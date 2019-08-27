IVES GROVE WOMEN
Event: Low Gross on Even Holes White Course
A-9 — Event-low gross: Jean Weber 19-47. Low putts: Winnie DiChristopher, Weber 17. AB-9 — Event-low gross-low putts: Carol Swiden 23-58-15. B-9 — Event-low gross: Jean Hagarty 23-56. Low putts: Patty Wilk 18.
Score under 50
Jean Weber 47.
Event: Low Gross
Championship: Pat Mielke, Vita Paukstelis 89. A Flight: Judy Nielsen 97. B Flight: Kathryn Schneider 109.
Event: Low Gross on Even Holes
Championship-low gross: Paukstelis 43.
A Flight-low gross: Connie Syslack 49.
B Flight-low gross: Schneider 53.
Scores under 100
Mielke 89, Paukstelis 89, Dishaw 95, Kubrick 95, Boehme 96, Kirchner 97, Nielsen 97, Ruzon 97, Mohrbacker 98, Mertes 99.
MEADOWBROOK C.C. WOMEN
Team Event: Eric vs. Eric Beat the Pro
First place — Team Shrek -33: Ann Rost, Ali Riccio, Julie Petersen, Judy Leslie, Claudia Kraus, Bonnie Kearney, Jill Gavigan, Sherry Mayfield, Betsy McPhee and Fran Petrick.
Scores Under 100
Ann Rost 96, Kathy Johnson 98.
SHOOP PARK WOMEN
Event: Best Score on Gully Holes 4-6-7-9
Class A — Event-low gross: Colleen McFarland 27-56. Class B — Event-low gross: Debbie Yale 29-60. Class C — Event-low gross: Vicky McGaughey 28-62.
