Scott Piercy (19), $30,483;69-66-66-68;—;269
Daniel Berger (13), $22,940;69-67-67-67;—;270
Tyler Duncan (13), $22,940;68-67-69-66;—;270
Harris English (13), $22,940;68-68-70-64;—;270
Carlos Ortiz (13), $22,940;69-64-66-71;—;270
Roger Sloan (13), $22,940;69-66-70-65;—;270
Brandt Snedeker (13), $22,940;64-70-68-68;—;270
Sepp Straka (13), $22,940;65-66-67-72;—;270
Vaughn Taylor (13), $22,940;68-66-68-68;—;270
Richy Werenski (13), $22,940;68-68-68-66;—;270
Branden Grace (9), $15,773;67-68-70-66;—;271
Russell Knox (9), $15,773;67-68-69-67;—;271
Sebastian Munoz (9), $15,773;69-66-68-68;—;271
Chez Reavie (9), $15,773;66-67-68-70;—;271
Aaron Wise (9), $15,773;71-64-65-71;—;271
Roberto Castro (6), $14,154;66-68-69-69;—;272
Joel Dahmen (6), $14,154;65-68-72-67;—;272
Zach Johnson (6), $14,154;68-68-70-66;—;272
Bill Haas (6), $14,154;66-68-69-69;—;272
Chesson Hadley (6), $14,154;69-64-69-70;—;272
Anirban Lahiri (6), $14,154;67-67-68-70;—;272
Wes Roach (6), $14,154;67-68-68-69;—;272
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (4), $13,144;64-72-69-68;—;273
Scott Brown (4), $13,144;67-68-68-70;—;273
Alex Cejka (4), $13,144;69-67-69-68;—;273
Alex Noren (4), $13,144;69-67-69-68;—;273
Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $13,144;64-70-71-68;—;273
Seamus Power (4), $13,144;64-69-71-69;—;273
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (4), $13,144;67-67-70-69;—;273
Sam Ryder (4), $13,144;68-68-70-67;—;273
Harold Varner III (4), $13,144;66-66-71-70;—;273
John Chin (3), $12,400;67-67-70-70;—;274
J.J. Spaun (3), $12,400;67-69-70-68;—;274
Boo Weekley (3), $12,400;67-67-69-71;—;274
Austin Cook (3), $12,028;66-68-66-75;—;275
Lucas Glover (3), $12,028;67-68-71-69;—;275
Peter Uihlein (3), $12,028;68-68-70-69;—;275
Michael Thompson (3), $11,780;69-67-70-70;—;276
Mike Weir (2), $11,656;67-69-68-74;—;278
The following players made cut did not finish.
Tom Hoge (2), $11,532 - MDF;66-69-72;—;207
Kyle Jones (2), $11,284 - MDF;67-69-72;—;208
Hank Lebioda (2), $11,284 - MDF;71-65-72;—;208
Jordan Spieth (2), $11,284 - MDF;64-67-77;—;208
Wyndham Clark (2), $10,912 - MDF;68-68-73;—;209
Alex Prugh (2), $10,912 - MDF;66-70-73;—;209
Patrick Rodgers (2), $10,912 - MDF;63-72-74;—;209
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.