TOUR STATISTICS
Through Aug. 4
Scoring Average
1, Jin Young Ko, 69.0340, 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.311. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.321. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.742. 5, Nelly Korda, 69.852. 6 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Minjee Lee, 69.853. 8, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.864. 9, Shanshan Feng, 69.932. 10, Amy Yang, 70.037.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 284.0. 2, Angel Yin, 281.9. 3, Maria Fassi, 280.1. 4, Joanna Klatten, 279.3. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 277.4. 6, Lexi Thompson, 277.0. 7, Elizabeth Szokol, 275.8. 8, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.3. 9, Jessica Korda, 275.2. 10, Brooke M. Henderson, 274.3.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Jin Young Ko, 79.6%. 2, Nelly Korda, 76.6%. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 76.6%. 4, Lexi Thompson, 75.8%. 5, Shanshan Feng, 75.5%. 6, Minjee Lee, 75.5%. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 75.3%. 8, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 75.2%. 9, Marina Alex, 74.9%. 10, Eun-Hee Ji, 74.8%.
Putts per GIR
1, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.72. 2, Mi Jung Hur, 1.74. 3, Haru Nomura, 1.74. 4, Jin Young Ko, 1.75. 5, Giulia Molinaro, 1.76. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 1.76. 7, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.76. 8, Carlota Ciganda, 1.77. 9, Azahara Munoz, 1.77. 10, Shanshan Feng, 1.77.
Birdies
1, Minjee Lee, 272. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 271. 3, Carlota Ciganda, 270. 4, Yu Liu, 268. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 264. 6, Moriya Jutanugarn, 263. 7, Jin Young Ko, 258. 8, Sei Young Kim, 251. 9, Sung Hyun Park, 245. 10, Brittany Altomare, 244.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 15. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 12. 3 (tie), Lexi Thompson and Anne van Dam, 9. 5 (tie), Jessica Korda and Brooke M. Henderson, 8. 7, 6 tied with 7.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Jackie Stoelting and Katherine Kirk, .625. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, .615. 4, In-Kyung Kim, .614. 5, Pajaree Anannarukarn, .600. 6, Yu Liu, .597. 7, Morgan Pressel, .593. 8, Sarah Schmelzel, .590. 9, Caroline Hedwall, .588. 10, Giulia Molinaro, .583.
Rounds Under Par
1, Hyo Joo Kim, .800. 2, Jin Young Ko, .780. 3, Jeongeun Lee6, .729, 4, Giulia Molinaro, .720. 5, Sung Hyun Park, .717. 6, Inbee Park, .714. 7, Minjee Lee, .706. 8, Nelly Korda, .704. 9, Shanshan Feng, .695. 10, Brooke M. Henderson, .682.
Local
Browns Lake Women
9-Hole Event: Total most of a kind and deduct from gross
Class A — Event-low gross: Betty Altenburg 33-57. Class B — Event-low gross: Barb Remer 24-64. Class C — Event-low gross: Gidget Brown 40-67.
RACINE COUNTRY CLUB
Event: Pink Ball Day
18-hole results
1. Janet Ramig 67. 2. Chris Oakes 70. Lori Castor 78.
9-hole results
1. Shelley Chay 29. 2. Ann Barry 41.
Washington Park Women
Event: Best scores on 1, 2 and 3
Class A — Event: Nancy Larson 18. Low gross: Larson 50. Class B — Event: Ruth Kane 22. Low gross: Kane 59. Class C — Event: Barb Coleman 20. Low gross: 64.
